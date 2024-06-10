125+ Southern Style Holiday Recipes (2024)

Happy Holidays from my family to yours!

My Southern family enjoys making all our signature, passed down recipes year after year.

These Southern favorites are a hit with my family and are perfect for holiday meals big and small.

Check out over 125 of the Best Southern Style Holiday Recipes below!

Breakfasts:

1. Red Velvet Waffles with Cream Cheese Glaze – For the Love of Food

2. Biscuits and Gravy Casserole – Cincy Shopper

3. Southern Shrimp & Grits Pie – Intelligent Domestications

4. Biscuit and Sausage Gravy Casserole – For the Love of Food

5. Sweet Potato Breakfast Biscuits – How Sweet Eats

6. Southern Eggs Benedict – My Turn For Us

7. Savory Bacon and Gouda Bread Pudding – For the Love of Food

8. French Toast Bake with Egg Nog & Cranberry Pecan Topping – Southern Discourse

9. Overnight Bread Pudding Breakfast Casserole – For the Love of Food

10. Simple Chicken Fried Steak – Cincy Shopper

11. Stuffed Breakfast Biscuits – Around My Family Table

12. New Orleans Beignets – For the Love of Food

13. Farmhouse Breakfast Casserole – Southern Discourse

14. Wild Blueberry Buttery Grits – For the Love of Food

Appetizers:

1. Baked Cheesy Black Eyed Pea Dip – For the Love of Food

2. Southern Hushpuppies – Homemade Interest

3. Game Day Southern Deviled Eggs – For the Love of Food

4. Bisquick Sausage Balls – Bites with Bri

5. Air Fried Okra – A Beautiful Mess

6. Kentucky Hot Brown Boxtys with White Cheddar Sauce – For the Love of Food

7. Easy Bisquick Sausage Balls – The Novice Chef

8. Southern Pimento Cheese – All Recipes

9. Barbecue Armadillo Eggs – For the Love of Food

10. Pimento Cheese Dip – Tastes of Lizzy T

11. Fried Deviled Eggs with Chow Chow Relish – For the Love of Food

12. Bourbon Pecan Brie Bites in Phyllo Cups – Grits and Pinecones

13. Hot Artichoke Dip – For the Love of Food

14. Southern Cheese Straws – Julia’s Simply Southern

Entrees:

1. Hot Chicken Salad Casserole – For the Love of Food

2. Southern Sweet Tea Brined Turkey Breast – Cooking with Janica

3. Leftover Holiday Ham Baked Sliders – For the Love of Food

4. Southern Pecan Glazed Ham – Noshing with the Nolands

5. Crockpot Blackberry Glazed Ham – For the Love of Food

6. Cajun Turkey – Foxes Love Lemons

7. Twice Baked Shrimp Stuffed Potatoes – For the Love of Food

8. Southern Style Chicken and Dressing – Home at Cedar Springs Farm

9. Crockpot Brown Sugar Pineapple Ham – For the Love of Food

10. Deep Fry Turkey the Easy Way – An Alli Event

11. Grilled Turkey Legs – For the Love of Food

12. Blackened Roast Turkey – The Spiffy Cookie

13. Crock-Pot Mississippi Pot Roast – For the Love of Food

14. Crockpot Turkey Legs – Dizzy Busy and Hungry

15. Harvest Chicken Pot Pies in Pumpkin Bowls – For the Love of Food

16. Southern Style Ham and Beans – Reuse Grow Enjoy

17. Bourbon Glazed Kentucky Hot Brown Turkey Burgers – For the Love of Food

18. How To Smoke A Turkey On A Pellet Grill – The Urban Cowgirl

19. Kentucky Hot Brown Sandwich – For the Love of Food

20. Cajun Shrimp and Grits with Garlic Kale – Little Spice Jar

21. Pioneer Woman’s Roasted Thanksgiving Turkey – For the Love of Food

22.Gouda Grits with Smoky Brown Butter Shrimp – How Sweet Eats

Side Dishes:

1. Southern Fried Cabbage – For the Love of Food

2. Easy Sweet Potato Casserole – Belly Full

3. Duck Dynasty Mashed Potato Casserole – For the Love of Food

4. Cheesy Hashbrown Potatoes – Bites with Bri

5. Southern Broccoli Cornbread – For the Love of Food

6. Southern Baked Mac and Cheese with Breadcrumbs – Drive Me Hungry

7. Southern Broccoli Casserole – Fantabulosity

8. Brown Sugar Honey Glazed Carrots – Bites with Bri

9. Deliciously Cooked Canned Black Eyed Peas – 24 Bite

10. Southern Slow Cooked Green Beans with Bacon – For the Love of Food

11. Scalloped Corn – Recipes from a Pantry

12. Southern Candied Yams – The Suburban Soapbox

13. Southern Instant Pot Collard Greens – My Sequined Life

14. Southern Baked Beans – My Kitchen Serenity

15. Slow Cooked Southern Lima Beans – For the Love of Food

16. Southern Cheese Pudding – Nibble and Dine

17. Air Fryer Bacon Loaded Cornbread Pudding – Corn Casserole – Xoxo Bella

18. Brown Butter French Green Beans With Toasted Pecans – Not Entirely Average

19. Easy Creamy Cauliflower and Broccoli Au Gratin – Run Lift Eat Repeat

20. Ultimate Sweet Potato Casserole – For the Love of Food

21. Southern Cornbread Dressing – A Pinch of Healthy

22. Old Fashioned Candied Sweet Potatoes – Sweet Tea and Thyme

23. Loaded Pumpkin Grits – For the Love of Food

24. Southern Squash Casserole – Flavor Mosaic

25. Southern Baked Mac and Cheese – Sweet Tea and Thyme

26. Squash Souffle Casserole – For the Love of Food

27. Cornbread Stuffing with Smoked Sausage – Cooking with Janica

28. Sweet Corn Spoonbread Casserole – For the Love of Food

29. Southern Candied Sweet Potatoes – Home at Cedar Springs Farm

30. Praline Sweet Potatoes – A Red Spatula

31. Parmesan Creamed Spinach – For the Love of Food

32. Super Flaky Biscuits – Gift of Hospitality

33. Baked Bean Casserole with Apples and Bacon – For the Love of Food

34. Maple Bourbon Butternut Squash With Bacon – Biscuits and Burlap

35. Lucky Collard Greens – For the Love of Food

36. Succotash – A Thanksgiving Classic – Gypsy Plate

37. Easy Cheesy Funeral Potatoes for a Crowd – For the Love of Food

38. Chorizo Cornbread Stuffing – The Spiffy Cookie

39. Paula Deen’s Green Bean Casserole -For the Love of Food

Desserts:

1. Southern Pecan Pie – For the Love of Food

2. The Best Chocolate Pecan Pie – Belle of the Kitchen

3. Paula Deen Pumpkin Cheesecake – Simply Scrumptious Eats

4. Sweet Potato Cupcakes with Marshmallow Meringue Frosting – The Suburban Soapbox

5. Southern Honey Butter Cream Biscuits and Chocolate Gravy – For the Love of Food

6. Almond Apple Pie – Loving Living Lancaster

7. Mini Sweet Potato Cakes with Sticky Caramel Sauce – Cooking with Carlee

8. Brown Butter Bourbon Chess Pie – Barley and Sage

9. Kentucky Pecan Bourbon Balls – For the Love of Food

10. Apple Bottom Bourbon Pecan Cheesecake – Not Entirely Average

11. New Orleans Bananas Foster – For the Love of Food

12. Brown Butter Black Bottom Sweet Potato Pie – Chenee Today

13. Kentucky Bourbon Pecan Tassies – For the Love of Food

14. Southern Peach Cobbler – Razzle Dazzle Life

15. Honey Peanut Pie Tassies – Grits and Gouda

16. Pecan Pralines – For the Love of Food

17. – Homemade Pecan and Bourbon Chocolate Chip Cookies-Baker By Nature

18. Cream Puffs – For the Love of Food

19. Pecan Upside Down Cake – Spatula Desserts

20. Easy Banana Pudding – Nums the Word

21. Blueberry Honey Cornbread – For the Love of Food

22. Honey Roasted Peanut Pie – Grits and Gouda

23. Eggnog Pound Cake – For the Love of Food

24. Chocolate Chess Pie – Menu of Musings

25. Mini Derby Pies – If You Give A Blonde A Kitchen

26. Skillet Peach Cobbler – For the Love of Food

27. Buttermilk Pie – Food Folks and Fun

28. Red Velvet and Cream Cheese Oreo Cookies – For the Love of Food

29. The BEST Hummingbird Cake – Homemade Interest

30. Kentucky Derby Pie – For the Love of Food

31. Mini Sweet Potato Pies – Food Folks and Fun

32. Mason Jar Banana Pudding – For the Love of Food

33. Peach Cobbler Pound Cake – Sweet Tea and Thyme

34. Rhubarb Cobbler – For the Love of Food

35. Chocolate Lovers Mississippi Mud Pie – For the Love of Food

36. Grandma’s Blackberry Cobbler – Homemade Interest

37. Autumn Cranberry Apple Chutney – Not Entirely Average

38. Pumpkin Pecan Pie Dump Cake – For the Love of Food

39. Pineapple Casserole – Cincy Shopper

40. Holiday Fruit Cake – For the Love of Food

41. Air Fryer Cornbread Cake with Candied Bacon and Honey Buttercream – Xoxo Bella