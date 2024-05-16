11 Recipes That Grandma Definitely Made Better (2024)

Advertisem*nt - Continue Reading Below
1
Straight from Grandma's recipe box
You probably can't remember the last time you worked off a recipe from an index card or squinted to see the cramped handwritten notes in your hand-me-down cookbooks. But there's something familiar and undeniably delightful about these recipes fromMarilynn and Sheila Brass, authors of the new cookbookFrom Grandma's Kitchen. These self-described "roundish bespectacled" sisters sorted through tons of manuscripts, recipe cards, and fond memories to find these classic culinary gems, and then updated them for the modern home chef (at least, we're pretty sure there were no microwaves in 1930). Get ready for a delicious (and pretty adorable) dose of time travel.
2
Aunt Ida's Pecan Ring (1930s)
"These were the pecan rings our Auntie Ida made on her pink formica table in Brookline, Massachusetts. Well into her 90s, Ida was still available for tea, sympathy, and some honest criticism—and she was never without a Pecan Ring in her postage stamp-sized freezer."
SERVINGS:24 (2 rings, 12 slices per ring)
Dough
1 package (2¼ tsp) active dry yeast
½ c water, warmed to 115°F
¼ c sugar, divided
1 c butter
3 eggs
1 tsp salt
3½ c flour, divided
Filling
1 tsp cinnamon
½ c sugar
½ c brown sugar
½ c butter, melted
1 c toasted pecans, coarsely chopped
1. SET oven rack in middle position. Preheat oven to 350°F. Cover 14-inch by 16-inch baking sheet with foil, shiny side up. Coat foil with vegetable spray, or use silicone liner.
2. TO MAKE DOUGH: Dissolve yeast in warm water. Add 1 tablespoon of the sugar. Set in warm place to proof, about 10 minutes. Mixture will bubble when yeast is proofed.
3. CREAM butter, eggs, remaining 3 tablespoons sugar, and salt in bowl of standing mixer fitted with paddle attachment. Add proofed yeast and combine. Remove paddle attachment and attach dough hook. Add 3 cups of the flour, 1 cup at a time, and knead about 5 minutes, or until dough holds together. Add remaining ½ cup of flour if necessary. Place dough in oiled bowl and turn so entire dough is coated with oil. Cover with towel and refrigerate 4 hours or overnight.
4. TO ADD FILLING: Combine cinnamon, sugar, and brown sugar in bowl. Remove dough from refrigerator and allow it to sit in warm place for 30 minutes. Divide dough in half. Place half of dough between 2 pieces of wax paper or parchment paper sprinkled with flour and roll out into rectangle ¼-inch thick. Brush surface of dough with some melted butter. Scatter half of pecans and half of sugar mixture over dough, allowing 1-inch margin on all sides. Roll up dough from top to bottom, jelly roll-style, using paper as aid. Place roll on baking sheet and join ends to form ring. Use scissors or knife to make 16 cuts in ring. Let rise for 20 minutes in warm place. Repeat with remaining dough.
5. BRUSH tops of rings with melted butter. Bake 30 to 33 minutes, or until golden brown. Remove from oven and cool on rack. Store loosely wrapped in wax paper at room temperature.
NUTRITION (per serving) 250 cal, 3 g pro, 26 g carb, 1 g fiber, 16 g fat, 8 g sat fat, 210 mg sodium
3
Helen's Fried Cheese Balls with Chili Mayonnaise (1900)
"These little cheese balls remind us of crunchy little crab balls but without the crab. We found this recipe in a manuscript cookbook whose pages crumbled as we touched them. We added the perky Chili Mayonnaise dipping sauce. The cookbook contained a love letter from Worcester, Massachusetts, written from Charles to Helen on June 27, 1897. Conservative by today's standards, the letter reflected the joy of a young couple looking forward to their marriage."
SERVINGS: 12 balls, 1¼ cups chili mayonnaise
Cheese Balls
1 c grated sharp cheddar cheese
½ c fine bread crumbs
5 drops Worcestershire sauce
1 egg, beaten
Vegetable oil, for frying
Chili Mayonnaise
1 c mayonnaise
6 Tbsp chili sauce
1 tsp lemon juice
½ tsp salt
½ tsp cayenne pepper or chopped, brined hot peppers
1. TO MAKE CHEESE BALLS: Cover cooling rack with 3 layers of paper towels. In bowl, combine cheese, bread crumbs, Worcestershire sauce, and beaten egg. Roll dough into balls about 1 inch in diameter. Set aside.
