12 Best Lactation Smoothie Recipes For Breastfeeding Moms (2024)

Breastfeeding mamas have so much to worry about and one of the biggest concerns is a sudden drop in milk supply.

Dear mamas, I might have just the thing for you! Put your feet up and let these lactation smoothie recipes come to the rescue and soothe your worries away!

After giving birth, some women need more time for their breast milk to “come in”. Once it starts “pouring”, milk production can vary throughout every mama’s breastfeeding journey.

If you notice your baby is having trouble gaining weight or experiences fussiness after feedings, these are some of the biggest signs your milk supply is decreasing. When that happens, it’s essential to look for ways to increase breast milk production.

Did you know a lactation smoothie can help boost your milk supply? And, best of all, it’s delicious, practical, and effective!

Lactation smoothies can be turned into a perfect snack or meal for nursing moms. They don’t require much of your time when it comes to preparation and you won’t need tons of ingredients.

They’re one of the most effective and practical ways to increase your breast milk supply and that’s why every mama should incorporate them into her breastfeeding meal plan!

12 Yummy Lactation Smoothie Recipes To Try

1. Peanut Butter & Jelly Lactation Smoothie

A simple and healthy smoothie recipe that contains super-rich foods (flaxseeds, peanut butter, blueberries, and banana). Flaxseeds are chockablock full of omega-3 fatty acids, antioxidants, and fiber. They also contain phytoestrogens.

Ingredients

• 1 cup low-fat milk

• 2 tsp ground flaxseeds

• 1 cup frozen blueberries

• ½ banana, frozen

• 2 tbsp creamy peanut butter

Directions

All you need to do is add the ingredients to the blender. First, add the milk and then the rest of the ingredients. Cover and blend for about 20 seconds until the texture becomes smooth.

(Recipe from Parents.com)

2. Banana Oatmeal Lactation Smoothie

Since I’m a huge fan of oatmeal and banana, I can say for sure that this is my favorite lactation smoothie recipe! I really love this dairy-free version because it’s so refreshing.

The power of bananas (which are a source of vitamin C and potassium) also gives a special touch to this amazing smoothie.

Ingredients

• ¾ cup unsweetened almond milk

• ⅓ cup rolled oats

• 1 tbsp almond butter

• 1 frozen banana, broken into thirds

• ¼ tsp ground cinnamon

• 1 tbsp brewer’s yeast

• 1 ½ tsp maple syrup (plus more to taste)

• ½ cup ice cubes

Directions

Add all the ingredients to the blender. Again, start with the unsweetened almond milk and then add the rest of the ingredients. Cover and blend for about 30 seconds until you reach a smooth texture.

(Recipe from Parents.com)

3. Blueberry Pancake Lactation Smoothie

This calcium and protein-rich smoothie will be one of the most delicious things you’ve tasted in a while. Also, if you’re not a fan of blueberries, you can add raspberries instead – it’s completely up to you!

Ingredients

• 1 cup reduced-fat milk

• 1 ¼ cup frozen blueberries

• ⅛ tsp ground cinnamon

• ½ tsp vanilla extract

• ⅔ cup reduced-fat plain Greek yogurt

• 2 tbsp pure maple syrup

Directions

Add milk to the blender and then the rest of the ingredients. Blend at high speed for approximately 30 seconds.

(Recipe from Parents.com)

4. Very Berry Lactation Smoothie

This smoothie is full of essential ingredients for every new mom and her little one, so you should definitely give it a try! Greek yogurt is a fantastic addition to any smoothie, so I try to add it to every one I make.

Ingredients

• 1 cup milk of choice

• 1 tbsp ground flaxseed or wheat germ

• 1 tbsp honey or sweetener of choice

• ⅓ cup rolled oats

• ⅔ cup fresh or frozen berries

• 1 tsp brewer’s yeast

• ½ cup yogurt (use Greek yogurt for extra protein)

Directions

Add your milk of choice to the blender and then add all of the other ingredients. Blend on high for approximately 30 seconds.

(Recipe from FreshMilkMama.com)

5. Strawberry Banana Lactation Smoothie

This divine smoothie is made of three superfood breast milk boosters: brewer’s yeast, flaxseed, and oats. If you’re not a fan of strawberries, you can add any other frozen fruit of choice. You can also use fresh fruit instead of frozen if you prefer.

Ingredients

• ½ cup milk

• 8 strawberries, frozen

• ¼ cup oats, old-fashioned

• 1 tsp brewer’s yeast

• 1 banana

• ½ tsp vanilla

• 1 tsp flaxseed ground

• 1 tbsp honey

Directions

Add the oats into the blender and process it a little bit. Then add all the other ingredients and blend for approximately 30 seconds. Add more milk (if needed).

