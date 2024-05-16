10 Best Gravity Forms Alternatives [Compared] (2024)

Still trying to find the best alternative to Gravity Forms? Explore our guide to the 10 best Gravity Forms alternatives and find your best choice.

Struggling with the limitations of Gravity Forms on your WordPress site? You’re not alone. Luckily, you’ve got plenty of options when it comes to plugins alternative to Gravity Forms.

Whether you need a better fit in terms of features, budget, or user experience, this list has you covered. Because I know finding the right form plugin can make a huge difference for your WordPress website.

I get it, not everyone wants to dive deep into code. You need something easy to use and makes your clients happy. Let's look into some of the best Gravity Forms alternatives out there.

10 Best Gravity Forms alternatives

1. Formidable Forms

I’m a bit biased, but hear me out!

Formidable Forms goes beyond most simple form plugins. Our team prides itself on providing the perfect balance between efficiency and user-friendliness. Formidable aims to save you time and money when developing your WordPress website.

Our WordPress plugin is easy to use. Formidable Forms lets you effortlessly make simple contact forms and complex forms with conditional logic.

With our plugin, you don't have to worry about outgrowing it as your needs change. It's designed to grow with you. This means you can focus on what's important, engaging with your audience without needing to be a tech expert.

Just use our drag and drop form builder to pick the form field you want, then drag it into your blank form to add the fields and settings you want.

On top of that, you can personalize practically every aspect of your form to match your branding. And did I mention you can use it as a white-label form builder? Yes, even with the free version!

Formidable Forms can also handle complex form-building needs without any coding. Create powerful forms, quizzes, polls, and so much more. The options are endless!

Formidable Forms features:

Drag and drop form builder offers quick, no-code solutions

offers quick, no-code solutions Advanced features like conditional logic, file uploads, and multi-step forms

conditional logic, file uploads, and multi-step forms Accept payments through Stripe, PayPal, and Authorize.net

through Stripe, PayPal, and Authorize.net Built-in spam protection and priority support for users

and priority support for users Integrations with email marketing services, CRMs, and more

Main drawback:

Learning curve: While powerful, the advanced options can overwhelm beginners.

Pricing: Free - $299.50 per year

2. WPForms

WPForms is a great alternative to Gravity Forms. It’s known for its easy drag and drop setup that makes creating forms super simple.

With tons of ready-made templates, you can start quickly without building forms from zero. It's perfect for newbies and experienced developers who want something powerful but easy to use.

WPForms also makes it easy to look at form responses with its clear layout and many features. Here's a quick look at what it offers:

WPForms features:

Simple setup: Create basic forms with an intuitive interface.

Create basic forms with an intuitive interface. Essential features: Contact forms, surveys, and polls with conditional logic.

Contact forms, surveys, and polls with conditional logic. User registration: Enhance your site's functionality and security.

Main drawback:

Few design options: Fewer options for complex forms.

Pricing: $49.50 - $299.50 per year

3. SurveySparrow

Looking for a way to talk to your audience with engaging forms? SurveySparrow might be your go-to.

This Gravity Forms alternative focuses on turning surveys into engaging conversations, which can help improve response rates.

This survey plugin is a bit different than the others on this list. However, it is worth considering if engagement is high on your priority list.

Its focus on talking with users makes it a good choice for projects needing user feedback.

SurveySparrow features:

Friendly format: Create surveys that feel more like talking to a friend.

Create surveys that feel more like talking to a friend. Design options: Personalize the look and feel to match your brand perfectly.

Personalize the look and feel to match your brand perfectly. Form templates : Get started quickly with easy-to-use templates.

: Get started quickly with easy-to-use templates. Form insights: Easy-to-understand reports help you make smart decisions.

Main drawback:

Few options: Focuses more on surveys, less on complex form types.

Pricing: $19 - $249 per month

4. Ninja Forms

Users know Ninja Forms for its flexibility and ease of use.

They have an easy-to-use interface for both beginners and professionals. You get the basic plugin for free, and you can add extra features. The more you pay, the better the features.

Ninja Forms grows with you, whether you're making simple forms or needing more information. It's easy to learn and helps you finish the job quickly.

Ninja Forms features:

Free version: Offers basic form creation, conditional logic, and email notifications.

Offers basic form creation, conditional logic, and email notifications. Paid add-ons: Unlock advanced features like file uploads and payment integrations.

Unlock advanced features like file uploads and payment integrations. Simple form builder : Easily create forms without coding.

: Easily create forms without coding. Form templates: Jumpstart form creation with pre-designed templates.

Main drawback:

Harder to learn: Setting up complex forms might require some technical know-how.

Pricing: Free - $499 per year

5. Forminator

Forminator introduces an exciting twist to form building by including elements like quizzes and polls. This makes your forms more fun and adds a special touch to your website.

It may not have all the bells and whistles of other Gravity Forms alternatives, but its price point makes it a good option.

Forminator can link with other services to gather form data, engage with your audience, and attract potential customers easily. It's fun and flexible. That's what makes it a great alternative to Gravity Forms.

Pricing: Free

Forminator features:

Form options: Build forms, create engaging polls, and conduct quizzes.

Build forms, create engaging polls, and conduct quizzes. Plan options: The free version offers basic features, while paid plans unlock advanced options.

The free version offers basic features, while paid plans unlock advanced options. Drag and drop building : Crafting forms is as simple as dragging elements into place.

