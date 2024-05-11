10 Easy Thanksgiving Recipes Celebrity Chefs Serve Their Families (2024)

"These bites have been part of our holiday gatherings since I was a young kid. They're a great snack after the Thanksgiving Day football game." —Bryan, Top Chef season 6 finalist

"We looked forward to holidays because of this treat. A few simple ingredients and Mom is a hero!" —Michael, Top Chef season 6 winner

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 20 minutes

Makes 34 puffs



3 cups pancake mix (such as Bisquick)

1 lb bulk (not in casing) breakfast sausage, crumbled

1 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese

3 Tbsp unsalted butter, melted

2 tsp chopped fresh sage

1. Heat oven to 400°F. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper.

2. Combine all ingredients in the bowl of a stand mixer with a paddle attachment or beaters (or use a handheld mixer). Mix on medium-low speed until sausage and cheese are blended into the baking mix and form a moist paste.

3. Shape heaping tablespoonfuls into 1½-inch balls; you'll end up with 34. (Puffs can be made to this point a day ahead; just cover and refrigerate.) Place balls evenly spaced on prepared baking sheet and bake 20 minutes or until puffed and golden brown. Let cool on baking sheet on a wire rack for 5 minutes. Serve warm.