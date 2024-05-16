100+ Fall Dinner Recipes which are Hearty & Super Healthy - Hike n Dip (2024)

Wondering what to cook for these chilly fall evenings? HERE are incredibly easy fall dinner recipes that will keep you and your family happy. When it's fall, we all crave for those warm and cozy fall soups and of course those easy to make fall slow cooker recipes and oh! I almost forget about the delicious fall casseroles. It is these fall dinners that makes us want to look out for this season all year long. If you are a regular reader of this site, you know how I LOVE collecting recipes of all kinds and now that it is almost September, I thought, why not collect the best fall recipes for dinner that can be made without much fuss. I was looking for One-pot fall dinners or Instant Pot fall recipes or Crock-Pot Thanksgiving Recipes and you won't believe what I found. I actually found MANY easy fall dinner recipes and I am happy to share them with y'all right here. I hope these easy peasy and incredibly healthy Autumn dinner Ideas will make your fall nights warm and cozy. So, let's get started.

Also Read: Butternut Squash Recipes & Apple Recipes for Fall Dinner

100+ Fall Dinner Recipes which are Hearty & Super Healthy - Hike n Dip (1)

Fall Dinner Recipes

#1.Easy Crock Pot Cream Cheese Chicken By Yummy Healthy Easy

100+ Fall Dinner Recipes which are Hearty & Super Healthy - Hike n Dip (2)

#2.Lasagna Stuffed Chicken By Delish

100+ Fall Dinner Recipes which are Hearty & Super Healthy - Hike n Dip (3)

#3.Easy Chicken and Dumplings By This is Not Diet Food

100+ Fall Dinner Recipes which are Hearty & Super Healthy - Hike n Dip (4)

#4.Chicken Rice Soup By The Recipe Rebel

100+ Fall Dinner Recipes which are Hearty & Super Healthy - Hike n Dip (5)

#5.Slow Cooker Chicken Burrito Bowls By The Kitchn

100+ Fall Dinner Recipes which are Hearty & Super Healthy - Hike n Dip (6)

#6.Cozy Autumn Wild Rice Soup By Gimme Some Oven

100+ Fall Dinner Recipes which are Hearty & Super Healthy - Hike n Dip (7)

#7.Minestrone Soup By Savor and Savvy

100+ Fall Dinner Recipes which are Hearty & Super Healthy - Hike n Dip (8)

#8.Slow Cooker Meatloaf and Potatoes with Garlic Butter By Heather Likes Food

100+ Fall Dinner Recipes which are Hearty & Super Healthy - Hike n Dip (9)

#9.Creamy Turkey Tetrazzini By Taste of Home

100+ Fall Dinner Recipes which are Hearty & Super Healthy - Hike n Dip (10)

#10.Cheddar Cheese Cauliflower Casserole By Brooklyn Farm Girl

100+ Fall Dinner Recipes which are Hearty & Super Healthy - Hike n Dip (11)

#11.Slow Cooker Chicken Cacciatore By Life Made Sweeter

100+ Fall Dinner Recipes which are Hearty & Super Healthy - Hike n Dip (12)

#12.Potato Zucchini Gratin By Lavender and Macaroons

100+ Fall Dinner Recipes which are Hearty & Super Healthy - Hike n Dip (13)

#13.Italian Hot Dish By Taste of Home

100+ Fall Dinner Recipes which are Hearty & Super Healthy - Hike n Dip (14)

#14. Slow-CookerRoasted Red Pepper and Tomato soup By Strawberry Blondie Kitchen

100+ Fall Dinner Recipes which are Hearty & Super Healthy - Hike n Dip (15)

#15.Slow Cooker Indian Butter Chicken By Dinner then Dessert

100+ Fall Dinner Recipes which are Hearty & Super Healthy - Hike n Dip (16)

#16.Crock-Pot Taco Soup By Money Saving Mom

100+ Fall Dinner Recipes which are Hearty & Super Healthy - Hike n Dip (17)

