10 Best VPN Services Of 2024 (2024)

Why You Can Trust Forbes Advisor Small Business
The Forbes Advisor Small Business team is committed to bringing you unbiased rankings and information with full editorial independence. We use product data, first-person testing, strategic methodologies and expert insights to inform all of our content and guide you in making the best decisions for your business journey.
Read More: How We Evaluate VPNs
- 23 VPNs evaluated
- 33 decision factors considered
- Four levels of fact-checking
- Hands-on testing of all VPNs reviewed
Best For Most General Users
NordVPN
Netflix, Hulu, Disney+ and Max
6
$12.99
Why We Picked It
The best VPN for general users today is NordVPN, and it’s easy to see why. During our review, we found a feature-rich, easy-to-use solution that ticks almost every single box we could ask for.
While Nord offers a whopping 6,000-plus servers in 60 countries, competitors such as Surfshark or ExpressVPN offer servers in over 100 countries each. Clocking in at an average download speed of 356 Mbps, Nord wasn’t the fastest VPN we tested (that belongs to IVPN), but it came in a close second. On top of that, Nord includes all the bells and whistles we’ve come to expect from a top-quality VPN, namely a kill switch and split tunneling, as well as less conventional stuff such as Onion over VPN. All the features we tested worked like we thought they would with minimal input on our end to get them going, which is what we like to see.
That said, even our top VPN pick isn’t perfect. It’s expensive, and we’re not sure we would be able to justify its cost for individual users when there are other, more cost-effective VPNs that do many of the same things as Nord for less, such as Mullvad VPN or the aforementioned IVPN. That said, for businesses who can afford the price, features such as a dedicated IP and business-focused plans give you more options to customize your VPN experience than some competitors.
We also have to point out the company’s 2018 data breach. NordVPN, alongside VikingVPN and TorGuard, was hacked by an 8chan user, who produced session connection times and file information from their brief jaunt into the providers’ servers. NordVPN claims to not have been notified of the breach until a full year after it happened. On top of that, the company did not go public about the breach until six months after it learned of it. This is an unacceptable amount of time to leave users in the dark when their data and internet activity are actively in the company’s care. Nord has obviously had nearly five years to audit and reinforce its server security and patch up any vulnerabilities, but corporations are not people. We don’t believe in giving a company, particularly one in the cybersecurity space, the benefit of the doubt in the event of a security breach. But again, this incident is five years old. If you think that’s enough time to give Nord a second chance, it’s got one of the strongest product offerings on the market.
Learn More: Read our NordVPN review.
Pros & Cons
- Ability to install VPN to router
- Dedicated internet protocol (IP) address add-on available
- 24/7 support
- Unique features such as Onion over VPN and Double VPN
- Lacks pricing transparency for business tiers
- More expensive than top competitors, such as ExpressVPN, for the monthly plan
- Has been hacked in the past
- App contains some less-useful features such as Threat Protection that can make the service feel bloated
Quick Specs
|Quick Specs
Free Trial
30-day money-back guarantee
Supported Platforms
Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, iOS, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch
Browser Extensions
Chrome, Firefox and Edge
Number of Servers
6,016
Number of Countries With Servers
60
Company Location
Panama
Protocols Supported
NordLynx, OpenVPN (UDP) and OpenVPN (TCP)
Kill Switch
Yes
Split Tunneling
Yes
Dedicated IP
Yes, as an add-on
Expert Scores
|Criteria
|Expert’s Take
|Rating
Standout Features
Has every feature you’d want out of a quality VPN, several that you don’t want, and a few that you didn’t even know you wanted.
Ease of Use
Clean, simple user interface with understandable configuration options. It does force your browser to open a tab when signing in, which loses it a star here.
Value for Money
It’s got great features and speeds, but it’s just so expensive, and there are so many cheaper alternatives that are just as effective for most users. Double VPN is cool, but is it or any of the other unique features really worth the extra cost? I don’t think so.
Trustworthiness
The 2018 data breach still looms large for me. The breach by itself is a bad look but keeping it quiet for 6 months is just untenable.
Note: Our expert scores are just one part of our overall Best VPN scoring rubric and might not be reflective of our final star rating for a VPN. Other criteria graded include customer service options, server counts, and overall device performance.
Most Customizable VPN
TorGuard VPN
On TorGuard's Website
Netflix
8
$9.99
Why We Picked It
TorGuard is a perfectly cromulent VPN, to steal a word from The Simpsons. Meaning, it’s fine. At the end of the day, most users aren’t looking for all the fancy bells and whistles on offer; they’re looking for a VPN that can help them access Netflix or hide their internet activity from their ISP. And on the basic nuts-and-bolts level, TorGuard works well enough. Features function how they’re supposed to, and it’s a well-made product. We didn’t encounter any issues, nor were we particularly blown away by the product.
The VPN is also one of the most customizable on the market, thanks to its myriad add-on features and settings to toggle and modify to best fit your needs. This makes TorGuard a solid pick for our more tech-savvy readers who like having a lot of control over their software and services.
Its claim of being “the Fastest VPN,” however, is a bit exaggerated in our experience. During testing, TorGuard finished with an average download speed of 258.5 Mbps. This puts it on the lower end of the VPNs we reviewed. While having over 3,000 servers in over 50 countries is great, other VPNs like Surfshark have servers in over 100 countries.
When it comes to trust, we have some small concerns about TorGuard. While the company has not been caught logging user data in contradiction of its no-logs policy, there’s a distinct opacity in how TorGuard handles user privacy. The company’s privacy policy is almost as difficult to parse as its subscription plans, and neither its security infrastructure nor its no-logs policy has been independently audited through legitimate channels.
When we talk about this company’s ability to safely secure user data, we also have to talk about the 2018 incident where an 8chan user successfully managed to infiltrate and grab session connection times and file information from TorGuard, NordVPN and VikingVPN. Again, as with Nord, this was five years ago. It’s not unreasonable to think the company has used that time to shore up its security weaknesses and put out a much safer product since. But we don’t think any company that claims to provide safety and security to its customers should be given that much grace.
Learn More: Read our TorGuard VPN review.
Pros & Cons
- Several plans for various uses, including a separate business tier
- Loads of features, customization and add-ons
- Confusing free trial policy
- Unclear privacy policy
- Short money-back guarantee
- Limited server locations
- No independent audits
- Loads of features, customization and add-ons, to the point of feeling overwhelming
Quick Specs
|Quick Specs
Free Trial
Yes, for seven days
Supported Platforms
Windows, MacOS, Android, Linux and iOS
Browser Extensions
Chrome, Firefox and Edge
Number of Servers
Over 3,000
Number of Countries With Servers
Over 50
Company Location
USA
Protocols Supported
WireGuard, OpenVPN, IKEv2, IPSec and L2TP
Kill Switch
Yes
Split Tunneling
Yes
Dedicated IP
Yes
Expert Scores
|Criteria
|Expert’s Take
|Rating
Standout Features
TorGuard has everything you could ever ask for from a VPN and even more that you’d never think to ask for, including an Anonymous Email plan. Across all its plans, it might be the most feature-rich VPN I’ve covered.
Ease of Use
When even just signing up for a VPN feels like navigating a tax form, it’s hard to not give that VPN bottom marks in the ease-of-use category.
Value for Money
TorGuard is far from the most affordable VPN out there, especially with its short seven-day free trial, but its treasure trove of features does provide more bang for your buck than some equivalently priced competitors.
Trustworthiness
It has the same trust issues for me as NordVPN, thanks to being part of the same data breach. It’s lower-rated in this category due to how vague the company’s privacy policy is.
