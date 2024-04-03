100 Keto Christmas Recipes (2024)

Jump to Recipe

Elevate your festive feast with our collection of 100 Keto Christmas Recipes, featuring a delectable array of holiday delights—from succulent ham and roasts to mouthwatering turkey, sides, Christmas cookies, and desserts. Dive into a season of flavor and joy with these low-carb culinary wonders!

🎄✨ Keto Christmas Magic: 100 Recipes for a Merry and Low Carb Holiday! 🌟🍽️

'Tis the season for the best keto holiday recipes, perfect for your Christmas feast! If you're on the Keto diet and craving a festive meal that's free from sugar and carbs, look no further. I've curated a collection of 100 Keto and Low Carb Christmas recipes that will make your holidays truly special.

🎅 Whether you're planning an extravagant holiday party or an intimate family gathering, these Keto Christmas recipes are here to elevate your celebration. From succulent roasts to delightful desserts, this ultimate guide has something for every festive craving.

Enjoy the holidays without compromising your low-carb lifestyle. 🥂✨ Plan your Christmas menu stress-free and savor every bite of these delicious and healthy creations.

KETO APPETIZERS AND BEVERAGES

Keto Eggnog (Dairy-Free & Sugar-Free) This keto eggnog recipe is rich and creamy and tastes amazing. Even though it is sugar-free and dairy-free, you don't miss a thing! Check out this recipe

Keto Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew Discover the magic of this Keto Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew – a Starbucks Copycat recipe. Dive into a delicious blend of cold brew coffee and keto-friendly pumpkin cream, perfect for your low-carb lifestyle. Check out this recipe

Instant Pot Keto Mulled Wine Recipe Spiced and Warming 1 Minute Only Instant Pot Keto Mulled Wine Recipe enriched with Fresh Cranberries for your Festive season. Fully Low Carb, Gluten-Free and Sugar-Free Cold Weather Cocktail to fully warm you up. Check out this recipe

Gingerbread Spice Coffee Recipe Gingerbread coffee is a spiced coffee recipe that will fill you with holiday cheer. Each sip of the sweet is guaranteed to put you in the spirit of the season. Check out this recipe

Keto Crab Stuffed Mushrooms These low carb keto crab stuffed mushrooms are easy to make with a cream cheese filling. They are rich and cheesy with a light seafood flavor. Check out this recipe

Keto Blinis With Smoked Salmon Pate These Keto Blinis with Smoked Salmon Pate are the perfect low carb appetizer to serve or take to your next party or holiday get-together. Check out this recipe

Low Carb Artichoke Crab Dip This Low Carb Artichoke Crab Dip recipe takes just 10 minutes to put together and then is popped into the oven. The result is a crowd-pleasing cheesy dip that is baked to perfection! Check out this recipe

Spinach Artichoke Dip (Keto & Gluten-Free) This Keto Spinach Artichoke Dip is perfectly cheesy, deliciously creamy, packed with spinach and artichokes, and always a family favorite. It is easy to make and baked to bubbly golden perfection! Check out this recipe

Bacon Ranch Cheese Ball (Keto) Indulge in the perfect blend of savory and creamy with our Bacon Ranch Cheese Ball (Keto) recipe! Crafted with crispy bacon, rich cream cheese, tangy sour cream, zesty ranch seasoning, and cheddar cheese, and garnished with fresh parsley and chopped nuts, this keto-friendly appetizer is a crowd-pleaser for any occasion. Check out this recipe

Keto Garlic and Herb Crackers These Keto and Gluten-Free Garlic and Herb Crackers are crispy and bursting with garlic and rosemary flavor. With only 5 ingredients they are quick and easy to make but they taste so good you would never believe they are low carb! Check out this recipe

Buffalo Chicken Dip aka Chicken Crack This easy-to-make keto dip recipe takes everything you love about Buffalo wings and packs it into a deliciously cheesy low carb dip that you just can't stop eating!

Avocado Deviled Eggs These avocado deviled eggs are the perfect keto and low carb snack! Packed with protein and superfood fats from the avocado, they keep your macros and your taste buds happy.

Crispy Garlic Parmesan Chicken Wings (Keto and Gluten-free) Crispy and delicious chicken wings made at home with a delicious parmesan garlic sauce. Who needs take out when these are hot and ready in your kitchen? Plus they are keto and gluten-free!

