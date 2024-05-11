12 Copy Cat Recipes You Will Love from The Food Charlatan (2024)

These copycat recipes will blow your mind! Killer taste and money in your pocket. Plus it’s fun eating “better than a restaurant” at home!

My best friend Sarah texted me the other day, “Ordered a salad for lunch, already regretting it. Future Sarah is impressed with my healthy choice and dismayed at the same time.”

I think we can all relate, right?? There is nothing quite like order regret.

One thing I never regret though, is making copycat recipes at home. Something about the sweet taste of delicious food in your mouth AND money in your pocket.

I’ve copied a ton of restaurant favorites over the years, and these are my favorite copycat recipes! (Don’t skip the Pizza Hut copycat, you don’t want to miss reliving all your elementary reading victories from the 80s, rewarded with a personal pan pizza!! Those were the days, right!?) And DON’T skip the cake, you may have never heard of Magleby’s and that’s okay, but I’m telling you, this is the chocolate cake.

Honey Baked Ham Recipe (Copycat) I am so happy I discovered this recipe, because I absolutely love it (especially those crispy edges). Reader Meryl commented “I’ve NEVER cooked a ham before, but love Honey Baked, so I tried this recipe and my ham turned out PERFECT!!Oh, and I sent a picture to my very wealthy, “5-star-or-bust” in-laws and they said they were jealous!!” Way to go Meryl 😂 Honey Bake Ham 4.94 from 129 votes I am totally obsessed with this Copycat Honey Baked Ham Recipe! It is so simple and yet the results are absolutely insane. No wonder people pay so much money for these! Instead of glazing and roasting, we are rubbing it with dry sugar and hitting it with a kitchen torch. The crispy edges of this ham are like candy! View Recipe

P.F. Chang’s Chicken Lettuce Wraps (Copycat recipe) No driving, no waiting, no putting on real pants. Just you (and whoever you’re cooking for), scooping up these healthy and addictive lettuce wraps. Reader Susannah commented “I feel like I’ve finally found the best home recipe for chicken lettuce wraps! Delicious!!” Chicken Lettuce Wraps (PF Chang’s Copycat) 4.90 from 103 votes Have you tried the Chicken Lettuce Wraps at P.F. Chang's? I've got the best copycat recipe for you today! Finely diced chicken thighs are sautéed with shiitake mushrooms in a killer Asian-inspired sauce, then nestled into butter lettuce leaves and garnished with fried rice noodles. It is a super easy, fast, and TASTY weeknight meal. The perfect dish for when you are going low carb! View Recipe

Zuppa Toscana Recipe (Potato, Sausage, Kale Soup) It’s a good thing this recipe makes a big batch, because I basically need this soup to be never-ending. Reader Debra said, “I just wanted you to know that this recipe was a star winner in my household. I shared my dish with a friend and she bragged on it to other friends who were compelled to call me and get the recipe for themselves.” The best feeling Debra, right?? Olive Garden Zuppa Toscana Copycat Recipe 4.87 from 93 votes Zuppa Toscana is a rich and creamy, soul-satisfying soup made with Italian sausage, potatoes, and hearty kale. It’s a copycat recipe of the famous soup at Olive Garden. I could eat this stuff for days! View Recipe

Copycat Chili’s Queso Dip (Slow Cooker) Reader Tammy commented “This queso is so good! My daughter says it’s just like Chili’s. I made a half recipe in my small sized dip crockpot; it made plenty for 3 adults with leftovers…they didn’t last long, though!” Leftovers don’t last long at my house either (mostly my fault. I just made this for the Super Bowl last week and I was basically hunched in the corner the whole time, people forgot I was even there.) Copycat Chili’s Queso Dip (Slow Cooker) 4.50 from 57 votes I can't tell you exactly how much of this queso dip I can eat in one sitting, because I would never be able to look you in the eye again! This is a copycat of the queso dip recipe served at Chili's, made in the slow cooker or on stove top. It's absolutely addictive and perfect for game day! View Recipe

The Best Hot Dog You Will Ever Eat (JDawgs Special Sauce Copycat Recipe) If you’re still putting ketchup on your hot dogs, like an idiot, let me welcome you to the future. (The future has never looked brighter for the hot dog, or you.) This tiny shack called J-Dawgs opened south of campus when I was at BYU, and we (meaning the entire student body) pretty much lived on hot dogs for the rest of the year thanks to this special sauce. It’s legendary. You will never look at a hot dog the same. Reader Jennie said “Wow!!!! This is the best sauce and on a hotdog made it the best hotdog I have ever eaten! I seasoned my hotdogs with mustard and our favorite seasoning before grilling. But everything else was the same. And it was so so good!!” The Best Hot Dog You Will Ever Eat (JDawgs Special Sauce Copycat) 4.96 from 22 votes Three things make this The Best Hot Dog You Will Ever Eat: A quality bun, diagonal cuts before grilling, and the Special Sauce. It's so easy, you will be making this all summer! Invite me to your barbecue please! View Recipe

