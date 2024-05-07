100 Best Old Fashioned Recipes (2024)

Home » Recipes » 100 Best Old Fashioned Recipes
Published: · Modified: by Stephy 9 Comments This post may contain affiliate links. · As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
Save money with these frugal, old fashioned recipes. From sour cream donuts to old fashioned goulash and hot milk cake, there are over 100 old world country recipes for every meal.
Breakfast Old Fashioned Recipes
- Old Fashioned Donut Muffins from Complete Recipes
- Southern Cornmeal Hoecakes from Deep South Dish
- Old-Fashioned Sour Cream Doughnuts from Handle the Heat
- Homemade Buttermilk Old Fashioned Doughnuts fromThe Domestic Rebel
- Grandma’s Gooey Cinnamon RollsfromLady Behind The Curtain
- Good Old Fashioned Pancakes from Allrecipes
- Easy Old-Fashioned DonutsfromGold Medal Flour
- Old Fashioned Cinnamon Sugar Cake DonutsfromThe Busy Baker
- Cinnamon Flop – An Old Fashioned Breakfast Cake from American Heritage Cooking
- Fried Mush from Tastes of Lizzy T’s
Main EntreesOld Fashioned Recipes
- Old Fashioned Home Made Chicken & Dumplingsfrom Just a Pinch Recipes
- Old-Fashioned Beef Stew fromThe New York Times
- Old Fashioned Tuna Noodle Casserole from Sweet Little Bird
- Old Fashion Salisbury Steak from101 Cooking for Two
- Grandma’s Old Fashioned MeatloaffromThe Kitchen Whisperer
- Grandma’s Goulash from Spend with Pennies
- Homemade Noodles fromHappy Money Saver
- Amish Egg Noodles from Buns in my Oven
- Old Fashioned Vegetable Soup fromBlessed Beyond Crazy
- Grandma’s Homemade Potato Soup fromDeep South Dish
- Old Fashioned Crock Pot Lima Beans and Ham from Recipes that Crock
- Old Fashioned Homemade Chicken Soup from Dishes and Dust Bunnies
- Old-Fashioned Cheesy Scalloped Potato & Hamburger Casserole from Wildflour’s Cottage Kitchen
- Old Fashioned Sloppy Joe Sliders from Tornadoughalli
- Grandma’s Southern-Style Chicken n’ Dumplings from The Grateful Girl Cooks
- Old-Fashioned Egg Salad from Wishes and Dishes
- Old Fashioned Ham Salad fromJam Hands
- Old Fashioned Porcupine Meatball from Gonna Want Seconds
- The Best Southern Pimiento Cheese from11 Magnolia Lane
- Old Fashioned Skillet Meatloaf fromDear Crissy
- “Poor Man’s Meal” ~ Depression Era from The Beehive Cottage
- Hamburger SOS from Just a Pinch Recipes
- Hamburger Gravy with Mashed Potatoes from Just a Pinch Recipes
- Depression Era Meat Loaf from Moms Who Think
Side Dish Old Fashioned Recipes
- Old fashioned Pull Apart Bunsfrom Flavorite
- Granny’s Old-Fashioned BiscuitsfromJust A Pinch Recipes
- Old Fashioned Amish Bread fromThe Southern Lady Cooks
- Old Fashioned Potato Salad from Laugh with Us
- Old Fashioned Cornbread Dressing from Rebecca Harrison
- Old Fashioned Macaroni SaladfromRecipe Girl
- Old Fashioned German Potato Salad from Blessed Beyond Crazy
- Old Fashioned Scalloped Potatoes from Pinterest (original source unknown)
- Old-Fashioned Green Beans from Can’t Stay Out of the Kitchen
- Grandma’s Sweet Buttermilk Cornbread from Wicked Good Kitchen
- Old Fashioned Mac and Cheese from Allrecipes
- Old Fashioned Mashed Potatoes from Copykat Recipes
- Old Fashioned Pistachio Salad from My Blessed Life
- Old Fashioned Hot Water Cornbread from Cooking with K
Old Fashioned Cake Recipes
- Old-Fashioned Apple Cake with Brown Sugar Frosting from King Arthur Flour
- Hot Milk Cake from Culinary Hill
- Old Fashioned Butter Cake from Flavor Catalog
- Depression-Era Chocolate Cake from Our Heritage of Health
- Old Fashioned Oatmeal Cake from Taste and Tell
- Old Fashioned Apple Upside Down CakefromRock Recipes
- Old Fashioned Blue Ribbon Pound Cake from Call Me PMc
- Old-Fashioned Hot Fudge Sundae Cake from Sweet Little Blue Bird
- Deep South Old Fashioned Tea Cakes from Divas Can Cook
- Old Fashioned Sugar Cake from Chocolate Chocolate and More
- Old Fashioned Peanut Butter Cake from Goodie Godmother
- Vanilla Depression Cake from Premeditated Leftovers
- Vintage Banana Cake from Flour On My Face
Old Fashioned Candy Recipes
- (Old Fashioned) Cornflake Candy fromThe Teacher’s Wife
- Old-Fashioned Butter Mints from Gluesticks
- 3 Ingredient Old Fashioned Potato Candy from Creme de la Crumb
- Old-Fashioned Divinity fromSweet & Savory by Shinee