Note: Our expert scores are just one part of our overall Best VPN scoring rubric and might not be reflective of our final star rating for a VPN. Other criteria graded include customer service options, server counts, and overall device performance.
Excellent User Interface, Great for Beginners
TunnelBear
4.3
Our ratings take into account each service's pricing and features along with each platforms overall usability. All ratings are determined solely by our editorial team
Streaming Services Unblocked
Max
Number of Devices
Unlimited
Starting Monthly Price
Free or $9.99
Learn More
Read Forbes' Review
Max
Unlimited
Free or $9.99
Why We Picked It
Coming in at #3, TunnelBear is easily our pick for the most aesthetically pleasing VPN. The app’s gifs of a cute bear tunneling across the world to protect your data were a delight to watch during our test of the service. These adorable animations serve a dual purpose of excellent branding, as well as making the app feel much easier to use and understand than some of its competitors, which is part of why we think it’s the best fit for beginners. It has a free version that allows you to try out a limited version of the service, which is decent, though we would have preferred a longer free trial period of the full version. Its Unlimited plan is reasonably affordable if you do decide to buy, however.
TunnelBear doesn’t provide a full list of its servers but does detail which locations you can connect to. Unfortunately, TunnelBear only counts 47 countries with server locations in its pool of available servers, a paltry number when compared to many of its competitors. Its speeds were similarly underwhelming, only managing an average 290 Mbps download speed in our tests. This put it in the middle of the pack and nowhere close to the top, where mid-300 Mbps was common.
TunnelBear’s features will look a lot like many of the other companies on this list, with split tunneling and an internet kill switch being the most notable. The kill switch did its job just fine. We weren’t blown away by anything, but in the VPN space, you don’t really need to be blown away. With many companies using the same AES-256 encryption standard and the same open-source protocols such as OpenVPN and WireGuard, these features just need to do their job with minimal fuss.
Unfortunately, TunnelBear features a bit of fuss regarding its split tunneling feature (or SplitBear, as the company calls it). While it’s nominally available on Android, Windows, MacOS and iOS, not all SplitBears are created equal. Normally with split tunneling, you’re able to designate specific websites and applications to route through your VPN and which to keep separate. This is true of TunnelBear’s split tunneling as well … on Windows. MacOS and iOS currently lack the ability to split tunnel apps, and Android can’t split tunnel websites. The incompleteness of this basic feature does force us to dock points, as much as we appreciate the product’s user interface and aesthetic.
For businesses, TunnelBear does have its TunnelBear for Teams plan, which is a nice, if expensive, way to secure your employees’ connections. On the other hand, TunnelBear does not have Dedicated IP as an add-on or as a base feature, which can make it a pain to integrate into a company’s preexisting cybersecurity framework.
Finally, there’s the matter of trust. When selecting a VPN provider, trust is the number one decision factor, and you should absolutely do the research on a company yourself before giving it a try. TunnelBear does have some points in its favor here. It has been undergoing independent security audits since 2016, with the most recent being completed in May 2023. On top of that, the company publishes transparency reports outlining which third parties it shares user data with (such as payment processor Stripe), as well as a record of how many times law enforcement has requested user information from TunnelBear. This is a level of transparency that we’d love to see its competitors match, though we think the company could be more thorough regarding how exactly it stores what user data it does need to perform transactions and the like. However, we do have some concerns about TunnelBear’s parent company, antivirus giant McAfee, particularly the company’s reputation for poor customer support and middling-quality products. This is a case of guilt by association that you or others might not agree with, but it keeps us from being able to fully trust TunnelBear.
Learn More: Read our full TunnelBear review.
Pros & Cons
- Unlimited devices on all paid plans
- One simple on/off switch, no configuration needed
- Performs a third-party security audit every year
- Doesn’t specify the number of servers, only the number of locations
- Functionality is limited on iOS
- Free plan is limited to 500MB per month
- Split tunneling feature works differently depending on which operating system you’re using
Quick Specs
|Quick Specs
Free Trial
Yes, up to 2GB of data
Supported Platforms
Android, Windows, MacOS, iOS, Linux
Browser Extensions
Chrome and Firefox
Number of Servers
Unknown
Number of Countries With Servers
|47
Company Location
Canada
Protocols Supported
WireGuard, OpenVPN and IKEv2
Kill Switch
Yes
Split Tunneling
Yes
Dedicated IP
No
Expert Scores
|Criteria
|Expert’s Take
|Rating
Standout Features
Split tunneling being so wonky across different operating systems is just damning, even if the other features work fine.
Ease of Use
The bear animations are delightful, and they make the user experience much better overall than many of its competitors, which go for more of a generic mobile app vibe.
Value for Money
The free version is nice, but every VPN I looked at has either a free version or a free trial period of some sort that makes this less impressive than it maybe would be otherwise. The speeds and features just aren’t there either.
Trustworthiness
The company has done a good job at being transparent with how and when it shares user data, but it’s also owned by McAfee.
Note: Our expert scores are just one part of our overall Best VPN scoring rubric and might not be reflective of our final star rating for a VPN. Other criteria graded include customer service options, server counts, and overall device performance.
Unlimited Simultaneous Connections but Expensive
Private Internet Access
On Privateinternetaccess.com's Website
Netflix and Max
10
$11.95 per month
Why We Picked It
Private Internet Access (PIA) is a good, if not spectacular, VPN service. Its unlimited simultaneous connections are great, and having servers in 91 countries is impressive, though we’d prefer it if the company disclosed its server count again. It’s also, for the most part, easy to use, despite how many features are packed into its platform.
While the app’s user interface works well on mobile devices, we would have preferred if the Windows version hadn’t been a cardboard copy of the mobile version. The smaller window made it a bit harder for us to parse everything the app had to offer. Once we got used to the smaller window, however, we enjoyed our time with the service. Split tunneling and the Internet kill switch did their jobs, and the VPN comes with a Dedicated IP add-on for businesses and remote workers.
The app isn’t perfect of course, and it doesn’t really excel at any one thing as a VPN. Its 243.6 Mbps average download speed was on the lower end of the VPNs we measured, and while it’s got all the bells and whistles, we don’t really think anything about PIA justifies its high monthly price. If you buy a yearly or three-year subscription, it becomes more affordable but locks you in for much longer. The 30-day money-back guarantee is as generous a free period as you’re going to see from the best VPN services without a 100% free version.
While we did find some user reviews reporting issues with PIA’s customer support, we did not encounter any such issues ourselves during testing. Once we submitted a ticket, the support team was able to resolve the issue we came to them with relatively quickly. Still, our experience isn’t the only one, and users who might need more technical support to get their VPN working will probably want to look elsewhere to be on the safe side.
We have the below disclaimer for all Kape Technologies-owned VPNs, but beyond its parent company’s controversial past, how does Private Internet Access rate in terms of trustworthiness? Well, the company’s no-logs policy was verified by an independent audit in 2022, and it hasn’t been involved in any major data breaches like some of its competitors. If Kape Technologies’ past doesn’t give you pause, PIA is not the worst VPN you could try.
Note: It is worth mentioning that, despite their competitive prices and robust features, some in the cybersecurity community have reservations about CyberGhost, ExpressVPN and PIA, which are all owned by Kape Technologies. Formerly known as “Crossrider,” the company gained infamy for creating and operating a platform that was used for injecting adware. Kape Technologies has repeatedly stood by the integrity of its VPNs, but consumers should keep this information in mind if they are especially careful about their privacy.
Learn More: Read our Private Internet Access review.
