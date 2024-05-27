10 Delicious Spaghetti Recipes Your Family Will Love - Nomtastic Foods (2024)

It’s been a while since we last did a recipe roundup so we thought better late than never. For today’s post, we’re featuring 10 delicious spaghetti recipes that even the pickiest of eaters will enjoy. Expect all kinds of variations with everything from aglio e olio to a 10-minute cream cheese pasta. So without further ado, let’s kick things off with Vikalinka’s Spaghetti Alla Siciliana.

The talented Julia Frey from Vikalinka posted this authentic Sicilian spaghetti recipe, and we couldn’t resist sharing. Think pipin’ hot pasta packed with tons of garlic, sun-dried tomatoes, chillies and olive oil. You only need 5 ingredients to throw this together so what are you waiting for. Click here for the full recipe!

When we think of spaghetti, we typically associate it with Italian food, but Julia’s Album recently shared a delightful Mediterranean pasta recipe, and we’re confident you’ll love it as much as we do. Made with basil pesto and lots of grated parmesan cheese, this simple but delicious dish is perfect for both summer and fall. Click here for the full recipe!

Featuring yet another recipe from Pinch of Yum because their food’s always amazing. If you’re a fan of mushrooms, definitely make sure to give this pasta dish a try because it sounds unbelievably tasty. Who wouldn’t want to enjoy butter and garlic soaked shrooms in a creamy sauce with fresh herbs? We’re drooling just thinking about that magical goodness – click here to see the full recipe.

We recently stumbled upon this recipe while browsing The Clever Meal, and it sounded like everything good in the world served in a bowl. If you’re in the mood for some serious comfort food, you’re gonna want to give this pasta a try, especially since it’s so easy to make. All you have to do is cook up some noodz and mix them with garlic-infused olive oil, cream cheese and savory parmesan. Click here for the full recipe!

Level up regular spaghetti with this easy but nomtastic baked spaghetti recipe from The Cookie Rookie. All you have to do is boil some spaghetti, make your sauce, and throw it all into a casserole dish before baking. It reheats beautifully so you can make it ahead of time if needed. Click here for the full recipe!

Tired of having spaghetti in a basic tomato or meat sauce? Easy Weeknight suggests adding different flavors into the mix. Check out their full recipe post here for tips on how to cook spaghetti perfectly al dente and browse other delish recipes like garlic noodles, one pan pasta and more.

We recently discovered this killer pasta recipe on Vegan Heaven, and we can’t wait to share it with you guys. Not only is this one pot meal scrumptious, but you don’t have to dirty a bajillion dishes to make this so clean up is easy peasy lemon squeezey. Although this dish is summery in flavor, it’s so good, you’ll want to enjoy it all year ’round. Click here for the full recipe!

Featuring yet another recipe from Julia’s Album because her culinary skills are second to none. We hope you’re excited because this recipe’s the epitome of cheesy decadence, and it’s super easy to make! All you have to do is cook minced garlic in olive oil and butter before adding chicken broth, heavy cream and a nom four cheese blend. Click here for the full recipe on Julia’s blog!

Too lazy to cook up a sauce for your spaghetti? Cook 2 Eat Well published a simple yet scrumptious recipe, and it’s an absolute must for those of you looking to enjoy something delicious that’s quick and affordable. Aglio e olio is a classic Italian dish, and it translates to olive oil and garlic. Because the oil’s the star of the show, you need to make sure you have high quality olive oil on hand, but other than that, the recipe’s as simple as they come. Click here to see the full recipe!

Our last and final recipe feature of the day is from none other than Nomtastic Foods contributor, @lilybubbletea. With much of the world staying home to fight the spread of COVID-19, she came up with the brilliant idea of sharing a pantry puttanesca utilizing staples and ingredients with a long shelf-life. Check out the full write up here for details!

Alright Nomsters, we hope you enjoyed this delish pasta roundup! Did you have a favorite? If yes, let us know by leaving a comment below, and make sure you check out our recipe tab for more. Stay tuned for new content every Monday, Thursday and Saturday. Sending all the positive vibes from our family to yours!

