13 Best Smartwatches for Small Wrists: (2024 Guide & Reviews) - The Watches Geek (2024)

'' With a smartwatch running, you'll never run short of time.''

Are you looking for a smartwatch for small wrists?

No issues.

I'll mention some of the top-rated smartwatches for small wrists below.

Finding a smartwatch according to your wrist size could be very challenging, but what’s impossible if you search for it?

Below are several options for you that you can buy for small wrists.

Let's jump into the article to learn more about the best smartwatches for small wrists.

Which are the Best Smartwatches for Small Wrists?

Here are my recommended top 13 Best Smartwatches for Small Wrists:-

My friend drives his car rashly.

One day he went with his friends and had an accident.

He and his friends were not in the condition to inform someone else.

He was wearing an Apple Watch Series 8.

This smartwatch features a feature that the watch tells your family.

When he met the accident, the smartwatch informed his family, and they took him to the doctor.

The Apple Watch is made for people with small wrists.

My friend also has a small circumference in his hand, so he bought this smartwatch.

If you are a rash driver and want a smartwatch that will detect any incident, get your hands on this fantastic Apple Watch Series 8.

WHAT DO WE GET FROM THESE?

EASY CUSTOMISABLE:

It’s available in various sizes and materials with dozens of bands and watch faces.

INNOVATIVE SAFETY FEATURES:

This smartwatch also has a crash detector and fall detection that connects to you automatically in a severe car crash or hard fall.

It also has an SOS button that provides you with assistance.

ADVANCED HEALTH FEATURES:

It has temperature sensing, a breakthrough trait that provides insights into women’s health.

You can keep an eye on your blood oxygen.

You can take an ECG anytime.

Will notify you if you have an irregular rhythm.

And also it shows your sleep status.

COMPATIBLE:

It works seamlessly with your Apple device and services.

This also unlocks your MacBook automatically.

You can find machines with a tap and send money through Apple Pay.

It can be connected to the latest iPhone series.

DURABILITY:

This smartwatch is crack-resistant, dust-resistant, swim-proof and water-resistant.

FITNESS:

The fitness feature is enhanced and gives you new ways to train and workout performance.

APPS:

It has tens of thousands of applications right on your wrist.

It’s the perfect personal device for whatever you do.

STAY CONNECTED:

You can send messages, make a call, listen to music, use Siri, and get notified of every point.

It also has a GPS that works with iPhones and WiFi.

CONCLUSION:

This Apple Watch has the following features.

You can call or text anywhere from this smartwatch.

This watch also has GPS that works with iPhone or WiFi.

This smartwatch also unlocks your MacBook.

It also has a fitness feature that is enhanced and gives you new ways to train and workout performance.

Pros It’s sleek and light in weight.

It’s sleek and light in weight. It’s comfortable to wear.

It’s comfortable to wear. It’s compatible with iOS and WiFi.

It’s compatible with iOS and WiFi. It shows your all-day fitness progress.

It shows your all-day fitness progress. This smartwatch is water-resistant, dust-proof, and crack-resistant. Cons This smartwatch is expensive.

This smartwatch is expensive. It connects to the iPhone only. View on Amazon

My sister is a fitness trainer.

She’s a bit skinny, so she needed a smartwatch with a small wristband.

We visited several markets but couldn’t find a good option.

As a fitness freak, she needed a smartwatch that detects your fitness profile.

Looking towards all our requirements, we came across the Apple Watch Series 8.

When she bought it, she was Amazed by the quality of this smartwatch.

It detects your whole heart and fitness profile.

Moreover, you can have ECG any time of the day.

Also, it provides you with your sleep routine.

If you are a fitness freak with a small wrist, get your hands on this fantastic Apple Watch Series 8.

WHAT DO WE GET FROM THESE?

CELLULAR CONNECTIVITY:

You can send a text message, call, and stream music without your iPhone, even while travelling internationally.

You can also use the family setup system to manage Apple Watch with all family members who don’t have an iPhone.

CUSTOMISABLE:

It comes in various bands and watches faces with complications altered to whatever you are into.

SAFETY FEATURES:

This smartwatch also has crash and fall detection that connects to you automatically in a severe car crash or hard fall.

It also has an SOS button that provides you with assistance.

HEALTH FEATURES:

This smartwatch has advanced health features.

