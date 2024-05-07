100 Best Old Fashioned Recipes (2024)

Cindy Kretzer says November 15, 2019 at 8:48 pm

I’m looking for a recipe my grandmother used to make. We called it a salmon salad & she made it with canned salmon & leftover mashed potatoes. I’m pretty sure she put hard boiled eggs in it as well as mayonnaise & maybe sweet pickles and onions. It was served cold. I’ve tried to find something similar but haven’t been able to, so I’m not sure if she had an actual recipe or just made it up! Any help?