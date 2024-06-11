1 steak 2 sauces | Beef recipes | Jamie Oliver recipes (2024)

- Healthy recipes
1 steak 2 sauces
Zingy salsa & spicy peanut sauce
- Dairy-freedf
- Gluten-freegf
Zingy salsa & spicy peanut sauce
- Dairy-freedf
- Gluten-freegf
“These quick, super-fresh steak sauce recipes really make those meaty flavours sing! ”
Serves 8
Cooks In20 minutes plus resting time
DifficultyNot too tricky
Jamie's AmericaBeefFather's dayAmericanSteakMains
Nutrition per serving
-
Calories 463 23%
-
Fat 35.8g 51%
-
Saturates 9.5g 48%
-
Sugars 0.9g 1%
-
Salt 1g 17%
-
Protein 42g 84%
-
Carbs 4.5g 2%
-
Fibre 1.8g -
Of an adult's reference intake
recipe adapted from
Jamie's America
By Jamie Oliver
Tap For Method
Ingredients
- STEAK
- 4 x 200 g quality sirloin or rib-eye steaks , ideally 2.5cm thick
- olive oil
- 1 sprig of fresh rosemary
- 1 clove garlic
- PEANUT SAUCE
- 100 g shelled roasted monkey nuts (skins removed)
- 50 g sesame seeds
- 3 cloves of garlic
- 1 teaspoon dried oregano
- 1 teaspoon cumin seeds
- a few sprigs of fresh thyme
- 1 dried smoked chipotle chilli
- extra virgin olive oil
- 1 swig of rum
- 1 lime
- 1-2 fresh green chillies
- MEXICAN SALSA VERDE
- 1 bunch of fresh coriander , (30g)
- 1 bunch of fresh mint , (30g)
- 1 clove of garlic
- 1-2 fresh red or green chillies
- 4 spring onions
- 2 ripe tomatoes
- 1-2 limes
Tap For Method
The cost per serving below is generated by Whisk.com and is based on costs in individual supermarkets. For more information about how we calculate costs per serving read our FAQS
Tap For Ingredients
Method
- Take your steaks out of the fridge and let them come up to room temperature.
- For the peanut sauce, toast the nuts and sesame seeds in a dry frying pan over a medium heat for a few minutes until lightly golden. Meanwhile, peel and finely slice the garlic.
- Sprinkle the oregano and cumin seeds into the pan, strip in the thyme, and crumble in the chipotle chilli (or use 1 teaspoon smoked paprika). Add the garlic and cook for 1 more minute.
- Tip into a blender, drizzle in 100ml of extra virgin olive oil, then add the rum, lime juice, fresh chilli (deseed if you like), and a pinch of sea salt and black pepper.
- Pour in 200ml of water, whiz until smooth, then have a taste and adjust with a bit more salt, chilli or lime juice, if needed.
- For the salsa, get yourself a good knife and a big chopping board. Reserve a few coriander leaves, then chop the rest (stalks and all). Pick the mint leaves and chop with the coriander.
- Peel the garlic, trim the chilli and spring onions and roughly chop the tomatoes, then add to the herbs and chop and mix together until it’s all very fine.
- Season with salt and pepper, then squeeze in most of the lime juice and add a good lug of extra virgin olive oil. Mix together on the board, then have a taste and tweak, if needed. Scrape into a bowl.
- For the steaks, get a frying pan, griddle pan or barbecue screaming hot and season both sides of the steaks with salt, pepper and a good drizzle of olive oil.
- Place the steaks into the pan, turning every minute until cooked to your liking. I’m going to give you some rough timings, but use your intuition: a 200g steak about 2cm thick wants about 2 minutes each side for medium-rare and 3 minutes each side for medium. As it cooks, whip the meat with the sprig of rosemary and rub it with the cut-side of the garlic clove for extra flavour.
- When the steaks are cooked to your liking, leave to rest for a few minutes, then slice 1cm thick. Spread the peanut sauce over a large serving platter or divide between plates, and place the steak on top.
- Finish with a few dollops of salsa, and scatter over the reserved coriander. Drizzle over any resting juices and let everyone tuck in. Delicious served with Mexican street salad.
