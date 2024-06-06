10 Healthier Holiday Cookie Recipes Under 135 Calories (2024)

Get festive and make Santa Claus’s “nice” list with a batch of jolly holiday cookies! We know you have a lot of options so we’ve put together a list of cookies that trim down on the traditional high calorie, high sugar, high fat versions using nutritious ingredients like sweet potatoes, nuts and oats! Bake some of these more nutritious cookie recipes–they’re sure to satisfy your sweet tooth and will also make beautiful gifts for your friends. Each serving is less than 135 calories and each recipe makes a lot so be sure of share the love!

1. CHOCOLATE-PEPPERMINT SHORTBREAD | MYFITNESSPAL’S RECIPES

These festive cookies are full of holiday cheer and delight kids and grown-ups alike. Your taste buds will thank you for these holiday treats: They use a combination of butter and canola oil so they taste buttery-rich, but have less saturated fat. Recipe makes 24 servings at 1 cookie each.

Nutrition (per serving):Calories: 103; Total Fat: 6g; Saturated Fat: 2g; Monounsaturated Fat: 2g; Cholesterol: 6mg; Sodium: 24mg; Carbohydrate: 11g; Dietary Fiber: 1g; Sugar: 5g; Protein 1g

2. GINGERBREAD CHRISTMAS TREE COOKIES | SKINNYTASTE

Make delicious gingerbread cookies using half the butter, but still keeping the same great flavor and texture. And, no cookie cutter required! These adorable gingerbread Christmas tree cookies are decorated with a smattering of green frosting and sprinkles on top. Recipe makes 30 servings at 2 cookies each.

Nutrition (per serving):Calories: 104; Total Fat: 1g; Saturated Fat: 1g; Monounsaturated Fat: 0g; Cholesterol: 9mg; Sodium: 49mg; Total Carbohydrate: 21g; Dietary Fiber: 0g; Sugars: 11g; Protein: 2g

3. SWEET POTATO MOLASSES COOKIE|WHITE ON RICE COUPLE

Humble sweet potato plays a central role in this soft, festive cookie made with molasses and raisins soaked in rum. Yum! Buttermilk gives the cookies moistness, but if you don’t have any on hand, substitute with 1/4 tablespoon of lemon juice and 1/4 cup of whole milk then stir and let sit for 5 minutes. Recipe makes 24 servingsat 1 cookie each.

Nutrition (per serving):Calories: 123; Total Fat: 4g; Saturated Fat: 3g; Monounsaturated Fat: 1g; Cholesterol: 18mg; Sodium: 194mg; Total Carbohydrate: 18g; Dietary Fiber: 1g; Sugars: 8g; Protein: 2g

4. SKINNY CUT OUT SUGAR COOKIES|KIM’S CRAVINGS

Cut out sugar cookies are a Christmas staple! You can make these light, vegan version with flavorful coconut oil anddecorate them with icing made from raw cashews, vanilla, cinnamon, maple syrup and almond milk. This recipe makes 18 servings at 1 cookie each.

Nutrition (per serving):Calories: 103; Total Fat: 5g; Saturated Fat: 2g; Monounsaturated Fat: 2g; Cholesterol: 0mg; Sodium: 145mg; Total Carbohydrate: 13g; Dietary Fiber: 1g; Sugars: 6g; Protein: 2g

5.WHOLE WHEAT GINGERBREAD BISCOTTI|EVERYDAY MAVEN

Sweet and spicy gingerbread biscotti is delicious dipped in a cup of hot coffee or tea. These sturdy cookies travel well and can be mailed as homemade holiday goodies. Recipe makes 32 servings at 1 biscotti each.

Nutrition (per serving):Calories: 75; Total Fat: 2g; Saturated Fat: 2g; Monounsaturated Fat: 0g; Cholesterol: 6mg; Sodium: 51mg; Total Carbohydrate: 13g; Dietary Fiber: 2g; Sugars: 7g; Protein: 2g

6.NUTCRACKER COOKIES|OH SHE GLOWS

Hearty, nutty and vegan–these nutcracker cookies have a crisp, toffee-like exterior followed by a chewy, doughy middle. Mixed nuts, dates and ground flax give great texture to this holiday treat. Recipe makes 14 servings at 1 cookie each.

Nutrition (per serving):Calories: 134; Total Fat: 8g; Saturated Fat: 1g; Monounsaturated Fat: 1g; Cholesterol: 0mg; Sodium: 116mg; Total Carbohydrate: 15g; Dietary Fiber: 2g; Sugars: 9g; Protein: 3g

7. LINZER THUMBPRINT COOKIES | HEALTHY SEASONAL COOKIES

These bite-sized rendition of a linzer torte is a healthier holiday treat. Thumbprint cookies are made with whole-grain flour then baked with raspberry jam nestled in the middle for a gorgeous presentation. Recipe makes 24 servings at 1 cookie each.

Nutrition (per serving):Calories: 121; Total Fat: 6g; Saturated Fat: 3g; Monounsaturated Fat: 2g; Cholesterol: 18mg; Sodium: 162mg; Total Carbohydrate: 17g; Dietary Fiber: 1g; Sugars: 9g; Protein: 2g

8.RASPBERRY OATMEAL COOKIES|AMY’S HEALTHY BAKING

Want a cookie without refined sugar or refined flour? Make a batch of these soft and chewy raspberry oatmeal cookies. If you don’t have fresh raspberries available, frozen berries work equally well. What’s more, each sweet cookie is less than 100 calories! Recipe makes 15 servings at 1 cookie each.

Nutrition (per serving): Calories: 98; Total Fat: 3g; Saturated Fat: 2g; Monounsaturated Fat: 0g; Cholesterol: 12mg; Sodium: 108mg; Total Carbohydrate: 18g; Dietary Fiber: 1g; Sugars: 10g; Protein: 2g

Quick and easy, this no-bake cookie recipe calls for just three steps: Combine all ingredients, roll dough into sweet balls and refrigerate. This no-fuss treat is a great way to get your kids involved in the kitchen. Recipe makes 24 servings of 1 ball each.

Nutrition (per serving):Calories: 67; Total Fat: 2g; Saturated Fat: 1g; Monounsaturated Fat: 0g; Cholesterol: 1mg; Sodium: 59mg; Total Carbohydrate: 13g; Dietary Fiber: 1g; Sugars: 6g; Protein: 1g

10.ESPRESSO CRINKLES|COOKING LIGHT

Add little caffeine buzz with your holiday treat by making these espresso crinkles. The coffee adds a layer of depth to the chocolate cookie dough and powdered sugar creates a beautiful crackled look. Recipe makes 24 servings at 1 cookie each.

Nutrition (per serving):Calories: 99; Total Fat: 2g; Saturated Fat: 1g; Monounsaturated Fat: 1g; Cholesterol: 0mg; Sodium: 156mg; Total Carbohydrate: 20g; Dietary Fiber: 1g; Sugars: 13g; Protein: 1g

Originally published December 2016, updated December 2022