It provides deep insights into women’s health.

You can keep an eye on your blood oxygen, have ECG anytime, and get notified if you have an irregular Rhythm.

Also, it provides you with your sleep routine.

COMPATIBILITY:

It works with all Apple devices seamlessly. You must find your device with a tap and pay through the Apple Pay application.

It’s compatible with all iPhone series above iPhone 8.

DURABILITY:

This smartwatch is crack-resistant, waterproof, and dust resistant.

FITNESS:

It has an enhanced workout application that trains you and provides you with your fitness performance.

APPLICATIONS:

It has tens of thousands of applications right on your wrist.

It’s the perfect personal device for whatever you do.

CONCLUSION:

This Apple Watch comes with a wide variety of band and watch faces.

It has ten thousand applications right on your wrist.

You can listen to music, call, and text message even while travelling to an international country.

It provides you with your health, fitness, and sleep performance.

Pros It has a sleek design.

It has a sleek design. This smartwatch is light in weight.

This smartwatch is light in weight. It provides you with your all-day routine.

It provides you with your all-day routine. This smartwatch is durable and sturdy. Cons It’s only compatible with iOS.

It’s only compatible with iOS. It was a bit expensive. View on Amazon

Once my brother was looking for a smartwatch for a small wrist as he has a thin wrist.

He was unable to get a good option.

One day he asked me to buy him a suitable smartwatch for small wrists.

At that time, I didn’t know any type of these watches.

My brother and I went to the mall and came across the Motorola Moto Watch 100 smartwatch.

It’s made for small wrists and has a lightweight and sleek design.

It has a 1.3-circular LCD and a silicone band with an aluminium case.

It is beautiful and has wearable technology.

If you also want a sleek, designed smartwatch that fits small wrists, go for this fantastic smartwatch.

WHAT DO WE GET FROM THESE?

LIGHTWEIGHT, SLEEK, AND STYLISH:

c can use this smartwatch 24/7.

It has a 1.3 circular LCD, black silicone band, and aluminium case that provides you with comfort and aesthetics.

This smartwatch is beautiful and has all the wearable technology benefits.

BATTERY LIFE:

Can use this smartwatch for two weeks.

It doesn’t want you to charge it daily.

Motorola supports your goals and delivers the functionality you need.

It requires a 60 minutes charge to work with you.

Its battery timing is excellent.

FEEL YOUR RHYTHM:

This MOTO smartwatch sends notifications, reminders, health profiles, and more than 26 sports modes.

It’s very comfortable to wear all day.

A SECOND NATURE SMARTWATCH:

This smartwatch provides comfort, style, and accessibility that helps you work seamlessly in your life.

It works with Android, and it is easy to use.

LOOKS GOOD:

This smartwatch is waterproof and helps you stay active with your swimming routine.

It provides your health profile with a gyroscope, accelerometer, heart rate monitor, and much more.

This is a budget-friendly smartwatch.

CONCLUSION:

The MOTO smartwatch is waterproof, and it helps you stay active.

It also provides you with a health profile.

This smartwatch offers comfort, style, and accessibility that enables you to work seamlessly in your life.

It works with Android, and it’s easy to use.

It also sends notifications, reminders, health profiles, and more.

Pros This smartwatch is easy to use.

This smartwatch is easy to use. It has impressive battery life.

It has impressive battery life. This smartwatch is inexpensive.

This smartwatch is inexpensive. It provides you with your all-day rituals. Cons It doesn’t sync with Google Fit.

It doesn’t sync with Google Fit. This watch doesn’t light up on your left wrist. View on Amazon

My friend is a fitness freak.

She went to the mall to buy a smartwatch for herself.

She asked me to go with her.

We both went to the mall and came across the Amazfit Neo fitness retro smartwatch.

It was perfect for detecting the workout routine.

And above all, my friend needed a small wrist as her wrist is a bit thin.

This smartwatch detects your sleep and heart rate all day.

It will provide your sleep routine at various stages.

This smartwatch features retro styles that let you see the screen clearly under bright light.

So what are you guys waiting for?

Get your hands on this Amazfit neo to make your life easy.

WHAT DO WE GET FROM THESE?

HEART RATE AND SLEEP MONITORING:

This Amazfit smartwatch determines your heart rate 24/7.

