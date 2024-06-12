12 Juicing Recipes for Inflammation - TheDiabetesCouncil.com (2024)

Modified: Dec 3, 2020 by TheDiabetesCouncil Team · This post may contain affiliate links ·

Fighting off the pain and discomfort of inflammation can be as simple as consuming a glass of juice every morning. That’s right – with a few simple ingredients that may already be in your refrigerator or pantry right now, you can mix up an anti-inflammatory elixir that soothes your painful joints, boosts your immunity, aids with digestion, and cleanses your body of harmful toxins.

Ingredients like turmeric, ginger, pineapple, cucumbers, spinach, and even lemon peel aren’t just healthy and flavorful, they’re also packed with anti-inflammatory properties that can ease joint pain and discomfort. Grab your juicer (or buy one if you haven’t already), use our guide to 12 juicing recipes for inflammation, and say goodbye to painful joints forever.

Anti-Inflammatory Green Juice Credit: www.veggie-quest.com The main ingredients in this juice – cucumbers, apples, spinach, and lemon peel -- help to reduce inflammation and rejuvenate your body. 20 minutes 120 calories Easy Healthy Visit the page to learn more: Anti-Inflammatory Green Juice.

Anti-Inflammatory Juice Credit: draxe.com This juice isn’t just delicious, it also helps to support your body’s natural defenses and reduce inflammation. 5 minutes 114 calories Easy Healthy Visit the page to learn more: Anti-Inflammatory Juice.

Golden Sun Juice Credit: www.rebootwithjoe.com The turmeric and ginger in this juice offer many benefits for joint health and liver relief, but if the taste of ginger is too strong for you, you can substitute mint instead. 10 minutes 90 calories Easy Healthy Visit the page to learn more: Golden Sun Juice.

Rejuvenating Ginger Carrot Juice Credit: www.coachsofiafitness.com The bright orange color of this juice is more than enough to keep you drinking it every day, but you’ll also love that this juice can help heal inflammation and joint pain and cleanse your body from toxins. 5 minutes 100 calories Easy Healthy Visit the page to learn more: Rejuvenating Ginger Carrot Juice.

Anti-Inflammatory Beet and Carrot Juice Credit: www.thedimplelife.com Beets are a strong source of antioxidants, but they also happen to be a delicious and refreshing addition to this juice. 5 minutes 85 calories Easy Healthy See Also I Made Joanna Gaines' Slow Cooker Beef Tips Recipe—and I Understand Why It's Her All-Time Favorite Visit the page to learn more: Anti-Inflammatory Beet and Carrot Juice.

Ginger and Orange Anti-Inflammation Juice Credit: www.mytasteus.com In addition to preventing inflammation, this juice can also help to boost your metabolism and improve digestion. 20 minutes 110 calories Easy Healthy Visit the page to learn more: Ginger and Orange Anti-Inflammation Juice.

Pineapple Ginger Cleansing Juice Credit: www.theharvestkitchen.com Using fresh pineapple juice here is important, since it’s the fresh stuff that is rich in antioxidants and helps to aid in gently cleansing the body. 5 minutes 75 calories Easy Healthy Visit the page to learn more: Pineapple Ginger Cleansing Juice.

Pineapple, Carrot, Ginger & Wheatgrass Juice Credit: naturallysassy.co.uk Drink this juice when you have an injury or are experiencing joint pain – each ingredient contains anti-inflammatory properties and powerful antioxidants to nurse you back to health. 5 minutes 75 calories Easy Healthy Visit the page to learn more: Pineapple, Carrot, Ginger & Wheatgrass Juice.

Apple Ginger Green Juice Credit: www.amymyersmd.com Bursting with fresh flavors and a sweet and spicy kick of citrus, this juice promotes a healthy immune system and is packed with essential vitamins and minerals. 5 minutes 95 calories Easy Healthy Visit the page to learn more: Apple Ginger Green Juice.

Refreshing Anti-Inflammatory Watermelon Juice Credit: morejuicepress.com Watermelon is more than just a refreshing and delicious fruit you indulge in over the summer. It also helps to keep you hydrated and is highly effective in reducing inflammation. 5 minutes 80 calories Easy Healthy Visit the page to learn more: Refreshing Anti-Inflammatory Watermelon Juice.