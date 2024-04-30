14 Tasty Low-Sodium Dinner Recipes (2024)

Limit salt intake without sacrificing flavor!

If you’ve recently been told that you need to reduce your salt consumption, preparing your meals at home is an excellent way to accomplish this. These low-sodium dinner recipes will enable you to enjoy the meals that you love while also ensuring that you remain as healthy as possible!

Potential Reasons to Limit Salt Consumption

There are a number of health issues that would require a person to limit sodium intake. Taking steps to reduce salt consumption can lower blood pressure, prevent the risk of heart disease and kidney failure, reduce the chance of experiencing a stroke, and even soften the harsh effects of diabetes and cirrhosis.

A low-sodium diet can range anywhere from 500 mg to 2000 mg per day. With such a broad general guideline, it is imperative that you ask your doctor how much salt you should be consuming each day.

A Life-Sustaining Mineral

It’s important to point out, though, that sodium is not “inherently evil.” Salt is actually an essential, life-sustaining mineral that the human body needs in order to function properly. In fact, sodium is an essential electrolyte that helps maintain proper nerve and muscle function.

Related: Does Salt Have Calories?

The average healthy person doesn’t have to pay as close attention to sodium intake; however, it is advised that you try not to exceed 3000 mg per day. Reducing sodium intake too much can actually lead to adverse health effects such as high cholesterol, insulin resistance, or hyponatremia.

14 Tasty Low-Sodium Dinner Recipes

Just because the meals below are considered low-sodium does not mean that they lack flavor! Each of these recipes is made with nutritious, fresh ingredients, none of which exceed 400 mg of sodium per serving.

1. 3-Ingredient Tender Broiled Salmon (396 mg)

This simple broiled salmon contains the most sodium per serving out of the recipes on our list, but this can easily be reduced! This dish proves that sometimes the simplest recipes can be the tastiest!

Get the recipe: 3-Ingredient Tender Broiled Salmon

2. Quick and Easy Roasted Veggie Kebabs (12 mg)

These roasted veggie kebabs are perfectly seasoned without being too salty. If you’re in the mood for a hefty serving of plant-based nutrients, this is the meal for you!

Get the recipe: Quick and Easy Roasted Veggie Kebabs

3. Roasted Sweet Potato and Mango Salad (319 mg)

This flavorful, nutrient-dense salad is perfect for any season! With 10 grams of fiber per serving, it’ll certainly keep you feeling satiated for hours. If you’re already close to your sodium intake for the day, feel free to use less salt when preparing the sweet potatoes!

Get the recipe: Roasted Sweet Potato and Mango Salad

4. Skillet Balsamic Glazed Chicken and Potatoes (158 mg)

Chicken and potatoes are a classic combination, and this recipe takes it to a whole new level. Our skillet balsamic glazed chicken and potatoes offers a whopping 39 grams of protein and can be prepared in just one dish, making cleanup a breeze!

Get the recipe: Skillet Balsamic Glazed Chicken and Potatoes

5. Summer Fruit Quinoa Salad (241 mg)

Craving a recipe that’s a little more refreshing? Look no further! This fruit quinoa salad will fill your belly, nourish your body, and satisfy your taste buds!

Get the recipe: Summer Fruit Quinoa Salad

6. Paleo Zucchini and Turkey Skillet (78 mg)

Our nutritious and delicious paleo zucchini and turkey skillet is another one-pan meal that makes cleaning up hassle-free. It is made with clean ingredients that are just as healthy as they are tasty!

See Also 47 Grilled Cheese Recipes You Won't Be Able To Resist

Get the recipe: Paleo Zucchini and Turkey Skillet Dinner

7. Savory Lemon Whitefish (223 mg)

Whitefish is always a healthy option because it’s full of nutrients and protein but extremely low in fat. This low-sodium savory lemon whitefish is a great alternative to chicken.

Get the recipe: Savory Lemon White Fish Fillet

8. Roasted Vegetable Quinoa Buddha Bowl (172 mg)

What’s better than a protein-packed superfood bowl full of yummy, whole ingredients? Enjoy this fiber-rich dish packed with flavor and guilt-free goodness!

Get the recipe: Roasted Vegetable Quinoa Buddha Bowl

9. One-Pan Apple Cinnamon Pork Chops (290 mg)

Pork is another great alternative when you’re in the mood for something other than chicken. Our sweet and savory apple cinnamon pork chops are full of so many wonderful scents and flavors! This dish is bound to become a new weeknight favorite!

Get the recipe: One Pan Apple Cinnamon Pork Chops

10. Curried Salmon and Roasted Sweet Potatoes (347 mg)

What do you get when you combine warm & spicy salmon with thyme-roasted sweet potatoes? An absolutely delicious meal, that’s what! If you love salmon as much as I do, you must try this recipe!

Get the recipe: Curried Salmon and Roasted Sweet Potatoes

11. Fresh and Hearty Salad (172 mg)

This fresh and hearty salad combines mixed greens, bell peppers, mandarin oranges, and more! We’ve managed to cut way back on sodium, too, by including an easy homemade dressing recipe!

Get the recipe: Fresh and Hearty Salad

12. Mediterranean Chicken Kofta Wrap (163 mg)

Our fresh and clean Mediterranean chicken kofta wraps are all about the herbs and spices! With an explosion of flavors in every bite, you won’t believe this wrap contains just 163 mg of sodium per serving!

Get the recipe: Mediterranean Chicken Kofta Wrap

13. Grilled Honey Lime Cilantro Chicken Skewers (164 mg)

As if the combination of exceptional ingredients weren’t enough, the grill adds even more flavor to these chicken skewers! Better yet, they are low in sodium and packed with nutrition!

Get the recipe: Grilled Honey Lime Cilantro Chicken Skewers

14. Healthy Baked Scallops (294 mg)

Scallops are pretty unique as far as homemade dinners are concerned, But if you’re a fan, get ready to add a new delicious regular to your recipe archive!

Get the recipe: Healthy Baked Scallops

What did you think of these tasty low-sodium dinner recipes? Which one are you going to make first? Have you tried any of them already? Let us know in the comment section!

If you enjoyed these low sodium dinner recipes, you might also like these 21 Low-Sodium Dinner Recipes.

Join us on Pinterest and Facebook to find the latest and greatest recipes. You can also subscribe to our daily eNewsletter if you want all the newest Skinny Ms recipes delivered right to your inbox.