#17.Harvest Chicken Casserole By Delish

100+ Fall Dinner Recipes which are Hearty & Super Healthy - Hike n Dip (18)

#18.Slow Cooker Fried Apples By The Diary of a Real Housewife

100+ Fall Dinner Recipes which are Hearty & Super Healthy - Hike n Dip (19)

#19.Taco Salad Casserole By Joy Filled Eats

100+ Fall Dinner Recipes which are Hearty & Super Healthy - Hike n Dip (20)

#20.Classic Lasagna By Delish

100+ Fall Dinner Recipes which are Hearty & Super Healthy - Hike n Dip (21)

#21.Brown Butter Penne with Fall Veggies By Forks and Folly

100+ Fall Dinner Recipes which are Hearty & Super Healthy - Hike n Dip (22)

#22.Crock Pot Country Ribs By Recipes that Crock

100+ Fall Dinner Recipes which are Hearty & Super Healthy - Hike n Dip (23)

#23.Instant Pot Pot Roast By The Recipe Rebel

100+ Fall Dinner Recipes which are Hearty & Super Healthy - Hike n Dip (24)

#24.Shepherds Pie By Savory Nothings

100+ Fall Dinner Recipes which are Hearty & Super Healthy - Hike n Dip (25)

#25.Slow Cooker Mongolian Beef By The Chunky Chef

100+ Fall Dinner Recipes which are Hearty & Super Healthy - Hike n Dip (26)

#26.Chile Con Queso Pasta Bake By Delicious on a Dime

100+ Fall Dinner Recipes which are Hearty & Super Healthy - Hike n Dip (27)

#27.Taco Stuffed Sweet Potatoes By Wine and Glue

100+ Fall Dinner Recipes which are Hearty & Super Healthy - Hike n Dip (28)

#28.Tuscan Tortellini Soup By Going for Grace

100+ Fall Dinner Recipes which are Hearty & Super Healthy - Hike n Dip (29)

#29.Vegetarian Quinoa Bake By Whats Gaby Cooking

100+ Fall Dinner Recipes which are Hearty & Super Healthy - Hike n Dip (30)

#30.Chicken Alfredo Pasta Bake By The Cooking Jar

100+ Fall Dinner Recipes which are Hearty & Super Healthy - Hike n Dip (31)

#31.Crock Pot Creamy Chicken Enchilada Chili By Chelsea's Messy Apron

100+ Fall Dinner Recipes which are Hearty & Super Healthy - Hike n Dip (32)

#32. Chicken Pot Pie By Lovely Little Kitchen

100+ Fall Dinner Recipes which are Hearty & Super Healthy - Hike n Dip (33)

#33.Totsagna By Delish

100+ Fall Dinner Recipes which are Hearty & Super Healthy - Hike n Dip (34)

#34.Chicken Noodle Soup Casserole By Wine and Glue

100+ Fall Dinner Recipes which are Hearty & Super Healthy - Hike n Dip (35)

#35.chicken bacon pumpkin pasta bake By Pinch of Yum

100+ Fall Dinner Recipes which are Hearty & Super Healthy - Hike n Dip (36)

#36.Baked Pumpkin French Toast Casserole By Chew Out Loud

100+ Fall Dinner Recipes which are Hearty & Super Healthy - Hike n Dip (37)

#37.Slow Cooker Jamaican Jerk Chicken Chili By Host the Toast

100+ Fall Dinner Recipes which are Hearty & Super Healthy - Hike n Dip (38)

#38.Loaded Scalloped Sweet Potato Casserole By Marla Meridith

100+ Fall Dinner Recipes which are Hearty & Super Healthy - Hike n Dip (39)

#39.Creamy Sausage Pasta with Butternut Squash By Home Made Interest

100+ Fall Dinner Recipes which are Hearty & Super Healthy - Hike n Dip (40)

