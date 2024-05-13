10 Best Vitamix Soup Recipes (2024)

In the mood for a comforting meal without all the fuss? Then you have to try one of these Vitamix soup recipes.

Vitamix soups are a great choice when you want something healthy and need something easy.

Simply toss your ingredients in the Vitamix and start blending. The blades of the blender create so much friction, they’ll heat the soup for you.

No matter what the season you can whip up a Vitamix soup year-round.

Whether you want a winter tomato soup or summer corn chowder, there’s a Vitamix soup recipe ready to satisfy your cravings.

So what are you waiting for? Let’s start blending.

Are you craving a creamy, comforting bowl of soup? If you said yes, then this is the recipe for you.

This Vitamix tomato soup is a cinch to whip up and tastes like all the comforts of home.

To make it, you’ll simply toss all your ingredients in your Vitamix and blend until hot.

This recipe does call for canned tomatoes, but you can use fresh ones if you like. You’ll want to roast them first, though, to get the flavors just right.

If you’re feeling extra indulgent, I recommend whipping up a gooey grilled cheese sandwich for dipping.

Cauliflower is my new secret weapon when it comes to creamy soups. It makes for a super filling meal like potato soup but has fewer carbs.

The secret to making this satiating soup is to roast the cauliflower before blending. This adds a layer of caramelization for more depth.

Don’t forget to add a pinch of nutmeg and a twist of lemon. This elevates the soup to a whole other level of yumminess.

Try a spoonful of this creamy Vitamix soup, and you’ll never guess that it’s dairy-free.

To achieve the oh-so-creamy texture use non-dairy milk and raw cashews. You can also use cashew butter if you prefer.

While the Vitamix will heat the soup, it won’t cook the potatoes. So you’ll need to bake, boil, or microwave those prior to blending.

Take your tomato soup up a notch with this roasted red pepper tomato soup.

This recipe calls for your classic tomato soup ingredients with the addition of roasted red bell peppers, a dash of balsamic vinegar, and a sprinkle of hemp seeds for garnish.

The sweetness of the bell pepper balances out the tanginess of the tomato for a rich, savory bowl of yum.

Oh, and while it may be tempting to blend the bell peppers with the skins on, it’s best to remove them.

Otherwise, the soup will have an overly charred taste that you may find unpleasant.

Roasted carrot soup is anything but boring! Sneak a taste, and you’ll agree carrots should be the star of the blender soup show.

Chipotle peppers, cumin, and ancho chile add a spicy twist to complement the sweetness of the carrots.

Add in a dollop of yogurt to balance out the flavors and achieve the ideal texture.

Of course, this soup wouldn’t be complete with a twist of lime. This hint of acidity is the perfect touch.

Healthy and flavorful, this roasted carrot soup will be your new favorite weeknight staple.

Butternut squash soup is a winter staple in my household. It’s thick, creamy, cozy, and completely satisfying.

You’ll need to roast the butternut squash until it begins to brown. Then, saute your alliums until fragrant.

If you want the soup to be super thick, then use less veggie broth when you’re blending everything.

Also, cutting the squash can be difficult due to the tough flesh. So you’ll want to use a very sharp knife.

This recipe is a summertime game changer! The complex, bold flavors taste like a backyard barbecue with an ocean view.

You’ll want to start by blending tropical coconut milk with sweet corn, fresh red onion, chili powder, smoked paprika, a garlic clove, and veggie stock.

Then, top with a fresh southwest style corn relish and succulent grilled shrimp.

How long you blend depends upon your temperature preference. I prefer this soup cold, so I only blend until I reach a puree consistency.

If you prefer your soup hot, then use the Vitamix soup cycle for about 7 minutes.

Having trouble getting your little ones to eat all their veggies? Try broccoli cheddar soup.

The epitome of blender soup, broccoli cheddar soup requires minimal effort and very few ingredients.

You simply toss fresh broccoli florets, carrots, onion, and milk all into the Vitamix.

Then, you’ll just need to blend until the soup is thick and top each bowl with grated cheddar cheese.

One bite of cheesy goodness and your kids will devour the soup. And you’ll probably devour yours, too!

When I’m in the mood for healthy Mexican food, I love making tortilla soup. It’s spicy, vegan, and hits the spot.

To make this recipe, you’ll need to saute carrots, bell peppers, onion, garlic, and spices for a few minutes.

Next, simmer the veggies with canned tomatoes and black beans.

Once that’s ready, then you can pour everything in the Vitamix with fresh or frozen corn. You could even use canned corn if you like.

From there, the garnish options are endless. I tend to go with avocado slices, chopped cilantro, some lime, and of course, tortilla chips.

As soon as spring hits I start to crave nothing but asparagus. And what better way to indulge than with a creamy bowl of asparagus soup?

Light and refreshing, this cream of roasted asparagus soup is a breath of fresh air after a long, cold winter.

It calls for a short list of ingredients which includes fresh asparagus, heavy cream, stock, a drizzle of olive oil, and salt and pepper to taste.

While garnish is optional, I think some chopped chives or parsley would go great.

Perhaps even throw in a handful of spring peas for a flavorful pop.

