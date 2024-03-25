10 Immune-Boosting Smoothie Recipes (2024)

Immune health is a hot topic. But the truth is that there is no one food or supplement that can boost the immune system, says Rye, New York–based Malina Malkani, RDN, the creator of Solve Picky Eatingand a media spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. Instead, it’s important to eat a well-balanced diet that includes a wide variety of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, beans and legumes, and nuts and seeds. This way, you can be sure you’re getting all the essential nutrients that support overall health and normal immune function, such as protein, zinc, and vitamins A, C, and D, Malkani says.

That said, eating a well-balanced diet is often easier said than done. In fact, only 1 in 10 adults get the 1½ to 2 cups of fruit and 2 to 3 cups of veggies that are recommended per day, according to November 2017 data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“If you struggle to get enough fruits and vegetables in your diet, smoothies are a tasty, convenient way to boost intake,” Malkani says. Plus, if you don’t enjoy the bitter flavor of certain vegetables (like spinach or kale), blending them with fruits, spices, and different types of milk (regular, almond, orcoconut) can help make them more enjoyable to consume. And if access to fresh fruits and veggies is limited, frozen versions are just as nutritious and give smoothies a great texture, Malkani adds.

To incorporate more immune-supporting nutrients into your diet, try one of these tasty smoothie recipes.