#40.Slow Cooker Stuffed Pepper Soup By Dinner then Dessert

100+ Fall Dinner Recipes which are Hearty & Super Healthy - Hike n Dip (41)

#41. Dump and Bake Meatball Casserole By Otewae

100+ Fall Dinner Recipes which are Hearty & Super Healthy - Hike n Dip (42)

#42.Paleo Buffalo Chicken Casserole with Ranch and Cauliflower Rice By 40 Aprons

100+ Fall Dinner Recipes which are Hearty & Super Healthy - Hike n Dip (43)

#43.Potato Corn Chowder By The Recipe Rebel

100+ Fall Dinner Recipes which are Hearty & Super Healthy - Hike n Dip (44)

#44.Tortellini Soup with Italian Sausage and Kale By The Modern Proper

100+ Fall Dinner Recipes which are Hearty & Super Healthy - Hike n Dip (45)

#45.Easy Tater Tot Casserole By Kitchen Fun with My 3 Sons

100+ Fall Dinner Recipes which are Hearty & Super Healthy - Hike n Dip (46)

#46.Mushroom and Pumpkin Risotto By Lavender and Macarons

100+ Fall Dinner Recipes which are Hearty & Super Healthy - Hike n Dip (47)

#47.Creamy Wild Rice Soup By Savor the Flavour

100+ Fall Dinner Recipes which are Hearty & Super Healthy - Hike n Dip (48)

#48.Hearty Beef Barley Soup By Cooktoria

100+ Fall Dinner Recipes which are Hearty & Super Healthy - Hike n Dip (49)

#49.Spicy Smoked Sausage Alfredo Bake By Lets Dish Recipes

100+ Fall Dinner Recipes which are Hearty & Super Healthy - Hike n Dip (50)

#50.Moms Old Fashioned Vegetable Beef Soup By Smiles and Wich

100+ Fall Dinner Recipes which are Hearty & Super Healthy - Hike n Dip (51)

#51.Creamy Butternut Squash Alfredo Pasta By Joyful Healthy Eats

100+ Fall Dinner Recipes which are Hearty & Super Healthy - Hike n Dip (52)

#52.Instant Pot All American Chili By Inquiring Chef

100+ Fall Dinner Recipes which are Hearty & Super Healthy - Hike n Dip (53)

#53.White Bean Soup By Savor and Savvy

100+ Fall Dinner Recipes which are Hearty & Super Healthy - Hike n Dip (54)

#54.Crock-Pot Butter Ranch Chicken By Stock Piling Moms

100+ Fall Dinner Recipes which are Hearty & Super Healthy - Hike n Dip (55)

#55.Hearty Potato Vegan Bake By Elavegan

100+ Fall Dinner Recipes which are Hearty & Super Healthy - Hike n Dip (56)

#56.Copycat Longhorn Parmesan Crusted Chicken By The Cozy Cook

100+ Fall Dinner Recipes which are Hearty & Super Healthy - Hike n Dip (57)

#57.Slow Cooker French Dip Sandwiches By Moms Cravings

100+ Fall Dinner Recipes which are Hearty & Super Healthy - Hike n Dip (58)

#58. One Pan Pork Chops with Apples and Onions By The Chunky Chef

100+ Fall Dinner Recipes which are Hearty & Super Healthy - Hike n Dip (59)

#59.One Pan Autumn Chicken By Cooking Classy

100+ Fall Dinner Recipes which are Hearty & Super Healthy - Hike n Dip (60)

#60.Turkey and Stuffing Meatloaf By 12 Tomatoes

100+ Fall Dinner Recipes which are Hearty & Super Healthy - Hike n Dip (61)

#61.Crock Pot Beef Stew By Savory Nothings

100+ Fall Dinner Recipes which are Hearty & Super Healthy - Hike n Dip (62)

#62. Beef Bourguignon By Cafe Delites

100+ Fall Dinner Recipes which are Hearty & Super Healthy - Hike n Dip (63)

