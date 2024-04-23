10 Best Smoothie Recipes for Weight Loss (2024)

Healthy weight loss smoothies can absolutely be a part of your strategy to lose weight sustainably and boost health.

For starters, when done right, smoothies can be an incredibly nutrient-dense delicious meal. Pack it with wholesome fruits and veggies, they can keep your hunger in check and sustain you for hours.

On average, adults are recommended to eat 1.5-2 cups of fruits and 2-3 cups of veggies daily depending on age and sex.

But a vast majority of us, about 90 % regularly miss these daily requirements. One way to help you boost those intake in a way that can aid your weight loss is to incorporate them in your smoothies.

With the right ingredients, your smoothie can be full of metabolism-boosting protein, fiber, and healthy fats.

What’s more, they can be calorie conscious with no added sugar.

Whether you are looking for a healthy smoothie that supports your weight loss or just need some recipe inspiration, read on.

From a healthy morning smoothie that tastes like a dessert to a green detox smoothie with a health halo, we got you covered.

Dust off your blender and grab a mason jar to enjoy these healthy smoothies for weight loss.

10 Healthy Smoothie Recipes for Weight Loss

These healthy weight loss smoothie recipes can help boost your metabolism, build lean muscles, and up your daily nutrition.

All you need is a powerful blender like a Vitamix blender and 30 seconds to blend up the perfect smoothie to support your body and weight.

To make each smoothie in this recipes list, blend all ingredients until smooth.

Serve in a mason jar for easy storing and on-the-go. If you are looking for a meal replacement smoothie, look for recipes with over 20 g protein. Each recipe yields one serving unless noted.

1. Strawberry Breakfast Smoothie

Looking to start your day with a healthy breakfast smoothie full of essential nutrients like vitamin C and calcium. In a single cup, you can get as much as half of your daily Vitamin C.

Serves: 2

1 cup of frozen strawberries

1/2 banana

2 tbsp sliced raw almond (other nuts like cashews, pecans, and walnuts are all excellent sources of protein, fiber, and healthy fatty acids)

1 teaspoon chia seeds

1/4 cup granola (choose an unsweetened one)

1 cup unsweetened Greek yogurt

1 cup of soy or almond milk or other non-dairy milk

Nutrition per serving: 308 calories, 9 g fat, 40 g carbs, 27 g sugar, 5g fiber, 20 g protein

2. Kale Green Smoothie

Not a fan of green smoothies? Try this green kale smoothie with pineapple. It’s incredibly refreshing and takes away the bitterness of the raw kale. It provides 29% of daily fiber and 42% of calcium, based on a 2,000 calorie diet.

Serves: 2

2 cups raw kale leaves, stems removed

1/2 cup raw almond slices

1 frozen or fresh medium banana

1/4 cup plain Greek yogurt

1/4 cup pineapple pieces

2 tbsp nut butter (unsweetened)

1 cup of almond milk (or milk of choosing)

1 to 2 tsp honey, to taste

Nutrition per serving: 349 calories, 22 g fat, 31 g carbs, 16 g sugar, 7 g fiber, 13 g protein

3. Turmeric and Ginger Tropical Fruit Smoothie

Start your day with an anti-inflammatory breakfast smoothie with immune-boosting turmeric and ginger.

It’s a deliciously healthy drink full of vitamins A and C. To enjoy it as a meal replacement smoothie, add a scoop of whey or pea protein powder.

1 cup almond, cow’s, or soy milk

½ fresh or frozen banana

½ cup frozen or fresh mango chunks

1 tsp hemp seeds

½ tsp. each ground turmeric, ginger, cinnamon, cardamom

1 tsp honey

1/2 cup ice cubes

1 scoop vanilla whey protein powder (optional)

Nutrition per serving (without whey protein powder) :

254 calories, 10 g fat, 19 g carbs, 24 g sugar, 7 g fiber, 7 g protein

Nutrition per serving (with whey protein powder):374 calories, 11 g fat, 44 g carbs, 25 g sugar, 8 g fiber, 31 g protein

4. Dark Chocolate Banana Smoothie

This chocolate-ly goodness is one of my favorite recipes on a healthy diet. It’s full of metabolism-boosting fiber and protein and iron-rich spinach.

With 12 g fiber in each serving, it only nets you 20g of carbs. To manage your sugar intake, be sure to use unsweetened cacao powder.

Serves: 2

1 frozen banana

1 cup raw spinach

3 Tbsp. chia seeds

2 Tbsp. unsweetened cacao powder

1/2 tsp. vanilla extract

1 tbsp. honey

1 cup unsweetened almond milk (or milk of choosing)

2 servings of protein powder (optional)

Nutrition per serving:(without the whey protein powder)234 calories, 9 g fat, 35 g carbs, 16 g sugar, 12 g fiber, 7 g protein

Nutrition per serving:(with the whey protein powder)374 calories, 11 g fat, 40 g carbs, 18 g sugar, 13 g fiber, 32 g protein

5. Blueberry Mango Smoothie

This superfood-packed drink is one of the best smoothies for weight loss.