2. TO MAKE CHILI MAYONNAISE: Combine mayonnaise, chili sauce, lemon juice, salt, and cayenne pepper or chopped peppers in bowl and mix well. Cover and chill until ready to use.
3. HEAT 1½ inches of oil to 375°F in heavy, deep, flat-bottomed pan or electric fryer. Use slotted spoon to transfer balls, one at a time, into hot oil. Fry balls in batches of 4 (to keep oil temperature from dropping), turning once, until both sides are golden brown, about 2 minutes on each side. Remove with slotted spoon to prepared rack. Cover with additional paper towels and allow to drain. Serve immediately or keep warm in 200°F oven until ready to eat. Serve with Chili Mayonnaise.
Tips & Touches: We often use commercially brined chopped hot peppers because they can be kept refrigerated and ready to use. Crowding cheese balls during frying will result in lowered oil temperature.
NUTRITION (per serving) 210 cal, 4 g pro, 5 g carb, 1 g fiber, 1 g sugars, 20 g fat, 4.5 g sat fat, 310 mg sodium
4
Dot Luke's Hawaiian Jellied Salad (1950s)
"This recipe came from Dot Luke, the mother of our friend Liane Welch. Liane grew up in Honolulu. Dot passed away in 2006 at the age of 84. When Liane went through her mother's papers, she found her recipe for a jellied lime salad, which brought back fond memories of a refreshing treat on hot afternoons, as Dot often made it for potlucks and family gatherings."
SERVINGS: 10
2 (3-oz) packages lime gelatin
1 c pineapple juice, heated
Juice of 2 limes
Juice of 1 orange
1 c canned pineapple chunks, drained and diced
1 (11-oz) can mandarin orange segments, drained
6 oz cream cheese, softened
1 c heavy cream, whipped
½ c mayonnaise
1 c mini marshmallows
½ c toasted pecans, chopped
Iceberg lettuce, shredded, for serving
1. COAT 10-cup mold with vegetable spray.
2. DISSOLVE gelatin in hot pineapple juice in 2-cup measure. Add lime juice, orange juice, and enough water to equal 2 cups of liquid. Pour gelatin into bowl, stir well, cover, and chill until nearly firm.
3. LIGHTLY WHISK chilled gelatin mixture. Fold in diced pineapple, orange segments, cream cheese, whipped cream, mayonnaise, mini marshmallows, and pecans. Pour into prepared mold and chill 3 to 4 hours, or until firm.
4. DIP bottom of mold in bowl of hot water for a few seconds to release. Invert plate on top of mold, then turn plate and mold over. Salad should unmold easily. Arrange lettuce on individual salad plates and place slice of jellied salad on top.
NUTRITION (per serving) 380 cal, 4 g pro, 31 g carb, 1 g fiber, 27 g sugars, 26 g fat, 10 g sat fat, 190 mg sodium
5
Icebox Pickles (1930s–1940s)
"We found this recipe in a manuscript cookbook from North Carolina. It's simple and quick and produces a crisp pickle. Don't hesitate to make half the recipe. These pickles keep for several weeks in the refrigerator. The lady who created this recipe may actually have used an icebox. Be sure to use glass or stainless steel containers that will not react with the vinegar."
SERVINGS:1 gallon (about 56 ¼-cup servings)
14 c pickling cucumbers, unpeeled and sliced ¼-inch thick
2 c sliced onions
2 green bell peppers, sliced
2 c white vinegar
3½ c sugar
4 tsp salt
2 tsp celery seed
⅛ tsp cayenne pepper
⅛ tsp ground cloves
2 bay leaves (fresh if possible)
1. LAYER cucumbers, onions, and green peppers in medium nonreactive glass bowl and set aside.
2. COMBINE vinegar, sugar, salt, celery seed, cayenne pepper, cloves, and bay leaves in nonreactive stainless steel saucepan. Bring to a boil, pour over cucumbers, and let stand 30 minutes. Pack into 1-gallon glass jar. When completely cool, place in refrigerator. Pickles will keep about 4 weeks stored in glass jar in refrigerator.
