11 Healthy Alkaline Breakfast Recipes You Must Try (2024)

The alkaline diet has become popular for its numerous health benefits (1), (2), (3). Several nutritionists believe that the modern diet is high in acidic food which may negatively impact several bodily functions. That is why trying out some amazing alkaline breakfast recipes may be the best way to balance the pH levels in your body. In this article, take a look at some of the simple alkaline breakfast recipes you can try from the comfort of your home.

Alkaline Breakfast Recipes – Top 11

1. French Toast

French Toast is a toothsome and delectable dish that can be eaten for breakfast daily.

Ingredients

6 slices of brown bread

2 eggs

1/2 cup of milk

1 spoon of grounded cinnamon

1 teaspoon of salt for taste

1 teaspoon of vanilla extract

1/4 teaspoon of nutmeg

Steps

Beat the eggs, milk, salt, spices, and vanilla in a bowl. Dip the bread in the egg mixture and allow it to soak both the sides. Pour some oil in a pan and heat it on low flame. Cook both sides of the bread until they turn golden. Serve hot with a dollop of butter.

Quick Tip Avoid consuming heavily processed foods and food high in sodium and saturated fat when on an alkaline diet.

2. Apple Pancakes

Love eating apples but tired of making salads? Try apple pancakes. These thin slices are full of flavor and taste. Prepare them easily at home by following the instructions.

Ingredients

1/2 cup of flour

1/2 teaspoon of grounded cinnamon

1 egg whisked

1/3 cup full of milk

2 grated red apples

2 tablespoons cooking oil

1 kiwifruit peeled

A handful of blueberries

½ cup low-fat frozen yogurt

A handful of granola

Steps

Take a bowl and combine the flour with cinnamon. Now add some milk and egg. Keep whisking until you see it become smooth. Take a frying pan and add some oil to it. Keep the heat low. Add the apple mixture to the pan. Spread them out and let it cook for two minutes. Make separate batches out of them. Serve with yogurt, blueberries, granola, and kiwi.

3. Avocado Breakfast Salad

This amazing Mexican salad is a favorite among most Latin and American people. It has different textures and flavors and can help you lose weight.

Ingredients

2 tortillas

1/2 pack of firm tofu

1 avocado

1 pink grapefruit

A handful of almonds

4 handfuls of spinach

1 teaspoon of chili sauce

2 tomatoes

½ red onion

½ lemon

Steps

Heat the tortillas in an oven. Once they are heated, bake them for 8 to 10 minutes. Chop up some tofu, onions, and tomatoes on one side. Mix with chili sauce. Refrigerate it for a while. Chop the almonds, grapefruit, and avocado. Mix all of them together and place neatly over the bowl. Squeeze some fresh lemon juice on top!

4. Mix Sprout Salad

This mixed sprout salad promises both health and taste. Sprouts are digestible and contain proteins, vitamins, and minerals in abundance.

Ingredients

½ cup of fenugreek sprouts

½ cup of radicchio or red cabbage

1 small radish, thinly sliced

½ cup of arugula or baby spinach

2 tablespoons of olive oil

½ teaspoon of Italian herb mix

Juice of half a lime

Salt to taste

A pinch of ground black pepper

Steps

Toss all the veggies and sprouts in a large bowl. Mix olive oil, Italian herb mix, lime juice , salt, and black pepper in a small bowl. Pour the salad dressing and toss the veggies together.

5. Kale Chickpea Mash

Kale and chickpea mash is healthy and provides you with a range of health benefits.

Ingredients

3 tablespoons of garlic

1 shallot or small white onion

A bunch of kale

½ cup boiled chickpeas

2 tablespoons of coconut oil

Celtic sea salt to taste

Steps

Chop up the shallot and fry it. Add some minced garlic in olive oil. Wait until it turns golden brown and then add some kale, onion, and garlic. Cook for 6 minutes after adding chickpeas. Stir in the rest of the ingredients. Your dish is now ready.

