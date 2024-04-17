12 Easy Almond Pulp Recipes (Sweet & Savory) (2024)

GFV
Do you enjoy homemade almond milk, but aren’t sure what to do with the leftover pulp? This round up is for you!
Two Ways to Use Almond Pulp
- Make the almond pulp into almond meal by drying it in the oven and using it in baking recipes. We’ve found that when using almond meal made from leftover pulp in recipes that call for traditional almond meal, it is sometimes helpful to compensate with additional water, oil, or fat. That’s because some of the fat from the almonds is lost in the process of making the almond milk and needs to be added back into baked goods for proper texture.
- Use the almond pulp raw: You can also use almond pulp raw (as you’ll see in the brownie bites below!). It’s great for recipes like energy bites that call for nuts or nut meal, or adding to things like granola in place of some of the oats or nuts.
Now that you know the two methods for using almond pulp, put these 12 recipes to use that include almond meal as an ingredient – a mix of both savory and sweet!
7-Ingredient Brownie Bliss Balls (Made from Almond Pulp!)
Incredibly fudgy, rich brownie bliss balls made with wholesome ingredients, including almond pulp leftover from making homemade almond milk! Just 20 minutes, 7 ingredients, and 1 food processor required!
1-Bowl Vegan Gluten-Free Crackers
Crispy, thin, gluten-free crackers reminiscent of Wheat Thins! Just 7 ingredients and 1 bowl required for these delicious snacks. Perfect for dipping in hummus, nut butters, and more!
The Best Almond Meal Chocolate Chip Cookies (Vegan + GF)
The best almond meal cookies made with 9 ingredients! Crispy on the outside, chewy on the inside, super chocolaty! A delicious vegan, gluten-free dessert!
Blueberry Muffin Breakfast Cookies (Vegan + GF)
Tender, wholesome blueberry muffin breakfast cookies made in just 1 bowl! Vegan, gluten-free, perfectly sweet and hearty, and the perfect snack or breakfast on the go.
Gluten-Free Bourbon Caramel Samoas
Gluten free cookies that taste just like Girl Scout Samoas, only with a decadent homemade 4-ingredient bourbon caramel sauce. So delicious you can’t have just one.
Banana Almond Meal Muffins (Gluten-Free + Vegan)
Light breakfast or snack muffins made with banana, almond meal, oat flour, and agave or honey. Gluten-free, slightly nutty and sweet, and so deliciously healthy.
1-Bowl Pumpkin Muffins (Vegan + GF)
1-bowl vegan pumpkin muffins with pecan crumble! Tender, flavorful, and naturally sweetened. The perfect fall snack or dessert!
One Bowl Berry Coconut Muffins (Vegan + GF)
Easy, 1-Bowl Coconut Muffins studded with mixed berries. Tender, moist, hearty, and entirely vegan and gluten-free. The perfect healthy snack or breakfast on the go!
1-Bowl Vegan Gluten-Free Banana Bread
Amazing vegan, gluten-free banana bread made in 1 bowl! Wholesome ingredients, naturally sweetened, and so delicious!
1-Bowl Carrot Apple Snack Cake
Hearty, vegan carrot apple snack cake made in 1 bowl! Wholesome, simple ingredients, simple to make, tender, and perfectly sweet!
Easy Vegan Gluten-Free Brownies
10-ingredient vegan gluten-free brownies that are naturally sweetened, fudgy, rich, and studded with chocolate chips and nuts!
The Best Vegan Apple Crisp
The best vegan apple crisp, naturally sweetened and made in 1 bowl! Tender, caramelized apples under a crispy pecan-oat topping. Fall dessert perfection.
If you try any of these recipes, let us know! Leave a comment, or take a picture and tag it#minimalistbakeron Instagram. Cheers, friends!
Sabrina Hunter says
When I get too behind on using my almond I fling it out the door for the birds, especially in winter time when food is more scarce. It is working nicely they leave my garden grapes, berries, etc, alone not being hungry, but still eat any bugs they find. I’m really enjoying this relationship with the birds. I also dehydrate my almond milk to have shelf stable supply, so I also use the pulp in biscottis and daily smoothies. I make smoothies one once a week enough for the week and refrigerate the extras. Once I have enough dehydrated milk put up I probably won’t use make enough to use in biscottis. Which will be a shame because I’ve gotten used to having them now.
Support @ Minimalist Baker says
Thanks so much for sharing, Sabrina!
