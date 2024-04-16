15 Best Better-Than Takeout Recipes - Damn Delicious (2024)

16 Comments

The best, budget-friendly takeout recipes you can easily make right at home. So easy, these dishes are practically fool-proof!

15 Best Better-Than Takeout Recipes - Damn Delicious (1)

I need to start by making a confession. Picking 15 of my favorite take-out recipes took way longer than expected, about 43 minutes and 27 seconds. But who’s counting?

It was a tough decision because Ijust love them all. But choices had to be made and recipes were crossed off. So here are my absolute favorite takeout dishes you can easily make right in your own kitchen without breaking the bank.

1. PF Chang’s Chicken Lettuce Wraps – Believe it or not, this comes together in just 20 minutes from start to finish.[GET THE RECIPE.]

2. Chinese Orange Chicken – I kid you not. This is the BEST orange chicken hands down. [GET THE RECIPE.]

3. Easy Lo Mein – Not only is this made in just 15 minutes but you can easily customize this recipe with your favorite veggies and meats. [GET THE RECIPE.]

4. Baked Cream Cheese Wontons – No one would ever believe that these crisp, creamy wontons are actually baked, not fried. [GET THE RECIPE.]

5.Firecracker Chicken – The most amazing combination of sweet and spicy flavors that no takeout place can beat. [GET THE RECIPE.]

6. Easy Beef and Broccoli – A takeout classic that the whole family will love. [GET THE RECIPE.]

7. Bang Bang Chicken – Amazingly crisp chicken bites drizzled with sweet chili mayo. So good, you may want to double or triple the recipe. [GET THE RECIPE.]

8. Sesame Chicken Potstickers – Easy to make andfreezer-friendly, perfect for those busy weeknights. [GET THE RECIPE.]

9. Panda Express Sweet Fire Chicken Copycat – Skip the Panda Express line and try this at home. You won’t be sorry. [GET THE RECIPE.]

10. CPK’s Kung Pao Spaghetti – This dish costs $15 for one serving at CPK. You can easily make this at home with less than $10 worth of ingredients to feed a family of 4. [GET THE RECIPE.]

11. Shrimp Fried Rice – With half the calories of the restaurant version, you will never want to order takeout ever again. [GET THE RECIPE.]

12. Chinese Chicken Salad– Restaurant-quality salad without skimping on the chicken. Or the crispy noodles on top. [GET THE RECIPE.]

13. Thai Peanut Beef – All you need is 10 minutes prep for this one. Plus, thispeanut sauce is to die for. [GET THE RECIPE.]

14.Baked Sweet and Sour Chicken – A healthier baked version. You save on time, money, and calories. [GET THE RECIPE.]

15. Panda Express Chow Mein Copycat –Tastes just like Panda Express except it takes just minutes to whip up and tastes a million times better. Done and done. [GET THE RECIPE.]

  1. Bee March 20, 2019 @ 4:24 AM Reply

    Kung Pao Spaghetti are really delicious. It is one of the best foods I know. The thai peanut beef looks like so mouthwatering. Thanks for sharing this recipes with us.

  2. All of these recipes look wonderful! certainly better than takeout 😉

  3. Karen Robbins May 21, 2017 @ 4:48 AM Reply

    All of these recipes sound delicious. Do you have a recipe for General Tsaos Chicken? It’s my husbands favorite and I would like to make it for him.

    • Chungah May 22, 2017 @ 11:11 AM Reply

      I do! 🙂

      https://damndelicious.net/2014/05/23/lighter-general-tsos-chicken/

  4. Tamms November 7, 2016 @ 8:57 AM Reply

    I love the “bang bang chicken!” Your lo mein was also an inspiration for my own version using round steak and Instant Pot pressure cooker (because there are very few recipes that can escape a “tweak” or two from me). I plan on trying them all as I’m currently on an Asian food kick 🙂

  5. Christina Aleman December 21, 2015 @ 10:21 AM Reply

    Nice blog and the recipes are really great too. Keep t up.

  6. Stephanie July 22, 2015 @ 11:41 PM Reply

    I could not choose a favorite among these recipes – I am just so hungry now! Chinese takeout gets a bit expensive, especially when my favorite dish always involves shrimp. I found these amazing recipes at http://affimity.com/#/sharedPost/1/9773; I am so glad that I found it, too. I love Chinese takeout, but like I said, it is not cheap. I can’t wait to make this at home – thank for you translating these recipes from my favorite menu!

  7. Mila Furman December 5, 2014 @ 9:40 PM Reply

    wow!!! These all look so incredible!!! And your pictures are just BOMB!!!! Would you ever consider doing a tutorial for how you take your pics?

    • Chungah December 6, 2014 @ 12:28 AM Reply

      Thank you for the kind words! As for the tutorial, I am in no way an expert so I actually don’t feel comfortable providing a tutorial at this time. I still have a lot to learn! 🙂

  8. Wendy October 11, 2014 @ 3:49 PM Reply

    Thank you so much for such delightful recipes, Chung ah. Each one I have tried has turned out perfectly (a miracle for me!) My family’s favourite so far is the Firecracker Chicken.

  9. lisa October 9, 2014 @ 8:32 AM Reply

    You have the greatest food p*rn. Love your blog and the recipes that you share.

  10. Stephanie October 8, 2014 @ 11:56 AM Reply

    Love the recipes and your blog! Keep it up!

  11. Laurel October 8, 2014 @ 10:19 AM Reply

    I need to add a 16th– your Pineapple Fried Rice! My taller half and I can’t get enough. He’s not crazy about ham, so I usually cook two boneless pork chops then cube them up to add in for an awesome supper. We get at least 2 huge meals out of it–thanks for such a delicious recipe!

    • Julie April 17, 2016 @ 9:43 AM Reply

      I would love your recipe for pineapple fried rice! thanks

  12. Averie @ Averie Cooks October 8, 2014 @ 3:25 AM Reply

    You have me wanting takeout! Nice job 🙂 Great roundup and reminders of all the amazing copycat and takeout recipes you have….wow!

  13. Jules @ WolfItDown October 8, 2014 @ 12:52 AM Reply

    Mmm looks like you’ve pretty much got all kinds of take-out cravings covered here, it looks fantastic, and I have tried a few of them myself ^ ^