#63.Creamy Apple Cider Chicken Skillet By House of Nash Eats

100+ Fall Dinner Recipes which are Hearty & Super Healthy - Hike n Dip (64)

#64.Olive Garden Minestrone Soup By Passion for Savings

100+ Fall Dinner Recipes which are Hearty & Super Healthy - Hike n Dip (65)

#65. Instant Pot Baby Back Ribs By The Millennial Stay At Home Mom

100+ Fall Dinner Recipes which are Hearty & Super Healthy - Hike n Dip (66)

#66.Low Carb Seared Scallops And Spaghetti Squash By Jz Eats

100+ Fall Dinner Recipes which are Hearty & Super Healthy - Hike n Dip (67)

#67.Sheet Pan Parmesan Crusted Chicken and Broccoli By Recipe Runner

100+ Fall Dinner Recipes which are Hearty & Super Healthy - Hike n Dip (68)

#68.Leftover Turkey Spaghetti By The Kitchen is My Playground

100+ Fall Dinner Recipes which are Hearty & Super Healthy - Hike n Dip (69)

#69.30 Minute Healthy Stovetop Turkey Tetrazzini By Savory Nothings

100+ Fall Dinner Recipes which are Hearty & Super Healthy - Hike n Dip (70)

#70.Tender Beef Tips with Mushroom Gravy By Little Spice Jar

100+ Fall Dinner Recipes which are Hearty & Super Healthy - Hike n Dip (71)

#71.Whole30 Cranberry Chicken By 40 Aprons

100+ Fall Dinner Recipes which are Hearty & Super Healthy - Hike n Dip (72)

#72.Ground Turkey and Rice Soup By Dear Crissy

100+ Fall Dinner Recipes which are Hearty & Super Healthy - Hike n Dip (73)

#73.Twice Baked potato Casserole By Just a Pinch

100+ Fall Dinner Recipes which are Hearty & Super Healthy - Hike n Dip (74)

Also Read: Best Twice Baked Potato Recipes

#74. Lasagna Stuffed Chicken By The Little Pine

100+ Fall Dinner Recipes which are Hearty & Super Healthy - Hike n Dip (75)

#75.Cheesy Garlic Parmesan Spinach Spaghetti Squash By Peas and Crayons

100+ Fall Dinner Recipes which are Hearty & Super Healthy - Hike n Dip (76)

#76.Lemon Pasta By This Mama Cooks

100+ Fall Dinner Recipes which are Hearty & Super Healthy - Hike n Dip (77)

#77.One Pan Cabbage Casserole Keto and Low Carb By Maebells

100+ Fall Dinner Recipes which are Hearty & Super Healthy - Hike n Dip (78)

#78.Crock Pot Chicken and Stuffing By The Cozy Cook

100+ Fall Dinner Recipes which are Hearty & Super Healthy - Hike n Dip (79)

#79.Crock Pot Barbeque Ribs By Mommy's Fabulous Finds

100+ Fall Dinner Recipes which are Hearty & Super Healthy - Hike n Dip (80)

#80.Tomato Basil Bisque with Italian Meatballs by Physical Kitcheness

100+ Fall Dinner Recipes which are Hearty & Super Healthy - Hike n Dip (81)

#81.Chicken Pot Pie Casserole By Cincy Shopper

100+ Fall Dinner Recipes which are Hearty & Super Healthy - Hike n Dip (82)

#82.City Chicken By Renee's Kitchen Adventures

100+ Fall Dinner Recipes which are Hearty & Super Healthy - Hike n Dip (83)

#83.Chicken Parmesan Casserole by OMG Chocolate Desserts

100+ Fall Dinner Recipes which are Hearty & Super Healthy - Hike n Dip (84)

#84.Lentil Soup with Lemon and Rosemary By Sprinkles and Sprouts

100+ Fall Dinner Recipes which are Hearty & Super Healthy - Hike n Dip (85)