It also monitors your sleep routine.

Once it’s synchronised, you can review the various sleep stages and quality.

RETRO DESIGN:

This smartwatch introduced retro styles that always display and lets you see the screen clearly under bright sunlight.

It also has a lift-to-wake feature that allows you to enable the watch quickly.

BATTERY LIFE:

The Amazfit neo fitness smartwatch has long battery life and power management capabilities.

You can also use it for up to 28 days in all-day usage and 37 days with normal usage with a single battery charge.

WATER-RESISTANT AND SPORTS MODES:

This smartwatch features durability and a PUR strap to provide waterproof properties.

Walking, running, cycling, and c can perform many more in every environment.

MESSAGE AND CALL NOTIFICATIONS:

This smartwatch is for men and women who can sync messages, notifications, emails, calls, reminders, and many more.

CONCLUSION:

The Amazfit NEO is designed for men and women who can sync messages, notifications, and all other applications.

This smartwatch features durability and is waterproof.

It also detects your heart rate and sleep schedule.

Retro style is inserted in this smartwatch to let you see the screen clearly under bright light.

Pros It is light in weight.

It is light in weight. It tracks your all-day rituals.

It tracks your all-day rituals. It’s budget-friendly.

It’s budget-friendly. This smartwatch is durable.

This smartwatch is durable. Its battery lasts a long.

Its battery lasts a long. It is waterproof.

It is waterproof. It’s step tracker is fantastic. Cons It gets sweaty if worn for a long time.

It gets sweaty if worn for a long time. Sometimes messages are not shown on the screen. View on Amazon

My friend is a heart doctor.

He needed a smartwatch that detects your heart and health profile.

She called me and asked me to research a good smartwatch.

Another requirement was she needed a smartwatch with a small wristband.

I already knew a website that sells smartwatches at a reasonable price.

This smartwatch was a bit pricey but worth every penny.

There I saw a Garmin hybrid smartwatch with authentic watch hands.

In this smartwatch, your health and heart profile are detected as well.

I asked her and placed an order for it.

When this watch came, she fell in love with it.

It helps you track your energy level, pulse rate, respiration, menstrual cycle, and many more.

Also, this smartwatch has an extraordinary battery life as c can use it for up to five days in smart mode and one week extra in simple watch mode.

If you are looking for a smartwatch with the exact requirements, get your hands on this fantastic smartwatch.

WHAT DO WE GET FROM THESE?

BATTERY LIFE:

This smartwatch has up to five days of battery life in smart mode and one extra week in watch mode.

NOTIFICATIONS:

You must connect your smartwatch to intelligent notifications for incoming calls, texts, calendar views, etc.

TRACK YOUR ENERGY LEVELS:

It helps you track your energy level, heart rate, respiration, menstruation cycle, stress, sleep, hydration, etc.

COMPATIBILITY:

It connects to your smartphone’s GPS to track outdoor activities like running, walking, cycling, etc.

Besides this, it also provides you with your fitness profile, including yoga, strength, cardio, and more.

TOUCHSCREEN:

This smartwatch has a hidden touchscreen that replies to your movement and is shown when you need it.

LOOK:

It effortlessly changes your look with quick-release watch bands.

CONCLUSION:

Garmin hybrid connects to your smartphone’s GPS to track all your activities, which include running, walking strength, cardio, and many more.

It helps you detect your health profile by energy levels, pulse rate, menstrual cycle, etc.

Pros It has impressive battery life.

It has impressive battery life. It fits your wrist perfectly.

It fits your wrist perfectly. It provides you with your all-day routine.

It provides you with your all-day routine. It is easy to use. Cons Its accuracy is terrible when connected to the iPhone.

Its accuracy is terrible when connected to the iPhone. It’s a bit pricey. View on Amazon

My sister is very slim.

She needs everything according to her size.

One day she was looking for a smartwatch for small wrists.

But she was unable to get one.

She went to the mall with me but could not get a good one.

When we decided to come back home, we saw a shop there claiming to have all types of smartwatches.

We went there and came across Garmin venu 2S.

It is made for smaller-sized wrists.

She tried it and bought it.

When she started using it regularly, she was astounded.

Can use its battery life for up to 7 hours in GPS mode with the music on.

Also, you will get your health profile with ten days of battery life.

