14 Android Phone Speaker Fixes (2024)

Your Android phone might go silent all of a sudden or while you're on a call or listening to something else. Here are some solutions we've found for why this problem happens and what you can do to fix it.

If your phone is damaged from water or by dropping it, the speakers might be physically broken, and you'll need to get them repaired/replaced.

Otherwise, there are several not-so-serious reasons your speaker isn't working:

We've found that following these steps in order will help to uncover the cause of the problem:

Instructions in this article apply broadly to all smartphones and tablets running the Android OS.

Turn on the speaker. If you've placed your phone on the tabletop to use in speaker mode, make sure the speaker is turned on. Otherwise, the sound will only come out of the earpiece, which isn't as easy to hear. Usually, there's an icon to tap to turn on the speaker.

Turn up the in-call volume. If the speaker is enabled, the volume may be too low. Press the volume up button on your phone to increase the volume.

Adjust the app sound settings. Some apps, like Facebook, allow you to mute the sound separately from the main volume control. Check the app's sound settings if you don't hear sound in one particular application.

Verify that the media volume isn’t turned down or off. This option is in the Settings app; move the Media volume slider to the right to increase its volume. How you get there depends on your specific phone. Try Settings > Sound & vibration, or Settings > Sounds and vibration > Volume. Alternatively, press the volume up or volume down button, then tap the menu button from that pop-up to see volume controls.

Turn off Do Not Disturb if it's enabled. This handy feature, which blocks all alerts, could be the culprit for no sound. The quickest way to turn this off is to swipe down from the top of the screen and tap the Do Not Disturb toggle from the Quick Settings menu. Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) displays the following options: Total silence, Alarms only, and Priority only.

Ask the caller to unmute themselves. This sounds like a no-brainer, but it's actually quite easy to accidentally tap the button. If you don't hear the other person during a call, tell them to check their mute button.

Make sure your headphones aren’t plugged in. Most Android phones automatically disable the external speaker when headphones are plugged in. This could also be the case if your headphones aren’t completely seated in the audio jack.

Remove your phone from its case. Some phone holsters or cases may muffle the sound. Test the sound quality without the case. If this is the issue, you'll notice an improvement immediately; consider getting a new phone case that's designed differently.

Reboot your device. A reboot often clears up any software glitches that may disable the sound. Press-and-hold the Power button, or Power+Volume Up, until a menu appears; tap Restart.

Turn off your device and turn it back on. If rebooting doesn't do the trick, your phone may have some technical issue that requires you to turn it off completely. Repeat step 8 but tap Power off instead.

Reinsert the battery. Not all phones have removable batteries, but if yours does, remove and reinsert it to completely reset the phone without wiping your data. Consult the manufacturer’s manual or website for details. The Best Android Phones of 2024 Reset and reboot are different. Pulling the battery will force your phone to turn off, after which you can reinsert the battery and turn it back on.

Clean the speaker. Speakers can get clogged with dirt, so wiping away anything you see on them could make sounds louder. Before you clean the speaker, turn off the phone and remove the battery. Use a can of compressed air to blow quick bursts into the speaker. You'll see some lint and other debris after blowing it out. You may be able to blow through the speaker without opening the case. Consult your phone’s manual or a smartphone dealer for help with this process. Do not attempt to clean the speaker if you aren’t familiar with smartphone hardware, or if your device is under warranty.

Reset your Android to factory settings. Before returning your phone to the store or taking it to a repair shop, reset its software. Any issue from an app or the OS that's caused the speaker problem will be resolved. How to Reset Your Samsung Device A full reset will erase everything on your phone. You'll be able to use it again, but it'll work as if it were brand new. This means all your custom apps, files, contacts, etc. will be deleted.