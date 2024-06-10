125+ Southern Style Holiday Recipes (2024)

Table of Contents
Breakfasts: 1. Red Velvet Waffles with Cream Cheese Glaze – For the Love of Food 4. Biscuit and Sausage Gravy Casserole – For the Love of Food 7. Savory Bacon and Gouda Bread Pudding – For the Love of Food 9. Overnight Bread Pudding Breakfast Casserole – For the Love of Food 12. New Orleans Beignets – For the Love of Food 14. Wild Blueberry Buttery Grits – For the Love of Food Appetizers: 1. Baked Cheesy Black Eyed Pea Dip – For the Love of Food 3. Game Day Southern Deviled Eggs – For the Love of Food 6. Kentucky Hot Brown Boxtys with White Cheddar Sauce – For the Love of Food 9. Barbecue Armadillo Eggs – For the Love of Food 11. Fried Deviled Eggs with Chow Chow Relish – For the Love of Food 13. Hot Artichoke Dip – For the Love of Food Entrees: 1. Hot Chicken Salad Casserole – For the Love of Food 3. Leftover Holiday Ham Baked Sliders – For the Love of Food 5. Crockpot Blackberry Glazed Ham – For the Love of Food 7. Twice Baked Shrimp Stuffed Potatoes – For the Love of Food 9. Crockpot Brown Sugar Pineapple Ham – For the Love of Food 11. Grilled Turkey Legs – For the Love of Food 13. Crock-Pot Mississippi Pot Roast – For the Love of Food 15. Harvest Chicken Pot Pies in Pumpkin Bowls – For the Love of Food 17. Bourbon Glazed Kentucky Hot Brown Turkey Burgers – For the Love of Food 19. Kentucky Hot Brown Sandwich – For the Love of Food 21. Pioneer Woman’s Roasted Thanksgiving Turkey – For the Love of Food Side Dishes: 1. Southern Fried Cabbage – For the Love of Food 3. Duck Dynasty Mashed Potato Casserole – For the Love of Food 5. Southern Broccoli Cornbread – For the Love of Food 10. Southern Slow Cooked Green Beans with Bacon – For the Love of Food 15. Slow Cooked Southern Lima Beans – For the Love of Food 20. Ultimate Sweet Potato Casserole – For the Love of Food 23. Loaded Pumpkin Grits – For the Love of Food 26. Squash Souffle Casserole – For the Love of Food 28. Sweet Corn Spoonbread Casserole – For the Love of Food 31. Parmesan Creamed Spinach – For the Love of Food 33. Baked Bean Casserole with Apples and Bacon – For the Love of Food 35. Lucky Collard Greens – For the Love of Food 37. Easy Cheesy Funeral Potatoes for a Crowd – For the Love of Food 39. Paula Deen’s Green Bean Casserole -For the Love of Food Desserts: 1. Southern Pecan Pie – For the Love of Food 5. Southern Honey Butter Cream Biscuits and Chocolate Gravy – For the Love of Food 9. Kentucky Pecan Bourbon Balls – For the Love of Food 11. New Orleans Bananas Foster – For the Love of Food 13. Kentucky Bourbon Pecan Tassies – For the Love of Food 16. Pecan Pralines – For the Love of Food 18. Cream Puffs – For the Love of Food 21. Blueberry Honey Cornbread – For the Love of Food 23. Eggnog Pound Cake – For the Love of Food 26. Skillet Peach Cobbler – For the Love of Food 28. Red Velvet and Cream Cheese Oreo Cookies – For the Love of Food 30. Kentucky Derby Pie – For the Love of Food 32. Mason Jar Banana Pudding – For the Love of Food 34. Rhubarb Cobbler – For the Love of Food 35. Chocolate Lovers Mississippi Mud Pie – For the Love of Food 38. Pumpkin Pecan Pie Dump Cake – For the Love of Food 40. Holiday Fruit Cake – For the Love of Food

125+ Southern Style Holiday Recipes (1)

Happy Holidays from my family to yours!

My Southern family enjoys making all our signature, passed down recipes year after year.

These Southern favorites are a hit with my family and are perfect for holiday meals big and small.

Check out over 125 of the Best Southern Style Holiday Recipes below!