6. Quinoa And Apple Breakfast

The combination of quinoa and apple can be a great combination for a healthy breakfast.

Ingredients

1/2 cup of quinoa

1 apple

1/2 lemon

A pinch of cinnamon

Steps

Cook the quinoa according to the steps given at the back of the packet. Add some water. Boil and simmer for 15 minutes. Grate the apple, add it to the quinoa, and cook for another 30 seconds. Serve in a bowl. Sprinkle cinnamon on top. You can also add raisins if you want.

Alexia, a pro-alkaline living blogger, shares her experience with quinoa and how she initially struggled to prepare it. She tried quinoa as part of a cleanse when she was following an alkaline diet without salt. She shares different ways to prepare quinoa and her secret tips for making it fluffy, non-sticky, and delicious. She writes, “Quinoa is super good for you and if made correctly, it is absolutely delicious! So don’t give up on that little grain! Try it with a rice cooker! (i) ”

7. Yummy Cold Oats

Cold oats are great for early morning breakfasts. Make some at home to get a good headstart to the day.

Ingredients

½ cup of oats

½ cup of skimmed milk

½ cup of yogurt

½ teaspoon of cinnamon

1/2 banana sliced

½ tablespoon of peanut butter

½ cup berries

Steps

Mix the oats, yogurt, milk, and salt. Pour the mixture in a glass jar. Seal the jar and refrigerate it overnight. Add banana slices and berries with cinnamon in the morning.

8. Scrambled Tofu

Tofu scramble is vegan, delicious, healthy, and the right breakfast after your morning workout. Here’s a 5-minute scrambled tofu recipe.

Ingredients

100 g of tofu

1 onion

3 cloves

3 tomatoes

½ teaspoon of cumin

½ teaspoon of paprika

½ teaspoon of turmeric

½ cup of yeast

½ cup of baby spinach

Salt to taste

Steps

Dice the onion and mince the garlic. Add some onions in a pan and heat for 7 minutes. Add garlic and cook for a minute. Add some tofu and tomatoes. Keep cooking for 10 minutes. Add cumin, paprika, and some water. Stir well and cook. Add spinach in the end.

9. Theplas

Thepla is a common dish eaten in Gujarat, India, and is full of fiber. It is an alternative to regular oats.

Ingredients

½ cup of fenugreek leaves

1 clove of garlic, grated

½ cup of spinach

1 ½ cups of wheat flour or oats flour

½ cup of chickpea flour

Salt to taste

A pinch of turmeric

Water to knead the dough

2 tablespoons of olive oil for the dough

4 tablespoons of olive oil for cooking.

Steps:

Mix the flours with fenugreek leaves, salt, turmeric, and water. Add some oil in a pan and heat for 2 minutes. Put the onions in and stir until you see it turn golden. Add the spinach and cook for 2 minutes. Remove from the flame and let it cool. Add the cooked spinach to the dough and knead it well. Divide the dough into small balls. Use a rolling pin to make small circles of the dough. Heat a skillet and cook the thepla for 2 minutes on each side. Add a teaspoon of oil and cook for 10 seconds on each side. Serve hot!

10. Maple Millet Porridge

Millets are full of protein and contain amino acids in abundance. You should definitely consider having them for breakfast.

Ingredients

1 cup of millets

4 cups of water

A pinch of salt

1 tablespoon of cinnamon

Maple syrup, according to taste

Steps

Boil water in a large pot. Add some salt and the millets to the pot. Cover and lower the flame. Cook for 15 minutes. Add cinnamon and almond water. Continue to cook the millets for 20 minutes. Add some maple syrup and stir. Try to adjust the thickness. Your dish is ready!

11. Chickpea Frittata

Chickpea frittata is an amazing vegan substitute for egg frittata. This dish is delicious and nutritious.

