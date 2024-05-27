10 Easy Valentine's Day Candy Recipes And Tasty Treats! (2024)

Table of Contents
Here are some of our favorite Valentine’s Day candy recipes and other tasty treats! Most of these recipes take just a few minutes to make and they are all sure to add that special romantic touch for your Valentine!

10 Easy Valentine's Day Candy Recipes And Tasty Treats! (2)

10 Easy Valentine’s Day Candy Recipes And Tasty Treats

Our number one treat for virtually any holiday is candy. Here are some of our favorite Valentine’s Day candy recipes along with a few other tasty Valentine’s Day treats. Most of these Valentine’s Day candy recipes take just a few minutes to make, so you’ll have plenty of time to smooch with your honey! ;-)

This easy 2 ingredient fudge recipe is one of my favorite Valentine’s Day candy recipes! OK, it’s one of my favorite recipes for ANY holiday! Nothing says I love you like rich, decadent chocolate and this fudge is super easy to make with only 2 ingredients and just a few minutes preparation!

10 Easy Valentine's Day Candy Recipes And Tasty Treats! (3)

2 Ingredient Easy Fudge Recipe

10 Easy Valentine's Day Candy Recipes And Tasty Treats! (4)

Ingredients

Units

3 cups chocolate chips*
1 (14 oz.) can sweetened condensed milk
2 Tbsp. butter (optional)

Instructions

  1. Pour both ingredients into a microwave safe bowl.
  2. Melt in 30 second increments. Stir after each 30 seconds.
  3. When melted, pour into a greased 8×8 inch pan. Let cool in the fridge and then cut into pieces.
  4. Add Nuts as desired.

Notes

You can also try these tasty variations for this easy fudge:

  • Cherry Mash: Use cherry chips to make to the fudge. Then pour melted chocolate chips on top with peanuts.
  • Peanut Butter: Use peanut butter chips to make to the fudge. Then top with chocolate or don’t, if you prefer not to.
  • Dark Chocolate: Use dark chocolate chips
  • Mint: Use mint chips, mint pieces or 1 tsp. mint flavoring
  • Chocolate Covered Strawberry: Stir in 2-3 Tbsp. of strawberry jam
  • Rocky Road: Stir in 1/2 cup marshmallows and 1/4 cup chopped almonds
  • Vanilla Fudge: Use White chocolate chips instead
  • Candy Cane: Use white chocolate chips and stir in crushed candy canes
  • M&M: Stir in 1/3 cup of M&M’s
  • Spicy Mexican: Add 1 tsp. cinnamon and 1/4 tsp cayenne pepper
  • Caramel: Swirl on top 1/4 cup caramel sauce
  • Smore: Layer graham crackers on the bottom then put fudge on top and top with marshmallows or marshmallow cream.

This easy chocolate covered pretzels recipe makes a wonderful salty and sweet Valentine’s Day treat for the special Valentines in your life! You can use white, milk or dark chocolate and sprinkle with Valentine colored candy sprinkles! This recipe is a great way to get candy shop quality, starting with just 2 ingredients!

10 Easy Valentine's Day Candy Recipes And Tasty Treats! (5)

Chocolate Covered Pretzels

Ingredients

Units

6 oz. melting chocolate or chocolate chips*
15 oz. small pretzels

Instructions

  1. Melt chocolate in the microwave, stirring every 30 seconds. If using chocolate chips, add 2 Tbsp. shortening when melting.
  2. Dip pretzels in chocolate and let harden on waxed paper or silpat.

Notes

*You can use white chocolate or flavored melting chips also.

This easy strawberry mousse recipe makes a super yummy and creamy strawberry flavored mousse! Light and fluffy, it’s perfect served as-is, but if you like you can top with more whipped cream or swirl it together with the chocolate mousse recipe below!

10 Easy Valentine's Day Candy Recipes And Tasty Treats! (6)

Strawberry Mousse Recipe

Ingredients

Units

1 egg white*
1/2 cup sugar
1 cup fresh or 5 oz. frozen strawberries thawed**
1/2 tsp. lemon juice
2 cups whipped cream or whipped topping

Instructions

  1. In a deep bowl, stir together the egg white, sugar, strawberries, and lemon juice.
  2. Whip with an electric mixer at high speed for 10 minutes.
  3. Fold the whipped cream into the strawberry mixture.
  4. Freeze for 6 hours or overnight before serving.