Pros & Cons
- Offers dedicated IP add-on
- Unlimited simultaneous connections
- Some reported issues with customer service
- No longer discloses the total number of servers
- More expensive on a month-to-month basis than some competitors
Quick Specs
|Quick Specs
Free Trial
Yes, 30 days
Supported Platforms
Windows, MacOS, Android, Linux, and iOS
Browser Extensions
Firefox, Chrome, and Opera
Number of Servers
Unknown
Number of Countries With Servers
91
Company Location
USA
Protocols Supported
WireGuard, OpenVPN, and IKEv2
Kill Switch
Yes
Split Tunneling
Yes
Dedicated IP
Yes, as an add-on
Expert Scores
|Criteria
|Expert’s Take
|Rating
Standout Features
It’s got everything you might want from a VPN, and the features work across all the apps I tested.
Ease of Use
The app itself is perfectly fine as a user interface, though it loses points for being such a small window by default on PC. If the Windows app’s interface was actually made for Windows, instead of being a copy of the mobile app’s interface, it’d rate higher.
Value for Money
While the longer-term plans are cheap, the monthly pricing is incredibly high for a VPN that doesn’t really do anything too spectacular.
Trustworthiness
It’s unfortunately guilt by association, but I can’t bring myself to fully trust any Kape-owned product.
Note: Our expert scores are just one part of our overall Best VPN scoring rubric and might not be reflective of our final star rating for a VPN. Other criteria graded include customer service options, server counts, and overall device performance.
Open-Source Privacy Protection With Solid Features
ProtonVPN
On Proton VPN's Website
Netflix, Hulu, Disney+ and Max
10
$9.99
Why We Picked It
ProtonVPN gives us a lot to love. The main selling point for us is Proton’s transparency. As of 2020, the app has been open source across Windows, MacOS, Android, Linux and iOS, something no other VPN on this list can boast. This is on top of audits of its security and no-logs policy. The most recent audit was completed in 2022, which we don’t love, but it’s not a damning detail.
On top of that, Proton VPN is just a solid product. During our test, we found each feature worked as intended, and the whole thing was easy to use and understand. Expected VPN features such as split tunneling and an internet kill switch did their jobs admirably, while also having novel, less-common features such as a one-click Tor Over VPN, which lets users access the privacy-focused Tor Network through a VPN, allowing for extra layers of security.
Proton VPN’s speeds weren’t the best we recorded, only managing an average download speed of 316 Mbps, but it was still better than many of its competitors. We would like to see if the service could push that performance a bit higher, especially for how expensive it is. Proton VPN is definitely not the bargain hunter’s choice for a VPN, even with its limited free plan. If you’re trying to find a VPN on a budget, we wouldn’t recommend Proton.
As much as we appreciate Proton VPN’s transparency and privacy commitments, the company’s history is not 100% stellar. In 2021, Proton was forced to comply with a legal request to provide, as Ars Technica’s Jim Salter put it in an article around when the news broke, “a French climate activist’s IP address and browser fingerprint” to Swiss authorities. This request wasn’t related to Proton VPN but instead its sister service, Proton Mail. After complying with the request, the company changed Proton Mail’s privacy policy, removing a section promising to not keep user IP logs by default.
That said, the request was only possible because the government made the request of Proton Mail and not Proton VPN. Under Swiss law, government authorities can’t legally force VPN providers to start logging IP addresses, and Switzerland in general has some of the strongest user data privacy protection laws in the world. We’d still sooner trust a Swiss-based company such as Proton with our data over, for example, an American counterpart such as TorGuard.
Learn More: Read our full Proton VPN review.
Pros & Cons
- One of the easiest VPNs to use
- Single-click Tor over VPN
- Open source
- Strong commitment to privacy
- Pricier than we would like
- Only slightly above-average speeds compared to some competitors
Quick Specs
|Quick Specs
Free Trial
No, but a free plan is available
Supported Platforms
Windows, MacOS, Android, Linux and iOS
Browser Extensions
Firefox and Chrome
Number of Servers
3,055
Number of Countries With Servers
71
Company Location
Switzerland
Protocols Supported
WireGuard, OpenVPN and IKEv2
Kill Switch
Yes
Split Tunneling
Yes
Dedicated IP
Yes
Expert Scores
|Criteria
|Expert’s Take
|Rating
Standout Features
Proton has pretty much every feature I’d want from a VPN, including the one-click access to the Tor network.
Ease of Use
A very clean interface with easy-to-understand configuration settings.
Value for Money
Too pricey for me to feel comfortable rating it any higher, free version notwithstanding. I think it’s worth the money, but it’s still a lot of money.
Trustworthiness
Proton VPN is open-source, and has a largely-clean track record for privacy protection. Unfortunately, the company sharing ProtonMail data with Swiss authorities in 2021 keeps me from giving it full marks.
Note: Our expert scores are just one part of our overall Best VPN scoring rubric and might not be reflective of our final star rating for a VPN. Other criteria graded include customer service options, server counts, and overall device performance.
Reliable Privacy Protection But Limited Performance
hide.me
On hide.me’s website
Netflix, Hulu and Max
10
Free or $9.95
Why We Picked It
The hide.me VPN is one of the most consistent VPNs we’ve come across. We experienced no connection drops or much lag except when changing between different servers. Its features were solid as well, working exactly as intended. From split-tunneling to multi-hop support to a Dedicated IP add-on, all the features we look for in a good VPN are here.
Its ease of use wasn’t the best we’ve seen. When you open the app’s settings, you’re flooded with features with names such as Stealth Guard and “Bolt ‘Fast Proxy,’” which was in quotes within the app itself for some reason. That said, once we figured out the initially intimidating interface, it was a breeze to use, and the confusingly named features such as “Bolt ‘Fast-Proxy’” made more sense quickly. If you’re still having trouble, its customer support staff are quick and responsive, getting back to us within one business day of submitting a support ticket.
However, hide.me wasn’t a 100% great experience. Its speed-testing results were abysmally low, clocking in at an average download speed of 142 Mbps, the second-lowest of the VPNs we tested. On top of that, only having servers in 52 countries is pretty disappointing when put next to some of its stronger competitors. These issues make it hard to really justify its price point, when compared to cheaper or equally expensive alternatives with better performance such as Mullvad VPN or IVPN.
The trust department, however, is where hide.me really shines. We really love the company’s commitment to privacy. Many VPN providers, including some on this list, adopted their no-logs policy later in life, once it became the industry standard to do so. However, hide.me’s no-logs policy was baked into the company from the beginning. The company’s peer-to-peer and anonymous payment support helps reinforce that privacy commitment in a way we really appreciate. Being based in Malaysia and not in a 14 Eyes country such as the U.S. is another big privacy plus.
Overall, we enjoyed our time with hide.me, and it’s more than earned its place on this list. However, we do think it could go further in some areas to truly become an elite VPN in our estimation. In particular, its download speeds need to go up by quite a bit. Even hitting the mid-200s would be a massive improvement, even if it’d still be on the lower end of the scale. But if you don’t need blazing-fast speeds and want a VPN you can trust, hide.me is one of the best options available.
Learn more:Read our full hide.me VPN review.
Pros & Cons
- Strong encryption and privacy features
- Offers a free plan
- Consistent connection speeds and performance
- Torrenting support
- Not all servers support file sharing
- Some lag when switching between different servers
- Much slower than competitors, despite the great consistency
Quick Specs
|Quick Specs
Free Trial
No, but a free plan is available
Supported Platforms
Windows, MacOS, Android, Linux and iOS
Browser Extensions
Firefox, Edge and Chrome
Number of Servers
Not disclosed
Number of Countries With Servers
52
Company Location
Malaysia
Protocols Supported
WireGuard, OpenVPN, IKEv2, SSTP and SoftEther
Kill Switch
Yes
Split Tunneling
Yes
Dedicated IP
Yes
Expert Scores
|Criteria
|Expert’s Take
|Rating
Standout Features
Has everything you could want from a VPN, alongside multi-hop and torrenting support.