(Recipe from ExclusivePumping.com)

6. Green Lactation Smoothie

The essence of this delicious green lactation smoothie is fresh spinach. Leafy green veggies are always a great addition to any smoothie.

Ingredients

• 1 cup almond milk

• ½ tsp vanilla flavor

• 2 tbsp hemp protein powder

• 2-3 soft Medjool dates, pitted

• 2 large handfuls of fresh spinach

• 1 cup frozen strawberries

• ½ cup fresh young Thai coconut meat

• handful of ice

Directions

Add the almond milk, spinach, Thai coconut meat, dates, and vanilla into the blender and blend until smooth. Then add ice and frozen strawberries into the blender. Blend again until you reach a smooth texture.

(Recipe from FreshMilkMama.com)

7. Buttered Popcorn Lactation Smoothie

I know what you’re thinking: Popcorn and butter, seriously? I don’t know about you but I adore butter. I adore it so much that I add it to almost every meal. Undoubtedly, this buttered popcorn smoothie is a real jewel among other smoothies!

• ½ cup of water

• 1 handful of popcorn

• 6 dried dates

• 1 handful of cashews

• 1 tbsp salted butter

• 1 tbsp chia seeds

• 1 tsp vanilla

Directions

Add water and then the rest of the ingredients into the blender. Blend until smooth (for approximately 30 seconds) and you’re good to go!

(Recipe from MakingOfMom.com)

8. Avocado Lactation Smoothie

Experience the magic of avocado, oats, pineapple, and raspberries in this unique and yummy smoothie. Once you try it, I’m sure you’ll recommend it to all your friends and they’ll be more than grateful to you for discovering this true gem!

Ingredients

• 1 cup water or milk of choice

• ½ cup rolled oats

• 1 tbsp debittered brewer’s yeast (optional)

• 1 tsp stevia

• 1 cup frozen raspberries

• 1 small avocado, seed removed (or ½ standard avocado)

• 1 tsp vanilla

• ½ cup diced pineapple

• extra ice (optional)

Directions

Blend all the ingredients together on high speed for about 30-60 seconds until smooth. Enjoy!

(Recipe from MakingOfMom.com)

9. Coconut, Banana, And Oat Lactation Smoothie

I have the urge to share my coconut “addiction” with you. I use coconut oil as a lotion after showers, I use it for my hair and I add it to food whenever I can. If I had to choose one thing that describes my entire life, it would be “coconut”.

And it’s no wonder because coconut is rich in saturated fat, and it contains tons of vitamins and minerals. It’s one of the most powerful superfoods for every mama out there.

I’m sure you’ll fall in love with this yummy coconut, banana, and oat smoothie!

• 1 cup milk of choice

• 3 tbsp natural or Greek yogurt

• ¼ cup whole rolled oats

• 1 tbsp brewer’s yeast

• ½ tsp cinnamon

• ½ frozen banana

• 2 tbsp Healthy Mummy Smoothie mix chocolate or vanilla

• 1 tbsp flaxseed meal

• ¼ cup of coconut milk

Directions

Add all the ingredients into the blender and blend on high for approximately 1-2 minutes until smooth. Enjoy its divine taste!

(Recipe from HealthyMummy.com)

10. Peanut Butter Apple Pie Lactation Smoothie

This smoothie reminds me of the sweetie pie lactation smoothie which is popular among moms, so give it a try (if you haven’t yet).

Ingredients

• ½ cup whole milk (sub. for dairy free milk if needed)

• ¼ cup old-fashioned oats

• 1 apple cored

• 1 tbsp flaxseed (up to 2 tbsp)

• ¼ tsp cinnamon

• 1 banana

• 2 tbsp peanut butter

Directions

Add all the ingredients into the blender and blend on high for about 30-60 seconds until smooth.

(Recipe from We’reParents.com)

11. Pumpkin Spice Lactation Smoothie

Pumpkin puree and Greek yogurt add a special touch to this magical smoothie. If you’re not a fan of all these ingredients, feel free to combine the ones you prefer.