A fitness profile is also provided that includes cardio, yoga, strength, etc.

So what are you guys waiting for?

Get your hands on this fantastic smartwatch with the perfect battery.

WHAT DO WE GET FROM THESE?

DISPLAY:

It comes in a bright AMOLED display with a variety of colours.

BATTERY LIFE:

Can use this smartwatch for up to 7 hours in GPS mode with music.

It also has a rapid charging and battery saver mode.

HEALTH PROFILE:

It will provide you with your health profile with a battery life of up to 10 days.

FITNESS PROFILE:

This smartwatch will also provide a fitness profile that includes cardio, yoga, strength, Pilates, etc.

APPLICATIONS:

You can download up to 650 songs on your smartwatch from several sites like Spotify and connect it to wireless headphones.

NOTIFICATIONS:

You can never miss a call, message, notification, or social media alert when connected to your smartphone.

COMPATIBILITY AND SAFETY:

When paired with your smartphone, it will notify you regarding your safety.

If an incident happens, it will detect the emergency and will inform your emergency contacts.

GPS:

This smartwatch has GPS sports mode that helps you keep moving, and includes walking, running, cycling, swimming, HIIT, golf, and so on.

CONCLUSION:

The Garmin Venu smartwatch has GPS sports mode that helps you keep moving through walking, running, cycling, swimming, golf, hockey, and many more.

When you pair this smartwatch with your smartphone, it will notify you regarding your safety.

It will detect the injury and inform your emergency contacts if a sudden incident happens.

Also, you can call, message, and notify social media apps.

Pros It’s perfect for every type of skin.

It’s perfect for every type of skin. It will monitor your health and fitness profile.

It will monitor your health and fitness profile. This smartwatch is pretty functional.

This smartwatch is pretty functional. It’s comfortable to wear. Cons It’s not scratch-proof.

It’s not scratch-proof. Sometimes it’s very laggy. View on Amazon

I bought the Withings ScanWatch smartwatch for my father as he’s a businessman and he needed a watch with good battery life.

I gifted it to my father, who was in love with this smartwatch as its excellent battery timing.

This smartwatch detects your heart rate with normal heart rhythm in 30 seconds via ECG.

Also, it has a rechargeable battery life that c can use for up to 30 days with regular use.

Moreover, in the watch box, you will get a charging cable too.

If you want a smartwatch with good battery life, get your hands on this great smartwatch.

WHAT DO WE GET FROM THESE?

ELECTROCARDIOGRAM:

This smartwatch detects heart rate with normal heart rhythm in 30 seconds via ECG.

SLEEP TRACKER:

It also detects your sleep and delivers a score based on light and deep sleep cycles, sleep duration, and wakeups.

WRIST-BASED OXIMETRY:

This smartwatch demands an oxygen saturation level in just 30 seconds.

24/7 ACTIVITY TRACKER:

It provides your workout performance, including fitness level, step tracking, etc.

DURABLE:

This smartwatch has a durable design with sapphire glass and a PMOLED screen featuring a rechargeable battery.

It also has a SpO2 sensor.

RECHARGEABLE BATTERY:

Can use it for up to 30 days with regular use.

A charging cable is included in the box.

COMPATIBILITY:

This smartwatch is compatible with iOS and android.

When it’s connected to a smartphone, you can call or text.

CONCLUSION:

The Withings smartwatch is compatible with iOS and Android.

It also has a rechargeable battery that can be used for up to 30 days with regular use.

In its box, a charging cable will also be included.

This smartwatch has a durable design with sapphire glass and a spO2 sensor.

It detects your sleep routine and delivers your sleep score to you.

Pros It has impressive battery life.

It has impressive battery life. You will get a constant-on display.

You will get a constant-on display. It’s easy to use.

It’s easy to use. It’s comfortable on your wrist.

It’s comfortable on your wrist. It’s easy to read. Cons The sleep data is only shown on the mobile phone screen.

The sleep data is only shown on the mobile phone screen. Will show no indication on the watch for charging. View on Amazon

As a fashion designer, I must visit several exhibitions at different times.

In this situation, I needed a smartwatch that was fashionable as well as practical.

I came across a smartwatch for women ladies’ smart bracelets.

This smartwatch is a bracelet but a smartwatch as well.

