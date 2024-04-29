11 Keto Winter Recipes - Cozy Comfort Foods - Easy Low Carb Meals (2024)

11 Keto Winter Recipes – The Best Cozy Low Carb LCHF Ketogenic Diet Friendly Comfort Foods and Easy Meals to warm you up during chilly Winter weather.

11 Keto Winter Recipes

We are approaching the end of Winter here in Australia and I felt it was the perfect time to pause and reflect about my go to Best Keto Winter Recipes that brought me cozy comfort through the cooler season.

I’m actually gearing up to move across the world to Ireland in a few months, where I will be plunged right back into Winter.

So, I’m also writing this post as a handy go to, to help myself with easy Low Carb Winter Warmer Meal inspiration when I arrive.

If you’re wondering about what kinds of meals you can enjoy on the keto dietthrough the winter months, then here are heaps of easy, hearty comfort food ideas for you.

You’ll see that you really don’t have to load on the carbs just because it’s hibernation season! Hearty and healthy dishes like soups, stews, casseroles and roasts make simple low carb, keto-friendly recipes.

Most of these winter keto recipes also happen to be budget friendly, using frugal in season ingredients.

And, you can do some batch cooking, making huge portions that you can enjoy for plenty of speedy, ready made dinners through the week when you’re having a busy day and have no time to cook.

Low Carb Winter Comfort Food Recipes

1. Hot Chocolate

I had this hot chocolate almost every day of winter, which is why it wins top spot in this countdown. It’s sooooo easy to make, is richly chocolatey and so warming while being low in net carbs.

Here’s the video where you can watch the hot chocolate being prepared, step by step. Hit play below or click here to watch on YouTube.

2. Best Ever Chicken Bake

This delicious recipe does what it says in the title – it’s the BEST EVER chicken recipe and my whole family ask for it weekly!

Here’s the video where you can watch me prepare this dish, step by step:

3. Egg Roll In A Bowl

This delicious comfort food dish is so simple yet so delicious! This ground beef recipe is a great dish to prep ahead of time and then re-heat when you need an easy keto meal on the next day.

Here’s a video of a full day of low carb, keto diet eating. I share what I eat in a day including a step by step tutorial of how to make the egg roll in a bowl recipe:

4. Cheesy Cauliflower Mash

Creamy Cheesy Mashed Cauliflower which is way better than carb heavy mashed potatoes.

Simply mash together softened cauliflower with your choice of healthy fats from heavy cream, cream cheese, sour cream and mascarpone, then add plenty of cheddar cheese or your cheese of choice for the ultimate creamy, cheesy mash.

I regularly enjoy this as a side with other keto winter main dish recipes.

Here’s the video where you can watch the dish being prepared, step by step. Hit play below or click here to watch on YouTube.



5. 4 Ingredient Cauliflower Casserole

Another yummy dish I’ve enjoyed through winter on the keto lifestyle,it’s kind of like a cross between a mac and cheese and a cheesy gratin and has only 4 low carb ingredients.

Here’s the video where you can watch the dish being prepared, step by step. Hit play below or click here to watch on YouTube.

6. Rib Ragu

The meat is meltingly tender in this keto dish and is great served with cauliflower mash for a lazy low carb, quick to prepare and slow to cook meal. We’ll often enjoy a warming bowl full for special occasions.

Here’s the video where you can watch the recipe being prepared, step by step. Hit play below or click here to watch on YouTube.



7. Roast Leg of Lamb

For a hearty meal for cooler weather you can’t go wrong with a Roast leg of lamb as one of the best keto comfort food recipes you could make.

Here’s the video where you can watch the leg of lamb recipe being prepared, step by step. Hit play below or click here to watch on YouTube.



8. Garlic Baked Brie

I recently made this delicious dish for the first time and was instantly hooked on the cheesy gooey goodness. 🙂

Here’s the video where you can watch the baked brie recipe being prepared, step by step. Hit play below or click here to watch on YouTube.



9.

Keto soups are filled with comforting foods that are so simple to make yet so flavorful to enjoy. Each of the simple ingredients brings a flavor and nutritional punch and is one of the easiest keto winter recipes.

Here’s the video where you can watch the beef and mushroom soup recipe being prepared, step by step. Hit play below or click here to watch on YouTube.



10. 4 IngredientMushroom Soup

This simple creamy Mushroom Soup has only 4 ingredients, is wonderfully nourishing, packed full of only nutritious, healthy ingredients and is naturally low in grams of carbs.

Here’s the video where I show you how to make the mushroom soup recipe, step by step:



11.

This 1 pan Cauliflower Mac & Cheese is a simple low carb twist on mac and cheese, and is so easy that I have it regularly for an almost instant warming meal.

It’s easy, cheesy and the best part is that it’s so much better than any carb full pasta alternative.

Here’s the video where I show you how to make the Cauliflower Mac and Cheese, step by step:



More Easy Low Carb Comfort Foods:

Since originally sharing this blog post, there have been loads more easy keto winter recipe ideas shared on the blog to help fight the winter blues.

So, here are even more cozy low-carb recipes to enjoy through the Wintery season.

Cheesy Broccoli Casserole – a simple 4 ingredient broccoli casserole that’s the perfect meat free comfort dish that’s loaded with cheesy goodness.

Sausage Casserole – a one pot wonder and winter warmer, this budget friendly dish is simple to prepare and a firm family favourite.

Smoky Paprika Chicken Tray Bake – this is one of those simple chicken recipes where you throw a whole selection of low carb friendly ingredients into a tray, bake and enjoy.

Broccoli Cheese Soup – when you feel like a comforting soup that’s an easy meal, then this broccoli cheese soup is the BEST solution for a speedy low carb high fat lunch or dinner meal.

Soup is also a great way to naturally boost your immunity over winter as it’s shown to have numerous health benefits.

Almond Flour Waffles – this keto-friendly breakfast is the perfect way to start a chilly winter day with a plate piled with comforting waffles.

Irish Corned Beef and Cabbage – I’ve been living in Ireland for a year now and, along with having experienced plenty of cold cold weather, I’ve also learned this traditional method for making corned beef from a local Irish butcher that’s naturally low in carbs and full of meaty flavor.

Yogurt Roasted Chicken – roasting chicken in a yogurt marinade results in LCHF friendly crisp skin and tender chicken within.

Crunchy Keto Fried Chickenis a delicious low carb friendly way to enjoy “can’t get enough of it” fried chicken. My version has a cheesy crust and is always a hit with my kids.

And finally – another family favorite – spaghetti bolognese, is cleverly made using cabbage noodles in place of carb heavy pasta.

This particular recipe has only 3 ingredients and I shared it as part of a blog post with3 Cheap Keto Dinner Recipes.

Be sure to bookmark and Pin this post on Pinterest, because then you’ll always have access to these mouthwatering Keto Winter Meals.