• ½ cup Greek yogurt

• 1 tsp pumpkin pie spice mix

• 1-2 tbsp maple syrup

• 1 frozen banana (sliced)

• ½ cup pumpkin puree (canned or fresh and cooled)

• 1 tsp vanilla essence (or extract)

• 1 cup milk (or dairy-free substitute)

• ½ cup rolled oats

• 1 tbsp brewer’s yeast (optional)

• 1 tbsp ground flax seeds

• extra ice

Directions

Add all the ingredients (except ice and frozen banana) into the blender to chill overnight. Don’t worry, you can also leave it for approximately 3 hours before blending. Then add ice and frozen banana and blend on high for approximately 60 seconds until smooth.

(Recipe from MakingOfMom.com)

12. CocoZen Smoothie

CocoZen is another smoothie rich in super-nutritious coconut. Coconut oil and coconut flakes are truly the essence of this lactation smoothie and they should always be a part of every nursing mom’s diet.

Ingredients

• 1 cup milk of choice (I suggest coconut milk for this recipe)

• 2 tsp sesame seeds or flaxseed meal

• 2 tsp Lactation Smoothie Mix

• 2 tsp coconut oil or 1 tsp MCT oil

• 1 tsp honey or maple syrup (optional)

• ⅓ cup frozen mango or pineapple

• ½ cup papaya (peeled and diced)

• dash of turmeric

• 1 tbsp coconut flakes

Directions

Add all ingredients into the blender and blend on high for about 30 seconds. Serve and enjoy!

(Recipe from FreshlyMoms.com)

Lactogenic Foods And Breastfeeding

There is a wide array of different foods that help boost breast milk supply, so picky eaters have nothing to worry about! These foods contain essential ingredients that support lactation and that’s why they’re called lactogenic or galactagogues.

Here are some of the best lactogenic foods that promote milk production:

• Chia seeds

• Fenugreek

• Brewer’s yeast

• Dark leafy green vegetables

• Whole grains

• Papaya

• Avocado

• Sweet potatoes

• Fennel

• Sesame seed

• Flaxseed

• Peas, beans, and other fatty acids

• Dried fruits

Just like every baby, every mama is different and will have a different experience when it comes to these foods.

Some of you might notice a sudden breast milk increase in record time, and others might need more time for production to improve.

There are also mamas who, sadly, won’t see any changes in their levels of breast milk. As always, if you don’t try, you’ll never know. With these delicious smoothies, you simply have nothing to lose!

4 Advantages Of Lactation Smoothies

1. Lactation smoothies help boost milk production

As already stated above, the biggest benefit (and the reason to consume) lactation smoothies is an increase in your breast milk supply.

Not every food contains ingredients that can boost milk supply and that’s why you need to carefully select them.

Preparing delicious smoothies that contain lactogenic food should be classified as breastfeeding essentials (assuming that you don’t have an oversupply of milk).

2. Anyone can consume it

Just because they’re called lactation smoothies, doesn’t mean that only mamas are allowed to drink them (sorry moms). As a matter of fact, anyone can consume a delicious lactation smoothie (dads, children, moms, you name it).

There’s no need to worry about potential side effects. Still, you can always convince your children or husband that these smoothies should only be consumed by nursing mamas (that way you’ll have more for yourself).

3. You can prepare them in advance

Is there anything better in the world than having a freezer stash? I bet there isn’t! Lucky you because these smoothies can be made in advance.

By doing this, you’ll save tons of time (and nerves), especially if you have a hectic schedule. (That’s why gluten-free lactation cookies are not a favorable option to many moms out there.)

4. You can customize them to your heart’s content

I never strictly follow a recipe and I always add less sugar (or less of something I don’t really like). If you’re not a fan of mango, you can always use blueberry as an alternative.

There’s no point in making a smoothie that you won’t enjoy drinking, right? So, feel free to customize them to your heart’s content.

Be creative and, who knows, maybe you come up with a new, improved recipe and then share it with your friends!

If You Have A Low Milk Supply, You Should Avoid These 6 Foods!

It’s totally okay to be concerned with what to eat when breastfeeding, but you also need to pay attention to what not to eat when breastfeeding. Here is the list of foods that every nursing mom with a low milk supply should avoid:

• Certain seafood (bluefish, grouper, marlin swordfish, shark…)

• Alcohol

• (Too much) caffeine or caffeinated beverages

• Peppermint

• (Too much) chocolate

• Spicy foods

Summing It Up

Lactation smoothies are a great addition to postpartum recovery and if you want to increase breast milk production. They’re yummy, easy-to-make, and effective.

Because of this, lactation smoothies genuinely deserve to be put on the list of best breastfeeding hacks.

But, if you’re really concerned about your low milk supply, consider seeing your doctor and/or a lactation consultant. Best of luck and enjoy your lactation smoothie!