It also detects your health and fitness profile throughout the day.

It has a 1.09-inch HD touchscreen with high resolution.

It makes your life more convenient as it delivers your menstrual period reminder to you as well.

If you are looking for a fashionable and practical smartwatch, get your hands on this fantastic bracelet watch.

WHAT DO WE GET FROM THESE?

DESIGN:

This smartwatch is an all-rounder.

It’s designed like a bracelet that works with fashion as well as practical life.

It has a 1.09-inch HD touchscreen with high resolution.

Also, it has multiple dials.

This smartwatch makes your life more convenient as it delivers menstrual period reminders, weather conditions, music control, health profile and many more.

COMPATIBILITY:

This smartwatch also works as a fitness watch.

It helps you track steps, distance, calories burned, etc.

It has several workout modes that can adjust according to your preferences.

It’s compatible with iOS and Android devices.

REMINDER:

You can call, message, or use applications on this smartwatch.

You don’t have to check your phone again and again.

SPORTS MODE:

It has several sports modes to meet the needs of different fitness freaks.

You can also customise your exercise plans and get the performance of your workout routine.

HEALTH MONITORING:

As it’s equipped with an optical heart rate sensor, you can measure your heart rate, blood pressure, and oxygen saturation.

With the help of Bluetooth, you can connect it to your smartphone, and it will show you your sleep status.

It will let you understand your health better.

WATERPROOF:

This smartwatch is waterproof.

Can use it in the rain, sweat, and wash your hands, but you can’t swim with it.

This smartwatch has a 130 mAh battery life that can stand for 10-15 days with daily use.

CONCLUSION:

This smartwatch for ladies is waterproof, and can use it in the rain, sweat, and washing your hands.

It’s equipped with an optical heart rate sensor.

You can measure your heart rate, blood pressure, and oxygen saturation.

It will help you make your health better.

You can call, message, get notifications, and use applications in this smartwatch.

Pros This smartwatch is lightweight.

This smartwatch is lightweight. It’s easy to carry.

It’s easy to carry. It works as a fitness as well as a fashion watch.

It works as a fitness as well as a fashion watch. This smartwatch is budget-friendly. Cons You can’t reply to a message in it.

You can’t reply to a message in it. Its band is made from crystal, not silver. View on Amazon

Once my friend was looking for a smartwatch perfect for business and casual occasions.

Her hand has a very thin circumference, so it was difficult to find a smartwatch that fit her hand.

One day while scrolling down, I came across classic women’s smart bracelets.

It is designed for women who have small wrists.

This smartwatch can be used for all occasions, whether business or casual.

It has a 1.08 inches colourful screen. It’s comfortable to wear daily and gives a perfect vision.

If you also want to buy a 2-in-1 smartwatch for a small wrist, get your hands on this beautiful bracelet watch!

WHAT DO WE GET FROM THESE?

DESIGN:

It has a 1.08-inch HD colourful LCD screen and a stainless steel snap button with beautiful rhinestones.

It’s comfortable to wear and gives a perfect visual.

HEALTH:

This smartwatch has a 24-hour heart rate monitor, blood pressure test on the spot, and a night sleep routine.

It will monitor your heart rate daily, check your blood pressure, and check your sleep automatically.

PERSONAL ASSISTANT:

This smartwatch works as your assistant as it’s going to monitor your heart rate, and sleep, and motivates you for your health.

It also has other functions like reminder calls, time, pedometer, alarm clock, stopwatch, etc.

For women:

It’s designed especially for women.

It’s suitable for business and casual occasions, which makes you classy and elegant.

It’s not for young girls but women as well.

This smartwatch is perfect as a gift.

COMPATIBILITY AND BATTERY LIFE:

This smartwatch is compatible with iOS and android with higher versions of smartphones to notify for calls, messages, emails, calendars, and app notifications.

CONCLUSION:

The classic Siri smartwatch has a large 1.08-inch screen.

It’s comfortable to wear daily and gives a perfect vision.

It’s designed for women and is suitable for business and casual occasions that make you classy and elegant.

It’s not only for young girls but for women too.

Moreover, this smartwatch is compatible with iOS and android.

Pros It can be used as a bracelet too.

It can be used as a bracelet too. It has multiple functions.

It has multiple functions. It has a portable charger.

