14 easy hot gin co*cktail recipes to get you through winter! - Craft Gin Club | The UK's No.1 gin club (2024)

Rain, wind, probably snow...we’re all going to need a little cosiness and merriment to get through the long, dark winter! Well, if you're going to be cooped up indoors, why not warm your co*ckles with some hot gin co*cktails? Yes, that’s right - gin is not just for summer, people! You’ve probably tried mulled wine, hot whisky toddies and warming buttered rum; well, here are some delicious alternative drinks starring our favourite tipple: gin! And they’re perfect for keeping warm on bonfire night…

Can I heat up gin? You can indeed heat up gin and it will still taste delicious, especially if mixed into one of the co*cktails below. So grab a cosy jumper, your best mates, and throw one of these easy warm co*cktail recipes together - we’ll see you on the other side!

14 easy hot gin co*cktails to get you through winter!

Mulled Sloe Gin 50ml sloe gin

150ml apple juice

50-100ml freshly squeezed orange juice, to taste

1 tsp cranberry jelly (optional)

Cinnamon stick

Any additional festive spices of your choice: try star anise, cloves or cardamom pods

Orange slices and/or fresh cranberries, to garnish Add the juices, jelly and spices to a pan, then heat gently (stirring occasionally) for a few minutes, until the jelly has dissolved. Remove from the heat, strain into your drinking glass, then top up with sloe gin. Garnish with a slice of orange and/or a few fresh cranberries; you can also pop a fresh star anise or cinnamon stick in, for added flavour.

Ginny Orange Hot Chocolate co*cktail 35ml gin per mug

100g orange chocolate

300ml milk

100ml cream

Whipped cream, to garnish

Toasted marshmallow, to garnish Stir the chocolate, milk and cream in a pan on medium-hot heat until the chocolate has completely melted. Pour into a mug. Add the gin. Garnish, serve and enjoy!

Gin, Baileys & Amaretto Hot Chocolate co*cktail 50ml gin per mug

25ml Baileys per mug

25ml Amaretto per mug

Whipped cream, to garnish

Marshmallows, to garnish Stir the chocolate and milk in a pan on medium-high heat until the chocolate has completely melted. Pour into a mug. Add the gin, Baileys and amaretto. Garnish, serve and enjoy!

Hot Gin Toddy 40ml London dry or spiced gin

1 tsp honey, sugar or simple syrup

20ml fresh lemon juice

50ml hot water

Slice of lemon, orange, ginger and/or a cinnamon stick, to garnish Add the gin, honey and lemon juice to your glass and stir until the honey has dissolved. Pour in the hot water. Garnish, serve and enjoy!

Mulled Gin & Juice 25ml London dry or spiced gin per cup

200ml orange juice (or another fruit juice of your choice)

10g caster sugar

1 star anise

1/2 tsp ground cinnamon

6 allspice berries

6 clives

1 whole chilli (optional, to taste)

Ground nutmeg, to garnish Add the juice, sugar and spices to a pan on medium. Stir for ten minutes, without letting the liquid boil. Once the liquid is spiced and the sugar completely dissolved, strain the mixture and pour into mugs. Add the gin to the mug and stir. Garnish, serve and enjoy.

Gin Irish Coffee 50ml gin

1 tsp brown sugar

150ml freshly brewed black coffee

2 tbsp lightly whipped double cream, to garnish Stir the gin, sugar and coffee in an Irish coffee glass until the sugar has dissolved. When the liquid has stopped spinning, hold the tip of the teaspoon to the surface of the coffee, facing downward. Pour the cream onto the back of the spoon and let it slip onto the coffee to create a layer. Serve and enjoy!

Hot Gin Apple Toddy Serves 4 1 cinnamon stick

A sprinkle of cloves

½ grated nutmeg

200ml gin

800ml apple juice

50g demerara sugar (optional)

Juice of half a lemon or orange Add all the ingredients except the gin into a saucepan and heat gently for five minutes, stirring occasionally. You may not want to add the sugar if your apple juice is already sweetened - taste to see if you want to include it! You could also add a dash (about 15ml) of ginger syrup, for added kick. Remove from the heat and add the gin and the juice of half a fresh orange or lemon, then strain into glass mugs. Garnish with a fresh slice of apple, orange and a star anise and/or cinnamon stick to serve.

