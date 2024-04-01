15 Best Smartwatches For Small Wrists In 2024 - Wearholic (2024)

After the introduction of smartwatches, the role of smartphones has certainly reduced.

For people who always find it difficult to carry bulky and huge-sized cellphones in the market or while doing their training sessions, a smartwatch is a boon for them.

But what’s the point in purchasing even a smartwatch if it is huge in size? It’s like you just grabbed your gigantic cell phone from your pocket and wore it on your wrist.

Especially in the case of people with tiny wrists, buying a big smartwatch is simply a waste of money for them.

So does that mean people with thin wrists can’t wear smartwatches? No, I didn’t mean that it’s just that they have fewer options because there aren’t many small smartwatches that will fit a small wrist.

I have done intense research and made a list of the best smartwatch for small wrists that everyone can wear, be it, men or women. So without wasting any time let’s dive into the list of best small smartwatches.

Small Smartwatches Comparision Table

Video On Best Petite Smartwatches For Tiny Wrist

Best Small Wrist Smartwatches For Thin Wrists In 2023

Things To Look For In A Small Smartwatch

FAQs

Best Small Wrist Smartwatches For Thin Wrists In 2023

I have spent hours and hours on research to handpick the best and smallest smartwatches that are available in the market for you. So you can totally rely on my research and the smartwatches I have selected for small-sized wrists.

1. Garmin Lily

The first small smartwatch on my list comes from the house of Garmin. The touchscreen smartwatch is designed keeping women in mind and hence come with a small dial size of 34.50 mm. The small round size dial of the watch sits perfectly on a lady’s tiny wrists.

Apart from the size, there are some women-centric features provided in this watch which makes it the best smartwatch for women’s small wrists. The features I am discussing here are the menstrual cycle and pregnancy tracker.

Besides that, you can expect all the necessary fitness tracking features from this small ladies’ smartwatch. The list includes heart rate tracking, pulse oximeter, hydration tracking, and much more.

Also, I liked that this watch is available in 6 beautiful color options so I didn’t have to settle for the color which I don’t like. Moreover, the watch is available in two designs; Classic and Sport. Depending upon your personality type, you can pick a watch for yourself.

The main USP of the watch is that it is the smallest GPS watch on the list.So I never had to worry about carrying my phone to track my adventures, running, & cycling.

And don’t worry about the battery, it will easily last you a couple of days on a full charge. Overall, if you are women who want to flaunt a smartwatchbut couldn’t due to your small-sized wrist then this is the watch you’ve been looking for.

The Good

Fabulous design

Bright touch display

Perfectly fits a small wrist

Ample amount of fitness and health tracking features
Decent battery life

The Bad

You might miss a few notifications due to the small screen size
The watch does not offer an independent GPS hence you have to keep your phone always with you

2. Apple Watch Series 6 Refurbished

There are good smartwatches, there are great smartwatches, and then comes the Apple smartwatch.

Be it their iPhone, MacBook, iPod, or watches from series 4, series 5, and now from series 6, Apple never fails to design an adorable tech piece.

Apple Watch Series 6 watch comes in two different variations when it comes to the case diameter (dial size). One comes with a 40mm case diameter and the second one comes with a 44mm case diameter.

And there’s no doubt that the one with a 40mm size is a perfect choice for people looking for the best smartwatch for thin wrists.

With only 10.7mm thickness and weight as light as 1.48 ounces(42.3 grams), the Apple smartwatch becomes more compatible with tiny wrists.

Just connect your iPhone with your Series 6 Apple Watch and open the doors to countless amazing features.

Unlike your iPhone, the Apple smartwatch is water-resistant to 50 meters.That’s why, my phone was usually with me on the poolside & I never missed any important notifications because I had the watch with me.

I didn’t need to tap on the screen or press any button every time I wanted to check the time. With the always-on retina display, the time on the watch is always easily visible.

With the built-in GPS and compass, the watch confirms that you won’t get lost while driving to a new place or while exploring a new site.

