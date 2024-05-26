12 Things You Need To Know Before Eating At Auntie Anne's Pretzels (2024)

1. Auntie Anne is a real person. 2. She got her start at a farmer's market. 3. The famous dough recipe was created by accident. 4. The original logo has a funny backstory. 5. All those pretzels are made and twisted on the spot. 6. You can try all different flavors. 7. The original pretzels are being outsold. 8. You've gotta try the lemonade. 9. There are new menu items coming. 10. You can always find Auntie Anne's on the go. 11. Employees can roll pretzels wicked fast. 12. You can nab free pretzels.

If you've ever followed the scent of fresh, buttery soft pretzels through the mall or airport, you know the magic of Auntie Anne's. We love those gloriously chewy pretzels so much that we came up with a copycat version of the secret recipe! Whether you like yours salted or dusted with cinnamon sugar, you've gotta know how the company's original twists came to be.

1. Auntie Anne is a real person.

Anne Beiler grew up in an Amish Mennonite family on a farm in Lancaster County, PA. She was raised alongside seven brothers and sisters and became an aunt to 30 nieces and nephews, so it only made sense that she became known as "Auntie" Anne.

12 Things You Need To Know Before Eating At Auntie Anne's Pretzels (1)

2. She got her start at a farmer's market.

Jonas Beiler dreamt of opening a family counseling center, so Anne began looking for a way to earn extra money to help support her husband's goal. When a stand opened up at the farmer's market in Downington, PA in 1988, Anne jumped at the opportunity and began making soft pretzels with the existing equipment.

3. The famous dough recipe was created by accident.

Auntie Anne had the equipment she needed to make the pretzels, but no stellar recipe in her back pocket. One day, they accidentally ordered the wrong ingredients, resulting in some disappointing pretzels—but Jonas suggested adding a few extra ingredients and inadvertently created the beloved proprietary recipe that's used today!

4. The original logo has a funny backstory.

The company's first logo with Old English type included an image of a pretzel, which was created when an employee took a real, baked pretzel and photocopied it on an office machine. In 2006, it was replaced with the current "Pretzel Perfect" logo since it's easier to read, complete with a shiny halo on top.

12 Things You Need To Know Before Eating At Auntie Anne's Pretzels (4)

5. All those pretzels are made and twisted on the spot.

12 Things You Need To Know Before Eating At Auntie Anne's Pretzels (6)

Auntie Anne's definitely doesn't serve pre-made pretzels! Every location receives shipments of the signature flour mixture, which is put in a mixer along with water and yeast. They're baked, brushed with real butter, salted and served right there.

6. You can try all different flavors.

We love a good salted pretzel, but we can't resist all the amazing varieties that Auntie Anne's offers! For a sweet fix, try cinnamon sugar or almond, or branch out to savory options like sour cream, onion, and roasted garlic Parmesan.

7. The original pretzels are being outsold.

The classic twists will always have a place in our hearts, but another product has eclipsed the original item! Pretzel nuggets have been all the rage since they were first introduced in 2010, and they're now the official best seller on the menu. How can you beat the convenience and portability of those delicious, bite-size morsels?

8. You've gotta try the lemonade.

What could go better with a salty snack than a tall glass of refreshing lemonade? From the beginning, the stalls have sold their signature version of the tart drink alongside the pretzels. 1,735 gallons of Auntie Anne's lemonade was even used to fill the largest cup of soft drink/lemonade in the world, which is now in the Guinness Book of World Records!

9. There are new menu items coming.

Auntie Anne's likes to change things up by adding fresh products to the menu now and then. We practically lost our minds when we heard about the breakfast sandwich collaboration with Carl's Jr., and the limited-edition items for summer 2016 have us even more excited. Bacon Cheddar-Stuffed Pretzel Nuggets and a Wild Berry Lemonade Mixer are new on the scene—run and grab them while you can!

12 Things You Need To Know Before Eating At Auntie Anne's Pretzels (8)

10. You can always find Auntie Anne's on the go.

The company has more than 1,600 locations, spanning 48 states and more than 25 countries. There are locations at airports, in malls, and on college campuses across the country, so customers can enjoy the treats while they're on the move. The first travel location opened at Penn Station in New York City in 1995, and they've since expanded to amusem*nt parks and even food trucks.

11. Employees can roll pretzels wicked fast.

Auntie Anne's company conventions are a time to review what's going on with the business—but there's a bit of fun thrown in, too! Employees face off to see who can twist up the pretzel dough at lightning speed, and the fastest recorded time is 3.5 seconds. At that rate, it's no wonder they've made enough pretzels to circle the earth 50 times! We tried to roll some ourselves, and trust us ... it's not as easy as it looks.

12. You can nab free pretzels.

Auntie Anne's is always one to participate in National Pretzel Day celebrations. All you have to do to get a gratis twist on the holiday is sign up for the My Pretzel Perks mobile app, which allows you to rack up points, learn about new products and get special offers right on your phone.