It has a portable charger. It improves your health and sleep.

It improves your health and sleep. It’s water-resistant. Cons Its battery timing is less.

Its battery timing is less. It’s not durable. View on Amazon

My friend is fond of collecting smartwatches.

Her wrist is a bit small.

So she can’t find a smartwatch according to her wrist.

One day when we both went to the mall, we saw Garmin Venu 2.

This smartwatch has 25 sports modes and tracks your sleep rituals.

The battery can last up to 9 days in smartwatch mode and 8 hours with GPS and music on.

Also, you can download 650 songs to your smartwatch.

Get yourself a beautiful smartwatch.

WHAT DO WE GET FROM THESE?

SPORTS APP:

This smartwatch has 25 sports applications which include walking, running, swimming, golf, and many more.

You can use preloaded workouts that include strength, cardio, Pilates etc.

Which are also monitored on this smartwatch.

TRACKING:

It tracks sleep routines, body battery levels, fitness, stress, and many others.

Connecting to your smartphone also informs your emergency contacts if any incident happens.

It will detect your live location and send it to your contacts.

BATTERY AND MUSIC:

You can also make and take calls from your wrist when connected to your smartphone.

You are capable of downloading 650 songs to your smartwatch.

Its battery life is up to nine days in smartwatch mode and 8 hours with GPS and music on.

Also, it has rapid charging and battery-saving features.

CONCLUSION:

The Garmin Venu 2 is capable of making and receiving calls and text messages.

Its battery life is up to 9 days in smartwatch mode and 8 hours with GPS and music on.

It also tracks your sleep and health profiles.

Moreover, this smartwatch detects injuries and incidents too.

Pros It has amazing battery life.

It has amazing battery life. It keeps your health on track.

It keeps your health on track. This smartwatch is user-friendly.

This smartwatch is user-friendly. It keeps your fitness on track.

It keeps your fitness on track. A longer band can also be attached to it. Cons It’s a bit expensive.

It’s a bit expensive. Its touch screen is a bit slow. View on Amazon

One day my friend was looking for a smartwatch as she started going jogging.

We went to the mall and researched smartwatches that detect your health and fitness.

In the mall, we came across a Garmin forerunner.

It’s the best option if you choose to go running daily.

This smartwatch has a coloured display and it’s easy to read in the sunlight.

Also, the battery lasts for up to 15 days in smartwatch mode and 42 hours in GPS mode.

So what are you guys waiting for?

Get your hands on this amazing smartwatch for running.

WHAT DO WE GET FROM THESE?

DISPLAY:

This smartwatch has a coloured display and it’s easy to read in daylight.

BATTERY LIFE:

Its battery lasts for up to 15 days in smartwatch mode.

Also, it lasts for 42 hours in GPS mode and 80 hours in ultraTrac mode.

TOUCHSCREEN:

This smartwatch has a responsive touchscreen.

With a click and swipe, the buttons can be controlled.

NAVIGATION:

It also has access to multiple navigation satellite systems and access to multiple frequencies.

It provides you with an accurate profile of how far and how fast you have run.

TRAINING READINESS:

When you wake up, you will get a training readiness score which is based on your sleep quality, recovery, and many more.

You will be notified so that you know whether it’s a good or a bad day.

WIDGET:

This smartwatch is going to notify you with a race widget that provides training tips, and suggests daily workouts, weather, and performance.

HEALTH PROFILE:

By using new indicators, you will be able to get HRV status, your workout history, and training status insight.

It will let you know whether you are on the right path or not.

CONCLUSION:

The garmin forerunner has new indicators from which you can get HRV status, workout status, and training status insight.

When you wake up you will get a training readiness score which is based on your sleep quality, recovery, and many more.

It also has access to multiple navigation satellite systems.

Pros A responsive touchscreen.

A responsive touchscreen. Battery can last for upto 15 days.

Battery can last for upto 15 days. Provide you with HRV status.

Provide you with HRV status. Coloured display.

Coloured display. Provide you with a sleep score.

Provide you with a sleep score. Pregnancy tracking is included. Cons Bluetooth is problematic while connecting.

Bluetooth is problematic while connecting. Expensive. View on Amazon

Once my sister was looking for a smartwatch for her kid.

She needed a watch which had an adjustable strap as her wrist is small.

