100 Cookie Recipes You'll Be Baking All Year Long (2024)

When it comes to desserts, we don't play favorites...but we’ll always have a soft spot for cookies. There are SO many amazing recipes for them out there, and life’s too short to not try and make them all. Whether you're a traditionalist or like to mix it up, are a master baker or are a novice in the kitchen, we’ve got recipes for you. From birthdays to bake sales, holiday cookie exchanges, or just something sweet to enjoy at home, get inspired to bake with these 100 easy cookie recipes.

When it comes to cookies, there’s some classic recipes everyone recognizes. We’re talking chocolate chip, oatmeal, sugar, oatmeal, peanut butter, snowballs…you get the idea. We’ve got lots of options for those here. We know which are our favorites (like our amaretti cookies or Lofthouse sugar cookies), but you’ll have to find your own. It’s our favorite part about baking, trying out different recipes and landing on the ones you’ll make again and again.

Maybe you’re into the spins on the classics, like our potato chip cookies or our crème brûlée sugar cookies. Or do you like stuffing candy into your cookies, like chocolate kisses into your snowballs or Reeses cups or Andes mints instead of chocolate chips? Are you into sneaking dried or fresh fruit into your cookies, like in our cherry chocolate chip cookies or our oatmeal cranberry white chocolate cookies? Perhaps you’re all about tradition and like making cookies specific to your (or someone you love’s) heritage, like our hamantaschen, ma'amoul, bizcochitos, or alfajores. There’s no better way to impress someone by making them treats they remember from childhood. For a lot of us, that means simple no-bake cookies, so we’ve included a few of those too.

For more sweet treats perfect for any celebration, check out our top layer cakes, our best truffles, and our favorite dessert bars too.