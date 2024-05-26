12 Things You Need To Know Before Eating At Auntie Anne's Pretzels (2024)

If you've ever followed the scent of fresh, buttery soft pretzels through the mall or airport, you know the magic of Auntie Anne's. We love those gloriously chewy pretzels so much that we came up with a copycat version of the secret recipe! Whether you like yours salted or dusted with cinnamon sugar, you've gotta know how the company's original twists came to be.

1. Auntie Anne is a real person.

Anne Beiler grew up in an Amish Mennonite family on a farm in Lancaster County, PA. She was raised alongside seven brothers and sisters and became an aunt to 30 nieces and nephews, so it only made sense that she became known as "Auntie" Anne.

2. She got her start at a farmer's market.

Jonas Beiler dreamt of opening a family counseling center, so Anne began looking for a way to earn extra money to help support her husband's goal. When a stand opened up at the farmer's market in Downington, PA in 1988, Anne jumped at the opportunity and began making soft pretzels with the existing equipment.

3. The famous dough recipe was created by accident.

Auntie Anne had the equipment she needed to make the pretzels, but no stellar recipe in her back pocket. One day, they accidentally ordered the wrong ingredients, resulting in some disappointing pretzels—but Jonas suggested adding a few extra ingredients and inadvertently created the beloved proprietary recipe that's used today!

4. The original logo has a funny backstory.

The company's first logo with Old English type included an image of a pretzel, which was created when an employee took a real, baked pretzel and photocopied it on an office machine. In 2006, it was replaced with the current "Pretzel Perfect" logo since it's easier to read, complete with a shiny halo on top.

5. All those pretzels are made and twisted on the spot.

Auntie Anne's definitely doesn't serve pre-made pretzels! Every location receives shipments of the signature flour mixture, which is put in a mixer along with water and yeast. They're baked, brushed with real butter, salted and served right there.

6. You can try all different flavors.

We love a good salted pretzel, but we can't resist all the amazing varieties that Auntie Anne's offers! For a sweet fix, try cinnamon sugar or almond, or branch out to savory options like sour cream, onion, and roasted garlic Parmesan.

7. The original pretzels are being outsold.

The classic twists will always have a place in our hearts, but another product has eclipsed the original item! Pretzel nuggets have been all the rage since they were first introduced in 2010, and they're now the official best seller on the menu. How can you beat the convenience and portability of those delicious, bite-size morsels?

8. You've gotta try the lemonade.

What could go better with a salty snack than a tall glass of refreshing lemonade? From the beginning, the stalls have sold their signature version of the tart drink alongside the pretzels. 1,735 gallons of Auntie Anne's lemonade was even used to fill the largest cup of soft drink/lemonade in the world, which is now in the Guinness Book of World Records!

9. There are new menu items coming.

Auntie Anne's likes to change things up by adding fresh products to the menu now and then. We practically lost our minds when we heard about the breakfast sandwich collaboration with Carl's Jr., and the limited-edition items for summer 2016 have us even more excited. Bacon Cheddar-Stuffed Pretzel Nuggets and a Wild Berry Lemonade Mixer are new on the scene—run and grab them while you can!

10. You can always find Auntie Anne's on the go.

The company has more than 1,600 locations, spanning 48 states and more than 25 countries. There are locations at airports, in malls, and on college campuses across the country, so customers can enjoy the treats while they're on the move. The first travel location opened at Penn Station in New York City in 1995, and they've since expanded to amusem*nt parks and even food trucks.

11. Employees can roll pretzels wicked fast.

Auntie Anne's company conventions are a time to review what's going on with the business—but there's a bit of fun thrown in, too! Employees face off to see who can twist up the pretzel dough at lightning speed, and the fastest recorded time is 3.5 seconds. At that rate, it's no wonder they've made enough pretzels to circle the earth 50 times! We tried to roll some ourselves, and trust us ... it's not as easy as it looks.

12. You can nab free pretzels.

Auntie Anne's is always one to participate in National Pretzel Day celebrations. All you have to do to get a gratis twist on the holiday is sign up for the My Pretzel Perks mobile app, which allows you to rack up points, learn about new products and get special offers right on your phone.