I loved the amazing fitness-related features available on this small smartwatch which made the deal even sweeter.

The Apple Watch always motivates the user to sit less and exercise daily. And the heart rate monitor will keep a watch on your heart and immediately alert you when you have a higher or lower heart rate than normal.

The built-in altimeter makes Apple Watch the best sports watch for small wrists for people who are in love with extreme sports, especially mountaineers.

Music lovers can also have their share of the Apple watch. Stream more than 60 million tracks anytime and anywhere even when you don’t have your iPhone around.

Not to forget, you can also access audiobooks and podcasts with this incredible smartwatch.

Found something interesting while window shopping but your smartphone and wallet are not with you? Happens to me too. No problem at all unless you have your Apple smartwatch with you. The watch lets you easily and securely pay with Apple Pay.

The Apple smartwatch does not just have good looks but the build is also tough with Ion-X strengthened glass, sapphire crystal, and ceramic back.

Note: Apple has discontinued Apple Watch Series 6 & currently you can only get a refurbished model.

The Good

The display of the watch is always visible.

Apple Watch Series 6 is completely waterproof to 50 meters.

Stream from 60 million music tracks anytime anywhere.

Inbuilt heart rate monitor to keep a check on your heart.

Inbuilt GPS location tracker.
Pay without your wallet and smartphone with Apple Pay on your smartwatch.

The Bad

The watch is only compatible with iPhones.

The battery life of the smartwatch is less.
You can only buy refurbished variant now as Apple has discontinued Apple Watch 6

3. Apple Watch Series 8

No doubt, Apple Watch Series 6 is a good smartwatch for small wrists but it’s a bit outdated. Therefore I am updating the list by adding the latest Apple Watch Series 8 to it.

This small smartwatch is slightly bigger than the previously discussed Apple Watch Series 6 by just 1mm. As the former has a dial size of 40mm while this one comes with a 41mm dial.

The difference in the size of both smart watches for small wrists is not very huge but in terms of features, the Apple Watch Series 8 takes the lead. For example, you get a bigger screen on Apple Watch Series 8 than the Series 6 even when the size difference is almost negligible. It is basically due to the bezel-less display on Apple Watch 8.

Also, when you compare Watch 8 with Watch 6 you will notice that the charging time has been significantly reduced on the Watch 8 than the former. In other words, you get a faster-charging experience on the latest smartwatch from Apple.

No doubt the Series 6 watch is a smaller smartwatch between the two but the Series 8 is definitely a more durable smartwatch. Also, since Apple Watch 8 has a newer chipset it is definitely faster than the Watch 5.

Overall, I will recommend you go for the Apple Watch 8 instead of the Apple Watch 6 if you want the best small smartwatch for thin wrists.

The Good

The watch has a bigger screen in a smaller form factor

It is more durable than any of the previous Apple watches

The watch is quite fast, all thanks to its newer chipset
It tracks sports and health quite accurately

The Bad

You might have to adjust a bit if you have a small wrist
It is more expensive than Watch 6

4. Amazfit Bip U Pro

Sadly there aren’t many smartwatches for people with small wrists. However, if you could compromise on features then I can recommend you Amazfit Bip U Pro. I used this watch for a long time and that’s why I am recommending this watch to you.

Although the watch’s dial is around 40.9mm, I still found it feeling small on my wrist. I think the reason is probably due to the square shape & only 11.4mm thickness. Hence, I gifted it to my sister, and it fits well on her wrist. Thanks to its unisex design, it looks equally well on both men’s and women’s wrists.

This might look like an Apple Watch design but that’s where the similarity ends. It offers only basic functionality in terms of smart features, I will talk about it later. The first thing that sets it apart is the tracking capabilities. It doesn’t have as many metrics or sports profiles as the Apple Watch. However, you can track your basic sports activities like running, walking, & cycling. Not to mention, this budget small smartwatch also has built-in GPS for outdoor sports tracking.

