10 Simple But Tasty Vegetarian Recipes For The Summer - Captain Bobcat (2024)

Now that school is out for the summer, our priorities change a little bit around family life. Particularly about how much time we spend with the family instead of doing chores and duties. Evening meals – and meals in general – especially if you prefer cooking everything from scratch like me, can take up a lot of time. Well, no one wants to eat heavy cooked food in the heat, still, we don’t want to live on sandwiches and ice cream, do we? There are plenty of ways we can cook healthy, simple and meat free food at home that is perfect on warm days and they do not require you to stand by the hob for hours.

I already have a few recipes on the blog as you might know by now that although I love cooking, I can’t stand too complicated meals. But this time, I have rounded up a a couple of fantastic recipes from some great sites that I really like and use for inspiration when looking for new recipe ideas. I hope you’ll find some foodie inspiration in this post.

Homemade Granola

with fresh fruits and greek or vegan yogurt, this walnut, sultana, pumpkin and sunflower seed granola (click on the link to read the recipe) is a perfect way to start your morning. Gives you all the energy to get through till midday.

Photo by Boo Roo and Tigger Too

Asian Jewelled Rice

This is a recipe from HelloFresh and I just love colourful food! A rainbow of fresh vibrant colours, fragrance and flavours. I actually often browse their page for vegan and vegetarian food inspiration not just making it easier to order delicious and fresh ingredients. Get£10 off your first delivery with HelloFresh, here: https://www.hellofresh.co.uk/plans/?c=OS10OFF

Slimming Herb and Brie Fritatta

This recipe is super simple, ready in 15 minutes and it’s bursting with freshly picked summer herbs! Eggs are a great way for vegetarians to get some protein in their diet and are also slimming and so they are a great foundation for the main element of a dish. Check out the recipe on Mummy in a Tutu’s blog!

Photo by Mummy in a Tutu

Vegetarian BBQ Black Bean and Brazil Nut Burger

Summer is for barbecues! But as a vegan or vegetarian it is also a bit of an odd thing. It doesn’t have to be that way, as this Vegetarian BBQ Black Bean and Brazil Nut Burger recipe of from Amy Treasure is just perfect. Think – lightly spiced hearty patties of black bean, brazil nut, mushroom, sweet potato and quinoa brought together with the sweet and sticky smokiness of Jack Daniels Smokey BBQ sauce.

Photo by Amy Treasure

Roast tomato pasta

Pasta is of course one of the quickest and simplest way to get delicious food on the family dinner table. This roast tomato pasta is from Daisies and Pie and family food blogger Wendy says: “when it comes to making pasta sauce I always find that simple flavoursome ingredients, cooked in a simple way just make the best pasta sauces. Low effort – big flavour and when it comes to serving up pasta for dinner I am guaranteed the kids will eat it.” I can totally relate to this!

Photo from Daisies and Pies

Instant Pot Garden Vegetable Soup

If you like soups like me, you’ll love the idea of this soup as all it takes is to throw the ingredients into the instant pot (or into a big cast iron pot) and just let it cook. This light vegetable soup is perfect for making the most of garden produce this summer. It’s light and refreshing, the perfect light lunch or starter for dinner. Find the recipe on Attachment Mummy’s blog.

Photo by Attachment Mummy

Courgette soup

Another summer soup because fresh summer courgette is so yummy and this soup just sounds so refreshing! Very easy and simple too, full of flavours. I found it on Debbie’s blog over at My Boys Club. (She actually rounded up a few of her summer soups in this recipe but this is my favourite.)

Photo by My Boys Club

Gluten free dukkah

Summer entertaining or picnic makes a perfect occasion to use this recipe especially is you tapas or mezze style of eating with lots of little dishes. Dukkah is a Persian dish made from, nuts, seeds and spices. You can find all sorts of different variations. Ruth from Craft with Cartwright says: “Perfect for pre-dinner drinks and much better than reaching for a bowl of crisps.” Click . on the link for her recipe.

Photo by Craft with Cartwright

White Bean Dip with Seasoned Pitta Chips

And since we’re on the subject, here’s a simple, healthy and delicious recipe of white bean dip for your sharing or mezze starter platter. Also perfect for picnics of course! This recipe is from Jan’s Family Notebook.

Photo by Jan’s Family Notebook

Reduced sugar cherry crumble

This is my recipe. As much I love fresh fruit I also love baking with them – this cherry crumble is made with gorgeous summer cherries that are just perfect for a summer Sunday lunch as a dessert.