Ingredients

1 cup of chickpea flour

1 cup of water

1 cup of zucchini slices

½ cup of chopped onion

½ teaspoon of black pepper

4 tablespoons of olive oil

1 clove of garlic, grated

½ cup of chopped spring onions

Salt to taste

Steps

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F or 190 degrees C. Grease a baking pan or tray. In a large bowl, add all ingredients except for the oil and spring onions. Add 1-2 tablespoons of oil to the large bowl of batter. Add it to the greased pan or tray. Bake for 30-45 minutes. Take it out and slice into pieces. Garnish with spring onions and serve.

In addition to these options, you can also try alkaline fruits for breakfast. Learn about these fruit options you can explore in the section below.

Alkaline Sliced Fruits For Breakfast

Papaya And Grapefruit: Papaya and grapefruit are alkaline fruits that are rich in vitamin C, providing a tasty and healthy start to your day along with boosting immunity.

Papaya and grapefruit are alkaline fruits that are rich in vitamin C, providing a tasty and healthy start to your day along with boosting immunity. Berries: Strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries are packed with antioxidants, offering a sweet and colorful addition to your breakfast that supports overall health.

Strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries are packed with antioxidants, offering a sweet and colorful addition to your breakfast that supports overall health. Bananas: Bananas are a quick and convenient choice with a creamy texture and a healthy dose of potassium to keep your energy levels up.

Bananas are a quick and convenient choice with a creamy texture and a healthy dose of potassium to keep your energy levels up. Apples: Apples not only provide a satisfying crunch but are also rich in fiber, aiding digestion and keep you full for longer.

Quick Tip Since this diet eliminates animal protein sources, consume beans, tofu, hemp seeds, peas, quinoa, and soy milk to meet the daily protein requirement.

Alkaline diets promote your overall health in many ways. As modern diets are highly acidic, many nutritionists opt for this diet. Alkaline breakfast recipes are the best way to balance the body’s pH levels. While French toast, apple pancakes, avocado breakfast salad, mixed sprout salad, and kale chickpea mash are among the best alkaline breakfast recipes, you can definitely try some other dishes as well like, avocado toast, chia pudding, fruit salad, quinoa bowl, oatmeal, smoothies, and sweet potato hash. You can also try eating low acidic foods like yogurt, which is a common addition to breakfast meals. Once ingested, it has an alkalizing effect in the body. You can consume a yogurt parfait made with fruits. The ingredients used in these recipes are rich in various vitamins and minerals that help boost your health. Hence, try these delicious breakfast recipes and enjoy their benefits.

Frequently Asked Questions

Are scrambled eggs alkaline?

Jesse Feder, Clinical Dietitian at the Memorial Regional Hospital, says, “Scrambled eggs are not considered to be an alkaline food. In fact, they are considered to be an acid-forming food. However, it is important to note that egg whites are generally neutral, and it’s the yolk that makes them slightly acidic.”

Is chicken high in alkaline?

Feder says, “Chicken is not high in alkalinity. In fact, chicken is high in acidity and should be limited or avoided if you are trying to have an alkaline diet. If you mix the chicken with vegetables, this can help lower the acidity and balance out the pH.”

Are tomatoes alkaline?

Yes, tomatoes are alkaline.

Are bananas alkaline?

Yes, bananas are alkaline.

Which fruit is most alkaline?

Watermelon, cantaloupe, papaya, kiwi, mango, and grapes are some highly alkaline fruits.

Which grains are alkaline forming?

Quinoa, amaranth, and millet are examples of alkaline grains.

What are the cons of the alkaline diet?

The completely alkaline diet may be restrictive and create a deficiency of beneficial acidic foods.

Is peanut butter alkaline or acidic?

Peanuts are considered to be acidic. Hence, peanut butter is considered to be an acidic food as well.

Key Takeaways The alkaline diet plays a key role in balancing the pH levels in the body.

Individuals should opt for an alkaline diet featuring different grains, proteins, fruits, and vegetables to improve their general health and well-being.

Breakfast meals that one can opt for on the alkaline diet are apple pancakes, mixed sprout salad, cold oats, and scrambled tofu.