Yuletide Gin Flip 30ml gin

20ml triple sec (or other orange liqueur)

20ml Irish cream liqueur

1 whole egg

1 heaped teaspoon of caramel (e.g. Bonne Maman) Add your ingredients into a co*cktail shaker and shake vigorously (without ice). Strain into a small saucepan and heat VERY gently, never allowing to boil, before pouring into your serving glass or mug. Garnish with a twist of orange peel or a cinnamon stick and serve! Created for Craft Gin Club by JJ Goodman of London co*cktail Club

Hackney Homebrew 40ml gin

20ml sweet vermouth

10ml sugar syrup

2 cinnamon sticks

2 star anise

Fresh nutmeg

Orange zest, to garnish To make sugar syrup, combine one part sugar and one part water to a saucepan, simmer until combined and allow to cool. In a new saucepan, combine your gin, vermouth and sugar syrup. Simmer on a low heat. Break the cinnamon and add to the pan. Add 20 grates of fresh nutmeg, followed by the star anise. Sieve into your serving vessel, then grate over orange zest and serve. Created for Craft Gin Club by co*cktail Kate

Chamomile Hot Toddy 1 chamomile teabag

1 cup of water

1 tbsp honey

50ml gin

25ml lemon juice

Chamomile flowers, to garnish In a saucepan, gently infuse your chamomile tea with hot (but not boiling) water for a few minutes. Discard the teabags and stir in your honey. Remove from heat and add the gin and lemon juice. Garnish with a sprig of chamomile or a slice of lemon and serve immediately.

Hot Spiced Gin & Ginger 30ml ginger syrup (we used 3/4 Oz Ginger Ale syrup)

125ml apple juice

½ cinnamon stick

1 star anise

Walnut bitters (optional)

45ml gin Add the ginger syrup, apple juice, cinnamon stick, star anise and bitters to a saucepan and simmer over medium heat for five minutes. Pour into your favourite mug or heat-resistant glass, stir in your gin and serve.

Hot Gin Punch (Makes approximately 6 servings) 480ml gin

480ml sweet Madeira wine

1 tablespoon dark brown sugar (or more if you prefer)

Peel and juice of 1 lemon (or more if you prefer)

Peel and juice of 1 orange

1 pineapple, peeled, cored, and sliced

3 whole cloves, 3 cinnamon sticks

Pinch of ground nutmeg Put all the ingredients in a medium-sized pan over a low heat. Bring to a simmer and cook gently (without boiling) for thirty minutes. Taste and adjust the balance of flavours with more brown sugar or more lemon juice as you prefer. Pour the mixture into a jug, punch bowl or teapot and serve!

White Chocolate Gin Flip 30ml gin

30ml Crème de Cacao Blanc (white chocolate liqueur)

15ml brown sugar syrup

1 large egg yolk

20ml double cream

2 dashes chocolate bitters

Nutmeg and dark chocolate, grated, to garnish Add your ingredients into a co*cktail shaker and shake vigorously (without ice). Strain into a small saucepan and heat VERY gently, never allowing to boil, before pouring into your serving glass. Grate over a little nutmeg and chocolate, then serve.

Sloe Gin Hot Chocolate co*cktail 25ml sloe gin per mug

3 blackpepper corns

2 cloves

1 cinnamon stick

1 vanilla pod (or 1 tsp of vanilla extract)

1/2 tsp ground nutmeg

100ml double cream

300ml milk

75g chocolate Stir the milk, cream, chocolate and spices in a pan on medium-high heat until the chocolate has completely melted. Bring the mixture up to a boil, stirring continuously, then strain into two mugs. Add the sloe gin and stir. Serve and enjoy!

Is hot gin good for a cold? Unfortunately, hot gin will not help you get rid of a cold. So we do not recommend that you try to use hot gin as a remedy for cold. When you are feeling better, we recommend trying out one of the co*cktails above!

