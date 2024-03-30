12 Popular Korean Desserts (Easy Korean Pastries and Sweets Recipes to Make at Home) (2024)

Jump to Recipe - Print Recipe

This post may contain affiliate links.

Please read my disclosure policy.

Have you ever tried Korean Desserts and been curious how to make them at home? Well, it’s time to discover 12 Popular Korean dessert recipes and pastries that are sweet, delicious, and easy to make!

What Do People Eat for Dessert in Korea?

In Korea, there are quite a few delicious desserts people eat after dinner or as a snack. Some popular choices include shaved ice with fruit, Yakgwa, Korean Sweet Rice Cakes, and Hotteok. Overall, Korean desserts often include ingredients like red bean paste and rice flour.

Best Korean Desserts

This Korean sweet rice cake is soft and chewy with a delicious nutty flavor. You can make this vegan and gluten-free dessert at home in no time!

Also called Patbingsu, fruits shaved ice milk is the perfect summer indulgence. It combines frozen milk, condensed milk and your favorite fruits. If you’re craving a bit more sweetness, drizzle this dessert with some chocolate syrup before serving!

Looking for a treat that’s not too sweet? Then give this Korean fresh cream cake a try. This tasty dessert is just like a chiffon cake with layers of airy frosting, citrus flavors and fresh fruit on top!

Is there such a thing as an easy Korean dessert? Yes, and it’s called Yakgwa! They’re sweet, soft, and incredibly moist! Plus, this no-fuss recipe is perfect for sharing.

It’s a traditional breakfast made better! These Korean sweet pancakes are moist and flavorful thanks to a filling made with syrup, brown sugar, and cinnamon. You can even serve them for dinner and snacks too!

A gluten-free recipe that’s well worth the wait, these Korean sticky rice balls include dried fruits and nuts for a flavorful treat with a pleasing texture. Healthy and easy to make too!

With this recipe, you’ll be able to enjoy the traditional Korean shaved ice dessert at home. All you need is some red bean paste, your favorite fruits and a few other simple ingredients!

Typically made as street food in Korea, these Korean pastries are so addictive. Warm and fresh, this round pastry contains a walnut inside! The perfect bite-size snack at home or on the go!

Dalgona is a Korean sponge candy that’s similar to a toffee candy, but incredibly sweet! This dessert is made with sugar, baking soda, and vegetable oil. The best part is that you get to shape these into fun designs!

10. Dalgona Matcha Drink

For a bit of a different dessert option, try Dalgona matcha. This beautiful drink is sweet and fluffy with a smooth taste! Topped with whipped green tea matcha, it only takes 4 ingredients and 5 minutes to make!

If you’re a donut lover, then this Korean donut recipe is a must-try! These sugary twists are soft on the inside and beautifully crisp on the outside. All it takes is 10 minutes of cooking time to make at home!

We saved the best for last with this Korean-style Chapssaltteok red bean mochi. These rice flour treats are chewy, sweet, and sure to please any sweet tooth craving! Pair with coffee or tea for the perfect snack!

You May Also Like

Popular Japanese Desserts

Best Chinese Desserts Recipes

Easy Korean Side Dishes