But she was unable to get a good option.

One day she asked me to suggest a good choice for a smartwatch.

I know about the iConnect by Timex kids active 37mm smartwatch.

I told her, and she bought it on my recommendation.

When she received her smartwatch, her daughter fell in love with it.

Now her daughter wears it while going to school, and she can easily adjust the strap.

Also, it provides your kid’s all-day fitness profile, whether you are ready to work out or still need time to recover.

So what are you guys waiting for?

Get your hands on this beautiful smartwatch and make your kids’ lives easy.

WHAT DO WE GET FROM THESE?

ADJUSTABLE:

This smartwatch has an adjustable 20mm resin strap that fits up to an 8-inch wrist circumference.

It has a resin-lightweight square case.

DISPLAY:

It has a coloured display LCD with customisable watch faces.

Also, it is easy to use and it’s compatible with iOS and android.

NOTIFICATIONS:

You can set goals for kids to reach and receive notifications.

You can download different apps in it like basketball games, local weather updates, and phone finder.

MONITORING:

It monitors your heart rate, and sleeps, and also has a sport mode in it.

BATTERY LIFE:

This smartwatch has a rechargeable battery with up to 5-day battery life, saving your watch from the water.

AGE:

People aged 6 and above can wear this.

CONCLUSION:

The iconnect by timex has an adjustable 20mm resin strap that fits up to 8 inches according to the wrist.

It has a rechargeable battery with up to a 5-day battery life.

Also, kids with age 6 and above can wear this smartwatch.

It also monitors your heart rate, sleep, and also sports activities.

Pros Standby 5 days battery life.

Standby 5 days battery life. Coloured LCD screen.

Coloured LCD screen. Adjustable 20mm resin strap.

Adjustable 20mm resin strap. Lightweight resin square case.

Lightweight resin square case. Monitor your heart rate, sleep, and sports. Cons Can’t be used without an app.

Can’t be used without an app. Not durable. View on Amazon

Once, I bought Michael Kors Gen 6 for my wife.

She’s fond of wearing smartwatches, so I had to buy this fantastic watch for her.

When I gifted it to her, she fell in love with this smartwatch as it tracks your health and fitness profiles.

It’s compatible with iOS and Android.

Moreover, it has a colourful visual display with a higher pixel count, and you can also personalise watch faces.

She was so impressed by this smartwatch and its quality.

WHAT DO WE GET FROM THESE?

COMPATIBILITY:

This smartwatch is compatible with iOS and android.

It has introduced 30% enhanced performance.

It provides you with improved power and a reliable connection with Bluetooth.

ACTIVITY MODES:

This smartwatch tracks your activities like steps, sleep, cardio, heart rate, and blood oxygen.

Its activity mode has been attached to GPS to track your distance.

It has improved fitness and health apps.

DISPLAY:

It is always displayed with colourful vision and a higher pixel count.

You can personalise your watch face according to your preferences.

It has thousands of applications like music, social, news, podcast, and many more.

NOTIFICATIONS:

When your smartphone is connected to this smartwatch, you’ll be able to get notified of any calls or messages.

You can answer a call from this smartwatch.

It also has a speaker, microphone, and customized buttons.

BATTERY LIFE:

The magnetic charger helps the smartwatch charge rapidly up to 80% in 30 minutes.

It has several battery modes too.

This smartwatch is also swimproof.

CONCLUSION:

The Michael Kors Gen 6 comes with a magnetic charger that helps charge the smartwatch in less time.

It is swim-proof.

Also, you can connect your smartphone to this smartwatch to get notifications for calls, messages, and social media.

You can also answer calls from your watch.

It has a colourful vision display with a higher pixel count.

Pros This smartwatch is swim-proof.

This smartwatch is swim-proof. It has impressive battery life.

It has impressive battery life. The display is colourful with high pixels.

The display is colourful with high pixels. It has a magnetic charger. Cons It doesn’t work well with an iPhone.

It doesn’t work well with an iPhone. Too expensive. View on Amazon

Ending paragraph:

We have finalised our discussion about the best smartwatches for small wrists.

Do you guys have experience with the best smartwatches for small wrists?

What are your thoughts on them?

Is there any smartwatch you love to give that I didn’t mention in this article?

Would you please leave your comments below?