Notes

*Substitute 1/4 cup pasteurized liquid egg whites for the raw egg whites, if you prefer. Pasteurized whites take longer to whip, but will work just fine.

**If using frozen strawberries, decrease sugar to 1/3 cup.

This sugar cookies recipe makes the very best Valentine’s Day cookies! If your Valentine has a particular love for cookies, this easy Valentine’s Day recipe is perfect! Cut into heart shapes, frost with your choice of red, white and pink frosting and be creative with your patterns!

10 Easy Valentine's Day Candy Recipes And Tasty Treats! (7)

The VERY Best Homemade Sugar Cookies Recipe!

10 Easy Valentine's Day Candy Recipes And Tasty Treats! (8)

This homemade sugar cookies recipe makes the best light and fluffy sugar cookies! These sugar cookies are perfect for Christmas, Valentine’s Day or a tasty snack anytime!

  • Author: Jill Cooper
  • Yield: 4 dozen

Ingredients

Units

2 cups sugar
1 cup shortening
3 eggs
1 tsp. vanilla
1 cup buttermilk
3 tsp. baking powder
1 tsp. baking soda
6 cups all purpose flour

Instructions

  1. Cream together the sugar, shortening, eggs and vanilla.
  2. Add buttermilk. Stir well.
  3. Add the dry ingredients. Mix until smooth.
  4. Roll into balls and drop about 3 inches apart on a greased cookie sheet or silpat.
  5. Wet the tips of your fingers, smash down each cookie and sprinkle with sugar or colored sugar. If you prefer, you can roll out the cookies.
  6. Chill for 2 hours.
  7. When ready to make the cookies, preheat the oven to 350°.
  8. Roll out the dough. The dough will be very sticky.
  9. Cut with a cookie cutter and place on a cookie sheet.
  10. Bake for 5-10 minutes, just until golden.

Notes

  • This recipe can be easily halved.
  • When you make this recipe, make sure to use shortening and not butter. The shortening is what makes the cookies light and fluffy. If you substitute butter, the sugar cookies will turn out flat and crunchy instead of light and fluffy, which is not what you want in a sugar cookie.

This easy chocolate mousse recipe makes a super yummy and creamy mousse dessert perfect for any chocolate lover! Light and fluffy, it’s perfect served as-is, but if you like you can top with more whipped cream or swirl it together with the strawberry mousse recipe above! Get this and more Valentine’s Day candy recipes and treats here!

10 Easy Valentine's Day Candy Recipes And Tasty Treats! (9)

Easy Chocolate Mousse Recipe

This recipe can be made with any flavor pudding. You can use white chocolate,dark chocolate or mint pudding, if you like (or add 1 tsp. peppermint extract to pudding). You might also try adding cherries, mini chocolate chipsor anythingthat sounds good!

  • Author: Tawra Kellam

Ingredients

Units

1 (3.9 ounce) pkg. chocolate instant pudding mix
2 cups cold milk
1 cup frozen whipped topping, thawed

Instructions

  1. Beat pudding mix and milk, until thickened.
  2. Fold in whipped topping.
  3. Chill before serving.

This chocolate covered strawberries recipe is one of those easy Valentine’s Day candy recipes virtually everyone loves! This recipe makes a professional quality Valentine’s treat just like the chocolate dipped strawberries at the expensive candy shops, but for a lot less!

Dip in white chocolate, milk chocolate or dark chocolate or a combination of your favorite ones! If you like, you can add red food coloring to some white chocolate to make red or pink chocolate and pipe it onto the dipped strawberries for more creative patterns!

10 Easy Valentine's Day Candy Recipes And Tasty Treats! (10)

Chocolate Covered Strawberries

  • Author: Tawra Kellam

Ingredients

Units

16 oz. milk chocolate chips, almond bark or chocolate melting wafers
2 Tbsp. shortening
1 lb. fresh strawberries with leaves

Instructions

  1. Line a cookie sheet with waxed paper or a silpat.
  2. In a microwave safe bowl, melt the chocolate and shortening, stirring every 30 seconds until smooth. (If using chocolate melting wafers or almond bark, do not use the shortening.)
  3. Poke a toothpick into one strawberry.
  4. Dip the strawberry into the chocolate mixture.
  5. Place on a silpat or on waxed paper to harden.You can put them in the freezer or fridge to harden faster.
  6. Repeat to cover all of the strawberries with chocolate.

