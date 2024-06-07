101 Instant Pot Recipes For The Complete Beginner (2024)

Beginner Instant Pot Recipes. Introducing you to our full list of 101 instant pot beginner recipes.

The perfect collection of basic instant pot recipes, starting with getting the instant pot out of the box and doing the instant pot water test, right through to 101 easy to follow instant pot recipes for the complete beginner.

Updated for 2022 with new instant pot beginner recipes that are replacing the old!

Welcome to myBeginner Instant Pot Recipesand more specifically 101 Instant Pot Recipes For TheComplete Beginner.

I wanted to put something together that would help those of you that are just starting out with their Instant Pot and want easy to follow Instant Pot recipes for beginners.

Or those of you that have had it a while but want to try some new basic instant pot recipes.

These beginner Instant Pot Recipes has been updated in the November of 2022 and 2021, the April of 2020 and September of 2018 after originally being written in February of 2017.

I like to update it when I can as I add new basic instant pot recipes, that I feel are essential for you to learn first.

Back in early 2017 I was just a few months into my own Instant Pot journey and now I want to share even more of my Instant Pot knowledge.

When you first get an Instant Pot it is like you are that teenager that is learning to cook for the first time.

It is something new and you are often having issues with it and its quite a scary experience.

But I notice that far too many people don’t start at the beginning, instead they jump straight in with a complicated recipe.

Yet if you were a child your parents wouldn’t let you loose with filleting fish, they would make you peel loads of potatoes with an old potato peeler.

Or like the culinary school Gordon Ramsay and Julia Childs attended you would peel a huge amount of onions.

So that is exactly what you should do with your Instant Pot. Start right at the beginning.

Learn how to use the Instant Pot from scratch and learn the bare bones of cooking before you advance to complicated instant pot cheesecakes or instant pot yoghurt.

Let’s steam vegetables in the instant pot, lets learn how to make one pot meals, lets cook frozen meat until it comes out perfectly tender and juicy.

Is Your Instant Pot STILL Sat In The Box?

If this isYOUdon’t worry it is a lot more common than you think. Becauseelectric pressure cookingcan be so different to what you are used to it can feel very daunting and it might be sat in the box for months.

I’m a member of an Instant Pot for beginners FB group and it amazes me how many times I see posts, where they have returned the Instant Pot as they are frightened it will go wrong, or one meal they did turned out badly.

Or from my point of view I always remember the mushy peas on the ceiling whenever I went around to my Grandmas for dinner.

But those were the old-style manual pressure cookers that sat on the stove and things have improved a lot since the 1980’s.

With the Instant Pot recipes below, I have covered all the instant pot beginner basics to get you started in the kitchen and build up your confidence with your Instant Pot.

Do things step by step with something different every day or so and you will soon be a pro and wonder why you didn’t get anInstant Pot Pressure Cookeryears ago. I know I regret waiting until 2016 to get mine!

Instant Pot Mini Recipes For Beginners

Most of our beginner instant pot recipes are based around servings of 1-4.

Apart from fitting a big whole chicken into the instant pot mini, all other of our 101 beginner recipes are easy to adapt to the instant pot mini.

If in doubt change the servings to 2 and then they will easily fit in the instant pot mini.

Though, I also recommend this instant pot mini cookbook from my friend Heather, which is specific to the mini 3 quart.

101 Instant Pot Recipes For Beginners

Before you cook any of our delicious beginner instant pot recipes and if your instant pot is brand new, you need to start with the instant pot water test.

The water test, if you are not familiar with it, is basically a quick test to make sure you have a working instant pot.

You are bringing your instant pot to pressure and then if it works, then you are ready to progress to your first instant pot recipe.

Here is the full list of our vegetables to cook in the Instant Pot in alphabetical order:

Instant Pot Bok Choy

Instant Pot Broccoli

Instant Pot Frozen Broccoli

Instant Pot Brussel Sprouts

Instant Pot Butternut Squash

Instant Pot Cabbage

Instant Pot Carrots

Instant Pot Cauliflower

Instant Pot Frozen Corn On The Cob

Instant Pot Green Beans

Instant Pot Leeks

Instant Pot Mushrooms

Instant Pot Parsnips

Instant Pot Pumpkin

Instant Pot Rutabaga (Swede)

Instant Pot Tomatoes

Instant Pot Turnips

Instant Pot Spaghetti Squash

Instant Pot Asparagus

Or let’s take some delicious vegetables and make them into quick sides:

Instant Pot Root Vegetable Mash

Instant Pot Cauliflower Cheese

Instant Pot Brussel Sprouts Gratin

Instant Pot Creamed Corn

Instant Pot Potato Recipes

After the basic vegetables nothing beats a potato, does it? We all love potatoes, and the humble spud can be very versatile.

We go through 2 large bags of 3 kilo spuds a week and it makes cooking very frugal. You just add potatoes to a small dish of food and suddenly you have a great feast.