Cast Iron Pan Pizza Recipe (Pizza Hut Copycat) I love homemade pizza, but I also freaking love pan pizza from Pizza Hut. This copycat NAILS IT. The crispy on the outside, soft on the inside crust will take you straight back to those precious personal pan pizza moments of yesteryear. Reader Jennifer commented “This is the best pan pizza our family has ever tasted. We missed the old Pizza Hut pan pizzas when they used to be good. I gave up trying to find a good one but then tried yours. The best, so glad you shortened the rise time – perfect!! It is going to be our new Saturday night pizza.” Cast Iron Pizza Recipe 4.83 from 23 votes Make pizza at home that tastes just like Pizza Hut!! This Cast Iron Pan Pizza Recipe is unbelievable you guys. A super tall, ciabatta-like crust with gorgeous crispy edges and a pillowy soft interior. The key to homemade pan pizza is a slow rise time and a heavy cast iron pan. Top with sauce, mozzarella, and pepperoni for pan pizza heaven! View Recipe See Also 10 Slimming Scandinavian Recipes

The Best Chocolate Cake I’ve Ever Had This will always be my forever chocolate cake. I will never look for or try another recipe, because when you have found perfection, you just stick with it. Reader Mark commented “I made this chocolate cake for my wife’s birthday and I have to say she was starstruck seeing it. But, I used white chocolate chips for a little twist. I must say the resulting cake was mouth watering and she loved it.” It’s hard not to be starstruck by all this chocolate…the moist, dense cake, the soft, rich frosting…yes please. The Best Chocolate Cake I’ve Ever Had (And a Par-taaay!) 4.91 from 32 votes Literally the BESTchocolate cake ever to cross my lips. It is denseandrichandmoist and almost brownie-like but still in a cake way. It's a Magleby's copycat. You will not regret this! View Recipe

Apple Gorgonzola Salad (Buca di Beppo Copycat) Just in case you think all I eat is pizza, hot dogs, cake, and cheese sauce…here’s a salad. I actually eat salad almost every day. I really love it, especially when it has a ton of interesting and fresh ingredients as this Buca di Beppo copycat. (More salad coming below, keep scrolling!) Apple Gorgonzola Salad (Buca di Beppo Copycat) 5 from 12 votes Have you had the Apple Gorgonzola Salad from Buca di Beppo? This copycat recipe is spot on! Fresh romaine lettuce tossed in a delicious homemade Italian vinaigrette, topped with dried cranberries, spiced walnuts, gorgonzola, and Granny Smith Apples! View Recipe

Cafe Rio Sweet Shredded Pork for Burritos All the goodness of that sweet, totally addictive Cafe Rio pork, made at home in your slow cooker or Instant Pot. (If you have never been to Cafe Rio, it’s like a Chipotle or Costa Vida but way better. Their sweet pork is insanely good, and this recipe gets it.) Reader Maria said, “I have made this recipe over and over again in the last 3 years and we adore it every single time. This is one of my go-to recipes when we have family visiting from out of town, and it’s always a hit! Thank you so much for this one, I’m sure we will be using it several times a year for the foreseeable future.” This is my go-to recipe for a crowd too, Maria! Cafe Rio Sweet Shredded Pork for Burritos 4.85 from 26 votes This sweet shredded pork tastes even BETTER than Cafe Rio, I promise! Use this pork to make giant burritos smothered with Cilantro-Tomatillo Dressing, or an amazing pork salad. Or throw it in some enchiladas. You can't go wrong! It's so easy to make in the slow cooker or Instant Pot. View Recipe

Copycat Cafe Zupas Poppyseed Dressing and Spinach Bleu Cheese Salad I told you there was more salad 😉 There’s so much to love here. The tart strawberries, tangy bleu cheese, and toasted almonds are already soooo good, and then you throw a sweet homemade poppyseed dressing on top. Reader Emily said “I just made the dressing and had to comment to tell you it’s fabulous! I have only eaten it out of a spoon so far, but I’m sure it’ll taste even better on a salad!” Copycat Cafe Zupas Poppyseed Dressing and Spinach Bleu Cheese Salad 4.75 from 8 votes This Copycat Cafe Zupas Poppyseed Dressing tastes just like the real thing! Sweet and unexpected.

Creamy Chicken Enchilada Soup (Chili’s Copycat Recipe) This is the first meal my awesome mother-in-law ever made for me. I never thought I could love a soup so much. I decided to marry Eric on the spot after trying it. (just kidding, kind of.) Reader Whit commented, “Thanks for your recipe, Karen! Made this soup tonight. Added a bit of salt, some chili powder and red pepper flakes and it was AMAZING!!!! Will definitely be added in to family’s regular rotation.” Creamy Chicken Enchilada Soup (Chili’s Copycat Recipe) 4.78 from 9 votes This dreamy Creamy Chicken Enchilada Soup tastes like the kind at Chili’s, only better! It is a simple soup that has a unique flavor thanks to Masa Harina (corn flour). There are no veggies in the soup; instead you makePico de Galloand serve it as a generous topping! It’s one of my all time favorite soups! View Recipe

Take that, takeout. Now go forth and create, not order! Make, not doordash! Take luck!