12 Things You Need To Know Before Eating At Auntie Anne's Pretzels (11)

12 Things You Need To Know Before Eating At Auntie Anne's Pretzels (13)

12 Things You Need To Know Before Eating At Auntie Anne's Pretzels?

Whisk together 2 cups of warm water and the baking soda in a shallow dish. Dip the pretzels into the baking soda bath. Flip and dip the other side. Place the dipped pretzels onto a parchment-lined baking sheet.

What is the secret solution for Auntie Anne's pretzels?

Whisk together 2 cups of warm water and the baking soda in a shallow dish. Dip the pretzels into the baking soda bath. Flip and dip the other side. Place the dipped pretzels onto a parchment-lined baking sheet.

What makes Auntie Anne's pretzels different?

Our Original Pretzel only contains 5 grams of fat, and, yes, it is lightly dipped in butter. Since Auntie Anne's Pretzels are made fresh in our stores, you can request your pretzel without butter for a lower calorie option or order your pretzel without salt.

What is Auntie Anne's real name?

Anne Beiler began twisting pretzels in 1987 to support her husband's vision of offering free counseling services in their community. What began as a single farmer's market stand grew into Auntie Anne's Inc., the world's largest hand-rolled soft pretzel franchise.

Are Auntie Anne's pretzels good for you?

Some Auntie Anne's pretzels are dripping in saturated fat

The American Heart Association recommends no more than about 20 grams daily on average. An Auntie Anne's Cinnamon Sugar Pretzel has seven grams of saturated fat, or more than a third of your daily allotment. A Pepperoni Pretzel has eight.

What is the secret ingredient which makes a pretzel taste like a pretzel?

But it's the distinctive "pretzel" flavor that makes this bread extraordinary. That comes from dipping the shaped dough in an alkaline solution — traditionally a small amount of food-grade lye dissolved in water — before baking.

Does Auntie Anne's give free pretzels?

GET TWISTED. GET REWARDED.

Order in the app for delivery to your door or pick up at the store! Enjoy a free pretzel after your first $1 spent, a free pretzel on your birthday when you spend $10+ annually, and other exclusive member offers.

Did Auntie Anne's get rid of flavors?

As franchisees who own and operate Auntie Anne's Philly Food Truck, we have always prided ourselves on serving our customers with their favorite pretzel flavors. However, recently, two of the most popular flavors - Sour Cream & Onion and Garlic Parmesan - have been discontinued.

Does Shaq own Auntie Anne's pretzels?

Shaq was the franchise owner of 17 Auntie Anne's Pretzels restaurants. This Aunt Anne's investment made him about $300,000. Shaq has recently sold this franchise due to the lack of people not wanting pretzels according to the Earn Your Leisure interview.

What is the story behind Auntie Anne's pretzels?

“Auntie” Anne Beiler started baking pretzels to help fund her husband's desire to provide free family counseling services for their community.

Does Subway own Auntie Anne's?

Both Cinnabon and Auntie Anne's are part of Focus Brands, the Atlanta-based operator owned by Roark Capital, the private equity group trying to buy Subway.

Is Auntie Anne's baked or fried?

Auntie Anne's favorite twist - a sweet yet salty pretzel baked with a toasted almond crunch.

Who is Auntie Anne's husband?

Jonas Z. Beiler

Is it OK to eat pretzels everyday?

Pretzels may be better than some fatty chips, but four out of five nutrition experts surveyed by Time say if you're trying to eat healthy, pretzels shouldn't be your go-to snack. Although pretzels are low-fat, they are also pretty paltry on the protein and fiber front, and they can be quite high in sodium and carbs.

What is the healthiest pretzel to eat?

1. Best: Fitjoy Pretzels. Fitjoy pretzels are an all-around great choice, as they have no added sugar, a mere 3g of fat, and even boast a gram of protein.

Does Auntie Anne's use egg?

Important Note: Our products contain milk, eggs, tree nuts, peanuts, wheat and soybeans. Despite using best practices, we cannot guarantee products will be free from allergens through cross-contamination. If you have a food allergy, please notify the bakery directly.

What do they dip Auntie Anne's pretzels in?

Choices include Cheese, Hot Salsa Cheese, Sweet Glaze, Caramel, Honey Mustard, Marinara, and Light Cream Cheese.

Does Auntie Anne's use lye or baking soda?

Well, the cheery ladies were very clear with me: they do NOT use lye. No sodium hydroxide/poison/caustic soda—none whatsoever—in their pretzels. (They do, however, dip their pretzels in a baking soda solution.)

Why did you dip the pretzels in the baking soda water solution?

Like lye, baking soda is an alkaline substance, and when mixed with water and brushed over the pretzel dough, it changes the pH of the dough and gelates the surface starch. In the oven, the starch gel hardens and the alkaline baking soda makes browning happen fast.