#85.Slow Cooker Chicken Fajita Soup By Six Sisters Stuff

100+ Fall Dinner Recipes which are Hearty & Super Healthy - Hike n Dip (86)

#86.Baked Potato Soup By Charley's Blog Life

100+ Fall Dinner Recipes which are Hearty & Super Healthy - Hike n Dip (87)

#87.French Onion Chicken By Mother Thyme

100+ Fall Dinner Recipes which are Hearty & Super Healthy - Hike n Dip (88)

#88.Cheddar Pumpkin Mac and Cheese By Trial and Eater

100+ Fall Dinner Recipes which are Hearty & Super Healthy - Hike n Dip (89)

#89.Hungarian Chicken Paprikash By Lavender and Macarons

100+ Fall Dinner Recipes which are Hearty & Super Healthy - Hike n Dip (90)

#90.Turkey Tetrazzini By The Life Jolie

100+ Fall Dinner Recipes which are Hearty & Super Healthy - Hike n Dip (91)

#91.Easy Swedish Meatballs By Savory Nothings

100+ Fall Dinner Recipes which are Hearty & Super Healthy - Hike n Dip (92)

#92.Slow Cooker Turkey Chili By The Diary of a Real Housewife

100+ Fall Dinner Recipes which are Hearty & Super Healthy - Hike n Dip (93)

#93.Salisbury Steak Meatballs with Gravy and Mashed Potatoes By Jo Cooks

100+ Fall Dinner Recipes which are Hearty & Super Healthy - Hike n Dip (94)

#94.Chicken Tortilla Soup By I Heart Naptime

100+ Fall Dinner Recipes which are Hearty & Super Healthy - Hike n Dip (95)

#95.One-Pot Buffalo Chicken Tortellini By Home and Plate

100+ Fall Dinner Recipes which are Hearty & Super Healthy - Hike n Dip (96)

#96.Healthy Tuscan Chicken Pasta By My Crazy Good Life

100+ Fall Dinner Recipes which are Hearty & Super Healthy - Hike n Dip (97)

#97.BBQ Meatloaf Muffins By The Real Food Dietitians

100+ Fall Dinner Recipes which are Hearty & Super Healthy - Hike n Dip (98)

#98.Best Easy Sweet Potato Casserole By Crunchy Creamy Sweet

100+ Fall Dinner Recipes which are Hearty & Super Healthy - Hike n Dip (99)

#99.Fall of the Bone Ribs By Tornadough Alli

100+ Fall Dinner Recipes which are Hearty & Super Healthy - Hike n Dip (100)

#100.Easy Turkey Gravy By Bread Booze Bacon

100+ Fall Dinner Recipes which are Hearty & Super Healthy - Hike n Dip (101)

#101.Easy Crockpot Pork Chops and Apples By Grits and Pinecones

100+ Fall Dinner Recipes which are Hearty & Super Healthy - Hike n Dip (102)

#102.Buffalo Chicken Casserole with Ranch and Cauliflower Rice By 40 Aprons

100+ Fall Dinner Recipes which are Hearty & Super Healthy - Hike n Dip (103)

#103.Creamy Parmesan Pumpkin Pasta By Ginger with Spice

100+ Fall Dinner Recipes which are Hearty & Super Healthy - Hike n Dip (104)

#104.One Pot Goulash By I Heart Nap Time

100+ Fall Dinner Recipes which are Hearty & Super Healthy - Hike n Dip (105)

#105.Ham and Potato Corn Chowder By Closet Cooking

100+ Fall Dinner Recipes which are Hearty & Super Healthy - Hike n Dip (106)

So, these were some of the best Fall dinner recipes. I hope now you won't have to worry about what to make for these chilly fall evenings.

Thanks for reading and sharing it on various social media handles. If you wish to share any recipe then please visit the original website from where the recipe belongs and do so.

Thank you for visitingHikendip.com