Here is our favourite Instant Pot Potato Recipes for beginners:

Instant Pot New Potatoes

Instant Pot No Drain Mashed Potatoes

Instant Pot Breakfast Potatoes

Instant Pot Turkey Colcannon

Instant Pot Potato Salad

We have two versions of the baked potato (or as us Brits call it jacket potatoes).One has more time on releasing pressureand the otheris quick releasedepending on how you prefer to use the Instant Pot.

Instant Pot Eggs

Instant Pot Boiled Eggs– One of the first things you should learn to make in your Instant Pot is eggs. They make it so easy and make egg timers a thing of the past.

Follow our egg ideas to learn how to makeInstant Pot Boiled Eggsthat can beturned into instant pot egg salador our instant pot soft boiled eggs forboiled eggs and soldiers.

Or even better is ourInstant Pot egg loaf. It teaches you how to make a huge loaf of eggs, that can then be chopped up and made into egg mayonnaise.

It must be the best egg hack that you will ever discover.

Or the best way to do eggs is to crack the eggs into your egg bites mould to make the bestinstant pot no peel boiled eggs.

Or if you have not learnt how to makeinstant pot egg bites yet, then this is our version without cottage cheese.

Instant Pot Meals

I love one pot meals and that is a fantastic feature of the instant pot. The idea that you can load into the instant pot basic ingredients and make a delicious meal out of it.

Here is a big list of lots of favourite instant pot meals to try:







Instant Pot Chicken Fajitas

Instant Pot Turkey Chilli

Instant Pot Salisbury Steak

Instant Pot Paella

Instant Pot Cataplana

Instant Pot Spam Fried Rice







Instant Pot Vegetable Curry

Instant Pot Tuna Pasta Casserole



Instant Pot Frozen Pot Roast



Instant Pot Soup Recipes

I love soup but sometimes soup can be boring. It will be like something that is only meant for the cabbage soup diet and can be a complete turn off.

But what about some delicious hearty soups that don’t say baby food that you can cook in your Instant Pot?

Starting withthat we originally made in France with spare ham shanks that shouts out “EAT ME NOW”.

Or my I’m too tired to cook dinner and I have nothing in the fridge soup is our instant pot soup with frozen vegetables. It is amazing and I could eat it every day!

Here are some more delicious soup recipes for you to test drive in your Instant Pot:

Instant Pot Mushroom Soup

Instant Pot Tuscan Chicken Soup

Instant Pot Paella Soup

Instant Pot Tomato Soup

Instant Pot Scotch Broth

Instant Pot Vegan Split Pea Soup

Instant Pot Cauliflower Corn Chowder

Instant Pot Cullen Skink

Instant Pot Chicken Tortilla Soup

Instant Pot Leftover Brisket Soup

Instant Pot Butternut Squash Soup

Everyday Instant Pot Recipes

Here is a collection of some of our favourite everyday instant pot recipes. Recipes that us Milner’s cook on a regular basis in our instant pot and ones we probably wouldn’t make as much if we didn’t have an instant pot.

Instant Pot Chicken Stock

Instant Pot Veggie Stock

Instant Pot Chickpeas

Instant Pot Green Lentils

Instant Pot Quinoa

Instant Pot Brown Rice

Instant Pot Rice Pudding

Instant Pot Condensed Milk To Caramel

Instant Pot Popcorn

Instant Pot Chocolate Cake Bites

Instant Pot Steel Cut Oatmeal

Instant Pot Porridge

Instant Pot Beef Stock

Instant Pot Turkey Stock

Instant Pot Sloppy Joes

Instant Pot Spicy Rice

Instant Pot Greek Yoghurt

Instant Pot Black Beans

Amazing Instant Pot Meat & Fish Recipes

I love cooking meat in the instant pot and this section is dedicated to delicious meat in the instant pot. Perfect for quick dinners, cheap dinners and more.

Instant Pot Beef Shin

Instant Pot Pineapple Ham

Instant Pot Lamb Chops

Instant Pot Whole Chicken

Instant Pot Cornish Hen

Instant Pot Turkey Breast

Instant Pot Prime Rib Roast

Instant Pot Roast Duck

Instant Pot Chuck Roast

Instant Pot Frozen Taco Meat

Instant Pot Frozen Chicken Breast

Instant Pot Frozen Roast Beef

Instant Pot Frozen Whole Chicken

Instant Pot Frozen Turkey Breast

Instant Pot Mussels

Instant Pot Whole Fish

Thanks for reading all about our favourite beginner Instant Pot recipes and we hope that we have inspired you to get your Instant Pot out of the box, complete the water test and get cooking in your Instant Pot.

We are all new once and once you get into it you will love the freedom of cooking in the electric pressure cooker.

The Instant Pot thatwe own is this oneand it has been amazing for loads of family friendly meals. If you don’t have one already here is our Instant Pot Review.

