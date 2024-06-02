14 Bacon & Egg Recipes for a Satisfying Breakfast (2024)

Bacon and eggs are a classic pairing and these breakfast recipes highlight the dynamic duo. Whether you keep it simple in a scramble or pair it with other breakfast staples like hash browns and pancakes, these recipes are a filling, savory way to start your morning. Recipes like Egg & Bacon Pancake Breakfast Wraps and Bacon, Cheddar & Chive Omelets are hearty, delicious and satisfying.

01of 14 Egg & Bacon Pancake Breakfast Wraps View Recipe Maple syrup sweetens up this easy grab-and-go breakfast wrap that adults and kids alike will love. The batter for the pancake is spread thin in the pan like a crepe for easy rolling. Source: EatingWell.com, November 2017

02of 14 Egg, Hash Brown & Bacon Breakfast Skillet View Recipe This breakfast skillet is reminiscent of the hashbrown bowl at Waffle House. It's filling and tastes decadent, but is still a pretty low-calorie breakfast. Be sure to use a large skillet because although it may seem too big for the amount of ingredients, you need the surface area to get your potatoes crispy (overcrowding your skillet will just steam them). Source: EatingWell.com, October 2019

03of 14 Baby Kale Breakfast Salad with Bacon & Egg View Recipe Breakfast salad? Oh yes! Start your day off right with this healthy breakfast recipe. A bowl of good-for-you greens, such as baby kale, will knock out half of your daily veggie quota with the first meal of the day. Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 2016

05of 14 Quiche Lorraine with Zucchini Crust View Recipe Shredded zucchini acts as the crust in this recipe for healthier, low-carb quiche Lorraine--quiche with Jarlsberg cheese, bacon and scallions--a brunch classic. Source: EatingWell.com, June 2018

06of 14 Low-Carb Bacon & Broccoli Egg Burrito View Recipe Instead of wrapping up eggs in a tortilla for a classic breakfast burrito, we're wrapping up veggies and bacon in a tortilla made out of eggs. Just whip up an easy omelet and nestle your cooked veggies inside to slash the carbs in this healthy, gluten-free burrito. Source: EatingWell.com, October 2018

07of 14 Bacon & Egg Breakfast Tacos View Recipe See Also Luxurious Easy Anti-wrinkle Cream Recipe Breakfast tacos are quintessential morning eats in Austin, but with this breakfast taco recipe you can enjoy them wherever you are. The smoky, earthy ancho chile salsa is what makes these extra-special, though for a quicker weekday breakfast, feel free to swap in your favorite store-bought salsa. Source: EatingWell Magazine, April 2019

08of 14 Egg-in-a-Hole with Spinach & Bacon View Recipe When you make this cute breakfast-for-dinner recipe, also known as toad-in-a-hole or a one-eyed jack, you can vary it by using kale or even Swiss chard in place of the spinach. Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 2015

09of 14 Avocado Toast with Egg, Arugula & Bacon View Recipe In this satisfying avocado-egg toast recipe, try full-flavored, high-fiber bread, like a hearty slice of German-style rye or seeded multigrain from your favorite bakery. To turn this into a portable breakfast, swap the toast for a whole-wheat English muffin or wrap. Source: EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2016

10of 14 Cheesy Chaffle Sandwiches with Avocado & Bacon View Recipe You don't have to be on a low-carb or Keto diet to jump on the "chaffle" trend--chaffles are flourless waffles made from eggs and cheese. They may be gimmicky, but they're also delicious. For our chaffle sandwiches, we've added some crumbled bacon to the batter and used the chaffles to make sandwiches, filled with avocado and tomato. Enjoy a sandwich as a low-carb breakfast that also happens to be gluten-free. Source: EatingWell.com, January 2020

11of 14 Bacon & Tomato Scramble View Recipe Instead of plain, boring scrambled eggs, try this jazzed up version! Extra egg whites provide added protein, and fresh spinach, turkey bacon, juicy tomatoes and fresh basil deliver gorgeous color and tantalizing taste. Source: Diabetic Living Magazine

12of 14 Eggs Benedict Casserole View Recipe An eggs benedict casserole is not only delicious, hearty and filling, but it also gives you the ingredients and taste you love from eggs Benedict in an easy, make-ahead form. We suggest making the sauce while your casserole cooks and serving the final product with some fresh fruit. Source: EatingWell.com, October 2019

13of 14 Spinach & Cheese Breakfast Skillet View Recipe Eating a big healthy breakfast' like this 700-calorie hash-and-egg recipe' may help lower your levels of ghrelin, a hormone that signals hunger, and reduce snack cravings later in the day. Plus, research shows eating the bulk of your daily calories earlier in the day could help you lose weight. If you're looking for a lighter breakfast, this recipe can serve two.