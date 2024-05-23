12 Essential Kwanzaa Recipes to Bookmark ASAP (2024)

April is the writer, photographer and recipe developer behind the blog Whisk It Real Gud, where she shares her knack for creating delicious, down-to-earth dishes. She enjoys developing recipes for southern food, American food and ethnic food, and loves experimenting with different ingredients and cooking techniques. For Taste of Home, she’s shared food stories and recipes about Kwanzaa, including her recipe for benne seed wafers, a traditional Kwanzaa holiday cookie. April has also been featured in The Pioneer Woman, HuffPost and Food52.

The sweetness in this recipe is balanced out by the earthiness of the yams. Sliced, coin-shaped yams go into a pot of butter, dark brown sugar, white sugar, baking spices, orange juice concentrate and vanilla. The yams cook and caramelize in the pot. They’re a nice balance of sweet and savory, with a beautiful tender bite.

This simple slaw tastes best when it’s refrigerated for at least one hour. The mixture seems to get creamier as it sits.

Need an easy dessert recipe? You’re in luck. A sweet potato custard filling gets baked on top of the pie crust. Then cinnamon, nutmeg, sugar, vanilla, milk and eggs deepen the sweet, caramel notes of the sweet potatoes. The rich texture of the filling is velvety smooth. Although Kwanzaa food is not set in stone, sweet potato pie should be center stage at any Kwanzaa dinner table.

Plantain fritters can be savory or sweet. These sweet fritters are made with ripe plantains, which are mashed then mixed into flour, sugar, egg, cinnamon and baking powder. Of course, they’re deep-fried for a mouth-watering dessert that can be served after dinner.

Jollof rice is no ordinary steamed rice. It’s packed with tons of flavor from crushed tomatoes, onions, green peppers, a hot pepper, tomato paste, spices galore and veggie broth. Use a long-grain rice for a little extra bite. Top with fresh scallions. It’s a delicious side dish that your Kwanzaa table needs.

Caramelized peaches topped with a crisp butter topping sounds perfect to me! When this cobbler bakes, the juices of the peach integrate with the dry mix to form a crispy cobbler batter. The peaches are tender and juicy, with a beautiful golden-brown crumble on top. Serve peach cobbler with vanilla ice cream or whipped cream for the ultimate Kwanzaa dessert.

Here’s another Kwanzaa food must! These collard greens are a healthy, yet comforting side dish for the Kwanzaa table. You saute onions, garlic, ham hocks, crushed red peppers, seasonings and wine; then simmer in a pot with aromatics. Then, collard greens are added to the pot. Two hours later, you get perfectly tender and flavorful collard greens.

This dish, made with tender chicken and pepper in a luscious tomato sauce, is incredible. The layers of herbs and spices including oregano, basil, thyme, onion powder, garlic powder, black pepper and cayenne take this dish to another level. Serve it as a main on top of steamed rice.

I make sweet potato casserole to add a little sweetness to the dinner table before dessert. The filling goes into a casserole dish and is topped with marshmallows and pecans. The dish is baked—and out comes the perfect side dish for Kwanzaa.

Fried okra is a staple in Southern kitchens. The chopped okra gets dredged in a buttermilk, cornmeal and flour mixture and then deep-fried until golden. It’s crunchy on the outside and tender on the inside. Fried okra is the perfect appetizer for your Kwanzaa feast—or any day of the week.

This recipe will be the star of your Kwanzaa feast. Fried whiting is crispy on the outside and tender on the inside. You dredge fillets of whiting in cornmeal, flour, garlic powder, cayenne powder, salt and pepper. Then, pan fry them in some vegetable oil. The result is a crunchy, flavorful exterior. Serve this whiting (or maybe our fried catfish) as a main with lemon wedges and a remoulade sauceor with bread,tartarand hot sauce.

Cornbread is one of my favorite foods to make during the holidays. Cornmeal is a humble ingredient that transforms into a comforting bread when mixed with butter, milk, eggs, flour, sugar, baking powder and salt. Once baked, the result is a fluffy and moist cornbread. It’s a must-have at the table for sopping up sauces!

Kwanzaa takes place from December 26 to January 1 each year, and a feast is generally held on December 31. Check out our guide to Kwanzaa food traditions and soul food recipes to make your feast all the more special.