: Crafting forms is as simple as dragging elements into place. Quizzes and polls: Engage visitors with interactive content and so much more.

Main drawback:

Mixed user reviews: Some WordPress users report a few bugs and glitches.

6. Fluent Forms

For those who value speed and efficiency, Fluent Forms is a great choice.They are well known among the best Gravity Forms alternatives.

It's a lightweight plugin that ensures your website is fast and responsive, even as you add complex forms. Its simple interface and powerful features offer a perfect blend of simplicity and efficiency.

Fluent Forms is great for users who want high performance without losing online form quality. Their features are why they are included in our list of the best Gravity Forms alternatives.

Fluent Forms features:

Fast loading times: Ensure your form fields don't slow down your website.

Ensure your form fields don't slow down your website. Plan options: The free version offers basic features, while paid plans add new options.

The free version offers basic features, while paid plans add new options. User-friendly : Drag and drop form building is easy for anyone to learn.

: Drag and drop form building is easy for anyone to learn. Form templates: Quickly kickstart form creation at the click of a button.

Main drawback:

Few integrations: Fewer third-party app integrations compared to other alternatives to Gravity Forms.

Pricing: $63 - $239 per year

7. Contact Form 7

A long-standing favorite, Contact Form 7 is a free plugin for basic contact forms.

This alternative to Gravity Forms may not have all the fancy features of other options. However, its simple design and wide range of add-ons make it a good option for Gravity Forms alternatives.

Ideal for those who want a simple plugin that works well without slowing down their website with extra features. Their features and pricing stand out among the Gravity Forms alternatives.

Contact Form 7 features:

Completely free: A great option if you need a simple contact form.

A great option if you need a simple contact form. Simple setup : Easy for anyone to create and manage forms.

: Easy for anyone to create and manage forms. Basic design options: Tailor forms with simple markup.

Main drawbacks:

Limited options: Mostly used for basic contact forms, not ideal for complex forms.

Mostly used for basic contact forms, not ideal for complex forms. Coding needed: Making your own forms often requires editing code.

Pricing: Free

8. Jotform

If you're looking for a straightforward solution for your form needs, Jotform is the way to go.

Jotform stands out as a solid alternative to Gravity Forms because of its ease of use and complete form-building tools. Its user-friendly platform makes form creation accessible for users of all skill levels. Anyone can quickly design, customize, and deploy forms in no time.

Jotform is perfect for users seeking flexibility and efficiency in their form-building experience. They ensure high-quality results without complicating the process.

Jotform features:

Templates: Jumpstart your form design with hundreds of ready-to-use templates.

Jumpstart your form design with hundreds of ready-to-use templates. Form fields: Anything from basic text inputs to complex calculations.

Anything from basic text inputs to complex calculations. Quick connections: Connect your forms to many third-party services for more functionality.

Main drawbacks:

Can't customize much: Not many ways to make forms your own.

Not many ways to make forms your own. Clunky drag and drop: Moving things around isn't smooth.

Pricing: Free - $129 per month

9. Typeform

Typeform makes form creation simple, focusing on creating engaging and interactive forms that captivate users.It makes the list of best Gravity Forms alternatives for a good reason.

With its unique approach, Typeform provides a memorable experience for users. It's an ideal choice for those looking to add a touch of creativity and interaction to their forms.

Typeform is a great choice for anyone looking for Gravity Forms alternatives. They make data collection an easy experience for everyone involved.

Typeform features:

Friendly forms: Transform your forms into engaging conversations.

Transform your forms into engaging conversations. Design options: Personalize the look and feel of your forms to match your brand.

Personalize the look and feel of your forms to match your brand. Simple analytics: Gain insights into your form performance with analytics and reports.

Main drawback:

Limited options: Typeform's WordPress plugin doesn't allow form creation. Forms must be made on Typeform first, then added to WordPress.

Pricing: $29 - $99 per month

10. Involve.me

Involve.me is a great alternative to Gravity Forms. They specialize in creating interactive and personalized forms, quizzes, and surveys that drive user engagement.

With its focus on personalization and user interaction, Involve.me stands out as a good alternative to Gravity Forms. It's good at collecting info but also ensures people have fun and get a personalized experience when filling out your forms.

If you want to make your forms more interactive and personalized, Involve.me is a smart pick. It turns every form into a chance to engage with people. That's what makes it a great alternative to Gravity Forms.

Involve.me features:

User specific: Easily adjust the form experience based on different users.

Easily adjust the form experience based on different users. Form templates: Get started quickly with many templates for different use cases.

Get started quickly with many templates for different use cases. Drag and drop forms: Easily build your forms and quizzes with a user-friendly editor.

Easily build your forms and quizzes with a user-friendly editor. Data analytics: Track your forms entries and gather valuable insights.

Main drawback:

Limited options: Like Typeform, this plugin only supports embedding pre-made projects.

Pricing: $49 - $399 per month

Which is the best alternative to Gravity Forms?

Choosing the best alternative to Gravity Forms comes down to your specific needs.

Do you want simple, engaging, or complex forms with fancy features?

Finding the right Gravity Forms alternatives can improve the forms on your WordPress site. It's about choosing a tool that fits your needs and makes things better for your users.

With the right tool, you can simplify the form building process. When used right, you can improve engagement and get better project results.

Now, you’re sure to find the best Gravity Forms alternatives. So, take your time to explore these options and choose the one that best fits your needs. Keep trying these options, and you'll find the best WordPress form builder plugin.