Slow Cooker Queso Blanco with Salsa Verde This easy to make Slow Cooker Queso Blancodip recipe is so simple and has all of the creamy and spicy flavors you could want from a queso. BONUS it is low-carb and Keto friendly! Check out this recipe

Keto Buffalo Shrimp Indulge in the perfect fusion of spice and flavor with our Keto Buffalo Shrimp recipe, featuring irresistibly crispy shrimp paired with a fabulous homemade remoulade. This low-carb delight is a quick, easy-to-make sensation that brings the bold taste of buffalo to your table. Check out this recipe

Creamy Blue Cheese Dip This Creamy Blue Cheese Dip is seriously heavenly with the tang from Greek yogurt and earthy blue cheese. Perfect for veggies, chicken wings, and more. Check out this recipe

Spinach Smoked Salmon Roulade Recipe with Caviar OurSpinach Smoked Salmon Roulade Recipe with Caviar is the most popular dish for any occasion as a starter, canape, appetizer, or snack. Check out this recipe

Cranberry Jalapeno Dip - Divalicious Recipes Cranberry jalapeno dip looks vibrant and bright and is a spicy and refreshing appetizer perfect for holiday entertaining. Check out this recipe

Bacon Wrapped Shrimp in Air Fryer This air fryer bacon wrapped shrimp is loaded with flavor! This non-spicy shrimp is going to be your new favorite appetizer. Baking instructions included. Check out this recipe

7 Layer Dip (Low-Carb / Keto / Bean Free) This Keto 7 Layer Dip is a low carb taco dip that’s perfect as an appetizer or snack! Awesome recipe for game-day or holidays! Check out this recipe

KETO SOUP AND SALAD

Oyster Stew (Low Carb & Gluten-Free) This low carb version of a traditional Christmas or New Year's eve oyster stew brings all of the flavors you are craving with fewer carbs and it is gluten-free too! Check out this recipe

Keto Brazilian Shrimp Stew (Moqueca de Camaroes) This Keto Brazilian Shrimp Stew recipe is my low carb version of the classic Moqueca de Camaroes. It is so incredibly delicious with a creamy coconut and tomato base, plump juicy shrimp, jalapeno, all brightened up with fresh lemon juice. It is easy to make but perfect for any occasion from a fancy get together with friends to a quiet dinner at home with family! Check out this recipe

Quick Curried Squash Soup The earthiness of butternut squash, paired with spicy curry paste, makes this soup the perfect meal for a cool fall or winter night. It is quick and easy because you use frozen butternut squash, and naturally low-carb and gluten-free with vegan substitutions available. Check out this recipe

Keto Tomato Bisque with Bacon This easy to make keto tomato bisque is a creamy and delicious gluten-free soup with bacon and basil. It will quickly become a family favorite! Check out this recipe

Easy Cauliflower Cheese Soup This Easy Cauliflower Cheese Soup is the perfect keto, low carb, gluten-free lunch, or light dinner. Creamy and delicious and topped with crispy bacon, it is a soup everyone will love. Check out this recipe

Keto Cream of Mushroom Soup This keto cream of mushroom soup recipe is made with lots of mushrooms, thyme, and my secret weapon - port wine, for a deliciously rich flavor you can't beat! It is so easy to make and it’s a perfect keto soup recipe for chilly days. Check out this recipe

Creamy Celery Root Soup Wholesome Yum is a food blog for healthy recipes. Here you will find simple, healthy dishes made with whole food ingredients, as well as gluten-free, low carb meals -- all with 10 ingredients or less. Check out this recipe

Stracciatella Soup (Italian Egg Drop Soup) Stracciatella is an Italian-style egg drop soup that’s simple to make but full of wonderful rich flavor. Delicious keto comfort food! Check out this recipe

How to Make Zuppa di Pesce (Italian Fish Stew) Zuppa di Pesce, an Italian fish soup, is a simple but delicious combination of garlic, tomatoes, white wine, fish stock, fish, shellfish and herbs. Check out this recipe

Roasted Butternut Squash and Kale Salad Roasted Butternut Squash and Kale Salad (Keto)—a perfect, keto-friendly addition to your fall and winter menu. This delightful salad combines roasted butternut squash, baby kale, toasted walnuts, and creamy goat (or feta) cheese, harmonized by a zesty orange-infused dressing. Elevate your holiday menu with this vibrant, low-carb sensation. Check out this recipe

