11 Quick & Easy Keto Fat Bomb Recipes | Olivia Wyles (2024)

Before you know it, the Holidays will soon be upon us. That means we keto-ers are gonna need some backup. Any day of the year, the best keto snack on the planet is the fat bomb. Why is it is the best? Check out all the best keto fat bombs below!

TABLE OF CONTENTS tap to show

Why Are Keto Fat Bombs So Great?

They are full of healthy fat that will keep you full for a long time They are basically dessert (unless you make a savory one, and then it’s basically a meal) There are endless possibilities with just 3 ingredients

Did I mention you can have chocolate?

What 3 Ingredients Are Needed For The Best Keto Fat Bomb?

So pick 1-2 ingredients from each category and get to experimenting! You will literally never run out of ways to make fat bombs.

Once you’ve picked your ingredients, usually it’s just a matter of combining the ingredients according to the recipe then freezing/refrigerating for the fat bombs to set up.

Most often, you will store the fat bombs in the fridge or freezer for best results, but some will stay together on-the-go.

Keto-Approved Sweeteners

Silicone Molds For Making Keto Fat bombs

Trust me. You’re going to want some great quality silicone molds when making fat bombs. They are non-stick, super easy to clean, and flexible so it makes the fat bombs easier to pop out and pop into your mouth.

If you don’t have these, you can use anything you have on hand really. For the fat bombs that need to set up in the freezer, you can use a mini cupcake tin or loaf pan.

Or you can freeze the entire batch and scoop out with a small cookie scoop. Some fat bombs you can just form into dough balls and store in the fridge.

Fat Bomb Meal Prep

Another great benefit of fat bombs (besides being the easiest thing in the world to make) is the fact that each one of the below recipes are 1-2 net carbs, only take about 10 minutes to make, and make about 20-40 fat bombs that you can keep in your fridge or freezer. I love that these can be easily meal prepped on a Sunday and last you a month. Well…maybe 2 weeks since these taste so dang good!

These aren’t just for those following the Keto diet either. Your kids or anyone you know for that matter will love these tasty treats. You can make these as an appetizer for your next party and no one will know the difference!

So go into the Holidays with some backup to help you stay on track and away from the cookies (unless, of course, it’s a Keto cookie). Check out the recipes below and tell me what you think!

Fat Bomb Recipes:

1. Peanut Butter: 2 cups 100% Peanut Butter + ½ cup Sugar-Free Maple Syrup + ¾ cup Coconut Flour + Mix all ingredients + Form into dough balls + Refrigerate 30 minutes until firm [Store in refrigerator, makes 40, 2 net carbs]

2. Brownie: 2 cups Suntella + ½ cup Sugar-Free Maple Syrup + ¾ cup Coconut Flour + Refrigerate 30 minutes until firm [Store in refrigerator, makes 24, 2 net carbs]

2.a. Alternate Brownie Recipe (5 ingredients): 8 ounces Cream Cheese + ⅓ cup Sugar-Free Powdered Sweetener + ¼ cup Coconut Oil + ¼ cup Cocoa Powder + ⅔ cup Sugar-Free Chocolate Chips + Beat all ingredients except chocolate chips in bowl until well mixed + Fold in chocolate chips + Refrigerate 30 minutes until firm [Store in refrigerator, makes 18, 2 net carbs]

See Also 20 Incredibly Tasty Keto Breakfast Recipes

3. Cheesecake: 8 ounces Cream Cheese + ½ cup Grass-Fed Butter or Ghee + ¼ cup Sugar-Free Powdered Sweetener + Beat cream cheese and butter until fluffy + Add sweetener and mix well + Scoop 2 heaping tablespoon sized mounds into silicone mold + Freeze 1 hour [Store in freezer, makes 30, 1 net carb]

4. Chocolate Peanut Butter: 1 cup Coconut Butter + 2 rounded cups 100% Peanut Butter + ⅔ cup Cocoa Powder + ½ teaspoon Sugar-Free Liquid Sweetener (optional but recommended) + Heat coconut butter in microwave 10 second increments until melted + Whisk in other ingredients + Scoop 2 heaping tablespoon sized mounds into silicone mold + Freeze 1 hour [Store in freezer, makes 24, 4 net carbs]