Speaking of health features, this small smartwatch comes with heart rate, sleep, & blood oxygen monitoring as well. In terms of accuracy, I would say that I found the performance to be decent for the price.

It was good enough for me to track my daily run & walks using the watch. The best part about this budget smart watch for small wrist is that it also has built-in GPS. It meant that I didn’t need to carry my phone with me whenever I was out on my run.

Besides that, I also used the notification sync on the watch to read my IMs & SMS. One thing to note here is that notifications are read-only & you cannot reply to them. Similarly, I was able to see the caller id on the screen but my option was limited to ignore or disconnect the calls only. It’s because this small smartwatch lacks a .

The biggest advantages of this watch that make it a must-buy are its affordable price and amazing battery life. To be precise you can get the watch at a price point of $69.99.

In terms of the battery department, the watch claims to provide a full month’s battery life, which is true if you use it with some features disabled. However, even if you enable all the features, it will still last you 14 days and more and I am saying this from my personal experience.

In terms of battery life, a single charge with all the features enabled lasted me 5 days. It is pretty impressive given the features of this smartwatch. All in all, this is a great small face smartwatch for men & women who don’t want to spend 100s of dollars on a smartwatch.

The Good

Great small profile touch screen smartwatch

Unisex design

Can easily fit on tiny wrists

Affordable watch
Great battery life

The Bad

You get limited sports tracking features

The straps aren't replaceable
No always-on display

5. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

Samsung is the global leader of smartphone manufacturers and now the company is all set to shatter the leading smartwatch manufacturers with its incredible smart wrist wearables.

One such great smartwatch from Samsung is Galaxy Watch 4.

The 40mm dial size of the watch makes it one of the best 40mm smartwatches for people with slim wrists. And if you are fine with 25.9 gram weight to be handled by your tiny wrist, then you’re gonna love this smartwatch.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 works with both buttons and touchscreen and supports both WiFi and Bluetooth technologies. This smartwatch features a Super AMOLED display with an always-on feature.

You’re gonna love this small face smartwatch even more if I tell you that other than Samsung smartphones, you can easily connect this smartwatch with other Android devices. So you don’t need to let go of this incredible small dial smartwatch just because you don’t own a Samsung phone. However, one thing to note here is that it is not compatible with iOS devices.

Also, while using the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 smartwatch I found that it has enough features to help you maintain a distance from your smartphone while never missing something important.

Attend and make important calls and reply to urgent messages. Keep up to date with what’s going on in your social media accounts, translate the text for easy conversation, and shoot high-quality videos to never miss precious moments of life.

Why just keep track of smartphone activities and not other important things when you are paying a good price?

Like I tracked my health & managed my workout activities with this smartwatch.

Also, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 automatically detected my running, walking, swimming, elliptical workout, rowing, and cycling.

And for other types of workout sessions, you can manually set the watch to track your performance.

Track your productivity during your swimming sessions, and don’t fear heavy rain and sweating as the watch provides 50-meter water resistance.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 loves you so much that it also monitors your sleep and stress levels. If the stress levels are high, this smartwatch suggests good breathing techniques and helps you maintain your peace of mind.

With an in-built heart rate monitor, get immediate notifications when the smartwatch detects high or low heart rate.

Training without music is so boring. But with Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 you can stream music right from your smartwatch and also download your favorite songs.

Battery life matters a lot when purchasing any gadget. And this product by Samsung offers average battery life of 1.5 days.

I have used Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 for more than 1 year now and have recorded my experience with this watch in my review video, you can check it out below.

The Good

The watch is 50-meter water-resistant.

Samsung Pay for contactless payments.

Manage phone calls and notifications with the smartwatch.

Automatic workout detection helps you keep track of activities.
Sleep and stress monitoring functions are available as breathing exercises to cure them.

The Bad

Average battery life of 1.5 days

6. Samsung Galaxy Watch 5

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is a cool smartwatch but it is a bit outdated as it was launched in 2021 whereas the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 was launched just last year. So if you are someone who loves keeping up to date then Galaxy Watch 5 makes a good watch for you.