Spinach Salad with Hot Bacon and Tomato Vinaigrette This Spinach Salad with Hot Bacon and Tomato Vinaigrette takes the traditional spinach salad with hot bacon dressing to a new level by cooking grape tomatoes in the bacon fat just to the point of bursting to give the dressing body and a depth of flavor that is amazing! Check out this recipe

Low Carb Shrimp Louie Salad This Shrimp Louie Salad takes an old school favorite and gives it a low carb and keto update. The result is a deliciously light and refreshing salad that is perfect for lunch or dinner. Check out this recipe

Italian Grinder Salad This Italian Grinder Salad combines all the ingredients of an Italian sub sandwich in a delicious low carb bowlful. It is the perfect keto meal prep recipe! Check out this recipe

Keto Asian Rainbow Noodle Salad This Asian-inspired Keto Rainbow Noodle Salad packs in just about every color of the rainbow with an amazingly flavorful dressing that will keep you coming back for more! This recipe is low carb, gluten-free, and sugar-free with vegan options. Check out this recipe

Lobster Salad This lobster salad is full of sweet, juicy lobster meat lightly dressed with mayo, lemon juice, and celery. Served with lettuce leaves for the best lobster salad! Check out this recipe

Smoked Salmon Salad The perfect starter or main dish. Slices of smoked salmon, cucumber noodles, and a creamy dill dressing. Check out this recipe

Keto Shrimp Salad This Keto Shrimp Salad combines Cauliflower, Shrimp & black olives in a creamy tangy dressing that will keep you wanting more! Low carb salad Check out this recipe

Winter Salad Wholesome Yum is a food blog for healthy recipes. Here you will find simple, healthy dishes made with whole food ingredients, as well as gluten-free, low carb meals -- all with 10 ingredients or less. Check out this recipe

Keto Strawberry Jello Salad This Keto Strawberry Jello Salad is the perfect summer party food for low carb gatherings! A crowd pleasing keto side dish or dessert. Check out this recipe

KETO SIDE DISHES

Keto Cranberry Sauce This sugar-free cranberry sauce recipe requires just a handful of ingredients and cooks in just 15 minutes. Made with fresh cranberries and no sugar, it is low carb and gluten-free. Check out this recipe

Keto Dinner Rolls These Keto Dinner Rolls are so soft and tender and easy to make with just 5 ingredients! With just 3 net carbs, they are a low carb lifestyle's best friend. Check out this recipe

Perfect Keto Gravy Make your holiday feasts complete with thisPerfect Keto Gravy! With under 1 net carb per serving, this indulgent and flavorful keto turkey gravy is a must-have on your holiday menu. Not only that, but it's also an excellent recipe for beef or chicken gravy, making it a versatile addition to your culinary repertoire! Check out this recipe

Roasted Garlic Mashed Cauliflower This Roasted Garlic Mashed Cauliflower recipe will quickly become a low carb dinner staple! It is deliciously buttery and creamy and that roasted garlic flavor takes it over the top! Check out this recipe

Keto Green Bean Casserole This Keto Green Bean Casserole merges tradition with a keto-friendly touch. Enjoy the classic dish while staying low-carb and gluten-free. Check out this recipe

Keto Sausage and Herb Stuffing A family favorite for the holidays, thisKeto Sausage and Herb Stuffingis easy to make yet full of that traditional holiday flavor you crave. Keto bread cubes, cooked with Italian sausage, loads of fresh herbs, sautéed onion, celery, and garlic. It is the perfect side dish for your low-carb Thanksgiving or Christmas table. Check out this recipe

Keto Maple Roasted Brussels Sprouts and Butternut Squash These Keto Roasted Brussels Sprouts and Butternut Squash are tossed in a delicious sugar-free maple glaze and are the fall side dish that your Thanksgiving table needs. Crispy on the edges and tender inside, this easy to make vegan friendly side dish is flavorful and delicious. Fancy enough for the holidays but so easy to make you will want to include it in your weeknight family dinners. Check out this recipe

Bacon Leek & Artichoke Bread Pudding This Bacon, Leek, and Artichoke Bread Pudding recipe is perfect for breakfast, brunch, or as a keto substitute for the traditional Thanksgiving or Christmas dressing. Check out this recipe