Agi says
I tried the almond brownie balls. I put some coconut oil in it because I had too much almond pulp and it was too dry to make it into balls.
The recipe is amazing. We love it. This is my first gluten free +vegan dessert.
Thank you!
Support @ Minimalist Baker says
We’re so glad you enjoy the recipe, Agi! Thank you for sharing! xo
Catherine Roux says
I used almond pulp in my smoothie this morning! Gives a nice texture! Thanks :)
Support @ Minimalist Baker says
Amazing! Thank you for sharing, Catherine!
kathy howell says
I make my almond milk – wondering about using the left over almond pulp in place of crackers or bread crumbs in meatballs. .
what would be the ratio – almond pulp to replace bread crumbs?
Support @ Minimalist Baker says
That could work! You’d likely need to use a bit more of it. We’d suggest drying it first though or it probably won’t have the same effect.
Lola says
Hi there, you have this amazing almond pancake recipe that I use a lot https://minimalistbaker.com/blender-banana-pancakes-gluten-free/. I’ve made almond milk for the first time and am left with the pulp. Do you have any guidance or idea of how to use the raw pulp (without drying) in that recipe instead of almond meal? I’d make lots of pancakes, they are so delicious. Thank you!
Support @ Minimalist Baker says
Hi Lola, we think they will turn out too gummy in the middle, but maybe try omitting the dairy-free milk and only add enough if it seems too thick? Let us know if you try it!
Lola says
I thought the same! Thanks for your reply. Using 1/4 of the plant milk quantity in the recipe and replacing ground almond with almond pulp worked! I hope to try your other recipes from this series, thank you for thinking of and sharing what to do with the pulp!
Support @ Minimalist Baker says
Amazing! Thank you for sharing, Lola!
Natalie says
Can I replace the almond pulp for oat pulp in these recipes? I would like to make something else with the leftover oat pulp other than smoothies and overnight oats. I love your oat milk recipe hence all the oat pulp.
Support @ Minimalist Baker says
Hi Natalie, That should would work well! Just know oat pulp will have a bit less fat, so you may need to compensate with additional oil or nut butter. Hope that helps!
Alejandra says
Would you say these recipes work with coconut pulp as well?
Support @ Minimalist Baker says
They should! But keep in mind there will be a slight coconut taste.
Jean MacLeay says
Any comment/idea if it is better to store almond pulp without drying (wet, as is after milk extraction) and dehydrate prior to using in recipe or should it be dehydrated before freezer storage if not using it right away? Looking forward to trying these recipes.
Dana @ Minimalist Baker says
I’d say best to dehydrate right away.
Jan says
I just want to be YOU❣️ Thank you for all the wonderful recipes. Made the almond milk creamer-so good!
Next will make the crackers using the pulp, can’t wait!
Reply
Aw, so kind, Jan! Enjoy! xo
Laura Mh says
If you make leftover almond pulp into almond meal, can you store the dried meal in a jar?
Dana @ Minimalist Baker says
Yes! As long as it’s completely dried it can last in your pantry for several months in our experience (although, it’s always best when fresh.)
PATRICIA ARMSTRONG says
I third the request for more almond pulp receipes. Always have a lot leftover and to make into almond meal is hard to rememeber to keep stirring! Thank you
Reply
Support @ Minimalist Baker says
Reply
Faybian Taylor says
Can you store the almond pulp before you use it? How should it be stored if so?
Reply
Yes! We recommend storing in a sealed container in the freezer.
one mom one meal says
Would love an updated list of recipes with just the use of nut pulp – without having to convert it into meal or flour. I live in an area where pre-made nut milks are unavailable so only make my own so always left with an excess of pulp and don’t have much time in the home to spend making the meal or flours. MUCH APPRECIATED!
Dana @ Minimalist Baker says
We can add that to the post – great idea!
Betsy Ribera says
I second the request for recipes that use almond pulp. I have so much leftover almond pulp each week that I hate to throw away, but no time to turn it into almond meal before using it in a recipe. Thank you!
Ashley Lewis says
I have found that l can sub it in for part of the oats when i make granola; so if i have a cup of pulp from making milk and i need 4 cups rolled oats, i’ll instead use 3 cups rolled oats + 1 cup almond pulp. I have to leave it in the oven longer but it works out!
Support @ Minimalist Baker says
Smart! Thanks for sharing, Ashley!
