10 Best VPN Services Of 2024 (2024)

Here is a list of popular VPN uses and key features to look for:

General Internet Browsing

Your internet service provider (ISP) can track what you do online, such as what sites you visit, the time you spend browsing and more. Depending on the terms of service and what you’ve agreed to, your ISP may even sell your data to advertisers. Your stored data is kept confidential otherwise, according to most internet providers.

In the U.S., ISPs are required to keep browsing history logs for 90 days. If the government requests your internet history, an ISP must comply. In fact, in cases of national security, the government doesn’t even need a warrant to access your internet data. Theoretically, with a warrant, local law enforcement can use your data to help convict you of a crime. Using a VPN can cover your tracks or, at the very least, give you peace of mind.

Key Features To Look For:

Strong encryption

No-logs policy with at least one independent audit of said policy

Access to a wide range of server locations

No prior history of logging or sharing user data

Streaming and Accessing Blocked Content

A VPN does more than protect your data—it can unlock your access to region-locked media. The most obvious benefit to using a VPN for this purpose is that you can use it to find shows and movies you can’t see otherwise. For example, Netflix and Hulu offer different types of programming per location. If you’re in the U.S., you might not be able to watch what’s available on Netflix in the United Kingdom.

A country might also restrict access to certain websites or content for political reasons, such as YouTube being blocked in China or recent legislation that has led to certain adult websites blocking access for users in seven different U.S. states. A VPN can make it appear as though you’re accessing the internet from a different location so that you can access websites or media that might otherwise be blocked in your country. Your connection to the VPN can keep your actual location and IP cloaked, so you can’t be pinpointed.

Key Features To Look For:

Access to a wide range of server locations

No-logs policy

Dedicated streaming servers

Fast download and upload speeds

Gaming

While VPNs can cause performance issues while gaming, the right VPN can minimize those slowdowns while still keeping your network activity from being compromised or harvested. It can also be useful for getting around geo-locked content such as region-specific events in gacha games such as Genshin Impact.

Key Features To Look For:

Low latency

Fast download and upload speeds

No-logs policy

Access to a wide range of server locations

Torrenting

Torrenting is a controversial practice since it’s a popular method for users to illegally download copyrighted materials. Countries including the U.S., Russia, Australia and Italy have banned or taken down torrenting platforms in the past, and if not properly vetted, downloading the wrong torrent can infect your computer with a debilitating virus. These peer-to-peer platforms are also well-suited to tracking and harvesting user data.

While we here at Forbes Advisor do not condone or support any illegal acts performed on torrenting websites, there are legitimate reasons to legally torrent content, and it’s important to be protected when doing so. A VPN can be a great way to keep you and your data safe from any malicious actors you might find while using torrenting services. It’s important to check and make sure your VPN supports P2P file sharing, however, as not all VPNs do so.

Key Features To Look For:

No-logs policy

Strong encryption

Support for P2P file sharing

Business Use

As more employees have begun working hybrid or fully remote schedules, companies have been hit with major security concerns regarding remote workers logging in to company servers from home. Unless you provide the internet yourself, you can’t know how secure an employee’s connection is. They could even be working from home or in a coffee shop. If a connection is intercepted, there’s a possibility that active data could go from an employee to a hacker, rather than the Wi-Fi the employee is trying to use.

As such, companies have turned to VPNs as a way to keep their company data safe, no matter where an employee logs in from. This is also useful for employees who travel a lot due to business, as they can still access company resources even in countries that might otherwise restrict internet access.

Key Features To Look For:

Strong encryption

Support for simultaneous connections

No-logs policy

Ability to establish a site-to-site VPN

Dedicated IP add-on

For more information on specific use cases, learn more about the reasons to use a VPN.