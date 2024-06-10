125+ Southern Style Holiday Recipes (2024)

Happy Holidays from my family to yours!
My Southern family enjoys making all our signature, passed down recipes year after year.
These Southern favorites are a hit with my family and are perfect for holiday meals big and small.
Check out over 125 of the Best Southern Style Holiday Recipes below!
Breakfasts:
1. Red Velvet Waffles with Cream Cheese Glaze – For the Love of Food
2. Biscuits and Gravy Casserole – Cincy Shopper
3. Southern Shrimp & Grits Pie – Intelligent Domestications
4. Biscuit and Sausage Gravy Casserole – For the Love of Food
5. Sweet Potato Breakfast Biscuits – How Sweet Eats
6. Southern Eggs Benedict – My Turn For Us
7. Savory Bacon and Gouda Bread Pudding – For the Love of Food
8. French Toast Bake with Egg Nog & Cranberry Pecan Topping – Southern Discourse
9. Overnight Bread Pudding Breakfast Casserole – For the Love of Food
10. Simple Chicken Fried Steak – Cincy Shopper
11. Stuffed Breakfast Biscuits – Around My Family Table
12. New Orleans Beignets – For the Love of Food
13. Farmhouse Breakfast Casserole – Southern Discourse
14. Wild Blueberry Buttery Grits – For the Love of Food
Appetizers:
1. Baked Cheesy Black Eyed Pea Dip – For the Love of Food
2. Southern Hushpuppies – Homemade Interest
3. Game Day Southern Deviled Eggs – For the Love of Food
4. Bisquick Sausage Balls – Bites with Bri
5. Air Fried Okra – A Beautiful Mess
6. Kentucky Hot Brown Boxtys with White Cheddar Sauce – For the Love of Food
7. Easy Bisquick Sausage Balls – The Novice Chef
8. Southern Pimento Cheese – All Recipes
9. Barbecue Armadillo Eggs – For the Love of Food
10. Pimento Cheese Dip – Tastes of Lizzy T
11. Fried Deviled Eggs with Chow Chow Relish – For the Love of Food
12. Bourbon Pecan Brie Bites in Phyllo Cups – Grits and Pinecones
13. Hot Artichoke Dip – For the Love of Food
14. Southern Cheese Straws – Julia’s Simply Southern
Entrees:
1. Hot Chicken Salad Casserole – For the Love of Food
2. Southern Sweet Tea Brined Turkey Breast – Cooking with Janica
3. Leftover Holiday Ham Baked Sliders – For the Love of Food
4. Southern Pecan Glazed Ham – Noshing with the Nolands
5. Crockpot Blackberry Glazed Ham – For the Love of Food
6. Cajun Turkey – Foxes Love Lemons
7. Twice Baked Shrimp Stuffed Potatoes – For the Love of Food
8. Southern Style Chicken and Dressing – Home at Cedar Springs Farm
9. Crockpot Brown Sugar Pineapple Ham – For the Love of Food
10. Deep Fry Turkey the Easy Way – An Alli Event
11. Grilled Turkey Legs – For the Love of Food
12. Blackened Roast Turkey – The Spiffy Cookie
13. Crock-Pot Mississippi Pot Roast – For the Love of Food
14. Crockpot Turkey Legs – Dizzy Busy and Hungry
15. Harvest Chicken Pot Pies in Pumpkin Bowls – For the Love of Food
16. Southern Style Ham and Beans – Reuse Grow Enjoy
17. Bourbon Glazed Kentucky Hot Brown Turkey Burgers – For the Love of Food
18. How To Smoke A Turkey On A Pellet Grill – The Urban Cowgirl
19. Kentucky Hot Brown Sandwich – For the Love of Food
20. Cajun Shrimp and Grits with Garlic Kale – Little Spice Jar
21. Pioneer Woman’s Roasted Thanksgiving Turkey – For the Love of Food
22.Gouda Grits with Smoky Brown Butter Shrimp – How Sweet Eats
Side Dishes:
1. Southern Fried Cabbage – For the Love of Food
2. Easy Sweet Potato Casserole – Belly Full
3. Duck Dynasty Mashed Potato Casserole – For the Love of Food
4. Cheesy Hashbrown Potatoes – Bites with Bri
5. Southern Broccoli Cornbread – For the Love of Food
6. Southern Baked Mac and Cheese with Breadcrumbs – Drive Me Hungry
7. Southern Broccoli Casserole – Fantabulosity
8. Brown Sugar Honey Glazed Carrots – Bites with Bri
9. Deliciously Cooked Canned Black Eyed Peas – 24 Bite
10. Southern Slow Cooked Green Beans with Bacon – For the Love of Food