Tips & Touches: Icebox Pickles are ready to eat within 4 hours, but for improved flavor, the original recipe suggests waiting 4 days. Suggestions for pickling cucumbers: It's better to use small pickling cucumbers. If you use large cucumbers, peel them first. They won't be as crisp as pickling cucumbers, but they will taste good. Do not eat bay leaves. Pickled cucumbers can be transferred to smaller clean glass jars and refrigerated. A special pickling salt prevents pickles from turning dark and the pickling liquid from turning cloudy. This recipe uses table salt.
NUTRITION (per serving) 60 cal, 0 g pro, 14 g carb, 0 g fiber, 13 g sugars, 0 g fat, 0 g sat fat, 170 mg sodium
6
Katherine's Savory Tomato Peanut Butter Soup (1920s)
"We found this recipe in a cunningly illustrated recipe journal from the 1920s. This soup is good served either hot or cold. The peanut butter adds richness to the soup, yet it is not readily identifiable upon tasting. This soup takes on a whole new personality when served cold."
SERVINGS: 4
1 (28-oz) can low-sodium tomato puree
¾ c creamy peanut butter
1 tsp salt
½ tsp coarsely ground black pepper
½ tsp paprika
1 c low-sodium beef stock
2 Tbsp butter, softened to room temperature
Pinch of red pepper flakes
1. COMBINE tomato puree and peanut butter in large heavy-bottomed pot and blend with wooden spoon or whisk until smooth. Add salt, black pepper, and paprika.
2. ADD stock and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer 10 minutes. Add butter. Add red pepper flakes and stir to blend. Allow to sit 5 minutes to marry flavors. Serve hot or cold. Store leftover soup in covered container in refrigerator.
Tips & Touches: Serve cold with a touch of sour cream and a sprinkling of red pepper flakes or paprika.
NUTRITION (per serving) 420 cal, 17 g pro, 28 g carb, 7 g fiber, 14 g sugars, 30 g fat, 9 g sat fat, 930 mg sodium
7
Virginia P. Lima's Portuguese Sweet Bread (1930s)
"This living recipe is from David Lima, who often assisted his mother when she made her signature Portuguese Sweet Bread as holiday gifts for family and friends. It was a tradition to put 2 shots of whiskey in the dough, pour a shot of whiskey for the baker, and make the sign of the cross over the bread."
SERVINGS: 2 loaves (about 24 servings)
¾ c milk
2 packages (4½ tsp) quick-rising yeast
½ c water, warmed to 115°F
1 Tbsp + 1 c sugar
5½ to 6 c flour
½ c butter
2 tsp salt
3 eggs, beaten
2 Tbsp whiskey or 1 tsp lemon extract
1 egg, beaten, for glaze
1. SET oven rack in middle position. Preheat oven to 350°F. Coat two 9-inch cake pans with vegetable spray or butter.
2. WARM milk in microwave for 40 seconds at low. Set aside.
3. DISSOLVE yeast in warm water. Add 1 tablespoon of the sugar. Set in warm place to proof, about 10 minutes. Mixture will bubble when yeast is proofed.
4. MIX 5½ cups of the flour, butter, salt, and remaining 1 cup sugar in bowl of standing mixer fitted with paddle attachment. Add eggs. Add yeast mixture and whiskey or lemon extract. Add up to ¾ cup milk gradually, continuing to work dough. If dough continues to be sticky, add remaining ½ cup flour until dough firms up. Change to dough hook and continue to knead for 5 minutes at medium speed.
5. GREASE a large bowl with butter. Place dough in bowl and turn dough so that all surfaces have film of butter. Put in warm place and allow to rise until double in size, about 1 hour. Punch down dough and divide in half. Shape into 2 rounds, using a little flour if necessary. Place in cake pans and let rise for 30 minutes. Make slit on top. Brush with beaten egg. Bake 40 to 45 minutes, or until crust is golden brown. Cool on rack. Slice bread with serrated knife. Store in plastic bag when completely cool.
Tips & Touches: To make mini-loaves (as pictured), divide dough in half and then form into 6 round portions each. Fit 6 rounds into each of two 9-inch prepared cake pans and bake as for loaves.
