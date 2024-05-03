11x Easy recipes for on your Big Green Egg (2024)

Blogs
28 March 2019
The best basic BBQ recipes
Easy recipes for on your Big Green Egg are always useful. Whether you’ve just started with your EGG or you want to make something nice on your EGG at the last minute. With these 11 simple and tasty BBQ recipes you can get started right away. They’re aimed at beginning cooks, but their flavours would satisfy any gourmet.
Let the party begin!
Have you purchased a Big Green Egg? Then obviously you want to get started as soon as possible. Maybe you bought a recipe book right away or you have already searched for the tastiest recipes on our website and already purchased all the necessary groceries. Our tip is to start with the basics. This is the best way to get to know the many possibilities of your EGG. This way you will soon find out that cooking on your latest acquisition is not complicated at all. You can prepare the tastiest Big Green Egg dishes with few ingredients and little effort. Let the party begin!
What are we eating today?
Before you start, it is useful to know exactly how your new kamado works. Do you want to quickly go through this? We have compiled a guide on how to use your Big Green Egg, including such topics as igniting it, regulating the temperature and various cooking techniques. The only question then remains: what are we eating today? Will it be a juicy, grilled T-bone steak, a nice piece of pork belly or would you prefer a smoked fish or crispy chicken? These are all BBQ recipes where the focus is on a single ingredient. The recipes are simple, but the result is great.
11 tasty recipes
To help you get started, we’ve collected a variety of basic recipes for the Big Green Egg for you. Various cooking techniques are discussed, all of which can be used with your EGG. For example, you will learn about direct and indirect grilling, roasting, smoking, indirect cooking and you will become acquainted with the ‘reverse grilling’ method, which sounds difficult, but is actually very easy. It is a selection of quick recipes and a number of recipes that take a little longer to prepare, but which are all equally simple. The hardest part? Choosing which of these 11 delicious recipes to prepare first on your new EGG!
Crispy grilled chicken
This delicious recipe only requires chicken, olive oil, a delicious rub and barbecue sauce to serve with it. If you want to make things particularly easy for yourself, you can buy a delicious barbecue rub and sauce at Big Green Egg dealers and most supermarkets.
Grilled cauliflower, celeriac and aubergine
Grilled vegetables also taste better on your Big Green Egg. In this recipe we explain step by step how to easily and quickly grill different vegetables on your EGG and give them even more flavour. This way you’ll have multiple BBQ recipes in one.
Roasted potatoes
Roasting sweet or regular potatoes isn’t at all difficult and makes a wonderful side dish. It takes about 90 minutes. That may seem long, but while the potatoes are on the grid of your kamado, you can do something else in the meantime.
Grilled T-bone steak
The Cast Iron Grid makes the most beautiful grill pattern, and it’s easier than you might think. If you follow the recipe of this perfectly grilled T-bone steak nothing can go wrong. If your EGG is already at the right temperature, your steak will be ready to serve within 10 minutes!
Smoked salmon
Do you love warm smoked salmon? You can easily make it yourself with your Big Green Egg. You only have to brine the salmon in sugar and salt, sprinkle some smoked wood chips on the charcoal and put the salmon on the grid. Your smoked salmon will be ready in 20minutes!
Hamburger on a bun
This is a very complete burger recipe, where you make the burger yourself. If you want to make things easier for yourself, you can also buy some delicious artisanal hamburgers. The focus is on the preparation and even then this classic with bacon, cheddar and jalapeño tastes delicious!
Beer can chicken
Beer can chicken is known for its juicy meat and crispy skin and is truly a must on your Big Green Egg. Use the rub included in the recipe or buy a chicken rub for an even faster preparation.
Pork belly
You can prepare pork belly with or without rind and for example marinate, or brine and smoke it. This way you can enjoy entirely different taste sensations with the same piece of meat. As you cook the pork belly indirectly and the core temperature does not need to be very precise, these are very easy and tasty recipes.
Try the Asian-style crispy pork belly
Try the salted and smoked pork belly
Côte de boeuf
Does the reverse grilling method strike you as complicated? It really isn’t. You can use the method for the likes of thick steaks like this côte de boeuf or for large pieces of meat. All you have to do is cook the meat to a certain core temperature, and then grill it for a nice crust.
Smoked salmon trout
Salmon trout is also known as rainbow trout. This delicious fish can be fried, grilled, smoked or steamed on your Big Green Egg. With this recipe you can add flavour to the salmon trout by smoking it. After this you can turn the fish into a delicious spread, or serve the fish in its entirety.