Loaded Cauliflower Casserole This Loaded Cauliflower Casserole recipe is Keto friendly, and gluten-free, with tender cauliflower, bacon, and cheese. It’s a family favorite alternative to loaded baked potatoes. Check out this recipe

Mashed Butternut Squash See Also Is Tofu Keto? (+Carbs in Various Kinds of Tofu & Magic Recipe) Discover the perfect keto and gluten-free holiday side with our Mashed Butternut Squash – a creamy, delicious blend of sweet and heat that elevates any festive feast. This fall and winter, indulge in a low-carb delight that brings warmth and flavor to your table. Check out this recipe

Low Carb Brown Sugar Chile Roasted Acorn Squash This Low Carb Brown Sugar Chile Roasted Acorn Squash is the perfect addition to your keto winter menu. Easy to make, with very little cleanup, it has just enough sweetness, and just enough heat, to keep your taste buds asking for more! Check out this recipe

White Wine Braised Brussels Sprouts This White Wine Braised Brussels Sprouts recipe is the one to break out for the people that think they hate brussels sprouts because it is so damn good! Check out this recipe

Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Garlic Herb Bread Crumbs Elevate your taste experience with our Keto Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Garlic and Herb Breadcrumbs. Discover a delightful dish that is perfect for both weeknight dinners and festive holiday feasts. Get ready to enjoy flavors that pop and a dish that fits your healthy lifestyle seamlessly. Check out this recipe

Butternut Squash Noodles with Brown Butter and Parmesan These roasted Butternut Squash Noodles are topped with a nutty browned butter, Parmesan cheese, and a sprinkling of fresh chopped parsley, for a delicious dish that cooks in 10 minutes, or less, and uses very few ingredients. Check out this recipe

Turnips au Gratin These cheesy baked turnips make are the ultimate low carb alternative to au gratin potatoes. This dish is the perfect side for your weeknight or holiday dinners! Check out this recipe

Kung Pao Brussels Sprouts (Keto and Vegan) These Kung Pao Brussels sprouts are a keto take on a popular Chinese stir-fry recipe, Kung Pao chicken. Roasted brussels sprouts coated with a sweet and spicy glaze, it is crazy good and so addictive! Check out this recipe

Garlic Herb Mushrooms (Cowboy Butter) These easy Garlic Herb Mushrooms are the perfect side dish to almost any main entree! These sautéed garlic herb mushrooms are sauteed in a garlic herbaka cowboy butter sauce and they are sure to be a hit! Check out this recipe

Easy Creamed Spinach This easy creamed spinach recipe uses fresh spinach, creamed cheese, bacon, and Parmesan cheese to recreate the steak house classic at home. It is low carb, and gluten-free, and a dish the whole family will love, kids too! Check out this recipe

Cheesy Bacon Ranch Brussels Sprouts This easy to make low carb side dish is a combination of tender roasted brussels sprouts, crispy bacon, melted cheese, and everyone's favorite, ranch dressing. It is a crowd-pleaser! Check out this recipe

Cauliflower au Gratin Tender cauliflower is perfect in this keto version of the classic side dish. It is so good you won't even miss the potatoes! Check out this recipe

KETO MAIN DISHES

Rib Roast with Garlic Herb Butter This Rib Roast with Garlic Herb Butter recipe makes a perfectly cooked and most amazingly flavored roast possible. Combined with the Red Wine Sauce you will have a dish that your family will request for every special occasion! Check out this recipe

The Perfect Roast Turkey This recipe for Perfect Roast Turkey is easy to follow and results in a succulent and flavorful turkey that will be the star of your holiday table. Check out this recipe

Boneless Rib Roast with Roasted Garlic and Herbs Impress your family and friends with this amazing Boneless Rib Roast with Roasted Garlic and Herbs as the center of your holiday meal! Check out this recipe

Maple Mustard Roasted Turkey Breast (Keto & Sugar-Free) Impress your guests with our Keto Maple Mustard Roasted Turkey Breast, the ultimate sugar-free alternative to a whole turkey. With its tender and juicy texture, enhanced by fresh herbs and a delectable maple mustard glaze, this recipe is a perfect addition to your holiday table. Check out this recipe

