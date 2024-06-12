12 Juicing Recipes for Inflammation - TheDiabetesCouncil.com (2024)

Modified: by TheDiabetesCouncil Team · This post may contain affiliate links ·
Fighting off the pain and discomfort of inflammation can be as simple as consuming a glass of juice every morning. That’s right – with a few simple ingredients that may already be in your refrigerator or pantry right now, you can mix up an anti-inflammatory elixir that soothes your painful joints, boosts your immunity, aids with digestion, and cleanses your body of harmful toxins.
Ingredients like turmeric, ginger, pineapple, cucumbers, spinach, and even lemon peel aren’t just healthy and flavorful, they’re also packed with anti-inflammatory properties that can ease joint pain and discomfort. Grab your juicer (or buy one if you haven’t already), use our guide to 12 juicing recipes for inflammation, and say goodbye to painful joints forever.
Anti-Inflammatory Green Juice
The main ingredients in this juice – cucumbers, apples, spinach, and lemon peel -- help to reduce inflammation and rejuvenate your body.
20 minutes 120 calories Easy
Healthy
Anti-Inflammatory Juice
This juice isn’t just delicious, it also helps to support your body’s natural defenses and reduce inflammation.
5 minutes 114 calories Easy
Healthy
Pineapple, Cucumber, and Turmeric Juice
Turmeric is a well-known anti-inflammatory, but what you may not know is that pineapple is also full of pain-fighting nutrients that can help in aiding digestion and promoting whole body health.
5 minutes 80 calories Easy
Healthy
Golden Sun Juice
The turmeric and ginger in this juice offer many benefits for joint health and liver relief, but if the taste of ginger is too strong for you, you can substitute mint instead.
10 minutes 90 calories Easy
Healthy
Rejuvenating Ginger Carrot Juice
The bright orange color of this juice is more than enough to keep you drinking it every day, but you’ll also love that this juice can help heal inflammation and joint pain and cleanse your body from toxins.
5 minutes 100 calories Easy
Healthy
Anti-Inflammatory Beet and Carrot Juice
Beets are a strong source of antioxidants, but they also happen to be a delicious and refreshing addition to this juice.
5 minutes 85 calories Easy
Healthy
Ginger and Orange Anti-Inflammation Juice
In addition to preventing inflammation, this juice can also help to boost your metabolism and improve digestion.
20 minutes 110 calories Easy
Healthy
Pineapple Ginger Cleansing Juice
Using fresh pineapple juice here is important, since it’s the fresh stuff that is rich in antioxidants and helps to aid in gently cleansing the body.
5 minutes 75 calories Easy
Healthy
Pineapple, Carrot, Ginger & Wheatgrass Juice
Drink this juice when you have an injury or are experiencing joint pain – each ingredient contains anti-inflammatory properties and powerful antioxidants to nurse you back to health.
5 minutes 75 calories Easy
Healthy
Apple Ginger Green Juice
Bursting with fresh flavors and a sweet and spicy kick of citrus, this juice promotes a healthy immune system and is packed with essential vitamins and minerals.
5 minutes 95 calories Easy
Healthy
Refreshing Anti-Inflammatory Watermelon Juice
Watermelon is more than just a refreshing and delicious fruit you indulge in over the summer. It also helps to keep you hydrated and is highly effective in reducing inflammation.
5 minutes 80 calories Easy
Healthy
Turmeric Golden Root Juice
This fresh juice harnesses the power of turmeric and all of its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties in one healing glass you should enjoy every morning.
10 minutes 149 calories Easy
Healthy
