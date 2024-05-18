10 easy vegan air fryer recipes (2024)

Whether you’re the proud owner of a brand-new air fryer or waiting for the next chance to plug yours back in, it’s no secret that these beloved kitchen appliances are a brilliant way to make your favourite meals, snacks, and baked goods whilst saving you time, energy, and even cooking oil.

Air fryers can also make it easier to follow a vegan diet, offering a failsafe way to cook staples like tofu, cauliflower, and potatoes to perfection. Below, we’ve rounded up 10 mouth-watering recipes that prove plant-based cooking needn’t be complicated or boring.

Air Fryer Sticky Sesame Tofu Tacos and Slaw by Niki Webster from The Vegan Air Fryer Sticky, sweet, umami, and fresh – this easy midweek meal comes together in just 30 minutes and is perfect for feeding a crowd.

From the book The Vegan Air Fryer Niki Webster Buy Book Amazon Waterstones Bookshop.org

Air Fryer Jacket Potato Boats with Harissa Beans by Niki Webster from The Vegan Air Fryer Who says jacket potatoes have to be boring? These crispy baked potatoes are loaded with flavour and protein thanks to the smoky harissa bean topping.

Air Fryer Spicy Tofu Noodles by Niki Webster from The Vegan Air Fryer Get ready to ditch the takeaway apps with this comforting noodle recipe, complete with perfectly crispy marinated tofu pieces and a punchy gochujang sauce.

Air Fryer Choc Chip and Pistachio Cookies by Niki Webster from The Vegan Air Fryer These super-simple cookies come together with just a handful of ingredients. A few minutes in the air fryer will turn them perfectly crunchy on the outside yet soft and gooey on the inside.

Air Fryer Chimichurri-Loaded Sweet Potato Fries by Niki Webster from The Vegan Air Fryer As well as being a great healthy snack or side dish, this recipe includes a fresh and flavour-packed chimichurri sauce that pairs beautifully with roasted veg.

Air Fryer Courgette and Sweetcorn Fritters with Sesame Sauce by Niki Webster from The Vegan Air Fryer Looking to step up your brunch game? These light yet crispy fritters are easy to make in batches and come with a simple – yet deliciously savoury – dipping sauce.

Air Fryer Cauliflower, Potato and Pea Curry by Niki Webster from The Vegan Air Fryer By quickly air-frying the veg before adding it to the curry base, this recipe helps you save time while maximising flavour – making it the ideal go-to for an easy midweek dinner.

Air Fryer Tofu and Chips by Niki Webster from The Vegan Air Fryer Perfect for when you’re craving fish and chips (or a fish finger sandwich), these breaded tofu pieces make the perfect plant-based “fakeaway”.

Bored of Lunch’s Air-fried ‘Roast’ Potatoes with Fresh Rosemary by Nathan Anthony from Bored of Lunch: The Healthy Air Fryer Book Crispy on the outside, light and fluffy on the inside, these roasties require just a couple of ingredients and are entirely plant-based.