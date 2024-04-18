14 Copycat Cheesecake Factory Cheesecake Recipes (2024)

All the best copycat cheesecakes all in one place

By: Editors of AllFreeCopycatRecipes.com

The Cheesecake Factory is known for its rich, decadent, and delicious food. The restaurant's most notable specialty is, of course, its cheesecake. But sometimes we just aren't willing to commit to spending the time and money on a trip to a fancy restaurant, even if the food is amazing. Now you can enjoy The Cheesecake Factory's very best on your own time and budget with these 14 Copycat Cheesecake Factory Cheesecake Recipes.

AllFreeCopycatRecipes.com had gathered together delicious cheesecake factory recipes so you can make and enjoy these beautiful and indulgent cheesecakes.

If you are looking for a great cheesecake recipe that tastes as good as it looks, then you will find it here. We have chocolate cheesecake recipes, red velvet cheesecakes, and much more!

Your search for the most flavorful and unique cheesecake idea ends today!Who needs The Cheesecake Factory when we have their best recipes right here? Get ready to prove your culinary chops and impress everyone lucky enough to be served a slice of your next cheesecake creation.

Table of Contents

  • Classic Cheesecake Recipes
  • Chocolate Cheesecake Recipes
  • Fruit Cheesecake Recipes
  • Novelty and Seasonal Cheesecake Recipes

Classic Cheesecake Recipes

Just Like Cheesecake Factory Vanilla Bean Cheesecake

This Just Like Cheesecake Factory Vanilla Bean Cheesecake is absolutely divine. The recipe also includes instructions for making your own white chocolate mousse, the perfect complement to the creamy vanilla cheesecake.

Get This Recipe

Classic Cheesecake Recipe

If you want the full, real deal, restaurant-quality vision of perfection we all know and love, you've come to the right place. Give it a try and you'll see it tastes exactly as good as it looks.

Get This Recipe

Chocolate Cheesecake Recipes

Copycat Cheesecake Factory Oreo Cheesecake Recipe

This delightful cookies and cream concoction is a quick and easy cheesecake recipe that everyone will love.

Get This Recipe

Copycat Cheesecake Factory Triple Chocolate Cheesecake

This homemade cheesecake recipe has four incredible chocolate layers of richness. The base of the cheesecake recipe is an easy chocolate flourless cake.

Get This Recipe

Just-Like Cheesecake Factory Oreo Cheesecake Supreme

There's more than one way to make an Oreo cheesecake.... Lean into your love for that vintage cookies-and-cream taste and give it a try!

Get This Recipe

Fruit Cheesecake Recipes

Cheesecake Factory Copycat White Chocolate Raspberry Cheesecake

It is just like the rich and luscious version served at the famous restaurant. The base of the cheesecake is a chocolate cookie crust. One bite will have you hooked on this cheesecake recipe.

Get This Recipe

Just Like Cheesecake Factory Caramel Apple Cheesecake Bars

It's just The Cheesecake Factory's caramel apple streusel cheesecake but presented as an easy-to-handle bar. These cheesecake bars have a homemade cinnamon graham cracker crust, rich cheesecake with fresh apples, and a crunchy, caramelly streusel topping.

Get This Recipe

Copycat Cheesecake Factory Banana Cream Pie Cheesecake

The moment you take a bite of this banana cream cheesecake, you'll need to pinch yourself to be convinced you're not dreaming. In fact, you'll be convinced that this Copycat Cheesecake Factory Banana Cream Pie Cheesecake is what they serve in heaven.

Get This Recipe

Homemade Cheesecake Factory White Chocolate Raspberry Truffle Cheesecake

Pamper yourself with this Homemade Cheesecake Factory White Chocolate Raspberry Truffle Cheesecake. It's the perfect decadent late-night treat!

Get This Recipe

Novelty and Seasonal Cheesecake Recipes

Better Than Cheesecake Factory Red Velvet Cheesecake

Enjoy the best of both worlds by creating this simple cheesecake recipe AND vintage red velvet cake recipe all in one!

Get This Recipe

Copycat Cheesecake Factory Carrot Cake Cheesecake

If you love sweet treats but aren't in the mood for chocolate, give this carrot cake a try. It's still as rich as can be.

Get This Recipe

Copycat Cheesecake Factory Funfetti Cheesecake

Celebrate the joy in your life (or just the pure silliness!) with this delightful cheesecake hybrid. It's sort of a miracle that this idea ever worked, but somehow it did! But that's just another reason to celebrate.

Get This Recipe

Copycat Cheesecake Factory Pumpkin Cheesecake Recipe

This easy pumpkin cheesecake is amazing and has all the flavors you love about the Cheesecake Factory original. Rich, dense, and deliciously creamy, this Copycat Cheesecake Factory Pumpkin Cheesecake Recipe will truly 'wow' you.

Get This Recipe

Decadent Nutella Cheesecake

Don't expect any leftovers when you serve this dessert! Whether you serve it for a special occasion or serve it just because it's Friday, everyone is sure to love this easy copycat recipe.

Get This Recipe

What's your favorite cheesecake flavor? Tell us below!