125+ Southern Style Holiday Recipes (2)

125+ Southern Style Holiday Recipes (3)

Breakfasts:

1. Red Velvet Waffles with Cream Cheese Glaze – For the Love of Food

2. Biscuits and Gravy Casserole – Cincy Shopper

3. Southern Shrimp & Grits Pie – Intelligent Domestications

125+ Southern Style Holiday Recipes (4)

4. Biscuit and Sausage Gravy Casserole – For the Love of Food

5. Sweet Potato Breakfast Biscuits – How Sweet Eats

6. Southern Eggs Benedict – My Turn For Us

125+ Southern Style Holiday Recipes (5)

7. Savory Bacon and Gouda Bread Pudding – For the Love of Food

8. French Toast Bake with Egg Nog & Cranberry Pecan Topping – Southern Discourse

125+ Southern Style Holiday Recipes (6)

9. Overnight Bread Pudding Breakfast Casserole – For the Love of Food

10. Simple Chicken Fried Steak – Cincy Shopper

11. Stuffed Breakfast Biscuits – Around My Family Table

125+ Southern Style Holiday Recipes (7)

12. New Orleans Beignets – For the Love of Food

13. Farmhouse Breakfast Casserole – Southern Discourse

125+ Southern Style Holiday Recipes (8)

14. Wild Blueberry Buttery Grits – For the Love of Food

125+ Southern Style Holiday Recipes (9)

Appetizers:

1. Baked Cheesy Black Eyed Pea Dip – For the Love of Food

2. Southern Hushpuppies – Homemade Interest

125+ Southern Style Holiday Recipes (10)

3. Game Day Southern Deviled Eggs – For the Love of Food

4. Bisquick Sausage Balls – Bites with Bri

5. Air Fried Okra – A Beautiful Mess

125+ Southern Style Holiday Recipes (11)

6. Kentucky Hot Brown Boxtys with White Cheddar Sauce – For the Love of Food

7. Easy Bisquick Sausage Balls – The Novice Chef

8. Southern Pimento Cheese – All Recipes

125+ Southern Style Holiday Recipes (12)

9. Barbecue Armadillo Eggs – For the Love of Food

10. Pimento Cheese Dip – Tastes of Lizzy T

125+ Southern Style Holiday Recipes (13)

11. Fried Deviled Eggs with Chow Chow Relish – For the Love of Food

12. Bourbon Pecan Brie Bites in Phyllo Cups – Grits and Pinecones

125+ Southern Style Holiday Recipes (14)

13. Hot Artichoke Dip – For the Love of Food

14. Southern Cheese Straws – Julia’s Simply Southern

125+ Southern Style Holiday Recipes (15)

See Also
South Dakota Kuchen Recipe- A Volga German LegacyThe Best Recipe for Italian Anise Cookies27 Best Authentic Austria Food & Austrian Recipes In 2024Old Fashioned Sloppy Joes Recipe

Entrees:

1. Hot Chicken Salad Casserole – For the Love of Food

2. Southern Sweet Tea Brined Turkey Breast – Cooking with Janica

125+ Southern Style Holiday Recipes (16)

3. Leftover Holiday Ham Baked Sliders – For the Love of Food

4. Southern Pecan Glazed Ham – Noshing with the Nolands

125+ Southern Style Holiday Recipes (17)

5. Crockpot Blackberry Glazed Ham – For the Love of Food

6. Cajun Turkey – Foxes Love Lemons

125+ Southern Style Holiday Recipes (18)

7. Twice Baked Shrimp Stuffed Potatoes – For the Love of Food

8. Southern Style Chicken and Dressing – Home at Cedar Springs Farm

125+ Southern Style Holiday Recipes (19)

9. Crockpot Brown Sugar Pineapple Ham – For the Love of Food

10. Deep Fry Turkey the Easy Way – An Alli Event

125+ Southern Style Holiday Recipes (20)

11. Grilled Turkey Legs – For the Love of Food

12. Blackened Roast Turkey – The Spiffy Cookie

125+ Southern Style Holiday Recipes (21)

13. Crock-Pot Mississippi Pot Roast – For the Love of Food

14. Crockpot Turkey Legs – Dizzy Busy and Hungry

125+ Southern Style Holiday Recipes (22)

15. Harvest Chicken Pot Pies in Pumpkin Bowls – For the Love of Food

16. Southern Style Ham and Beans – Reuse Grow Enjoy

125+ Southern Style Holiday Recipes (23)

17. Bourbon Glazed Kentucky Hot Brown Turkey Burgers – For the Love of Food

18. How To Smoke A Turkey On A Pellet Grill – The Urban Cowgirl

125+ Southern Style Holiday Recipes (24)