NUTRITION (per serving) 90 cal, 4 g pro, 32 g carb, 1 g fiber, 9 g sugars, 5 g fat, 3 g sat fat, 240 mg sodium
8
Arline Ryan's Swedish Meatballs with Sour Cream Sauce (1920s)
"This recipe was found handwritten on an index card from Indiana. These delicate meatballs in a sour cream sauce are a wonderful home plate served with wide noodles or rice to make the most of the gravy. This lady knew how to cook one of the best examples of Midwestern heirloom cooking. Serve this dish with a salad of torn greens dressed with oil and vinegar."
SERVINGS: 40 meatballs (about 10 servings)
1½ lbs ground beef
¾ lb ground pork
1 c finely chopped onion
¾ c light cream or half-and-half
2 Tbsp flour
¾ c soda cracker crumbs
¾ tsp nutmeg
½ tsp salt
½ tsp coarsely ground black pepper
Pinch of summer savory (optional)
2 Tbsp butter, softened to room temperature
2 Tbsp vegetable oil
½ c white wine
1 (14½-oz) can low-sodium chicken stock
2 Tbsp flour
1 pt sour cream
2 Tbsp chopped fresh parsley, for garnish
1. PLACE beef and pork in bowl of food processor fitted with metal blade. Process until smooth. Add onion, cream or half-and-half, flour, cracker crumbs, nutmeg, salt, pepper, and summer savory (if using). Pulse until texture is almost as smooth as a paste. Remove mixture from food processor and shape into balls, using about 2 tablespoons of meat mixture for each meatball.
2. HEAT 1 tablespoon of the butter and 1 tablespoon of the oil in each of 2 large frying pans over medium heat. Add meatballs and cook, turning with tongs, until evenly browned, 5 to 7 minutes. Add ¼ cup white wine and½can of chicken stock to each pan and simmer 5 minutes.
3. REMOVE pans from heat. Remove meatballs to platter and set aside. Consolidate all of cooking juices in 1 pan. Whisk ¼ cup of warm pan juices with flour in small bowl, return to pan, and whisk to blend. Set pan over low heat and bring to a bare simmer; do not allow sauce to boil. Whisk in sour cream a few tablespoons at a time. Return meatballs to pan and turn in sauce until completely heated through. Place in serving dish and garnish with chopped fresh parsley.
Tips & Touches: Veal and pork should be ground twice if not using a food processor. Check sauce for lumps before adding sour cream and strain if necessary.
NUTRITION (per serving) 390 cal, 22 g pro, 11 g carb, 1 g fiber, 2 g sugars, 25 g fat, 12 g sat fat, 320 mg sodium
9
Anna Morse's Lemon Chicken (1960s)
"Anna Morse was a member of a group of women who commuted daily from their Marblehead and Swampscott homes to Boston during the 1950s and 1960s. The friends enjoyed chatting and exchanging recipes during their train rides and referred to themselves as The Railroad Club. Eventually they formed an investment club."
SERVINGS: 4
6 to 8 bone-in chicken pieces, or 4 large boneless, skinless chicken breasts
5 Tbsp lemon juice
⅓ c flour
1½ tsp salt
½ tsp paprika
3 Tbsp extra-virgin olive oil
2 Tbsp butter, softened to room temperature
2 lemons, sliced ⅛- to ¼-inch thick
3 Tbsp firmly packed brown sugar
1 c low-sodium chicken stock
1. COAT bottom and sides of 9-inch by 13-inch ovenproof glass baking dish with vegetable spray. If using metal baking pan, line it with foil, shiny side up, and coat with vegetable spray. Rinse chicken under cold running water and pat dry with paper towels. Place lemon juice in shallow bowl. Dip chicken in lemon juice, place on platter, and set aside. Pour leftover lemon juice into prepared pan.
2. PLACE flour, salt, and paprika in plastic bag. Add chicken, seal, and shake to coat with flour. Place chicken in strainer and tap over sink to remove excess flour. set aside.
3. SET oven rack in middle position. Preheat oven to 375°F.
4. MELT olive oil and butter in large heavy frying pan over medium heat. Add chicken and cook until both sides are golden brown. Remove chicken to prepared baking dish and scatter lemon slices over. Sprinkle with brown sugar.