Ease of Use
Has a small learning curve, but once you get past it, it’s incredibly intuitive.
Value for Money
Too expensive for how it performs to really justify any higher.
Trustworthiness
Good company location, solid privacy track record, good transparency. It’s not quite the gold standard of VPN privacy, but it’s up there.
Note: Our expert scores are just one part of our overall Best VPN scoring rubric and might not be reflective of our final star rating for a VPN. Other criteria graded include customer service options, server counts, and overall device performance.
Unlimited Connections and a Huge Server Network
Surfshark
Netflix and Max
Unlimited
$10.99
Why We Picked It
Another Nord Security VPN, Surfshark boasts an unlimited number of simultaneous connections to go with servers in 100 countries. Disappointing lack of surfing sharks or people surfing on sharks in its branding aside, the company has delivered a solid product with as many features as you could ask for from a VPN, even if split tunneling only works on Android and Windows. On top of that, the interface is well-done and easy to navigate, which we can’t always say of its competitors, and it comes at a relatively affordable price. Unfortunately, it rates lower on this list than it should on paper due to a few issues.
The speeds were good, when they worked. In our speed test, Surfshark registered an average download speed of 330.4 Mbps, one of the fastest VPNs we saw and only losing out to fellow Nord Security product NordVPN by about 20 Mbps. Unfortunately, during our full test, we saw a fair number of connection issues, particularly on the Android and iOS apps. Connection would drop at random when streaming or just browsing the internet normally. In order to make sure this wasn’t on our end, we tested other mobile VPNs and did not encounter any drops. Maintaining a consistent connection is a significant part of a good VPN, and it’s a shame that Surfshark couldn’t quite manage it for us. Connecting on Windows would often take a noticeable amount of time as well, longer than nearly any other VPN we tested.
We didn’t care for the deluge of ads we encountered on the apps for the Surfshark One package, which stacks an antivirus, search engine and breach detection tool on top of the VPN. It’s all well and good to advertise your product, but nearly every time we opened the app, regardless of which OS we were using at the time, we were hit with at least one distracting ad for the service.
Finally, there’s the matter of trusting Surfshark. In the company’s defense, there are points in its favor. In particular, it has undergone independent audits of its browser extensions and server infrastructure over the years, and in late December 2022 finally had its no-logs policy audited by professional services giant Deloitte. This is good, and we’d prefer it if more VPNs would undergo similar independent audits. However, Surfshark is owned by Nord Security, and with how that company handled the 2018 NordVPN data breach (see our entry on NordVPN), we’re skeptical of Surfshark’s willingness to properly take care of users’ data. This, coupled with the connection drops we experienced while testing, makes it hard for us to fully trust Surfshark with our data. However, other users have used the service just fine with no issues; so our experience is not a guarantee. Ultimately, Surfshark has a lot to offer, as its ubiquitous ads have probably told you if you frequent the same part of YouTube our expert does–and you could do much, much worse than Surfshark as your VPN of choice.
Learn More: Read our Surfshark review.
Pros & Cons
- Unlimited simultaneous connections
- Easy to use
- Split tunneling is only available on Android and Windows
- Inconsistent connection quality, especially on Android and iOS
Quick Specs
|Quick Specs
Free Trial
Yes, 30 days
Supported Platforms
Windows, MacOS, Android, Linux and iOS
Browser Extensions
Edge and Chrome
Number of Servers
Over 3,200
Number of Countries With Servers
100
Company Location
The Netherlands
Protocols Supported
WireGuard, OpenVPN and IKEv2
Kill Switch
Yes
Split Tunneling
Only on Android and Windows
Dedicated IP
Yes
Expert Scores
|Criteria
|Expert’s Take
|Rating
Standout Features
Has pretty much everything you could want feature-wise, but split tunneling only being available on Android and Windows is a pain.
Ease of Use
Interface is clean and pretty intuitive to navigate. The oppressively long connection time on Windows and annoying ads for Surfshark One make it hard to score it higher, however.
Value for Money
It’s relatively affordable, with the unlimited simultaneous connections in mind. Unfortunately, the performance issues and high month-to-month price compared with VPNs such as Mullvad or IVPN are a tough sell. It’s also frequently on-sale, as its deluge of ads on Youtube makes clear. I am, however, disappointed that more of these ads didn’t feature a shark carving up a bomb wave.
Trustworthiness
Connection drops and being owned by Nord Security isn’t great for trusting a VPN to handle user data safely. That said, the company itself hasn’t done anything to make me rate it any lower.
Note: Our expert scores are just one part of our overall Best VPN scoring rubric and might not be reflective of our final star rating for a VPN. Other criteria graded include customer service options, server counts, and overall device performance.
Good Features, but Add-Ons Can Get Pricey
VPN Unlimited (aka KeepSolid)
On VPN Unlimited's Website
Netflix, Hulu and Max
5
$9.99
Why We Picked It
Owned by KeepSolid and part of its MonoDefense suite, VPN Unlimited is a fairly standard VPN service. Despite the name, it does not offer unlimited simultaneous connections, maxing out at five by default with additional devices being added for a fee. This makes it less than ideal for businesses with more than a handful of employees. That said, all of the features we tested worked as intended with minimal issues beyond some headaches in setting up and uninstalling.
Affordability is an issue with VPN Unlimited. While the base product itself is perfectly fine, the add-ons such as Dedicated IP can really bloat the price, and even the yearly subscription costs a decent amount of money for what is not a very exciting product. VPN Unlimited does offer a lifetime subscription which can be enticing for some prospective buyers, but we would caution against ever purchasing a lifetime VPN subscription. Even if the subscription is 100% legitimate, there’s every chance a better-fitting VPN may come along that you could switch to, and you’ll be out however much you had to shell out for the subscription.
The app’s speeds were solidly middle of the pack, reaching an average download speed of 292.7 Mbps. This is definitely a usable speed for your internet, but it pales in comparison to its faster brethren including NordVPN or Surfshark, and we would like to see improvements in that area in the future.
In terms of ease of use, VPN Unlimited was again pretty mid. The interface was clean, and the Windows client was at least sized for a PC, which we can’t always say about a VPN. That said, we weren’t exactly blown away by the client or its configurations. Unlike many of its competitors, VPN Unlimited requires a full restart before you can use it properly. This isn’t a huge issue but can be a pain in certain circ*mstances. The company’s website layout also made it a pain for us to properly research the service, as information we’d be looking for would be tucked into non-intuitive pages or pages not on the sitemap and only found through the use of Google or another search engine.
In terms of trust, VPN Unlimited scores pretty low in our book. Being based in the U.S. by itself is a bad start in terms of trustworthiness. Its lifetime subscription already made us raise an eyebrow, but we also encountered several complaints from users who had purchased the subscription only to have their lifetime account suspended for lack of activity or other reasons. On top of that, the company’s no-logs policy is somewhat suspect. As with any VPN provider, VPN Unlimited claims to keep no logs of user activity. However, it makes an exception for users who end up using its Personal Server add-on (called Virtual Private Server in the Privacy Policy). For those users, VPN Unlimited “may collect and store the total amount of traffic used and the dates of use only.” This means that the company does keep logs in certain cases. The company’s no-logs policy has also never been verified by independent audit as of this writing.
