11 Recipes That Grandma Definitely Made Better (2024)

"These were the pecan rings our Auntie Ida made on her pink formica table in Brookline, Massachusetts. Well into her 90s, Ida was still available for tea, sympathy, and some honest criticism—and she was never without a Pecan Ring in her postage stamp-sized freezer."

SERVINGS:24 (2 rings, 12 slices per ring)

Dough

1 package (2¼ tsp) active dry yeast

½ c water, warmed to 115°F

¼ c sugar, divided

1 c butter

3 eggs

1 tsp salt

3½ c flour, divided

Filling

1 tsp cinnamon

½ c sugar

½ c brown sugar

½ c butter, melted

1 c toasted pecans, coarsely chopped

1. SET oven rack in middle position. Preheat oven to 350°F. Cover 14-inch by 16-inch baking sheet with foil, shiny side up. Coat foil with vegetable spray, or use silicone liner.

2. TO MAKE DOUGH: Dissolve yeast in warm water. Add 1 tablespoon of the sugar. Set in warm place to proof, about 10 minutes. Mixture will bubble when yeast is proofed.

3. CREAM butter, eggs, remaining 3 tablespoons sugar, and salt in bowl of standing mixer fitted with paddle attachment. Add proofed yeast and combine. Remove paddle attachment and attach dough hook. Add 3 cups of the flour, 1 cup at a time, and knead about 5 minutes, or until dough holds together. Add remaining ½ cup of flour if necessary. Place dough in oiled bowl and turn so entire dough is coated with oil. Cover with towel and refrigerate 4 hours or overnight.

4. TO ADD FILLING: Combine cinnamon, sugar, and brown sugar in bowl. Remove dough from refrigerator and allow it to sit in warm place for 30 minutes. Divide dough in half. Place half of dough between 2 pieces of wax paper or parchment paper sprinkled with flour and roll out into rectangle ¼-inch thick. Brush surface of dough with some melted butter. Scatter half of pecans and half of sugar mixture over dough, allowing 1-inch margin on all sides. Roll up dough from top to bottom, jelly roll-style, using paper as aid. Place roll on baking sheet and join ends to form ring. Use scissors or knife to make 16 cuts in ring. Let rise for 20 minutes in warm place. Repeat with remaining dough.

5. BRUSH tops of rings with melted butter. Bake 30 to 33 minutes, or until golden brown. Remove from oven and cool on rack. Store loosely wrapped in wax paper at room temperature.

NUTRITION (per serving) 250 cal, 3 g pro, 26 g carb, 1 g fiber, 16 g fat, 8 g sat fat, 210 mg sodium