Slow Cooker Maple Mustard Ham (Keto & Sugar-Free) Prepare for a culinary delight with our sugar-free and keto Slow Cooker Maple Mustard Ham. This quick and easy recipe is perfect for both holiday spreads and family dinners. The ham is guaranteed to come out juicy and tender, leaving your guests craving for more. Get ready to impress with this flavorful and irresistible dish that will elevate any gathering! Check out this recipe

Standing Rib Roast with Rosemary and Garlic Our family's traditional holiday recipe for a standing rib roast. Total perfection! Check out this recipe

Keto Cranberry Beef Tenderloin Savor the festive flavors of our Keto Cranberry Beef Tenderloin! Enjoy a succulent beef tenderloin roast, perfectly crusted with aromatic herbs, and crowned with a luscious sauce of port wine and cranberries. Elevate your holiday feast with this keto masterpiece. Check out this recipe

Keto Apricot Bourbon Glazed Ham This Keto Apricot Bourbon Glazed Ham recipe is sure to be the star of your holiday menu. With just 4 ingredients, and less than 2 net carbs per serving, this is a simple recipe that everyone will love! Check out this recipe

Greek Style Beef Tenderloin Roast This post is sponsored by the Certified Angus Beef® Brand in conjunction with a social media campaign through Sunday Supper LLC. All opinions are my own.Thank you for supporting the brands that make Bobbi’s Kozy Check out this recipe

Coconut Curry Beef Short Ribs These keto-friendly Coconut Curry Beef Short Ribs are cooked low and slow until they reach fall-off-the-bone deliciousness. This easy-to-make low carb dish is comfort food perfection! Check out this recipe

Honey Mustard Roasted Turkey Breast Honey Mustard Roasted Turkey Breast! Discover a perfect blend of sugar-free sweet heat in this festive twist on traditional holiday turkey. Check out this recipe

Melt In Your Mouth Keto Ham With Tangy Balsamic Mustard Glaze! Oh my goodness! This keto ham is melt in your mouth good! The glaze is absolutely perfect! Check out this recipe

Broiled Lobster Tail with Garlic Butter The best broiled lobster tails with garlic butter that’s tender, succulent & perfectly cooked! Learn how to thaw, butterfly & cook lobster! Check out this recipe

Prime Rib Roast (Standing Rib Roast) - Reverse Sear Method Learn how to cook prime rib roast or standing rib roast that’s juicy, tender & perfectly cooked! Serve on Thanksgiving, Christmas & holidays! Check out this recipe

Low-Carb Czech Christmas Fried Fish | KetoDiet Blog Fried carp is a traditional Czech Christmas Eve recipe. If you can’t find carp, swap for cod, haddock or pollock instead. Fish lovers, give this one a go! Check out this recipe

Bacon Wrapped Scallops Bacon wrapped scallops make for a perfect culinary surf n’ turf duo. This classy seafood dish is elegant, delicious and simple to make. Check out this recipe

Herb Crusted Salmon (15 minute Dinner!) Healthy and flavorful, this herb crusted salmon is ready in 15 minutes! Fresh herbs, olive oil, lemon juice, and white wine create a delightful weeknight dinner. Check out this recipe

Pan Seared Chilean Sea Bass Recipe This pan seared Chilean sea bass recipe is quick, easy and so delicious! It is a one skillet 20 minute meal that is healthy. Check out this recipe

Crab Stuffed Salmon - 30 minute meal! Salmon for dinner is always a win in my house! Perfectly baked salmon filets stuffed with crab and savory ingredients, in less than 30 minutes. A delicious gourmet dinner without all the time in the kitchen! Check out this recipe

Keto Cajun Crab Casserole A tasty and quick-to-make casserole with crab meat and delicious seasonings. The melt-in-your-mouth seafood in a cheesy-creamy combo makes for an excellent keto meal! Check out this recipe

KETO DESSERTS

Keto Christmas Spice Cake Delight in the holiday spirit with our decadent Keto Christmas Spice Cake! Three layers of moist, keto-friendly cake infused with warm spices like cinnamon, ginger, and nutmeg. Topped with a luscious Eggnog Buttercream Frosting, and garnished with delectable candied cranberries and rosemary. Perfect for a festive dessert that's low-carb and full of seasonal cheer! Check out this recipe