- Old-Fashioned Hard CandyfromBaste Cut Fold
- Old-FashionedPeanut Brittle fromReal Life Dinner
- Old Fashioned Brown Sugar Candy from Grandma’s Vintage Recipes
- Old Fashioned Coconut Cake from Sugar Spun Run
- Vintage Banana Cake from Bake This Cake
Old Fashioned Cookie Recipes
- Old-Fashioned Iced Oatmeal Cookies from Cucina de Yung
- Great Grandma Mary’s Slice-n-Bake Cookies from Bless This Mess
- The Best Old-Fashioned Sugar Cookies fromThe Domestic Rebel
- Old Fashioned Peanut Butter Pinwheels from Clean and Scentsible
- Old-Fashioned Spritz Cookies from Saving Room for Dessert
- Old Fashioned Molasses Cookies from Mom Foodie
- Old Fashioned Peanut Butter Cookies from Cooking on the Front Burners
- Best Old-Fashioned Sugar Cookies from The Domestic Rebel
- Grandmother’s Ice Box Cookies from Welcome Company
Old Fashioned Pie Recipes
- Buttermilk Pie from Allrecipes
- Old Fashioned Sugar Pie from Call me PMC
- Traditional Shoo Fly Pie from Our Heritage of Health
- Grandma’s Chocolate Pie from Cooking Chef
- Old Fashioned Custard Pie from Favorite
- Grandma’s Pie Crust from Taste of Lizzy T
- Ole Fashioned Chocolate Fried Pies from Granny Mountain
- Grandma Ople’s Famous Apple Pie from Sweet Little Bluebird
- Grandma’s Chocolate Pie from Pinterest (original source unknown)
- Old Fashioned Sugar Cream Pie from Loaves and Dishes
- Old Fashioned Oatmeal Pie from Genius Kitchen
Other Dessert Old Fashioned Recipes
- Grandma’s Old-Fashioned Rich Fudge Brownies from Wicked Good Kitchen
- Grandma’s Old Fashioned Bread PuddingfromAntjie
- Old Fashioned Rice Pudding from Bunny’s Warm Oven
- Old Fashioned Butter Tart from Art and The Kitchen
- Old Fashioned Southern Butter Roll from Call Me PMC
- Old Fashioned Peanut Butter Fudge from Cincy Shopper
- Poor Man’s Pudding from A Hippie with a Minivan
- 1920’s Rice Custard fromCup of Zest
- Old Fashioned Berry Cobbler from The Stay at Home Chef
- Old-Fashioned Peach CobblerfromKey Ingredient Recipes
- Old Fashioned Apple Dumplings from Allrecipes
- Chocolate Gravy from Just a Pinch Recipes
More Recipes
- 80 Best Amish Recipes
- 60 Festive St Patrick’s Day Cookies
- 65 Best Easter Treats
- 65 Best Easter Appetizers
Comments
Tim says
Old fashioned, maybe, good, definitely!
Reply
Beverly DiBenedetti says
LOOKING FOR A VINTAGE GRASSHOPPER PIE WITH A CHOCOLATE LAYER AND THE CREME DE MINTE AND CREME DE COCOA FILLING DO NOT HAVE A MARSHMALLOW BASE.
Reply
Carol Tibbey says
My husbands Grandmother and Mother used to make him Chocolate Rice pudding . It was cooked in the oven. I have only been able to find a plain rice pudding and not sure of quantities to make a chocolate one. Hope you can help.
Reply
Brenda Armstrong says
Can you please tell me the price of 100 best old fashioned recipes book.
Reply
prudentpennypincher.com says
Hi Brenda,
I’m sorry but unfortunately there is no book form of this recipe collection. However, you can view all the recipes for free by clicking on the name of each of the recipes and scrolling down until you find the recipe card for each recipe and printing it out.
Hope that helps,
Stephanie
Reply
Cindy Kretzer says
I’m looking for a recipe my grandmother used to make. We called it a salmon salad & she made it with canned salmon & leftover mashed potatoes. I’m pretty sure she put hard boiled eggs in it as well as mayonnaise & maybe sweet pickles and onions. It was served cold. I’ve tried to find something similar but haven’t been able to, so I’m not sure if she had an actual recipe or just made it up! Any help?
Reply
prudentpennypincher.com says
Hi Cindy,
The closest recipe to what you are talking about is here: https://www.allrecipes.com/recipe/60262/russian-salmon-and-potato-salad/…it doesn’t have sweet pickles but has all the other ingredients that you mentioned.
Hope that helps!
Reply
Doorsie says
Thank you very much for posting!! Have a great day! 🙂
Reply
Star says
Hi my name is Star. I’m a mom blogger over at http://www.allmodernmommy.com and I’m so glad I came across your round up post. This is the first ever post or article I heard titled Old fashioned recipes. So i had to feature it on my round up post of easy family dinner recipes.Here is the link https://allmodernmommy.com/10-easy-dinners-20-minutes/.
Reply
Leave a Reply
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.