11. Scalloped Corn – Recipes from a Pantry
12. Southern Candied Yams – The Suburban Soapbox
13. Southern Instant Pot Collard Greens – My Sequined Life
14. Southern Baked Beans – My Kitchen Serenity
15. Slow Cooked Southern Lima Beans – For the Love of Food
16. Southern Cheese Pudding – Nibble and Dine
17. Air Fryer Bacon Loaded Cornbread Pudding – Corn Casserole – Xoxo Bella
18. Brown Butter French Green Beans With Toasted Pecans – Not Entirely Average
19. Easy Creamy Cauliflower and Broccoli Au Gratin – Run Lift Eat Repeat
20. Ultimate Sweet Potato Casserole – For the Love of Food
21. Southern Cornbread Dressing – A Pinch of Healthy
22. Old Fashioned Candied Sweet Potatoes – Sweet Tea and Thyme
23. Loaded Pumpkin Grits – For the Love of Food
24. Southern Squash Casserole – Flavor Mosaic
25. Southern Baked Mac and Cheese – Sweet Tea and Thyme
26. Squash Souffle Casserole – For the Love of Food
27. Cornbread Stuffing with Smoked Sausage – Cooking with Janica
28. Sweet Corn Spoonbread Casserole – For the Love of Food
29. Southern Candied Sweet Potatoes – Home at Cedar Springs Farm
30. Praline Sweet Potatoes – A Red Spatula
31. Parmesan Creamed Spinach – For the Love of Food
32. Super Flaky Biscuits – Gift of Hospitality
33. Baked Bean Casserole with Apples and Bacon – For the Love of Food
34. Maple Bourbon Butternut Squash With Bacon – Biscuits and Burlap
35. Lucky Collard Greens – For the Love of Food
36. Succotash – A Thanksgiving Classic – Gypsy Plate
37. Easy Cheesy Funeral Potatoes for a Crowd – For the Love of Food
38. Chorizo Cornbread Stuffing – The Spiffy Cookie
39. Paula Deen’s Green Bean Casserole -For the Love of Food
Desserts:
1. Southern Pecan Pie – For the Love of Food
2. The Best Chocolate Pecan Pie – Belle of the Kitchen
3. Paula Deen Pumpkin Cheesecake – Simply Scrumptious Eats
4. Sweet Potato Cupcakes with Marshmallow Meringue Frosting – The Suburban Soapbox
5. Southern Honey Butter Cream Biscuits and Chocolate Gravy – For the Love of Food
6. Almond Apple Pie – Loving Living Lancaster
7. Mini Sweet Potato Cakes with Sticky Caramel Sauce – Cooking with Carlee
8. Brown Butter Bourbon Chess Pie – Barley and Sage
9. Kentucky Pecan Bourbon Balls – For the Love of Food
10. Apple Bottom Bourbon Pecan Cheesecake – Not Entirely Average
11. New Orleans Bananas Foster – For the Love of Food
12. Brown Butter Black Bottom Sweet Potato Pie – Chenee Today
13. Kentucky Bourbon Pecan Tassies – For the Love of Food
14. Southern Peach Cobbler – Razzle Dazzle Life
15. Honey Peanut Pie Tassies – Grits and Gouda
16. Pecan Pralines – For the Love of Food
17. – Homemade Pecan and Bourbon Chocolate Chip Cookies-Baker By Nature
18. Cream Puffs – For the Love of Food
19. Pecan Upside Down Cake – Spatula Desserts
20. Easy Banana Pudding – Nums the Word
21. Blueberry Honey Cornbread – For the Love of Food
22. Honey Roasted Peanut Pie – Grits and Gouda
23. Eggnog Pound Cake – For the Love of Food
24. Chocolate Chess Pie – Menu of Musings
25. Mini Derby Pies – If You Give A Blonde A Kitchen
26. Skillet Peach Cobbler – For the Love of Food
27. Buttermilk Pie – Food Folks and Fun
28. Red Velvet and Cream Cheese Oreo Cookies – For the Love of Food
29. The BEST Hummingbird Cake – Homemade Interest
30. Kentucky Derby Pie – For the Love of Food
31. Mini Sweet Potato Pies – Food Folks and Fun
32. Mason Jar Banana Pudding – For the Love of Food
33. Peach Cobbler Pound Cake – Sweet Tea and Thyme
34. Rhubarb Cobbler – For the Love of Food
35. Chocolate Lovers Mississippi Mud Pie – For the Love of Food
36. Grandma’s Blackberry Cobbler – Homemade Interest
37. Autumn Cranberry Apple Chutney – Not Entirely Average
38. Pumpkin Pecan Pie Dump Cake – For the Love of Food
39. Pineapple Casserole – Cincy Shopper
40. Holiday Fruit Cake – For the Love of Food
41. Air Fryer Cornbread Cake with Candied Bacon and Honey Buttercream – Xoxo Bella