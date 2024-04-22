15 Best Beyond Meat Recipes (2024)

These Beyond Meat recipes are a great way to make some delicious meatless meals using Beyond Meat products. For this roundup, we are including recipes using Beyond Meat’s Beyond Beef, Beyond Burger, and Beyond Sausage products.

If you are looking for new ways to try one of the Beyond Meat products, we have a variety of recipes for you to choose from.

Whether you are vegan, vegetarian, or just looking to eat less meat, this collection has something for everyone.

Where can I buy Beyond Meat products?

You no longer have to search high and low at your natural foods store to find meat alternatives. Fortunately for you, you can find Beyond Meat products at most regular grocery stores!

Once you find your new recipes to try from this list, be sure to add these meat alternative products to your shopping list for your next trip to the local grocery store.

Beyond Meat Recipe Ideas

Beyond Meat Meatloaf

This vegan meatloaf is tender, juicy, and has all the meaty flavors without actually using ground meat. Enjoy the ketchup and brown sugar glaze on top and see how quickly this becomes one of your favorite recipes.

Check out this recipe

Vegan Hamburger Helper by From The Comfort Of My Bowl

Ditch the ground beef and make this classic, comfort food one pot meal for dinner tonight. You'll be making this recipe on a regular basis - it's that good!

Check out this recipe

Beyond Meat Chili by My Quiet Kitchen

You will love this this easy one-pot chili recipe which combines both Beyond Meat and beans for a super satisfying meal.

Check out this recipe

Vegan Cabbage Soup by A Virtual Vegan

Make this vegan veggie-packed soup for meatless Mondays! Vegan ground beef, extra veggies, cabbage and a bunch of spices are what make up the bulk of this soup. Make a double batch of soup since it's perfect for meal prep.

Check out this recipe

Beyond Beef Shepherd's Pie by Best Served Vegan

Enjoy this traditional Irish dish with potatoes, Beyond Beef, and some other simple ingredients. The perfect filling dinner ready in under an hour!

Check out this recipe

Beyond Impossible Burgers and Sliders by This Wife Cooks

Make 6 pub-style burger patties or 12 smaller sliders with this recipe. These easy-to-make vegan burgers made of a combination of both Beyond Beef and Impossible Burger "meat" will knock your socks off!

Check out this recipe

Vegan Beyond Meatballs Recipe

Use your Beyond Beef ground meat for these meaty, smoky, and the perfect alternative to use if you love homemade meatballs made the traditional way. These meatballs are so good, even the vegan skeptics will fall in love with them!

Check out this recipe

Vegan Charleston Red Rice by From The Comfort Of My Bowl

Here's a classic, comfort food meal made with plant-based sausages, tomato sauce, Carolina Gold rice, green bell peppers, onion, vegetable broth, and a mixture of different herbs and spices. It's full of fantastic flavor and is sure to keep your belly warm, full, and happy.

Check out this recipe

Frozen Beyond Burger in Air Fryer by The Top Meal

Beyond Meat burgers made in the air fryer are both juicy and hearty. Pair them with your favorite French fries and have dinner on the dinner table from frozen burger patties in 20 minutes!

Check out this recipe

Vegan Shepherd's Pie by Plant Based Folk

Made with a veggie and meat alternative bottom layer and a mashed potatoes top layer, this filling vegan version is a hearty meal that has less calories than the traditional version but still has all the flavor that you love.

Check out this recipe

Beyond Meat Meatloaf by My Quiet Kitchen

This meatloaf is made with Beyond Meat and lentils and is stuffed with a mushroom stuffing. It's so incredibly tasty, it will soon become one of your favorite meatless meals.

Check out this recipe

Beyond Sausage Vegan Paella by Best Served Vegan

This is an authentic Spanish, one-pot meal. So many ingredients, like paella rice, onion, oyster mushrooms, white wine, vegetable broth, spices, herbs, green onions, and of course, Beyond Meat Sausage, go into making this flavorful dish. All of these ingredients and more in a large skillet make such a delicious dinner.

Check out this recipe

Vegan Hamburger Helper by Vegan Dollhouse

Here's another vegan hamburger helper recipe. This is a kid-approved dish made in the Instant Pot is made using Beyond Burger ground beef, pasta, onion, tomato paste, vegetable broth, and a handful of spices. A great recipe that's super simple and super flavorful.

Check out this recipe

Cowboy Casserole by This Wife Cooks

If you're making dinner for a "meat and potatoes" kind of crowd, they'll love this tater tot casserole featuring Beyond Meat plant based ground beef, homemade gravy, vegan cheese, and a whole bag of cripsy tater tots.

Check out this recipe

Quinoa Soup with Mini Vegan Meatballs

Enjoy a nice big bowl of this gluten-free soup made with vegan meatballs from Beyond Meat sausage that taste just like the real deal.

Check out this recipe

Now that you have run through this list of Beyond Meat recipes, I hope you have found a new, great option, or two to try out with your family and friends.

With so many tasty dishes, I bet even the meat eaters will find a new recipe or two that they will enjoy!

And if it's your first time trying a Beyond Meat product, let us know what you think in the comments below.

More Vegan Recipe Roundups

  • Vegan Meatloaf Recipes
  • Vegan BBQ Recipes
  • Vegan Snacks for Kids
  • Vegan Air Fryer Recipes
  • JUST Egg Recipes

