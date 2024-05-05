10 Tasty Swiss Chard Recipes (2024)

This post may include affiliate links; for details, see our disclosure policy.

Chard might not be as popular as kale, but it’s even tastier! Here are all the best Swiss chard recipes to make with this leafy green.

Got a bunch of Swiss chard? You’re in luck: it’s even tastier than the darling leafy green of the moment, kale. This beautiful vegetable has large leaves and is often used inMediterranean style cuisine. You’ll find it in lots of Italian style dishes like sauteed as a side dish, in pasta, or on pizza. You can also substitute chard for spinach in any recipe with great results.

Here are the best Swiss chard recipes to use up a bunch of this nutrient-packed vegetable! The star is simple sauteed chard, topped with toasted nuts and Parmesan cheese and served as a side dish. But you can use it in so many other ways: in Italian soups, omelettes, and of course…chard artichoke dip! (Yes, that’s chard stepping into the famous spinach artichoke pairing.)

And now…the best Swiss chard recipes to try!

Sauteed Rainbow Chard with Parmesan At the top of our Swiss chard recipes: Sauteed Rainbow Chard! Make chard taste incredible with this classic easy Italian side dish. Chard is often served in Italian cuisine with toasted pine nuts, and here they add just the right nutty essence. Top with a sprinkle of the Parmesan cheese for just the right savory note! Even without the garnishes, these perfectly salted garlicky sauteed greens are simply fantastic. Chard is perfect wilted into Italian soups. This recipe we've lovingly dubbed as “pizza soup” because it tastes like liquid pizza! (Really.) One key is the San Marzano tomatoes, a variety of tomato that’s grown in Italy and available canned in grocery stores all over the world. The tomatoes are sauteed with garlic, fennel, and smoked paprika, which bring a meaty and savory undertone. Throw in some chard to the mix, and you won’t even tell it’s there: all you'll be able to taste is pizza! Chard Artichoke Dip Guess what? You can make anything that's spinach artichoke flavor with chard! Spinach artichoke might be everyone's favorite combination, but chard artichoke is just as good! This tangy, creamy dip is such a crowd pleaser that it might interfere with the conversation when you serve it (sorry!). This perfect party snack has a creamy sauce with Greek yogurt and baked with Parmesan cheese, it moves into addictive territory. Also try: Chard Artichoke Pizza or Chard Artichoke Grilled Cheese See Also 16 Keto Christmas Cookies: Recipes to Try on This Holiday24 Make-Ahead Thanksgiving Recipes That'll Save You Time on the Big DayDiabetic Desserts: Blood Sugar Safe Recipes To Enjoy55 Easy Make-Ahead Thanksgiving Appetizer Recipes Chard Quiche with Almond Crust Here's a great way to use chard in a recipe: in a quiche! Throwing handfuls of leafy greens into quiches and frittatas is another great way to eat your greens. This quiche can be made with either spinach or chard. It features a crunchy almond crust that’s packed with flavor from garlic and olive oil. And the savory filling has Gruyere cheese and a splash of white wine. This recipe gets rave reviews from everyone who’s tried it! Next up in our chard recipes: soup! Turn your greens into a main dish meal with the coziest, most comforting bowl of super foods. In fact, this squash and lentil soup tastes like a bowl of sunshine. It’s chock full of beautiful, colorful healthy ingredients like chard, butternut squash, carrots, leeks, and lentils. It tastes surprisingly more delicious than you’d imagine from these humble ingredients. Coconut Lentil Curry with Chard This 30-minute coconut lentil curry is another great way to eat chard: and barely know it's there! You can make fast and easy dinner recipe with either spinach or chard, and it's healthy and full of flavor. One of our fan favorites, we hear things like:“This is a new favorite!”and“Absolutely LOVED IT! Definitely am making again.”It’s surprising how much humble brown lentils and leafy greens can inspire so much enthusiasm! Cozy Vegetable Bake with Chard Another great way to use chard in a recipe is to hide it in a cozy bake or casserole! This harvest vegetable bake is savory and refined: it tastes almost meaty! It's perfect for Meatless Mondays or a even a cozy brunch.It’s a combination of vegetables and baked tofu, topped with cheese and baked until bubbly. See Also Sarah's Classic French Creme Brûlée. Vegan Creme Brulee Recipe - Vegan Richa Polenta with Sauteed Chard Here's a cozy, savory chard recipe: creamy polenta with chard! This Italian-style recipe also has vibes of the American south, similar to grits with sauteed Collard greens. The chard is sauteed with garlic and perfectly salted, then served over creamy, savory polenta. Top it with a fried egg to make it a complete meal. Another great chard recipe? Throw it into an omelette! Sauteing the chard with minced garlic and Parmesan cheese makes it taste insanely savory, kind of like the inside of spinach artichoke dip. To make it into a healthy breakfast or lunch, throw it into a simple omelette. In just 15 minutes, you have a filling meal that makes the most of this healthy leafy green. (Head to the recipe and substitute rainbow chard for beet greens.) Last but not least in our chard recipes: a sweet potato and chard dinner skillet! Add grated sweet potato to a skillet, cast iron if you have it, and saute it until crispy. Stir in some chopped chard, for a nutritional punch, then crack in a few eggs. Top with a sprinkle of salty feta cheese crumbles. Cook until the eggs are set, then enjoy!