5. POUR chicken stock into frying pan set over medium heat and simmer, scraping with wooden spoon to retrieve all of the browned bits clinging to bottom of pan. Cook until slightly thickened. Pour sauce into corner of baking pan, being careful not to disrupt lemon slices and brown sugar topping. Gently shake pan to distribute sauce over bottom. Cover pan with foil and bake until chicken is cooked through, about 30 minutes for boneless, skinless chicken breasts, 40 to 45 minutes for bone-in pieces of chicken. Baste with pan juices at least once during cooking. Serve Lemon Chicken on a bed of rice.
NUTRITION (per serving) 370 cal, 28 g pro, 20 g carb, 0 g fiber, 11 g sugars, 20 g fat, 6 g sat fat, 1000 mg sodium
10
Mrs. Fleisher's Almond Cake (1907)
"We discovered this recipe in the manuscript cookbook of Mrs. Fleisher of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. She wrote the recipe on the back of an invitation to introduce Miss Edna Weil to society. The party was scheduled for Saturday, January 19, 1907. Because of the quality of the paper used for the invitation, the recipe has been preserved."
SERVINGS: 8
Cake
8 oz (1½ c) whole almonds
1 c sugar, divided
6 eggs, separated
1 tsp grated lemon zest
Pinch of ground cloves
Filling
¾ c apricot jam
Chocolate Glaze
½ c + 2 Tbsp sugar
½ c water
4 oz bittersweet chocolate, chopped
1. SET oven rack in middle position. Preheat oven to 350°F. Coat 9-inch springform pan with vegetable spray. Cut parchment paper or wax paper liner to fit bottom of pan. Insert liner and spray again. Dust pan with flour and tap out excess.
2. TO MAKE CAKE: Place almonds and ½ cup of the sugar in bowl of food processor fitted with metal blade. Grind until texture is fine.
3. PLACE egg whites in bowl of standing mixer fitted with whisk attachment. Beat until stiff but not dry.
4. PLACE egg yolks and remaining ½ c sugar in bowl of standing mixer fitted with paddle attachment. Beat until light and fluffy. Add lemon zest and cloves. Add almond mixture. Pour one-fourth of beaten egg whites into almond batter and mix to lighten. Gently but thoroughly fold in remaining egg whites.
5. POUR mixture into springform pan. Smooth top gently with offset spatula. Bake 35 to 45 minutes, or until tester inserted in center of cake comes out clean. Cool on rack 15 minutes. Run butter knife gently around edges and remove sides of pan. Allow to cool another 30 minutes. Invert cake onto another rack, remove bottom of pan and paper liner, and invert back onto first rack. Allow to cool completely.
6. TO MAKE FILLING: Warm apricot jam in saucepan over low heat. Transfer jam to bowl of mini food processor fitted with metal blade, or put through mesh strainer. Process until smooth.
7. TO MAKE CHOCOLATE GLAZE: Combine sugar and water in heavy saucepan over medium heat and bring to a boil. Remove from heat. Add chocolate, stirring constantly until chocolate is melted. Return pan to medium heat and continue stirring until mixture returns to a boil, thickens, and becomes shiny, about 3 minutes. Cool 10 minutes. The glaze will thicken further upon cooling.
8. SPLIT cake into 2 horizontal layers using serrated knife. Place bottom layer on cake round. Place 4 strips of wax paper or parchment paper under edges of cake to protect plate. Spread filling on bottom cake layer with offset spatula. Set top cake layer in position. Pour glaze over top of cake and allow to run down sides. If sides are not adequately covered, spread glaze with offset spatula. Let glaze set. Place cake, uncovered, in refrigerator. About 15 minutes before serving, carefully remove strips of wax paper and bring to room temperature. Store loosely wrapped in wax paper in refrigerator.
NUTRITION (per serving) 520 cal, 12 g pro, 70 g carb, 5 g fiber, 60 g sugars, 24 g fat, 5 g sat fat, 65 mg sodium
11
Esther Pullman's Plum Torte (1960s)
"This is a versatile recipe that our friend Esther Pullman, a talented baker and artist, has been making since she began exchanging recipes in the 1960s. Esther included her version of this torte in an elegant little book of recipes she and her husband, Chris, designed and illustrated in the 1970s."