19. Kentucky Hot Brown Sandwich – For the Love of Food

20. Cajun Shrimp and Grits with Garlic Kale – Little Spice Jar

125+ Southern Style Holiday Recipes (25)

21. Pioneer Woman’s Roasted Thanksgiving Turkey – For the Love of Food

22.Gouda Grits with Smoky Brown Butter Shrimp – How Sweet Eats

125+ Southern Style Holiday Recipes (26)

Side Dishes:

1. Southern Fried Cabbage – For the Love of Food

2. Easy Sweet Potato Casserole – Belly Full

125+ Southern Style Holiday Recipes (27)

3. Duck Dynasty Mashed Potato Casserole – For the Love of Food

4. Cheesy Hashbrown Potatoes – Bites with Bri

125+ Southern Style Holiday Recipes (28)

5. Southern Broccoli Cornbread – For the Love of Food

6. Southern Baked Mac and Cheese with Breadcrumbs – Drive Me Hungry

7. Southern Broccoli Casserole – Fantabulosity

8. Brown Sugar Honey Glazed Carrots – Bites with Bri

9. Deliciously Cooked Canned Black Eyed Peas – 24 Bite

125+ Southern Style Holiday Recipes (29)

10. Southern Slow Cooked Green Beans with Bacon – For the Love of Food

11. Scalloped Corn – Recipes from a Pantry

12. Southern Candied Yams – The Suburban Soapbox

13. Southern Instant Pot Collard Greens – My Sequined Life

14. Southern Baked Beans – My Kitchen Serenity

See Also
Swedish Cardamon Bread Recipe on Food52

125+ Southern Style Holiday Recipes (30)

15. Slow Cooked Southern Lima Beans – For the Love of Food

16. Southern Cheese Pudding – Nibble and Dine

17. Air Fryer Bacon Loaded Cornbread Pudding – Corn Casserole – Xoxo Bella

18. Brown Butter French Green Beans With Toasted Pecans – Not Entirely Average

19. Easy Creamy Cauliflower and Broccoli Au Gratin – Run Lift Eat Repeat

125+ Southern Style Holiday Recipes (31)

20. Ultimate Sweet Potato Casserole – For the Love of Food

21. Southern Cornbread Dressing – A Pinch of Healthy

22. Old Fashioned Candied Sweet Potatoes – Sweet Tea and Thyme

125+ Southern Style Holiday Recipes (32)

23. Loaded Pumpkin Grits – For the Love of Food

24. Southern Squash Casserole – Flavor Mosaic

25. Southern Baked Mac and Cheese – Sweet Tea and Thyme

125+ Southern Style Holiday Recipes (33)

26. Squash Souffle Casserole – For the Love of Food

27. Cornbread Stuffing with Smoked Sausage – Cooking with Janica

125+ Southern Style Holiday Recipes (34)

28. Sweet Corn Spoonbread Casserole – For the Love of Food

29. Southern Candied Sweet Potatoes – Home at Cedar Springs Farm

30. Praline Sweet Potatoes – A Red Spatula

125+ Southern Style Holiday Recipes (35)

31. Parmesan Creamed Spinach – For the Love of Food

32. Super Flaky Biscuits – Gift of Hospitality

125+ Southern Style Holiday Recipes (36)

33. Baked Bean Casserole with Apples and Bacon – For the Love of Food

34. Maple Bourbon Butternut Squash With Bacon – Biscuits and Burlap

125+ Southern Style Holiday Recipes (37)

35. Lucky Collard Greens – For the Love of Food

36. Succotash – A Thanksgiving Classic – Gypsy Plate

125+ Southern Style Holiday Recipes (38)

37. Easy Cheesy Funeral Potatoes for a Crowd – For the Love of Food

38. Chorizo Cornbread Stuffing – The Spiffy Cookie

125+ Southern Style Holiday Recipes (39)

39. Paula Deen’s Green Bean Casserole -For the Love of Food

125+ Southern Style Holiday Recipes (40)

Desserts:

1. Southern Pecan Pie – For the Love of Food

2. The Best Chocolate Pecan Pie – Belle of the Kitchen

3. Paula Deen Pumpkin Cheesecake – Simply Scrumptious Eats

4. Sweet Potato Cupcakes with Marshmallow Meringue Frosting – The Suburban Soapbox

125+ Southern Style Holiday Recipes (41)