Overall, VPN Unlimited is pretty unspectacular but better than some other VPNs we have tested. The features work fine, the speeds are about average and its 53 countries with servers is good but not great. There are worse VPNs that could take your money, but there are also better. If VPN Unlimited has the right combination of features, pricing and trustworthiness for you, however, we don’t think you’ll be disappointed.
Learn More: Read our VPN Unlimited review.
Pros & Cons
- Dedicated IP address available
- Tailored business tier
- Wonky device configuration
- Expensive device upgrades and add-ons
- Site layout makes it extraordinarily difficult to find the information you need in a single location
- Based out of the U.S.
- Keeps logs in certain situations
- No-logs policy has not been verified by independent audit
- Users have reported issues with lifetime subscription
Quick Specs
|Quick Specs
Free Trial
Yes, seven days
Supported Platforms
Windows, MacOS, Android, Linux and iOS
Browser Extensions
Firefox, Opera, Edge and Chrome
Number of Servers
Over 3,000
Number of Countries With Servers
53
Company Location
USA
Protocols Supported
WireGuard, OpenVPN, KeepSolid Wise and IKEv2
Kill Switch
Yes
Split Tunneling
Yes
Dedicated IP
Yes, as an add-on
Expert Scores
|Criteria
|Expert’s Take
|Rating
Standout Features
It’s got a decent collection of expected features, with Dedicated IP being an add-on.
Ease of Use
The app itself is fine, but the setup and uninstall processes can be a bit of a pain, and the website’s layout is more difficult to navigate than it has any right being.
Value for Money
Any VPN that offers a lifetime subscription is immediately not trustworthy as far as value for your money goes in my book, and that seven-day free trial is way too short, compared to other VPNs.
Trustworthiness
Any service that offers a lifetime subscription already makes me raise an eyebrow, but the fact that the company does keep logs in some situations despite claiming a no-logs policy is an easy way to be rated near the bottom.
Note: Our expert scores are just one part of our overall Best VPN scoring rubric and might not be reflective of our final star rating for a VPN. Other criteria graded include customer service options, server counts, and overall device performance.
Dependable Streaming With a Lot of Servers
ExpressVPN
On ExpressVPN's Website
Hulu, Disney+ and Max
5
$12.95
Why We Picked It
One of the most popular VPNs out there, ExpressVPN is, as a product, fine. It’s fine. It’s pricey and doesn’t support the open-source WireGuard protocol, but it’s got a clean, easy-to-understand UI and most of the features we like to see from a VPN, minus Dedicated IP. If you’re just looking for a VPN for streaming, ExpressVPN is as good a pick as any. Its extensive network of servers is a great plus for us, with servers in over 100 countries, though we’d prefer it if ExpressVPN gave users a full server count.
With an average download speed of 285.3 Mbps, ExpressVPN sits firmly in the middle of our rankings in terms of performance. It’s not as fast as the likes of NordVPN but torches VyprVPN. We did not encounter any noticeable lag while streaming with the service either. In lieu of WireGuard, the company uses its own proprietary Lightway protocol, but we weren’t impressed by its performance compared to just using WireGuard on another service. The features we tested, such as split tunneling and the internet kill switch, functioned as intended. Our time with ExpressVPN wasn’t the most exciting, but with a service like a VPN, that’s a good thing. VPNs are meant to run in the background while the stuff you actually need to do, such as your job or streaming Brooklyn Nine-Nine on Netflix, gets done.
ExpressVPN is fairly expensive compared to other VPNs we tested. In particular, its monthly price is near the top in terms of base price. The one-year and six-month subscription plans lower the cost slightly but not as much as we’d like, especially when looking at some of its competitors. We’re not entirely sure if the features and performance on offer are worth the steep cost, when it has competitors that do the same things for cheaper. That’s the issue with VPNs as a market. Increasingly, providers have started adopting the same features, using the same protocols, and as a result, some of the more expensive VPNs just don’t seem worth the cost anymore.
Note: It is worth mentioning that, despite their competitive prices and robust features, some in the cybersecurity community have reservations about CyberGhost, ExpressVPN and PIA, which are all owned by Kape Technologies. Formerly known as “Crossrider,” the company gained infamy under that name for creating and operating a platform that was used for injecting adware. Kape Technologies has repeatedly stood by the integrity of its VPNs, but consumers should keep this information in mind if they are especially careful about their privacy.
As the above disclaimer states, ExpressVPN is owned by Kape Technologies, and that’s going to make it harder for us to trust it as a VPN on a base level. On top of that, Kape has not handled ExpressVPN well since buying the company back in 2021. In July 2023, Kape laid off anywhere from 12% to 20% of ExpressVPN’s global workforce, depending on who you ask. Among the cuts were massive blows to the company’s quality assurance and operations departments. This is where the layoffs affect our ability to trust ExpressVPN as a product. Cutting so many employees in those departments could directly affect ExpressVPN’s ability to do some of the things a VPN is expected to, such as, in journalist Michael Kan’s words, “circumvent internet-blocking attempts from both government [sic] and providers such as Netflix.” We’ve yet to see a major decline in ExpressVPN’s performance as a product, but we are wary of its ability to maintain a spot on this list in the long term.
Learn More: Read our ExpressVPN review.
Pros & Cons
- Easy to use
- Larger server network than some competitors
- More expensive than alternatives
- No WireGuard support
- Users might have trouble using it for streaming or bypassing government censors
Quick Specs
|Quick Specs
Free Trial
Yes, 30 days
Supported Platforms
Windows, MacOS, Android and iOS
Browser Extensions
Chrome, Firefox, Edge, Brave and Vivald
Number of Servers
Unknown
Number of Countries With Servers
105
Company Location
Romania
Protocols Supported
Lightway, OpenVPN and IKEv2
Kill Switch
Yes
Split Tunneling
Yes
Dedicated IP
No
Expert Scores
|Criteria
|Expert’s Take
|Rating
Standout Features
No Dedicated IP for business and no WireGuard support is a bad look.
Ease of Use
Extremely easy to use for both beginners and experts alike.
Value for Money
It’s too expensive, and its performance is too mid for me to give it anything but bottom marks. If you’re looking to get more value out of your purchase, your money is better spent on a VPN that can do the same things for cheaper.
Trustworthiness
It’s unfortunately guilt by association, but I can’t bring myself to fully trust any Kape-owned product. The recent layoffs only make it harder to trust the service.
Note: Our expert scores are just one part of our overall Best VPN scoring rubric and might not be reflective of our final star rating for a VPN. Other criteria graded include customer service options, server counts, and overall device performance.
Respectable Speeds and Interesting Customization Options
CyberGhost
On CyberGhost's Website
Netflix, Hulu and Max
7
$12.99
Why We Picked It
As we get lower on the list, we’ll naturally start seeing more good-but-flawed products, and CyberGhost is a great example of this. It has its fair share of positives, mainly an easy-to-navigate user interface with good customization options and a Dedicated IP add-on for businesses and remote workers. In particular, we really liked the Smart Rules, which allows you to set your VPN to launch when opening certain apps, such as your web browser or Zoom. This sort of customization is great and is something we’d love to see other developers add to their own products in the future.
The speeds were on the higher side of average, registering an average download speed of 312.8 Mbps. This isn’t quite as fast as some contemporaries such as NordVPN, but it pretty easily clears most of the competition. We didn’t encounter any major connectivity issues either. The features we tested out, such as split tunneling and the kill switch, worked as expected as well. Its server count and locations are near the top of our list in terms of size and variety. Its 100 countries with servers is only matched by Surfshark, although we found its number of servers in Africa a bit lacking.