Kwanzaa was initiated by Maulana Karenga, a professor and activist, in 1966. It’s a non-religious holiday that celebrates African-American heritage and culture across the diaspora. The name of the holiday originates from a Swahili phrase which translates to the “first fruits of the harvest.”

Recipes featured during Kwanzaa highlight influences from African cuisine. Here are some of my favorite Kwanzaa recipes!

FAQs

Catfish, collards, and macaroni and cheese all began showing up on Kwanzaa tables, as did jerk chicken, gumbo, accras (Caribbean fritters) and feijoada — foods of the Atlantic rim expressive of the geography of the African diaspora. Kwanzaa food, at its simplest, is any dish people cook for Kwanzaa.

The two foods that are almost essential to a Kwanzaa celebration are black-eyed peas and collard greens. Stewed collard greens are symbolic of good fortune, while black-eyed peas are symbolic of good luck — so it's no surprise that these two foods are important parts of the Kwanzaa Feast spread, notes Modern Farmer.

Sorrel Spritz Mocktail



A celebratory red drink made during the holidays in Jamaica, this sorrel spritz is infused with cinnamon, ginger and cloves. Instead of using white rum, these mocktails are topped off with seltzer for a refreshing fizz.

Arrange your “first fruits” around the kinara. Fresh pears are a lovely addition to the Kwanzaa table. You will also want to include one ear of corn (a symbol of fertility) for every child in the family. If you don't have kids, you'll still include one ear for the idea of social parenthood.

Some possibilities include black-eyed peas with rice and ham, seasoned black beans and rice, fried catfish, macaroni and cheese, gumbo, and curried chicken and banana soup. Additionally, any special foods that feel festive or culturally relevant for your family can work as well.

Kwanzaa meals might include Jollof Rice, a traditional West African dish, jerk meats from the Caribbean, and black beans that are popular in Caribbean and South American dishes. During Kwanzaa, some people abstain from eating meat or fast until the Kwanzaa feast. This decision is a personal choice.

The corn represents the children of a family (one ear of corn for each child). The corn symbolizes the parents' wish for the child to grow up strong and happy.

The festival is a nonreligious holiday inspired by West African harvest celebrations. The word Kwanzaa means “first fruits.”

On Karamu, the last day of Kwanzaa, community members exchange meaningful, often handmade gifts like books, heritage symbols, and artworks to reinforce awareness of African American creativity.

Bowls of fruits and vegetables also rest on the Kwanzaa table and include bananas, mangoes, potatoes, cabbages and more. These crops (mzao) represent the history of the African-American people and what can come from collective labor.

For those who've somehow managed to miss it in previous years: that is an angel food cake, covered in chocolate cinnamon frosting, filled with canned apple pie filling, and "garnished" with pumpkin seeds and corn nuts. Yes, CORN NUTS. The giant taper candles jammed in the cake are presumably there for "culture."

Each day during Kwanzaa, a libation (water, wine, or juice) is poured into the kikombe cha umoja, or unity cup. Everyone sips from the cup to symbolize the unity of the family and community. After drinking from the cup, the family discusses great African Americans.

Kwanzaa's traditional foods are usually made to reflect the colors of the Pan-African flag or Bendera. The Bendera is red, black, and green. The two most significant foods on the table at Kwanzaa are black-eyed peas and collard greens symbolizing good luck and good fortune.

Day 1: Umoja (Unity)



On the first day of Kwanzaa, December 26, a child or adult lights the black candle in the center of the Kinara to emphasize Umoja (Unity).

The black candle is lit first on the first day of the celebration. And the remaining candles are lit afterwards from left to right on the following days. This procedure is to indicate that the people come first, then the struggle and then the hope that comes from the struggle.

Kwanzaa is an annual seven-day African American and pan-African holiday celebration from December 26 to January 1, culminating in a communal feast called Karamu, usually on the sixth day.

The corn represents the children of a family (one ear of corn for each child). The corn symbolizes the parents' wish for the child to grow up strong and happy.

Lighting the Seventh Candle



On the last day of Kwanzaa when we light the final candle, we celebrate Imani, or faith. That means honoring our best traditions as a family and community. We look within and above to strive for a higher level of spirituality and a better life for ourselves and for those around us.