5. Southern Honey Butter Cream Biscuits and Chocolate Gravy – For the Love of Food

6. Almond Apple Pie – Loving Living Lancaster

7. Mini Sweet Potato Cakes with Sticky Caramel Sauce – Cooking with Carlee

8. Brown Butter Bourbon Chess Pie – Barley and Sage

125+ Southern Style Holiday Recipes (42)

9. Kentucky Pecan Bourbon Balls – For the Love of Food

10. Apple Bottom Bourbon Pecan Cheesecake – Not Entirely Average

125+ Southern Style Holiday Recipes (43)

11. New Orleans Bananas Foster – For the Love of Food

12. Brown Butter Black Bottom Sweet Potato Pie – Chenee Today

125+ Southern Style Holiday Recipes (44)

13. Kentucky Bourbon Pecan Tassies – For the Love of Food

14. Southern Peach Cobbler – Razzle Dazzle Life

15. Honey Peanut Pie Tassies – Grits and Gouda

125+ Southern Style Holiday Recipes (45)

16. Pecan Pralines – For the Love of Food

17. – Homemade Pecan and Bourbon Chocolate Chip Cookies-Baker By Nature

125+ Southern Style Holiday Recipes (46)

18. Cream Puffs – For the Love of Food

19. Pecan Upside Down Cake – Spatula Desserts

20. Easy Banana Pudding – Nums the Word

125+ Southern Style Holiday Recipes (47)

21. Blueberry Honey Cornbread – For the Love of Food

22. Honey Roasted Peanut Pie – Grits and Gouda

125+ Southern Style Holiday Recipes (48)

23. Eggnog Pound Cake – For the Love of Food

24. Chocolate Chess Pie – Menu of Musings

25. Mini Derby Pies – If You Give A Blonde A Kitchen

125+ Southern Style Holiday Recipes (49)

26. Skillet Peach Cobbler – For the Love of Food

27. Buttermilk Pie – Food Folks and Fun

125+ Southern Style Holiday Recipes (50)

28. Red Velvet and Cream Cheese Oreo Cookies – For the Love of Food

29. The BEST Hummingbird Cake – Homemade Interest

125+ Southern Style Holiday Recipes (51)

30. Kentucky Derby Pie – For the Love of Food

31. Mini Sweet Potato Pies – Food Folks and Fun

125+ Southern Style Holiday Recipes (52)

32. Mason Jar Banana Pudding – For the Love of Food

33. Peach Cobbler Pound Cake – Sweet Tea and Thyme

125+ Southern Style Holiday Recipes (53)

34. Rhubarb Cobbler – For the Love of Food

125+ Southern Style Holiday Recipes (54)

35. Chocolate Lovers Mississippi Mud Pie – For the Love of Food

36. Grandma’s Blackberry Cobbler – Homemade Interest

37. Autumn Cranberry Apple Chutney – Not Entirely Average

125+ Southern Style Holiday Recipes (55)

38. Pumpkin Pecan Pie Dump Cake – For the Love of Food

39. Pineapple Casserole – Cincy Shopper

125+ Southern Style Holiday Recipes (56)

40. Holiday Fruit Cake – For the Love of Food

41. Air Fryer Cornbread Cake with Candied Bacon and Honey Buttercream – Xoxo Bella

125+ Southern Style Holiday Recipes (57)

125+ Southern Style Holiday Recipes (58)

125+ Southern Style Holiday Recipes (59)

125+ Southern Style Holiday Recipes (2024)
Top Articles
Split Pea Soup in Slow Cooker Recipe | ChefDeHome.com
25 Sensational Sweet Potato Recipes You Will Love
How Long Ring Stores Videos: 2024 Guide | Ring Video Storage Insights
Asher HaVon The Voice, Wiki, Age, Gay, Parents |
Latest Posts
These Turnip Recipes That Prove Just How Delicious the Veggie Can Be
Soup Season Is Here Again, So People Are Sharing Their Favorite Cozy Recipes
Article information

Author: Trent Wehner

Last Updated:

Views: 6491

Rating: 4.6 / 5 (56 voted)

Reviews: 87% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Trent Wehner

Birthday: 1993-03-14

Address: 872 Kevin Squares, New Codyville, AK 01785-0416

Phone: +18698800304764

Job: Senior Farming Developer

Hobby: Paintball, Calligraphy, Hunting, Flying disc, Lapidary, Rafting, Inline skating

Introduction: My name is Trent Wehner, I am a talented, brainy, zealous, light, funny, gleaming, attractive person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.