SERVINGS: 8
1 c flour
1 tsp baking powder
⅛ tsp salt
½ c butter
1⅓ c sugar, divided
2 eggs
1 tsp vanilla
12 Italian plums, pitted and halved, or 3 large plums, pitted and cut into eighths
2 Tbsp lemon juice
¼ tsp cinnamon
Whipped cream (optional)
1. SET oven rack in middle position. Preheat oven to 350°F. Coat 9-inch springform pan with vegetable spray and dust with flour. Cut parchment paper or wax paper liner to fit bottom of pan. Insert liner and coat with vegetable spray. Dust pan with flour and tap out excess.
2. SIFT together flour, baking powder, and salt into mixing bowl.
3. CREAM butter and 1 cup of the sugar in bowl of standing mixer fitted with paddle attachment. Beat in eggs. Add sifted dry ingredients. Add vanilla.
4. POUR batter into springform pan and smooth top with offset spatula. Arrange plums, skin side down, on top of batter, leaving a ½-inch border around edge of pastry. Sprinkle top with lemon juice. Combine cinnamon and remaining ⅓ cup of sugar in small bowl and sprinkle over top. Bake 55 to 60 minutes, or until fruit bubbles and tester inserted into cake areas of torte comes out clean. Cool on rack for 15 minutes. Run butter knife around edges while torte is still warm to loosen. Serve slightly warm with puff of whipped cream. Store when completely cool under cake dome or loosely covered with wax paper, at room temperature.
Tips & Touches: A little whipped cream is very good with this torte, but a little whipped cream flavored with brandy is even better!
NUTRITION (per serving) 320 cal, 3 g pro, 49 g carb, 1 g fiber, 35 g sugars, 13 g fat, 8 g sat fat, 220 mg sodium
12
Nectarine Betty (1940s)
"Betties differ from crumbles and cobblers because they're usually made with buttered cubes of bread or bread crumbs. This betty appealed to us because it was different from all the others we found in our collection—it's made with buttered, spiced graham cracker crumbs. The layers of fruit and crumbs are further enhanced by a crispy topping of brown sugar."
SERVINGS: 9
Betty
6 ripe, but still a bit firm, nectarines, cut into slices (5–6 c)
3 Tbsp lemon juice
2 tsp grated lemon zest
1½ c graham cracker crumbs
4 Tbsp butter, melted
¼ c sugar
1 c brown sugar
½ tsp cinnamon
¼ tsp ginger
¼ tsp nutmeg
Pinch of cloves
⅛ tsp salt
Topping
½ c brown sugar
3 Tbsp butter
1. SET oven rack in middle position. Preheat oven to 375°F. Coat 9-inch by 9-inch baking pan with vegetable spray. Line 14-inch by 16-inch baking sheet with foil.
2. TO MAKE BETTY: Place nectarines in large bowl and sprinkle with lemon juice.
3. PLACE lemon zest and graham cracker crumbs in another bowl. Add butter and mix thoroughly with your hands (wear disposable gloves if desired) until texture is sandy. Add sugar, brown sugar, cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, cloves, and salt and mix in.
4. TO ADD TOPPING: Layer half of crumbs on bottom of pan. Layer sliced nectarines on top of crumbs. Sprinkle remaining crumbs over fruit. Distribute brown sugar evenly over crumb topping and dot with butter.
5. PLACE on baking sheet in oven. Bake 30 to 35 minutes, or until topping is browned. If topping appears to be browning too quickly, cover loosely with foil. Let cool on rack until pleasantly warm. Serve warm with whipped cream or vanilla ice cream. Store covered with wax paper in refrigerator. Leftover betty may be reheated in 300°F oven for 10 minutes.
Tips & Touches: A betty is different from a crisp because of the layer of crumbs on the bottom. Don't be surprised if these bottom crumbs are a little juicy—the fruit just melts into them. Sometimes the betty falls in a bit if it sits around waiting to be served, but don't fret—the dessert loses none of its flavor or appeal.
NUTRITION (per serving) 350 cal, 2 g pro, 65 g carb, 2 g fiber, 50 g sugars, 11 g fat, 6 g sat fat, 170 mg sodium
