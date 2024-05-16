100+ Fall Dinner Recipes which are Hearty & Super Healthy - Hike n Dip (2024)

Wondering what to cook for these chilly fall evenings? HERE are incredibly easy fall dinner recipes that will keep you and your family happy. When it's fall, we all crave for those warm and cozy fall soups and of course those easy to make fall slow cooker recipes and oh! I almost forget about the delicious fall casseroles. It is these fall dinners that makes us want to look out for this season all year long. If you are a regular reader of this site, you know how I LOVE collecting recipes of all kinds and now that it is almost September, I thought, why not collect the best fall recipes for dinner that can be made without much fuss. I was looking for One-pot fall dinners or Instant Pot fall recipes or Crock-Pot Thanksgiving Recipes and you won't believe what I found. I actually found MANY easy fall dinner recipes and I am happy to share them with y'all right here. I hope these easy peasy and incredibly healthy Autumn dinner Ideas will make your fall nights warm and cozy. So, let's get started.

Fall Dinner Recipes

#1.Easy Crock Pot Cream Cheese Chicken By Yummy Healthy Easy

#2.Lasagna Stuffed Chicken By Delish

#3.Easy Chicken and Dumplings By This is Not Diet Food

#4.Chicken Rice Soup By The Recipe Rebel

#5.Slow Cooker Chicken Burrito Bowls By The Kitchn

#6.Cozy Autumn Wild Rice Soup By Gimme Some Oven

#7.Minestrone Soup By Savor and Savvy

#8.Slow Cooker Meatloaf and Potatoes with Garlic Butter By Heather Likes Food

#9.Creamy Turkey Tetrazzini By Taste of Home

#10.Cheddar Cheese Cauliflower Casserole By Brooklyn Farm Girl

#11.Slow Cooker Chicken Cacciatore By Life Made Sweeter

#12.Potato Zucchini Gratin By Lavender and Macaroons

#13.Italian Hot Dish By Taste of Home

#14. Slow-CookerRoasted Red Pepper and Tomato soup By Strawberry Blondie Kitchen

#15.Slow Cooker Indian Butter Chicken By Dinner then Dessert

#16.Crock-Pot Taco Soup By Money Saving Mom

#17.Harvest Chicken Casserole By Delish

#18.Slow Cooker Fried Apples By The Diary of a Real Housewife

#19.Taco Salad Casserole By Joy Filled Eats

#20.Classic Lasagna By Delish

#21.Brown Butter Penne with Fall Veggies By Forks and Folly

#22.Crock Pot Country Ribs By Recipes that Crock

#23.Instant Pot Pot Roast By The Recipe Rebel

#24.Shepherds Pie By Savory Nothings

#25.Slow Cooker Mongolian Beef By The Chunky Chef

#26.Chile Con Queso Pasta Bake By Delicious on a Dime

#27.Taco Stuffed Sweet Potatoes By Wine and Glue

#28.Tuscan Tortellini Soup By Going for Grace

#29.Vegetarian Quinoa Bake By Whats Gaby Cooking

#30.Chicken Alfredo Pasta Bake By The Cooking Jar

#31.Crock Pot Creamy Chicken Enchilada Chili By Chelsea's Messy Apron

#32. Chicken Pot Pie By Lovely Little Kitchen

#33.Totsagna By Delish

#34.Chicken Noodle Soup Casserole By Wine and Glue

#35.chicken bacon pumpkin pasta bake By Pinch of Yum

#36.Baked Pumpkin French Toast Casserole By Chew Out Loud

#37.Slow Cooker Jamaican Jerk Chicken Chili By Host the Toast

#38.Loaded Scalloped Sweet Potato Casserole By Marla Meridith

#39.Creamy Sausage Pasta with Butternut Squash By Home Made Interest

#40.Slow Cooker Stuffed Pepper Soup By Dinner then Dessert

#41. Dump and Bake Meatball Casserole By Otewae

#42.Paleo Buffalo Chicken Casserole with Ranch and Cauliflower Rice By 40 Aprons

#43.Potato Corn Chowder By The Recipe Rebel

#44.Tortellini Soup with Italian Sausage and Kale By The Modern Proper

#45.Easy Tater Tot Casserole By Kitchen Fun with My 3 Sons

