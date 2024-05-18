10 easy vegan air fryer recipes (2024)

Features
by Rachel Deeley
published on 20 December 2023
Whether you’re the proud owner of a brand-new air fryer or waiting for the next chance to plug yours back in, it’s no secret that these beloved kitchen appliances are a brilliant way to make your favourite meals, snacks, and baked goods whilst saving you time, energy, and even cooking oil.
Air fryers can also make it easier to follow a vegan diet, offering a failsafe way to cook staples like tofu, cauliflower, and potatoes to perfection. Below, we’ve rounded up 10 mouth-watering recipes that prove plant-based cooking needn’t be complicated or boring.
Air Fryer Sticky Sesame Tofu Tacos and Slaw
by Niki Webster
from The Vegan Air Fryer
Sticky, sweet, umami, and fresh – this easy midweek meal comes together in just 30 minutes and is perfect for feeding a crowd.
Air Fryer Cauliflower Steaks with Romesco Sauce and Chickpeas
by Niki Webster
from The Vegan Air Fryer
This flavour-packed take on the humble cauliflower steak includes a versatile romesco sauce that easily doubles as a tomato-based substitute for pesto in pasta dishes.
Air Fryer Jacket Potato Boats with Harissa Beans
by Niki Webster
from The Vegan Air Fryer
Who says jacket potatoes have to be boring? These crispy baked potatoes are loaded with flavour and protein thanks to the smoky harissa bean topping.
Air Fryer Spicy Tofu Noodles
by Niki Webster
from The Vegan Air Fryer
Get ready to ditch the takeaway apps with this comforting noodle recipe, complete with perfectly crispy marinated tofu pieces and a punchy gochujang sauce.
Air Fryer Choc Chip and Pistachio Cookies
by Niki Webster
from The Vegan Air Fryer
These super-simple cookies come together with just a handful of ingredients. A few minutes in the air fryer will turn them perfectly crunchy on the outside yet soft and gooey on the inside.
From the book
The Vegan Air Fryer
Buy Book
Air Fryer Chimichurri-Loaded Sweet Potato Fries
by Niki Webster
from The Vegan Air Fryer
As well as being a great healthy snack or side dish, this recipe includes a fresh and flavour-packed chimichurri sauce that pairs beautifully with roasted veg.
Air Fryer Courgette and Sweetcorn Fritters with Sesame Sauce
by Niki Webster
from The Vegan Air Fryer
Looking to step up your brunch game? These light yet crispy fritters are easy to make in batches and come with a simple – yet deliciously savoury – dipping sauce.
Air Fryer Cauliflower, Potato and Pea Curry
by Niki Webster
from The Vegan Air Fryer
By quickly air-frying the veg before adding it to the curry base, this recipe helps you save time while maximising flavour – making it the ideal go-to for an easy midweek dinner.
Air Fryer Tofu and Chips
by Niki Webster
from The Vegan Air Fryer
Perfect for when you’re craving fish and chips (or a fish finger sandwich), these breaded tofu pieces make the perfect plant-based “fakeaway”.
Bored of Lunch’s Air-fried ‘Roast’ Potatoes with Fresh Rosemary
by Nathan Anthony
from Bored of Lunch: The Healthy Air Fryer Book
Crispy on the outside, light and fluffy on the inside, these roasties require just a couple of ingredients and are entirely plant-based.
From the book
Bored of Lunch: The Healthy Air Fryer Book
You might also like
View all
Recipe Collections
Ideas for using up leftover Easter eggs
From cookies, cakes and fondantsto a mousse, these recipes will be a fitting end to the last of your Easter eggs.
Features
Simply Jamie: 5 things we can reveal so far
Learn more about Jamie Oliver’s upcoming cookbook Simply Jamie, including release date, recipes, and the accompanying TV series on Channel 4.
Recipe Collections
Traditional (and not-so-traditional) Easter bakes
From a traditional simnel cake and hot cross buns to Creme Egg cupcakes, this set of recipes covers all of the Easter baking bases.
Subscribe to The Happy Foodie email newsletter
Get our latest recipes, features, book news and ebook deals straight to your inbox every week
Sign me up