What is Swiss chard? What is rainbow chard?

Chard is a leafy green vegetable. It’s got a mild flavor that’s closer to spinach than kale. In fact, some people argue that it’s an easier flavor to like than kale, which can taste very bitter. Here’s what to know:

Chard is actually related to beets , not spinach or kale! You’ll notice the leaves and stems look similar to beet greens .

You’ll notice the leaves and stems look similar to . Swish chard is another name for chard.

is another name for chard. Rainbow chard actually isn’t a variety at all. It’s actually three varieties of chard that are sold together: white-stemmed Swiss chard, red chard, and golden chard. Now you know!

Sauteed Swiss Chard ★5 Stars☆★4 Stars☆★3 Stars☆★2 Stars☆★1 Star☆No reviews Author: Sonja Overhiser

Prep Time: 5 minutes

Cook Time: 5 minutes

Total Time: 10 minutes

Yield: 4 1 x Print Recipe Description Make chard taste incredible with this Swiss chard recipe! Amp the flavors in this easy side dish by adding pine nuts and Parmesan. Ingredients Scale 1 bunch (12 ounces) Swiss chard or rainbow chard

bunch (12 ounces) Swiss chard or rainbow chard 2 garlic cloves

garlic cloves 2 tablespoons olive oil

olive oil ¼ teaspoon kosher salt

1 pinch red pepper flakes

pinch red pepper flakes Fresh ground black pepper

2 tablespoons shredded Parmesan cheese (optional)

shredded Parmesan cheese (optional) 2 tablespoons toasted pine nuts (optional) Cook ModePrevent your screen from going dark Instructions Wash and dry the chard leaves. Remove the stems and roughly chop the chard (follow the instructions in How to Cut Kale ). If you’d like, thinly slice the tender part of the stems and add that to the mix (discard the large tough parts of the stems; or you can discard the stems entirely). Smash and peel the garlic cloves. Add the olive oil to a large skillet and heat it over medium-high heat. Add the smashed garlic and chard and cook for 4 minutes, stirring frequently until wilted and bright green. Remove from the heat and add the kosher salt , red pepper flakes. and several grinds of fresh ground pepper. Discard the garlic cloves and serve immediately. If desired, serve with shredded Parmesan and toasted pine nuts . Category: Side Dish

Method: Stovetop

Cuisine: Italian

Diet: Vegetarian Keywords: Swiss chard recipes, Chard recipes, Recipes with chard

