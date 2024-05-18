10 easy vegan air fryer recipes (2024)

Features

by Rachel Deeley

published on 20 December 2023

10 easy vegan air fryer recipes (1)

Whether you’re the proud owner of a brand-new air fryer or waiting for the next chance to plug yours back in, it’s no secret that these beloved kitchen appliances are a brilliant way to make your favourite meals, snacks, and baked goods whilst saving you time, energy, and even cooking oil.

Air fryers can also make it easier to follow a vegan diet, offering a failsafe way to cook staples like tofu, cauliflower, and potatoes to perfection. Below, we’ve rounded up 10 mouth-watering recipes that prove plant-based cooking needn’t be complicated or boring.

Air Fryer Sticky Sesame Tofu Tacos and Slaw

by Niki Webster

from The Vegan Air Fryer

Sticky, sweet, umami, and fresh – this easy midweek meal comes together in just 30 minutes and is perfect for feeding a crowd.

From the book

The Vegan Air Fryer

Niki Webster

Air Fryer Cauliflower Steaks with Romesco Sauce and Chickpeas

by Niki Webster

This flavour-packed take on the humble cauliflower steak includes a versatile romesco sauce that easily doubles as a tomato-based substitute for pesto in pasta dishes.

From the book

The Vegan Air Fryer

Air Fryer Jacket Potato Boats with Harissa Beans

by Niki Webster

from The Vegan Air Fryer

Who says jacket potatoes have to be boring? These crispy baked potatoes are loaded with flavour and protein thanks to the smoky harissa bean topping.

From the book

The Vegan Air Fryer

Air Fryer Spicy Tofu Noodles

by Niki Webster

from The Vegan Air Fryer

Get ready to ditch the takeaway apps with this comforting noodle recipe, complete with perfectly crispy marinated tofu pieces and a punchy gochujang sauce.

From the book

The Vegan Air Fryer

Air Fryer Choc Chip and Pistachio Cookies

by Niki Webster

from The Vegan Air Fryer

These super-simple cookies come together with just a handful of ingredients. A few minutes in the air fryer will turn them perfectly crunchy on the outside yet soft and gooey on the inside.

From the book

The Vegan Air Fryer

Air Fryer Chimichurri-Loaded Sweet Potato Fries

by Niki Webster

from The Vegan Air Fryer

As well as being a great healthy snack or side dish, this recipe includes a fresh and flavour-packed chimichurri sauce that pairs beautifully with roasted veg.

From the book

The Vegan Air Fryer

Air Fryer Courgette and Sweetcorn Fritters with Sesame Sauce

by Niki Webster

from The Vegan Air Fryer

Looking to step up your brunch game? These light yet crispy fritters are easy to make in batches and come with a simple – yet deliciously savoury – dipping sauce.

From the book

The Vegan Air Fryer

Air Fryer Cauliflower, Potato and Pea Curry

by Niki Webster

from The Vegan Air Fryer

By quickly air-frying the veg before adding it to the curry base, this recipe helps you save time while maximising flavour – making it the ideal go-to for an easy midweek dinner.

From the book

The Vegan Air Fryer

Air Fryer Tofu and Chips

by Niki Webster

from The Vegan Air Fryer

Perfect for when you’re craving fish and chips (or a fish finger sandwich), these breaded tofu pieces make the perfect plant-based “fakeaway”.

From the book

The Vegan Air Fryer

Bored of Lunch’s Air-fried ‘Roast’ Potatoes with Fresh Rosemary

by Nathan Anthony

from Bored of Lunch: The Healthy Air Fryer Book

Crispy on the outside, light and fluffy on the inside, these roasties require just a couple of ingredients and are entirely plant-based.

From the book

Bored of Lunch: The Healthy Air Fryer Book