#46.Mushroom and Pumpkin Risotto By Lavender and Macarons

#47.Creamy Wild Rice Soup By Savor the Flavour

#48.Hearty Beef Barley Soup By Cooktoria

#49.Spicy Smoked Sausage Alfredo Bake By Lets Dish Recipes

#50.Moms Old Fashioned Vegetable Beef Soup By Smiles and Wich

#51.Creamy Butternut Squash Alfredo Pasta By Joyful Healthy Eats

#52.Instant Pot All American Chili By Inquiring Chef

#53.White Bean Soup By Savor and Savvy

#54.Crock-Pot Butter Ranch Chicken By Stock Piling Moms

#55.Hearty Potato Vegan Bake By Elavegan

#56.Copycat Longhorn Parmesan Crusted Chicken By The Cozy Cook

#57.Slow Cooker French Dip Sandwiches By Moms Cravings

#58. One Pan Pork Chops with Apples and Onions By The Chunky Chef

#59.One Pan Autumn Chicken By Cooking Classy

#60.Turkey and Stuffing Meatloaf By 12 Tomatoes

#61.Crock Pot Beef Stew By Savory Nothings

#62. Beef Bourguignon By Cafe Delites

#63.Creamy Apple Cider Chicken Skillet By House of Nash Eats

#64.Olive Garden Minestrone Soup By Passion for Savings

#65. Instant Pot Baby Back Ribs By The Millennial Stay At Home Mom

#66.Low Carb Seared Scallops And Spaghetti Squash By Jz Eats

#67.Sheet Pan Parmesan Crusted Chicken and Broccoli By Recipe Runner

#68.Leftover Turkey Spaghetti By The Kitchen is My Playground

#69.30 Minute Healthy Stovetop Turkey Tetrazzini By Savory Nothings

#70.Tender Beef Tips with Mushroom Gravy By Little Spice Jar

#71.Whole30 Cranberry Chicken By 40 Aprons

#72.Ground Turkey and Rice Soup By Dear Crissy

#73.Twice Baked potato Casserole By Just a Pinch

#74. Lasagna Stuffed Chicken By The Little Pine

#75.Cheesy Garlic Parmesan Spinach Spaghetti Squash By Peas and Crayons

#76.Lemon Pasta By This Mama Cooks

#77.One Pan Cabbage Casserole Keto and Low Carb By Maebells

#78.Crock Pot Chicken and Stuffing By The Cozy Cook

#79.Crock Pot Barbeque Ribs By Mommy's Fabulous Finds

#80.Tomato Basil Bisque with Italian Meatballs by Physical Kitcheness

#81.Chicken Pot Pie Casserole By Cincy Shopper

#82.City Chicken By Renee's Kitchen Adventures

#83.Chicken Parmesan Casserole by OMG Chocolate Desserts

#84.Lentil Soup with Lemon and Rosemary By Sprinkles and Sprouts

#85.Slow Cooker Chicken Fajita Soup By Six Sisters Stuff

#86.Baked Potato Soup By Charley's Blog Life

#87.French Onion Chicken By Mother Thyme

#88.Cheddar Pumpkin Mac and Cheese By Trial and Eater

#89.Hungarian Chicken Paprikash By Lavender and Macarons

#90.Turkey Tetrazzini By The Life Jolie

#91.Easy Swedish Meatballs By Savory Nothings

#92.Slow Cooker Turkey Chili By The Diary of a Real Housewife

#93.Salisbury Steak Meatballs with Gravy and Mashed Potatoes By Jo Cooks

#94.Chicken Tortilla Soup By I Heart Naptime

#95.One-Pot Buffalo Chicken Tortellini By Home and Plate

#96.Healthy Tuscan Chicken Pasta By My Crazy Good Life

#97.BBQ Meatloaf Muffins By The Real Food Dietitians

#98.Best Easy Sweet Potato Casserole By Crunchy Creamy Sweet

#99.Fall of the Bone Ribs By Tornadough Alli

#100.Easy Turkey Gravy By Bread Booze Bacon

#101.Easy Crockpot Pork Chops and Apples By Grits and Pinecones

#102.Buffalo Chicken Casserole with Ranch and Cauliflower Rice By 40 Aprons

#103.Creamy Parmesan Pumpkin Pasta By Ginger with Spice

#104.One Pot Goulash By I Heart Nap Time

#105.Ham and Potato Corn Chowder By Closet Cooking

So, these were some of the best Fall dinner recipes. I hope now you won't have to worry about what to make for these chilly fall evenings.

Thanks for reading and sharing it on various social media handles. If you wish to share any recipe then please visit the original website from where the recipe belongs and do so.