In terms of value, CyberGhost is alright. Allowing seven simultaneous connections on one account is above average. Still, its monthly pricing is on the high end for providers we’ve covered, although the cost obviously goes down if you lock yourself into a long-term plan. The free trials, however, are pretty disappointing: seven days on iOS, three days on Android and a whopping 24 hours on Mac and PC. This is beyond dismal, as far as free trials go, and we’d prefer it if CyberGhost expanded these to 30 days in the future to meet what is by and large the industry standard.
Note: It is worth mentioning that, despite their competitive prices and robust features, some in the cybersecurity community have reservations about CyberGhost, ExpressVPN and PIA, which are all owned by Kape Technologies. Formerly known as “Crossrider,” the company gained infamy under that name for creating and operating a platform that was used for injecting adware. Kape Technologies has repeatedly stood by the integrity of its VPNs, but consumers should keep this information in mind if they are especially careful about their privacy.
Our issues with CyberGhost are really mostly about how much we trust the service. Being owned by Kape is a pretty bright red flag for us, as the disclaimer above explains. On top of that, CyberGhost discontinued its first-party multi-factor authentication integration with PassCamp in late 2022, meaning that MFA is only possible through third-party apps such as Google Authenticator. However, the company’s no-logs policy was audited by Deloitte in 2022, which is a mark in its favor. Unfortunately in 2023, a vulnerability in CyberGhost’s Windows client was discovered that could lead to, according to a blog post written by the researcher who discovered it, “full system compromise.” The bug was patched shortly after it was directly reported to Kape Technologies, although the researcher, Ceri Coburn, encountered, in his own words, “the worst disclosure experience [he’s] had to date,” thanks to Kape and the bug bounty firm it is partnered with, Bugcrowd. Kape and Bugcrowd both apologized for the incident. While it’s great that the bug was patched so quickly, the recency of the incident coupled with the severity of the bug (an estimated 3 million users were potentially affected) makes it difficult for us to put any trust in CyberGhost.
Learn More: Read our CyberGhost review.
Pros & Cons
- Dedicated IP add-on
- Easy to use
- Solid customization features
- NoSpy servers cost extra
- 45-day refund period only available on terms longer than six months
- Free trial on Windows and macOS lasts a minuscule 24 hours
- No first-party multi-factor authentication
Quick Specs
|Quick Specs
Free Trial
Yes—24 hours on Mac and PC, three days on Android and seven days on iOS
Supported Platforms
Windows, MacOS, Android, Linux and iOS
Browser Extensions
Chrome and Firefox
Number of Servers
10,582
Number of Countries With Servers
100
Company Location
Romania
Protocols Supported
WireGuard, OpenVPN and IKEv2
Kill Switch
Yes
Split Tunneling
Yes
Dedicated IP
Yes
Expert Scores
|Criteria
|Expert’s Take
|Rating
Standout Features
Has most of what you’d expect from a good VPN, but I knocked off a point for the loss of multi-factor authentication.
Ease of Use
Incredibly easy to use with great customization options. Good stuff.
Value for Money
It’s not insanely more expensive than its competitors, but those free trial periods are really bad. I wouldn’t give them a shot as an individual consumer.
Trustworthiness
It’s unfortunately guilt by association, but I can’t bring myself to fully trust any Kape-owned product. Add the company’s 2023 issues with a nasty Windows bug, coupled with the way the researcher who found the bug, and you’ve got a pretty hard-to-trust VPN provider on your hands.
Note: Our expert scores are just one part of our overall Best VPN scoring rubric and might not be reflective of our final star rating for a VPN. Other criteria graded include customer service options, server counts, and overall device performance.
Our VPN Test Results
Below, we provided some tables showcasing our first-person VPN test results. This isn’t a comprehensive list of all the factors we considered, but it should provide some useful data for your own decision making. We tested each VPN’s speeds, how well it handled unblocking streaming services and how it handled DNS leak testing through websites such as dnsleaktest.com. These tables are updated monthly to ensure that all services on this list are still providing the best performance possible for their users.
Read more: How We Test VPNs
VPN Speed Testing
|Provider
|Average Upload Speed
|Average Download Speed
|Average Upload Ping
|Average Download Ping
No VPN
388.2 Mbps
331.6 Mbps
8.4 ms
10.5 ms
NordVPN
332.6 Mbps
356 Mbps
11.8 ms
12 ms
TunnelBear
53.32 Mbps
290 Mbps
31.3 ms
67.55 ms
TorGuardVPN
36.05 Mbps
258.5 Mbps
112.4 ms
13.8 ms
Proton VPN
353.4 Mbps
316.5 Mbps
11.45 ms
11.95 ms
Private Internet Access
204 Mbps
243.6 Mbps
18.85 ms
19.45 ms
hide.me
365.5 Mbps
142 Mbps
10.35 ms
5.4 ms
Surfshark
311.9 Mbps
330.4 Mbps
11.3 ms
16.25 ms
VPN Unlimited
74.88 Mbps
292.7 Mbps
5.95 ms
19.6 ms
CyberGhost
330.1 Mbps
312.8 Mbps
11.3 ms
14.95 ms
ExpressVPN
330.6 Mbps
285.3 Mbps
13 ms
17.4 ms
VPN Streaming Service Performance
|Provider
|Unblocks Netflix?
|Unblocks Hulu?
|Unblocks Disney+?
|Unblocks Max?
NordVPN
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
TunnelBear
No
No
No
Yes
TorGuard VPN
Yes
No
No
No
Proton VPN
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
Private Internet Access
Yes
No
No
Yes
hide.me
Yes
Yes
No
Yes
Surfshark
Yes
No
No
Yes
VPN Unlimited
Yes
Yes
No
Yes
CyberGhost
Yes
Yes
No
Yes
ExpressVPN
No
Yes
Yes
Yes
DNS Leak Testing
|Provider
|dnsleaktest.com
|IPLeak.com
NordVPN
No leak detected
No leak detected
TunnelBear
No leak detected
Leak detected
TorGuard VPN
No leak detected
No leak detected
Proton VPN
No leak detected
No leak detected
Private Internet Access
No leak detected
No leak detected
hide.me
No leak detected
No leak detected
Surfshark
No leak detected
No leak detected
VPN Unlimited
No leak detected
No leak detected
CyberGhost
No leak detected
No leak detected
ExpressVPN
Leak detected
No leak detected
What Is a VPN?
VPNs are virtual private networks that encrypt your data and mask your online activity from snooping third parties. When you do things, such as check your email, chat with colleagues and browse websites, a VPN can help keep you anonymous.
When you do just about anything online, your computer connects to the server that hosts whatever website or service you’re using. The website can typically see certain data about you and your device, which isn’t ideal if you don’t like your activity being monitored. A VPN service connects you to a remote server before connecting you to your favorite sites, so that when a website checks for your user information, it only “sees” the VPN and does not trace it back to you.
How VPNs Protect Your Privacy & How They Don’t
You cansafely use a VPNon your personal and business devices, and it’s a great way to keep your personal data and browsing habits private. The scrambled data is nearly impossible to decipher, so it’s useless to hackers and sites that want to track that data.
However, VPNs can’t protect against everything you do on your computer, laptop or mobile phone.
A VPN can protect:
- Your identity online
- Data you send and receive online
What a VPN doesn’t protect you from:
- Malware
- Phishing scams
- Data on your devices
A VPN protects active transmissions of data online, so it cannot do much for the data that lives on your phone or computer. For physical data protection, you would need antivirus and anti-malware software. It’s also important to be careful which links you click in email and online. Phishing attacks can be cleverly disguised as emails from someone you know.
How To Choose the Best VPN
How to choose the VPN that’s right for you and your needs is something only you can really decide on, but there are a few key factors worth considering.