To start, it’s full of chia seeds which come with omega-3 fatty acids that help reduce stress hormones and decrease inflammation. It’s also packed with healthy fats from avocado to help burn off excess body fat.

Serves 2

1 cup blueberries

1 1/2 cups frozen mango

½ avocado

1 tbsp chia seeds

1 tsp matcha powder

2 tbsp unsweetened almond butter, cashew butter, or sunflower butter

1½ – 2 cups of coconut water

1 tsp raw honey

Nutrition per serving:358 calories, 18 g fat, 47 g carbs, 34 g sugar, 11 g fiber, 6 g protein

6. Green Detox Smoothie

Starting your morning with a green smoothie is a great way to pack in greens like spinach into your daily nutrients.

While green juices offer from a juice bar offer convenience, making healthy green smoothies like this one at home is just as easy and fast.

1 cup fresh baby spinach

1/2 cup water

1/2 green apple

1 celery stick

1/2 cucumber

2-inch ginger root

2 dates

1/2 tbsp lemon juice

1/2 cup ice cubes

Nutrition per serving:297 calories, 2 g fat, 71 g carbs, 28 g sugar, 10 g fiber, 7 g protein

7. Healthy Breakfast Smoothie – Vegan

Nutritious breakfast smoothies like this can aid in healthy weight loss thanks to their mix of superfoods.

With a protein powder, it’s a great breakfast smoothie that’ll fuel you for hours. Oats are full of complex carbohydrates, metabolism-boosting protein, and fiber.

They also contain loads of nutrients like zinc and magnesium. Those minerals help lower cholesterol levels, improve your gut, and support weight loss.

1/2 frozen banana

1 tbsp unsweetened cacao powder (or choose unsweetened cocoa powder)

1 tbsp unsweetened almond butter

1/4 cup rolled oatmeal

1 scoop vanilla pea protein powder – check out our favorite protein powders.

1 cup almond milk

Nutrition per serving:394 calories, 16 g fat, 32 g carbs, 8 g sugar, 8 g fiber, 34 g protein

8. Skinny Apple Pie Smoothie

If you love pies but want to stay healthy and not overloaded on sugar, this is one of the best smoothies to enjoy in place of a warm apple pie.

It’s free of added sugar and full of omega-3 healthy fats and muscle-building protein.

1 apple, chopped (any kind)

1 cup unsweetened oat milk

1/2 tbsp walnuts

1 pitted date

1 scoop vanilla pea protein powder

1/4 tsp cinnamon

dash of nutmeg

dash of ground powder

Nutrition per serving:429 calories, 9 g fat, 53 g carbs, 32 g sugar, 7 g fiber, 36 g protein

9. Vitamin C Boosting Smoothie

Besides its weight-loss friendly, this vitamin C booster has a lot of good things in one drink. With orange and peach, it’s packed with a hefty dose of immune-boosting vitamin C.

Just a tablespoon of chia seeds adds omega-3 and protein. It also adds a thick, creamy texture.

1 orange

1 carrot

1/2 peach

1 cup almond milk

1 tsp vanilla extract

1-inch ginger, peeled

1 tbsp chia seeds

Nutrition per serving:261 calories, 8 g fat, 44 g carbs, 25 g sugar, 13 g fiber, 7 g protein

10. Blueberry Green Smoothie

If you’re looking for a healthy breakfast smoothie that can be treated as a delicious meal, this green smoothie is the one.

With antioxidant-rich blueberries, this weight loss smoothie is a great way to aid digestion and support your weight loss.

With a hefty dose of protein and fiber, morning hunger won’t come crawling back for hours. It’ll also be your first green smoothie that’s not green but purple-hued.

3/4 cup frozen spinach

1/4 cup frozen kale

1/2 cup frozen blueberries

1 tbsp hemp seeds

1 tbsp any nut butter (almond butter, peanut butter, cashew butter)

1/2 cup almond milk

1 scoop of pea protein powder

Nutrition per serving:350 calories, 17 g fat, 20 g carbs, 9 g sugar, 6 g fiber, 34 g protein

Final Take On Healthy Smoothie Recipes for Weight Loss

There you have it! 10 fiercely delicious yet wonderfully healthy smoothie recipes for weight loss!

There are so many other foods I wanted to include but couldn’t fit into this small list of healthy smoothies for weight loss.

Seasonal fresh produce like berries, apples, pears, and cherries go a long way in adding a bursting sweet flavor to your smoothies.

Sipping on these delicious smoothies can definitely help you feel full by reducing your appetite and can be low-calorie.

However, keep in mind that in order to lose weight, it is important to include nutritious meals and snacks throughout the day. Also be sure to add in exercise, for a healthy weight loss.

This is just one delicious (and awesome!) change to help you start your weight loss journey.

Losing weight can be frustrating and sometimes difficult. But I hope this list of smoothies for weight loss can add some sweetness and motivation to your days.