4.a. Alternate Chocolate Peanut Butter Recipe (5 ingredients – this one is my favorite): 4 tablespoons Grass-Fed Butter or Ghee + 8 tablespoons Coconut Oil + 4 tablespoons 100% Peanut Butter + 4 tablespoons Cocoa Powder + 1 packet Sugar-Free Granulated Sweetener + Melt butter, coconut oil, and peanut butter in microwave 30 seconds + Whisk in cocoa powder and sweetener + Pour into silicone mold + Freeze 1 hour [Store in freezer, makes 24, 1 net carb]

5. Raspberry Jellies: 1 box Sugar Free Raspberry Jello + 1 tablespoon Gelatin + ½ cup Heavy Whipping Cream + ½ cup Water + Dissolve jello and gelatin in boiling water + Slowly add the cream while stirring + Pour into silicone mold + Refrigerate 30 minutes until set up [Store in refrigerator, makes 24, .1 net carb]

6. Lemon: 4 cups Heavy Whipping Cream + 6 tablespoons Lemon Juice + 4 tablespoons Lemon Zest + ¼ cup Keto Approved Powdered Sugar Substitute + Beat all ingredients until stiff peaks form + Scoop 2 heaping tablespoon sized mounds into silicone mold + Freeze 1 hour [Store in freezer, makes 24, 1 net carb]

7. Strawberry Cheesecake: 2 cup Frozen Strawberries + 16 ounces Cream Cheese, softened to room temperature + ⅔ cup Sugar-Free Powdered Sweetener + Put frozen strawberries into bowl + Sprinkle sweetener on top and allow to defrost + Add cream cheese + Beat until smooth + Scoop 2 heaping tablespoon sized mounds into silicone mold + Freeze 1 hour [Store in freezer, makes 24, 1 net carb]

8. White Chocolate: 1 cup Cocoa Butter + 1 cup Coconut Oil + 20-30 drops Vanilla Liquid Monk Fruit Extract + Heat all ingredients in the microwave 30 seconds or until melted + Pour into silicone mold + Freeze 1 hour [Store in freezer, makes 30, 1 net carb]

9. Orange Creamsicle: 3 cups Heavy Whipping Cream + 1 box Sugar-Free Orange Jello + 1.5 cups Water + Orange Zest (optional) + Dissolve orange jello into boiling water + Add cream slowly and stir + Pour into silicone mold + Freeze 3 hours [Store in freezer, makes 24, 1 net carb]

10. Gingerbread: 2 cups Almond Flour + ½ cup Sugar-Free Granulated Sweetener + 1 tablespoon Pumpkin Pie Spice + 8 ounces Grass-Fed Butter or Ghee, melted + Combine all ingredients + Form into dough balls + Refrigerate 30 minutes until firm [Store in fridge, makes 20, 1 net carb]

11. Almond Joy: 2 packages of Sugar-Free Chocolate Chips + ¼ cup Coconut Butter, softened + 24 Almonds + Melt chocolate in microwave 30 seconds + Pour ½ melted chocolate into silicone mold + Refrigerate until firm + Scoop softened coconut butter into silicone mold on top of chocolate layer + Top with remaining chocolate + Top individually with 1 almond + Refrigerate 30 minutes until firm [Store in refrigerator, makes 24, 2 net carbs]

BONUS Keto Fat Bomb! Snickerdoodle (5 ingredients): 2 cups Grass-Fed Butter or Ghee, softened + 16 ounces Cream Cheese, softened + 1 cup Sugar-Free Powdered Sweetener+ 2 teaspoons Vanilla Extract + 1 tablespoon Cinnamon + Beat softened butter and cream cheese until fluffy + Add remaining ingredients and beat until smooth + Scoop 2 heaping tablespoon sized mounds into silicone mold + Freeze 30 minutes [Store in freezer, makes 24, 1 net carb]

Shop Keto Printables Made For Real Life

If you loved these keto fat bombs, make sure to check out all of my throw together keto recipes and ideas:



25 Genius Quick Easy 2-minute Keto Snack Ideas

50 Easy Throw Together Keto Recipes You’ll Flip Over

More fat bomb recipes:

Keto Carrot Cake Bites | Made with Keto Chow

4 Ingredient Keto Breakfast Fat Bombs

Keto Peanut Butter Fat Bombs

Keto Martha Washington Candy | Made With Keto Chow

PIN FOR LATER!

Related