To help you figure out if a VPN is offering what you need, we’ve listed some of the deciding factors below and the effect they can have on your user experience.
Essential VPN Features
- Trust: The number one deciding factor for a VPN is how much you trust the provider. You are essentially trusting them with your data in lieu of your regular ISP, and that comes with a lot of responsibility. This is obviously a very subjective factor, but part of your research should involve checking the company’s privacy policy, to make sure it doesn’t log user data. On top of that, research the company’s history and make sure it has not been caught logging user data in the past or had a severe data breach. Your data and safety online are more important than a company’s bottom line, and if a provider has a history with either of these or other shady activity, that should be an immediate concern.
- Network of server locations: A good VPN will have a large network of servers and server locations, preferably with variety in the type of servers it offers. This can help keep periods of high user traffic from bottlenecking your internet speeds, as well as let you pick the server best-suited for what you need.
- Compatibility: Your VPN should be compatible with every device you plan to use it with, whether that’s your home or work PC, your mobile device or your router.
- Performance and reliability: While internet speed slowdowns are in some cases inevitable when using a VPN, you want to find a provider with consistent speeds, as well as minimal lag and downtime. Otherwise, you’re just paying someone to slow your internet down for you. For the fastest speeds possible, we recommend using a VPN that supports the open-source WireGuard protocol.
Server Number and Locations
Server numbers and locations are important factors to consider because they can affect the VPN’s overall performance and levels of privacy and security, as well as speed and functionality.
Number of Servers
A large number of servers generally means more options for connecting to the VPN. This can help ensure you can find a fast and reliable server near your physical location. A VPN with many servers also allows for more flexibility in terms of server switching and load balancing, which can help improve overall performance.
Server Locations
A VPN with a wide range of server locations allows you to choose a server located in a specific country or region. This can be useful if you want to access geo-restricted content or if you want to ensure that your data is transmitted through a specific country’s jurisdiction. The more server locations a VPN has, the more options you have to choose from and the more flexibility you have to ensure that your connection is fast and reliable.
It’s also important that the VPN provider has servers in countries that are privacy-friendly and not part of any surveillance alliance. If you’re concerned about data collection and retention laws, you may want to choose a VPN server that resides in a country with no data retention laws, such as Switzerland or Panama.
If you’re looking for the fastest load times, quick downloads or gaming or streaming online, choose a VPN server nearest your location.
Speed and Performance
Speed is an important decision factor when choosing a VPN because it affects the overall performance of the VPN and your ability to use the internet effectively. A VPN that’s slow can cause delays in loading web pages, buffering when streaming video and difficulty using real-time applications, such as online gaming or video conferencing.
Other performance factors include:
- Latency:Latency refers to the time it takes for data to travel from your device to the VPN server and back. A low latency is important for real-time applications such as online gaming or video conferencing.
- Bandwidth:Bandwidth refers to the amount of data that can be transmitted over a connection. A VPN with high bandwidth can support more data-intensive activities such as streaming high-definition (HD) video.
- Uptime:Uptime refers to the amount of time a VPN server is available and online. A VPN with high uptime will be more reliable and less likely to experience disruptions or downtime.
There may be some differences in speed across devices, as some devices may have faster processors or better network connectivity than others. However, a good VPN provider should be able to provide fast and reliable connections regardless of the device.
To evaluate a VPN’s performance, you can use online speed test tools to measure the VPN’s download and upload speeds, as well as its latency and jitter. They can also look at the VPN’s uptime records and read reviews from other users to get a general sense of the VPN’s performance.
Before you purchase a VPN subscription, always be sure to check if the VPN has a free trial or money-back guarantee period. This allows you to use the VPN and see if it’s a good fit for you or your team without committing any money before you’re sure it’s the right choice. Always make sure to cancel your subscription before the free trial period ends, though.
How Much Does a VPN Cost?
What is a reasonable price for a VPN will vary from person to person. However, we find that, in general, most VPNs will have a monthly subscription around the $8 to $10 per month range, with some reaching the $12 per month range. Most providers will provide discounts if you opt into a longer plan, but we recommend starting with a monthly subscription first, preferably one with a 30-day money-back guarantee. That way, you can give the service a proper test-drive without breaking the bank.
For business use, the number of simultaneous connections allowed can be a more important purchasing factor than base price. The more connections a service allows on one subscription, the more cost-effective it becomes. Add-on fees for features such as Dedicated IP can also put a bigger dent in your budget but might be necessary if the VPN doesn’t come with those features as part of the base package.
Popular VPN Uses
Here is a list of popular VPN uses and key features to look for:
General Internet Browsing
Your internet service provider (ISP) can track what you do online, such as what sites you visit, the time you spend browsing and more. Depending on the terms of service and what you’ve agreed to, your ISP may even sell your data to advertisers. Your stored data is kept confidential otherwise, according to most internet providers.
In the U.S., ISPs are required to keep browsing history logs for 90 days. If the government requests your internet history, an ISP must comply. In fact, in cases of national security, the government doesn’t even need a warrant to access your internet data. Theoretically, with a warrant, local law enforcement can use your data to help convict you of a crime. Using a VPN can cover your tracks or, at the very least, give you peace of mind.
Key Features To Look For:
- Strong encryption
- No-logs policy with at least one independent audit of said policy
- Access to a wide range of server locations
- No prior history of logging or sharing user data
Streaming and Accessing Blocked Content
A VPN does more than protect your data—it can unlock your access to region-locked media. The most obvious benefit to using a VPN for this purpose is that you can use it to find shows and movies you can’t see otherwise. For example, Netflix and Hulu offer different types of programming per location. If you’re in the U.S., you might not be able to watch what’s available on Netflix in the United Kingdom.
A country might also restrict access to certain websites or content for political reasons, such as YouTube being blocked in China or recent legislation that has led to certain adult websites blocking access for users in seven different U.S. states. A VPN can make it appear as though you’re accessing the internet from a different location so that you can access websites or media that might otherwise be blocked in your country. Your connection to the VPN can keep your actual location and IP cloaked, so you can’t be pinpointed.
Key Features To Look For:
- Access to a wide range of server locations
- No-logs policy
- Dedicated streaming servers
- Fast download and upload speeds
Gaming
While VPNs can cause performance issues while gaming, the right VPN can minimize those slowdowns while still keeping your network activity from being compromised or harvested. It can also be useful for getting around geo-locked content such as region-specific events in gacha games such as Genshin Impact.
Key Features To Look For:
- Low latency
- Fast download and upload speeds
- No-logs policy
- Access to a wide range of server locations
Torrenting
Torrenting is a controversial practice since it’s a popular method for users to illegally download copyrighted materials. Countries including the U.S., Russia, Australia and Italy have banned or taken down torrenting platforms in the past, and if not properly vetted, downloading the wrong torrent can infect your computer with a debilitating virus. These peer-to-peer platforms are also well-suited to tracking and harvesting user data.
While we here at Forbes Advisor do not condone or support any illegal acts performed on torrenting websites, there are legitimate reasons to legally torrent content, and it’s important to be protected when doing so. A VPN can be a great way to keep you and your data safe from any malicious actors you might find while using torrenting services. It’s important to check and make sure your VPN supports P2P file sharing, however, as not all VPNs do so.
Key Features To Look For:
- No-logs policy
- Strong encryption
- Support for P2P file sharing
Business Use
As more employees have begun working hybrid or fully remote schedules, companies have been hit with major security concerns regarding remote workers logging in to company servers from home. Unless you provide the internet yourself, you can’t know how secure an employee’s connection is. They could even be working from home or in a coffee shop. If a connection is intercepted, there’s a possibility that active data could go from an employee to a hacker, rather than the Wi-Fi the employee is trying to use.
