11 Brilliant Instant Pot Keto Recipes For Busy Weeknights - XO, Katie Rosario (2024)

Many people think living a healthy keto lifestyle is so inconvenient and difficult to work in their busy schedules because everything has to be made from scratch and that takes up way too much time. By using the Instant pot you can create delicious homemade keto recipes that work for your busy life.

The Instant Pot is the top appliance in the cooking world right now for many reasons. You can easily cut your cooking time in half, it eliminates extra clean up and you can make complete meals in one pot. This is especially helpful for living the keto lifestyle.

You can choose from recipes like loaded cauliflower soup that tastes just like a baked potato or make takeout inspired Kung Pao chicken that has the right balance between sweet and spicy. You can even use the instant pot to meal prep for the upcoming week which can help you stick to your keto lifestyle.

The instant pot takes away any stress you may have about cooking and gives you back that precious time it’s simply amazing! Here are 11 Brilliant Instant Pot Keto Recipes For Busy Weeknights!

Grab Your Instant Pot! It’s Cooking Time!

1. Instant Pot Kung Pao Chicken

Found from Life Made Sweeter

This keto kung pao chicken has the right amount of sweet and spiciness. It’s a great low carb recipe for the keto lifestyle. This instant pot kung pao chicken is a lighter and healthier version of your favorite takeout. You can easily make this keto kung pao chicken for a busy weeknight, meal prep it ahead of time or freeze it for future meals! You can have it over cauliflower rice or in a lettuce wrap for a quick complete meal!

2.Instant Pot Lemon Garlic Salmon

Found from The Natural Nurturer

Some people get intimated by cooking fish, they think its such a hassle to make. But by cooking it in the instant pot you’re instantly eliminate any guesswork. In this case, your adding aromatics like garlic and lemon to infuse into the salmon while it’s cooking. You’ll get perfectly cooked keto approved salmon every time.

3. Instant Pot Keto Tomatillo Chili

Found from Ketogasm

Chili is one of my go-to meals because I can make it in large batches and freeze for future use. It’s nice to know I can make it keto friendly and have all the same familiar flavors and spices that I love in regular chili. By making this tomatillo keto chili in the instant pot the flavors meld together and the meat breakdowns faster and infuse into the sauce.

4. Low Carb Buffalo Chicken Soup

Found from Wholesome Yum

This keto buffalo chicken soup tastes like it has been simmering all day but little did you know it just takes 30 minutes in your instant pot. When your eating clean like on the keto diet sometimes you just want a comforting bowl of soup that is soul satisfying and this is that soup that will keep you on track but will also taste fantastic!

5. Instant Pot Brussel Sprouts

Found from A Real Food Journey

I have a serious problem with brussels sprouts and bacon. Every time my friend and I see them on the menu we must order them. I mean it happens every time, we love them so much. Brussel sprouts are a hearty vegetable and the rendered bacon is perfectly crispy and adds the right amount of saltiness to the sprouts. To be able to make perfect brussel sprouts in the instant pot is a keto lovers dream! So simple just set it and forget it!

6. Instant Pot Beef Broccoli

Found from Whole Kitchen Sink

Sometimes you just have those craving for Chinese take out and of course, that’s not ideal for the keto diet but here’s a way to achieve the same take out taste but its keto approved. By making this keto beef and broccoli in the instant pot you can make it healthy while cutting back on cook time. When cooking in your Instant Pot you’re setting it and forgetting it instead of standing over the stove, so it’s kind of like calling for take out.

7. Instant Pot Chicken Cacciatore

Found from Skinny Taste

It’s very exciting to see how easy it is to make a classic dish like chicken cacciatore into something that’s keto friendly. With simple substitutions and cooking it in the instant pot, this will quickly be a meal you’ll add to your weekly rotation. The sauce is so hearty and chunky with juicy chicken that simply breaks apart because it’s so tender! Serve over spaghetti squash or vegetable noodle and enjoy!

8. Instant Pot Low-Carb Loaded Cauliflower Soup

Found from Kayln’s Kitchen

Cauliflower is a versatile ingredient and very popular in the keto diet. This keto cauliflower soup resembles a loaded baked potato but of course, this one is low carb and keto friendly. By making this in the instant pot everything is done in one pot which is ideal for any busy weeknight!

9. Easy Balsamic Beef Pot Roast

Found from I Breathe I’m Hungry

How good does this balsamic beef roast look? You can just see how tender it is that can be achieved easily with the instant pot. In 40 munites you can have a tender beef roast that you can put on anything and it would taste amazing. The balsamic gives this a vinegar bite that cut through the fattiness of the beef! Definitely worth it!

10. Instant Pot Lemon Garlic Chicken

Found from Life Made Keto

Lemon garlic chicken is a recipe that will never go out of style and as a bonus, its keto approved! The fresh lemon and garlic infuse into the chicken making it juicy and so flavorful. The instant pot takes the guesswork out of cooking chicken. To complete this keto friendly meal serve the lemon garlic chicken with a dark green vegetable that’ll fill you up!

11. Ropa Vieja

Found from My Hearts Beets

I have a personal connection to ropa vieja because it was something my family made when I was growing up. It typically takes all day to make because you’re slowly cooking it in its juices and the longer it cooks the more tender the chuck roast becomes. So I’m very excited to find this recipe because you can make it so much faster in the instant pot and still keep it keto! My favorite part is finding the briny green olives mixed throughout the tender spiced meat!

There you have it, this one-pot wonder is a great way to make homemade keto meals on those busy weeknights. You can see how easy it is to make keto-friendly recipes in the instant pot. What’s your favorite thing to make in the instant pot?

Happy Cooking!

Hey, if you like entertaining and want to decorate cakes at home, you really should check out, Cake Decorating Creator Program, my online cake program. I coach you on everything I teach on these cake tutorials so that you can uplevel your baking and decorating skills. We 10x it so you get the results you want most. Like any new skill, it's important to learn from the ground up to build a foundation, so you can take on any cake challenge. It is an investment your future self will thank you for. Check it out at XOKatieRosario.com/creator-program. I will see you there!