This chocolate covered strawberry hot chocolate is an easy but delicious variation on hot chocolate perfect for Valentine’s Day! Top with colored marshmallows or the pink heart marshmallows for a sweet and warm Valentine’s Day treat!

10 Easy Valentine's Day Candy Recipes And Tasty Treats! (11)

Chocolate Covered Strawberry Hot Chocolate

  • Yield: 1 serving

Ingredients

Units

1 cup milk
2 Tbsp. chocolate syrup
2 Tbsp. strawberry syrup
whipped cream (optional)

Instructions

  1. Mix milk, chocolate syrup and strawberry syrup together.
  2. Heat for 1 minute in the microwave until hot.
  3. Top with whipped cream.

These chocolate cherry truffles are one of my husband’s favorite Valentine’s Day candy recipes! Starting with tasty chocolate and cherry flavors, you can modify this recipe to suit your own taste! You can roll the truffles in coconut, sprinkles, powdered sugar or dip in melted chocolate for a firmer outer shell!

10 Easy Valentine's Day Candy Recipes And Tasty Treats! (12)

EasyChocolate Cherry Truffles

Ingredients

Units

1 Tbsp. sugar
1/4 cup whipping cream
2 Tbsp. unsalted butter
6 oz. semi-sweet chocolate, chopped
2 Tbsp. cherry flavoring or desired liquor (optional) – (brandy, amaretto, kahlua, rum etc.) or any flavoring (orange, mint, raspberry, coffee)
1/2 cup nuts, finely chopped
1/2 cup unsweetened cocoa powder

Instructions

  1. Combine the sugar, whipping cream and butter in a 1 quart saucepan.
  2. Cook and stir until the butter is melted and the mixture is very hot but not burned.
  3. Remove from heat.
  4. Stir in semi-sweet chocolate. Stir until melted and well blended.
  5. Stir in liquor, if desired. (If desired, halve the batch at this point and stir 1 Tbsp. of 2 different liquors into each portion.)
  6. Cover and chill 1 hour or until mixture is completely cool, stirring often.
  7. Drop mixture from a rounded teaspoon onto a baking sheet lined with waxed paper.
  8. Chill 30 minutes or until firm.
  9. Roll balls into nuts or unsweetened cocoa powder.
  10. Store in a cool, dry location.

Notes

If you like, you can roll truffles the truffles in other things like coconut, sprinkles, powdered sugar or dip in melted white, dark or milk chocolate.

This raspberry cake recipe makes a light and fluffy cake style dessert with a delicious raspberry flavor and the perfect colors for Valentine’s Day!

10 Easy Valentine's Day Candy Recipes And Tasty Treats! (13)

Raspberry Cake

Ingredients

Units

1 angel food cake, cubed
12 pkgs. raspberries
1 small pkg. instant vanilla pudding
1 1/2 cups milk
1 cup sour cream
whipped topping

Instructions

  1. Place half of the angel food cake cubes into a pan or dish.
  2. Top with raspberries.
  3. Place the remaining angel food cake on top.
  4. In a separate bowl, combine the pudding, milk and sour cream, beating well.
  5. Pour over the cake.
  6. Chill for 5 hours or more.
  7. Serve topped with whipped topping.

This easy gumdrops recipe makes tasty homemade jelly candies in your choice of flavors!

10 Easy Valentine's Day Candy Recipes And Tasty Treats! (14)

Homemade Gumdrops

Ingredients

Units

1 cup applesauce*
1 cup sugar
1 sm. pkg. fruit gelatin (3 oz.)
extra sugar for coating

Instructions

  1. Combine the applesauce and sugar in a saucepan.
  2. Bring to a boil and cook 2 minutes.
  3. Dissolve the gelatin in the applesauce mixture.
  4. Pour into an 8×8 inch pan.
  5. After 24 hours, cut into 1 inch squares and roll in sugar.
  6. After 24 more hours, roll in the sugar a second time.

Notes

*If you prefer, you can puree fruit co*cktail, peaches or pears and use them in place of the applesauce