As such, companies have turned to VPNs as a way to keep their company data safe, no matter where an employee logs in from. This is also useful for employees who travel a lot due to business, as they can still access company resources even in countries that might otherwise restrict internet access.
Key Features To Look For:
- Strong encryption
- Support for simultaneous connections
- No-logs policy
- Ability to establish a site-to-site VPN
- Dedicated IP add-on
For more information on specific use cases, learn more about the reasons to use a VPN.
How To Use a VPN
The majority of VPNs today are exceptionally easy to use. Once you’ve created an account with the provider, all you need to do is download the VPN app on your computer or smartphone. Once you’ve signed in with your account, you typically choose from a list of remote servers located around the world. Click on the one you’d like and the system should connect you automatically. Once you get confirmation that you’re connected, you can use your device as you normally would without your VPN. You can disconnect or change your server from your app’s home screen.
To set up your VPN manually, you can follow specific steps for your operating system. Many of the apps follow a similar process, as outlined below:
- Download and install the app or software.
- Click on “Settings” or “System Preferences.”
- Choose “Network” or “VPN.”
- Fill out fields for “Server Name,” “VPN Type,” “Remote ID,” “Local ID” and your account info (some of the fields may vary depending on the OS).
- Connect to your VPN.
For more detailed information, check out our step-by-step guide on how to set up a VPN.
How To Check If Your VPN Is Working
There are a number of ways to check if your VPN is working, from checking your location or IP address to looking for domain name system (DNS) leaks or WebRTC leaks.
Here are the most common ways to quickly check if your VPN is working:
- Check your IP address: One of the most basic ways to check if your VPN is working is to check your IP address. If you’re connected to a VPN, your IP address should be different from the one that you see when you’re not connected to the VPN. You can check your IP address by googling “what is my IP address.”
- Check your location: You can also check your location to see if your VPN is working by visiting a website, such as mylocation.org. If your VPN is working, your location should be different from the one that you see when you’re not connected to the VPN.
- Check for domain name system (DNS) leaks: DNS leaks can occur when your device is using a different DNS server than the one provided by the VPN. You can check for DNS leaks by using a website, such as dnsleaktest.com.
- Check for WebRTC leaks: WebRTC leaks can occur when your browser is leaking your real IP address. You can check for WebRTC leaks by using a website, such as browserleaks.com.
- Check your VPN’s connection status: Most VPN software has a connection status indicator that tells you if the VPN is connected or disconnected. This is a reliable way to check if your VPN is working.
- Try accessing blocked content: If you are trying to access content that is blocked in your region, you can try accessing it to check if your VPN is working properly. If your VPN is working, you should be able to access the content.
It’s important to note that even if your VPN appears to be working, it does not guarantee that your internet connection is secure. It’s always a good idea to test your VPN regularly to ensure that it’s working properly and to check for any potential leaks or vulnerabilities.
Common VPN Protocols
A VPN protocol is similar to a set of instructions not unlike “if this, then that” scripts. The protocols tell the VPN to encrypt data if and when a user logs in and to encrypt data that’s sent or received through that connection. These protocols also determine the type of encryption and security to use. Below is a list of protocols most often supported by providers.
- OpenVPN: OpenVPN is a free and open-source security protocol commonly used by most VPN providers. It is one of the oldest security protocols in the VPN space, being initially released in 2001. It is a solid, if unremarkable, protocol by today’s standards.
- IKEv2: IKEv2 is a protocol that encrypts communication between a VPN client and a VPN server and securely exchanges keys over the internet. It was the standard protocol used for years, but multiple vulnerabilities in its architecture have been found and exploited in the past, particularly when poorly or improperly implemented.
- WireGuard: The current standard-bearer of VPN protocols, WireGuard is a free and open-source security protocol known for its speeds and consistency. Many VPNs use WireGuard as their default protocol, even in cases where a proprietary protocol exists.
For more information, check out our article on Common VPN Protocols.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Are there any good free VPNs?
While some providers (including those on this list) have perfectly fine free versions, we do not recommend most free VPNs. In most cases, the limitation on data usage and server locations leads to a poor experience. We would recommend using a VPN with a generous free trial so you can get a taste of a more complete VPN experience.
What's the difference between a business VPN and a personal VPN?
On a purely technical level, there is no difference at all. A VPN for business use and a VPN for personal use will use the same protocols and perform many of the same functions. The key difference lies in why a business, freelancer or self-employed professional would use a VPN versus why a private individual would use a VPN for personal use.
Private individuals are often using VPNs for one of three reasons: torrenting, accessing content blocked in their region and hiding their activity from their ISP. This means they’ll place greater importance on VPNs that have good support for torrenting, such as port forwarding, and a strong commitment to privacy.
Meanwhile, business users might be looking for VPNs that have a higher number of simultaneous connections (to secure more employees for cheaper) and a Dedicated IP add-on. Dedicated IP can, as an example, help businesses better secure databases for remote workers by keying access to that worker’s static IP, instead of using easier-to-crack methods such as usernames and passwords.
How do I connect to a VPN?
Connecting to a VPN is often as simple as creating an account with a specific VPN, downloading the app, logging in and selecting which server you want to connect to. While there are customization options to consider, including split tunneling or which protocol to use, connecting to a VPN is often, by design, an incredibly simple process. If you’re having trouble, however, we recommend checking the VPN’s website or contacting customer support who might be able to help figure out your unique situation.
What's the difference between a proxy and a VPN?
A proxy and a VPN are similar in that a proxy server and a VPN can mask your IP, but the difference is that a proxy won’t encrypt your internet data—a VPN does.
Does a VPN slow down your internet?
A VPN can potentially slow down your internet connection, depending on a variety of factors such as the location of the VPN server, the number of users connected to the server, the strength of your device’s processor and internet connection and the VPN’s encryption protocols. The distance between you and the server can also affect the speed because the further away the server is, the more time it takes for data to travel back and forth. It’s also important to note that using a VPN can improve your internet speed in certain cases, for example, if you’re using a VPN to access geo-restricted content or to bypass ISP throttling.
Are VPNs safe?
That depends on your personal definition of “safe” and on which provider you use. Most VPNs won’t infect your computer with malware if downloaded, but that doesn’t mean they’re 100% safe. A provider could be harvesting the internet traffic you route through its VPN to sell or to hand off to government entities, for example. The VPN could also not work as well as intended, such as if it accidentally drops without cutting your internet connection or leaks your IP address, leaving your activity exposed. In general, we recommend picking a provider with a clear, independently audited no-logs policy.
Are VPNs legal?
VPNs are legal in most countries, including the U.S., the U.K. and Canada. Certain countries, such as China and Russia, have laws against using a VPN to bypass banned websites. Regardless of the country you’re in, doing anything illegal while you’re connected to a VPN is still illegal.
Can I change my IP address without a VPN?
You can change your IP address without using a VPN. Ways to do so include restarting your router, using a proxy server, connecting to a mobile network or using the Tor network.Each method, including using a VPN, comes with its own set of pros and cons, and which one works best for you will change from person to person.
Information provided on Forbes Advisor is for educational purposes only. Your financial situation is unique and the products and services we review may not be right for your circ*mstances. We do not offer financial advice, advisory or brokerage services, nor do we recommend or advise individuals or to buy or sell particular stocks or securities. Performance information may have changed since the time of publication. Past performance is not indicative of future results.
Forbes Advisor adheres to strict editorial integrity standards. To the best of our knowledge, all content is accurate as of the date posted, though offers contained herein may no longer be available. The opinions expressed are the author’s alone and have not been provided, approved, or otherwise endorsed by our partners.