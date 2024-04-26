11 Best Smartwatches for Women with Small Wrists in 2024 (2024)

I know it’s not easy to find a perfect smartwatch for small wrists, especially for Women. Fear not, I’ve researched and found the best smartwatches that are specifically designed for women with small wrists in this article.
These smartwatches combine style, functionality, and a comfortable fit to enhance your everyday life. With advanced features like fitness tracking, heart rate monitoring, and notification alerts, these devices seamlessly blend fashion with technology.
From sleek and elegant designs to customizable watch faces, there is a smartwatch for every preference.
Whether you’re a fitness enthusiast, a busy professional, or a fashion-forward individual, this guide will help you make an informed decision and discover the best smartwatch that not only fits your wrist but also complements your unique style.
Best Smartwatches for Women with Small Wrists: Buying Guide
When it comes to investing in a smartwatch, especially for women with smaller wrists, there are several aspects you need to consider to ensure you’re choosing the right one.
1. Size and Weight
The most crucial aspect for women with small wrists is the size of the smartwatch. A bulky watch can overwhelm your wrist and may be uncomfortable to wear.
Look for models with smaller watch faces, typically under 40mm. Additionally, consider the weight; a lighter smartwatch will be more comfortable for extended wear.
2. Strap Adjustability
Strap adjustability is another key feature. Choose a watch with easily adjustable bands to ensure a snug fit.
Some smartwatches offer half-links or several clasp holes to accommodate various wrist sizes.
3. Display and Resolution
A good display ensures you can easily interact with your smartwatch. AMOLED or OLED screens typically offer rich colors and deep blacks.
The resolution should be high enough to display text and images clearly.
4. Battery Life
Battery life can vary significantly among smartwatches. While some last for a day or two, others can go up to a week or more on a single charge.
Choose a watch that suits your lifestyle and how often you’re willing to charge it.
5. Health and Fitness Features
Most smartwatches offer some fitness-tracking capabilities. Depending on your needs, look for features like heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, stress level assessment, SpO2 tracking, menstrual health tracking, and workout modes.
6. Compatibility
Ensure the smartwatch is compatible with your smartphone. While some smartwatches work with both iOS and Android, others might be limited to one operating system.
7. Water Resistance
If you intend to wear your smartwatch while swimming or showering, ensure it’s water-resistant.
Look for an IP rating of at least IP68 or an ATM rating indicating how deep you can take it underwater.
8. Style and Personal Preference
Finally, style matters. Choose a design that matches your personal preference and fits with your wardrobe.
Some smartwatches offer interchangeable bands, allowing you to switch up the look to suit your outfit or occasion.
Best Smartwatches for Women with Small Wrists: List
|SL
|Product
|Best Deals
|#1.
|Garmin Venu 2S
|View on Amazon
|#2.
|Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm)
|View on Amazon
|#3.
|Garmin Lily
|View on Amazon
|#4.
|Fossil Women’s Gen 6
|View on Amazon
|#5.
|Fitbit Luxe
|View on Amazon
|#6.
|Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 (40mm)
|View on Amazon
|#7.
|Fitbit Versa 4
|View on Amazon
|#8.
|Garmin Vivoactive 4S
|View on Amazon
|#9.
|Withings Steel HR
|View on Amazon
|#10.
|Skagen Connected Falster 2
|View on Amazon
|#11.
|Pebble Time Round
|View on Amazon
Best Smartwatches for Women with Small Wrists: Review
Garmin Venu 2S
The Garmin Venu 2S is a fantastic fitness-focused smartwatch, perfect for smaller wrists. Its 40mm case fits snugly while its bright AMOLED display brings clarity even under direct sunlight.
With a host of features such as health snapshot, fitness age, and an impressive array of sports apps, the Venu 2S makes no compromise on fitness tracking capabilities. Battery life is commendable, offering up to 10 days in smartwatch mode.
Pros:
- Accurate fitness tracking
- Long battery life
- Excellent display
Cons:
- Expensive
- Limited smart features compared to rivals.
Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm)
The Apple Watch Series 8, in its 41mm variant, continues Apple’s tradition of excellence in smartwatches.
The device is a marvel with comprehensive health tracking, seamless integration with the Apple ecosystem, and a responsive touchscreen.
With added features like improved battery life, the potential for a non-invasive glucose monitoring feature, and its expansive App Store, it’s a versatile pick.
