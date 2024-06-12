12 Juicing Recipes for Inflammation - TheDiabetesCouncil.com (2024)

12 Juicing Recipes for Inflammation - TheDiabetesCouncil.com (1)

Fighting off the pain and discomfort of inflammation can be as simple as consuming a glass of juice every morning. That’s right – with a few simple ingredients that may already be in your refrigerator or pantry right now, you can mix up an anti-inflammatory elixir that soothes your painful joints, boosts your immunity, aids with digestion, and cleanses your body of harmful toxins.

Ingredients like turmeric, ginger, pineapple, cucumbers, spinach, and even lemon peel aren’t just healthy and flavorful, they’re also packed with anti-inflammatory properties that can ease joint pain and discomfort. Grab your juicer (or buy one if you haven’t already), use our guide to 12 juicing recipes for inflammation, and say goodbye to painful joints forever.

Anti-Inflammatory Green Juice

12 Juicing Recipes for Inflammation - TheDiabetesCouncil.com (2)

Credit: www.veggie-quest.com

The main ingredients in this juice – cucumbers, apples, spinach, and lemon peel -- help to reduce inflammation and rejuvenate your body.

12 Juicing Recipes for Inflammation - TheDiabetesCouncil.com (3) 20 minutes12 Juicing Recipes for Inflammation - TheDiabetesCouncil.com (4) 120 calories12 Juicing Recipes for Inflammation - TheDiabetesCouncil.com (5) Easy

12 Juicing Recipes for Inflammation - TheDiabetesCouncil.com (6) Healthy

Visit the page to learn more: Anti-Inflammatory Green Juice.

Anti-Inflammatory Juice

12 Juicing Recipes for Inflammation - TheDiabetesCouncil.com (7)

Credit: draxe.com

This juice isn’t just delicious, it also helps to support your body’s natural defenses and reduce inflammation.

12 Juicing Recipes for Inflammation - TheDiabetesCouncil.com (8) 5 minutes12 Juicing Recipes for Inflammation - TheDiabetesCouncil.com (9) 114 calories12 Juicing Recipes for Inflammation - TheDiabetesCouncil.com (10) Easy

12 Juicing Recipes for Inflammation - TheDiabetesCouncil.com (11) Healthy

Visit the page to learn more: Anti-Inflammatory Juice.

Pineapple, Cucumber, and Turmeric Juice

12 Juicing Recipes for Inflammation - TheDiabetesCouncil.com (12)

Credit: painresource.com

Turmeric is a well-known anti-inflammatory, but what you may not know is that pineapple is also full of pain-fighting nutrients that can help in aiding digestion and promoting whole body health.

12 Juicing Recipes for Inflammation - TheDiabetesCouncil.com (13) 5 minutes12 Juicing Recipes for Inflammation - TheDiabetesCouncil.com (14) 80 calories12 Juicing Recipes for Inflammation - TheDiabetesCouncil.com (15) Easy

12 Juicing Recipes for Inflammation - TheDiabetesCouncil.com (16) Healthy

Visit the page to learn more: Pineapple, Cucumber, and Turmeric Juice.

Golden Sun Juice

12 Juicing Recipes for Inflammation - TheDiabetesCouncil.com (17)

Credit: www.rebootwithjoe.com

The turmeric and ginger in this juice offer many benefits for joint health and liver relief, but if the taste of ginger is too strong for you, you can substitute mint instead.

12 Juicing Recipes for Inflammation - TheDiabetesCouncil.com (18) 10 minutes12 Juicing Recipes for Inflammation - TheDiabetesCouncil.com (19) 90 calories12 Juicing Recipes for Inflammation - TheDiabetesCouncil.com (20) Easy

12 Juicing Recipes for Inflammation - TheDiabetesCouncil.com (21) Healthy

Visit the page to learn more: Golden Sun Juice.

Rejuvenating Ginger Carrot Juice

12 Juicing Recipes for Inflammation - TheDiabetesCouncil.com (22)

Credit: www.coachsofiafitness.com

The bright orange color of this juice is more than enough to keep you drinking it every day, but you’ll also love that this juice can help heal inflammation and joint pain and cleanse your body from toxins.

12 Juicing Recipes for Inflammation - TheDiabetesCouncil.com (23) 5 minutes12 Juicing Recipes for Inflammation - TheDiabetesCouncil.com (24) 100 calories12 Juicing Recipes for Inflammation - TheDiabetesCouncil.com (25) Easy

12 Juicing Recipes for Inflammation - TheDiabetesCouncil.com (26) Healthy

Visit the page to learn more: Rejuvenating Ginger Carrot Juice.

Anti-Inflammatory Beet and Carrot Juice

12 Juicing Recipes for Inflammation - TheDiabetesCouncil.com (27)

Credit: www.thedimplelife.com

Beets are a strong source of antioxidants, but they also happen to be a delicious and refreshing addition to this juice.