Keto Pumpkin Pie Brownies Indulge in the perfect autumn treat with our Keto Pumpkin Pie Brownies. Enjoy a decadent, fudgy brownie layer harmoniously paired with a creamy, sugar-free pumpkin pie topping. Satisfy your fall cravings guilt-free with this ultimate low-carb dessert. Dive into the flavors of the season today! Check out this recipe

Keto Pumpkin Brownies with Cookie Butter Frosting Savor Irresistible Keto Pumpkin Brownies with Cookie Butter Frosting. A perfect low-carb treat full of rich flavor. Dive into the deliciousness of fall with every bite! Check out this recipe

Keto Eggnog Pound Cake Delight in the holiday spirit with our Keto Eggnog Pound Cake. This exquisite treat is the ultimate low-carb and sugar-free indulgence, featuring a moist pound cake infused with creamy sugar-free eggnog. Topped with a decadent eggnog glaze, it's a holiday delight that will satisfy your cravings while keeping you on track with your low-carb lifestyle. Check out this recipe

Keto Red Velvet Mousse This keto red velvet mousse is thick, rich, and delicious. With only 6 ingredients and a few minutes, you can have a sugar-free dessert the entire family will love. Check out this recipe

Keto Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffins Welcome fall with these amazing Keto Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffins. Each tender muffin is packed with pumpkin, a creamy cheesecake filling, and topped with a delicious streusel topping. Check out this recipe

Keto Red Velvet Cheesecake Brownies These keto red velvet cheesecake brownies are the best keto brownies out there! Fudgy, with a cheesecake center, even non-keto people will love them! Check out this recipe

Keto White Chocolate Cranberry Cookies These keto white chocolate cranberry cookies are loaded with white chocolate chips and sugar-free dried cranberries. You’ll never believe they are low carb! Check out this recipe

Keto Sugar Cookie Bars These keto sugar cookie bars are a low carb, gluten-free, and sugar-free version of a classic holiday treat the whole family will love. Check out this recipe

Keto Gingerbread Walnut Rum Cake This beautiful gingerbread rum cake with toasted walnuts is is perfect for gracing your holiday table! It’s spicy, warm, boozy and so festive! Check out this recipe

Keto Pecan Pie This keto pecan pie recipe is the only one you'll ever need for the best sugar-free pecan pie ever! Easy to make and just like the real thing. Check out this recipe

Keto Cannoli Cheesecake Keto cannoli cheesecake is sinfully delicious with light, creamy filling. It's perfect for year-round entertaining and to have as an easy dessert. Check out this recipe

Cranberry Trifle This Cranberry Trifle Recipe (Low Carb Keto),is almost too pretty to eat. It is the perfect holiday dessert for your next dinner party. Easy to assemble with premade ingredients and it tastes amazing! Check out this recipe

Keto Pumpkin Roll This keto pumpkin roll recipe is the best fall dessert! A sweet, moist keto pumpkin cake is stuffed with creamy filling, all for 3.2g net carbs. Check out this recipe

Easy Frozen White Christmas Dessert A frozen white Christmas is an easy sugar-free, gluten-free keto frozen Christmas dessert the whole family will love. Check out this recipe

Keto Fruit Cake The best low-carb Christmas cake (keto fruit cake) recipe that is quick and easy, using my famous one-bowl method. Check out this recipe

Christmas Tree Cupcakes OurFestive Christmas Tree Cupcakes Recipein a shape of aConedecorated withGreen FrostingandColorful SprinklesareFavoritesfor all kids. Check out this recipe

Keto Peanut Butter Pie This keto peanut butter pie is a decadent, comforting no-bake keto dessert made with a chocolate crust and creamy peanut butter mousse. Check out this recipe

Keto Christmas Fruit Pies (Sugar-Free Mince Pies) Enjoy single-serve sugar-free keto Christmas fruit pies with warm winter spices served in a gluten-free almond flour pie crust. Check out this recipe

Keto Chocolate Swiss Roll Cake Recipe - Yule Log This Low Carb Chocolate Roulade or as some can call it Keto Chocolate Swiss Roll Cake is not only Sugar-free but Grain-free, gluten-free and also scrumptiously soft, fluffy and creamy, filled with cocoa aroma. With only 2g of carbs, this perfect Keto Dessert choice Check out this recipe