Pros:
- Seamless iOS integration
- Excellent health features
- Large app library
Cons:
- High price
- Only compatible with iOS
Garmin Lily
Garmin Lily combines style with health tracking. Its unique design caters to women looking for a fashion accessory as well as a fitness gadget.
It offers basic smartwatch notifications, and health tracking features, including heart rate, stress, sleep, and more. However, its lack of GPS and a color display may be a dealbreaker for some.
Pros:
- Compact design
- Good fitness features
- Affordable
Cons:
- No GPS
- No color display
Fossil Women’s Gen 6
The Fossil Women’s Gen 6 smartwatch boasts an attractive design and delivers a snappy performance thanks to the new Snapdragon Wear 4100+ chipset.
With Google’s Wear OS at its core, it offers Google Assistant, Google Pay, and thousands of apps at your disposal.
Pros:
- Smooth performance
- Stylish design
- Good app availability
Cons:
- Mediocre battery life
- Expensive
Fitbit Luxe
The Fitbit Luxe is a fitness and wellness tracker with a sleek, jewelry-like aesthetic.
It covers the basics like heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and stress management, wrapped in a slim, comfortable design suitable for small wrists.
However, the lack of in-built GPS and smartwatch features could disappoint some users.
Pros:
- Elegant design
- Excellent health tracking
- Comfortable
Cons:
- Limited smartwatch features
- No built-in GPS
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 (40mm)
Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 5 offers a sophisticated blend of style and functionality.
With comprehensive health and wellness tracking, including blood pressure monitoring and ECG, it does not compromise on health features.
Its Tizen OS provides a smooth user interface, but it may lack the app variety found in Wear OS or WatchOS.
Pros:
- Comprehensive health tracking
- Smooth performance
- Good battery life
Cons:
- Limited third-party apps
- High price
Fitbit Versa 4
The Fitbit Versa 4 continues to enhance the brand’s reputation for excellent health tracking.
It boasts features like SpO2 monitoring, stress tracking, and more. The addition of Google Assistant and Alexa, along with Fitbit Pay, makes it a versatile wearable, albeit with a potentially higher price tag.
Pros:
- Excellent health tracking
- Voice assistant support
- Sleek design
Cons:
- Potentially high price
- Limited third-party apps
Garmin Vivoactive 4S
The Garmin Vivoactive 4S is a sporty smartwatch with comprehensive fitness tracking, music storage, and week-long battery life.
Its smaller 40mm case suits petite wrists. However, it may lack in terms of advanced health tracking and smart features compared to competitors.
Pros:
- Robust fitness tracking
- Good battery life
- Music storage
Cons:
- Lacks advanced health features
- Limited smart features
Withings Steel HR
The Withings Steel HR blends traditional watch aesthetics with smart features.
It offers heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and smartphone notifications in a stylish, compact package.
It falls short in terms of display and advanced features but excels in battery life.
Pros:
- Stylish design
- Long battery life
- Affordable
Cons:
- Limited display
- Lacks advanced smartwatch features
Skagen Connected Falster 2
The Skagen Connected Falster 2 is a minimalist’s dream with its clean, Danish design.
It offers basic health tracking and notifications, with Google Assistant and Google Pay for added convenience.
However, the older generation watch may lack in terms of performance and battery life.
Pros:
- Minimalist design,
- Wear OS integration
Cons:
- Poor battery life
- Older generation watch
Pebble Time Round
The Pebble Time Round stands out with its round, lightweight design and simplicity.
It offers basic notifications, music control, and simple fitness tracking. The watch’s compatibility with both iOS and Android is a plus, but it lacks advanced features and has been discontinued, making support and updates a concern.
Pros:
- Lightweight
- Compatible with iOS and Android.
Cons:
- Limited features
- Discontinued product
Final Words
I hope this article helps you to find the perfect smartwatch to suit your small wrist.
With the plethora of options available in the market, it can be challenging to find the right balance of style, size, and functionality. Remember, the best smartwatch for you will be the one that meets your specific needs, fits comfortably, and suits your personal style.
Whether you are a fitness enthusiast looking for a reliable workout partner, a tech-savvy individual seeking the latest in wearable technology, or someone simply wanting a stylish timepiece with added smart features, there is a smartwatch on our list for you.
Always keep in mind the buying guide when making your decision, and remember that every wrist deserves a smartwatch that fits just right. Here’s to finding your perfect tech companion in 2023!