12 Juicing Recipes for Inflammation - TheDiabetesCouncil.com (28) 5 minutes12 Juicing Recipes for Inflammation - TheDiabetesCouncil.com (29) 85 calories12 Juicing Recipes for Inflammation - TheDiabetesCouncil.com (30) Easy

12 Juicing Recipes for Inflammation - TheDiabetesCouncil.com (31) Healthy

Visit the page to learn more: Anti-Inflammatory Beet and Carrot Juice.

Ginger and Orange Anti-Inflammation Juice

12 Juicing Recipes for Inflammation - TheDiabetesCouncil.com (32)

Credit: www.mytasteus.com

In addition to preventing inflammation, this juice can also help to boost your metabolism and improve digestion.

12 Juicing Recipes for Inflammation - TheDiabetesCouncil.com (33) 20 minutes12 Juicing Recipes for Inflammation - TheDiabetesCouncil.com (34) 110 calories12 Juicing Recipes for Inflammation - TheDiabetesCouncil.com (35) Easy

12 Juicing Recipes for Inflammation - TheDiabetesCouncil.com (36) Healthy

Visit the page to learn more: Ginger and Orange Anti-Inflammation Juice.

Pineapple Ginger Cleansing Juice

12 Juicing Recipes for Inflammation - TheDiabetesCouncil.com (37)

Credit: www.theharvestkitchen.com

Using fresh pineapple juice here is important, since it’s the fresh stuff that is rich in antioxidants and helps to aid in gently cleansing the body.

12 Juicing Recipes for Inflammation - TheDiabetesCouncil.com (38) 5 minutes12 Juicing Recipes for Inflammation - TheDiabetesCouncil.com (39) 75 calories12 Juicing Recipes for Inflammation - TheDiabetesCouncil.com (40) Easy

12 Juicing Recipes for Inflammation - TheDiabetesCouncil.com (41) Healthy

Visit the page to learn more: Pineapple Ginger Cleansing Juice.

Pineapple, Carrot, Ginger & Wheatgrass Juice

12 Juicing Recipes for Inflammation - TheDiabetesCouncil.com (42)

Credit: naturallysassy.co.uk

Drink this juice when you have an injury or are experiencing joint pain – each ingredient contains anti-inflammatory properties and powerful antioxidants to nurse you back to health.

12 Juicing Recipes for Inflammation - TheDiabetesCouncil.com (43) 5 minutes12 Juicing Recipes for Inflammation - TheDiabetesCouncil.com (44) 75 calories12 Juicing Recipes for Inflammation - TheDiabetesCouncil.com (45) Easy

12 Juicing Recipes for Inflammation - TheDiabetesCouncil.com (46) Healthy

Visit the page to learn more: Pineapple, Carrot, Ginger & Wheatgrass Juice.

Apple Ginger Green Juice

12 Juicing Recipes for Inflammation - TheDiabetesCouncil.com (47)

Credit: www.amymyersmd.com

Bursting with fresh flavors and a sweet and spicy kick of citrus, this juice promotes a healthy immune system and is packed with essential vitamins and minerals.

12 Juicing Recipes for Inflammation - TheDiabetesCouncil.com (48) 5 minutes12 Juicing Recipes for Inflammation - TheDiabetesCouncil.com (49) 95 calories12 Juicing Recipes for Inflammation - TheDiabetesCouncil.com (50) Easy

12 Juicing Recipes for Inflammation - TheDiabetesCouncil.com (51) Healthy

Visit the page to learn more: Apple Ginger Green Juice.

Refreshing Anti-Inflammatory Watermelon Juice

12 Juicing Recipes for Inflammation - TheDiabetesCouncil.com (52)

Credit: morejuicepress.com

Watermelon is more than just a refreshing and delicious fruit you indulge in over the summer. It also helps to keep you hydrated and is highly effective in reducing inflammation.

12 Juicing Recipes for Inflammation - TheDiabetesCouncil.com (53) 5 minutes12 Juicing Recipes for Inflammation - TheDiabetesCouncil.com (54) 80 calories12 Juicing Recipes for Inflammation - TheDiabetesCouncil.com (55) Easy

12 Juicing Recipes for Inflammation - TheDiabetesCouncil.com (56) Healthy

Visit the page to learn more: Refreshing Anti-Inflammatory Watermelon Juice.

Turmeric Golden Root Juice

12 Juicing Recipes for Inflammation - TheDiabetesCouncil.com (57)

Credit: www.feastingathome.com

This fresh juice harnesses the power of turmeric and all of its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties in one healing glass you should enjoy every morning.

12 Juicing Recipes for Inflammation - TheDiabetesCouncil.com (58) 10 minutes12 Juicing Recipes for Inflammation - TheDiabetesCouncil.com (59) 149 calories12 Juicing Recipes for Inflammation - TheDiabetesCouncil.com (60) Easy

12 Juicing Recipes for Inflammation - TheDiabetesCouncil.com (61) Healthy

Visit the page to learn more: Turmeric Golden Root Juice.