Moreover, there’s no difference in the size of both watches as both shares the same dial size of 40mm.

I own this watch and have also reviewed it on my YouTube channel. I have a small-size wrist so I own the 40mm variant. However, if you have a large or medium size wrist then you will find the 44mm dial size to be perfect for your wrist.

Also, buying Watch 5 makes more sense because it is a newer watch and comes with better features like sapphire glass which is better than Gorilla Glass on Watch 4.

Compared to non-Samsung smartwatches, what makes it a great deal is that this smartwatch comes with Wear OS from Google. This means you get access to the Google Play Store from where you can download multiple apps of your choice.

What makes me go head over heels for it is that this watch comes with LTE support which means I can leave my phone at home and still receive and make calls on the go.

Overall, it’s one of the best Android smartwatches for small wrists.

The Good

I really like the beautiful design of the watch

The 16 GB storage is sufficient for all types of activities

Comes with the latest Wear OS
Supports YouTube music & Google Assistant

The Bad

Battery life could have been better

7. Garmin Forerunner 245 Music

I am fond of running but what I am more fond of is listening to music while running as it provides me the motivation to run the extra mile. I know there are lots of other people like me who love to run while listening to music.

Hence I bring you a small runner’s smartwatch from Garmin that lets you track your runs while playing your favorite tracks.

It’s been over a year since I am using this watch to track my daily runs and marathons and believe me, it has never disappointed me be it in terms of monitoring my running stats or music playback.

Here I want to bring something into your consideration, this watch only plays music through Bluetooth earphones or speakers because it does not have a speaker of its own.

Coming to the size of the watch, it has a 42mm dial size which I find to be perfectly fit for small and medium-sized wrists. I have a medium size wrist and it fits perfectly on it, even if you have a small wrist with slight adjustment it will fit well on your wrist as well.

Overall, if you are looking for a good running smartwatch for thin wrists then I would highly recommend you to go for Forerunner 245 Music. If you want more details on it then you can check out my YouTube video where I have shared in detail my experience with this watch.

The Good

Durable smartwatch for runners

Onboard music storage

Unmatched running analysis in this price segment
Good battery life which easily lasts 5-6 days

The Bad

No contactless payments

8. Garmin Vivoactive 4S

This next small-size smartwatch on the list is from a brandthat certainly needs no introduction, especially if you are even a little bit into smart wearables watches.

Garmin Vivoactive 4S is designed with a 40mm dial size for both women and men with small size wrists.

Garmin keeps its products more focused on fitness and training activities, so if you want a small round smartwatch especially to keep track of your training, Vivoactive 4S is your way to go.

Let’s start discussing the watch’s fitness and training-related features, starting with hydration tracking.

Using it I was able to log my daily water intake and always stay hydrated and consistent with my water consumption.

The petite smartwatch provides you with easy-to-follow animated cardio, yoga, strength, and pilates workouts right inside the watch.

There are more than 20 dedicated apps inside the watch. These apps are specially designed to enhance your walking, running, cycling, pool swimming, golf, and other activities.

The smartwatch helps you keep track of your menstrual cycle and let you see the period reminders. Learn about the nutritional and training sessions that you should follow in that phase. And probably this is what makes it the best women’s smartwatch for small wrists.

With the advanced sleep monitoring features know about the quality of your sleep. And the pulse OX sensor gives an insight into your blood oxygen level during the daytime and as well as night.

Discover your best time for training and rest with the body battery energy monitoring of the smartwatch. Go and unleash your limits when the body battery is high and take some rest when the levels are low.

This watch also helped me keep my stress under control and take a chill pill with the short breathing activities that your watch offers you.

Leaving the fitness and tracking features aside, this smartwatch for small wrists also has features to eliminate the use of cell phones.

When paired with a compatible smartphone, you will receive texts, calls, and notifications alerts on the smartwatch. If you pair it with an Android device, it’s even possible to reply to those emails and texts.

Just connect the Garmin Vivoactive 4S with your smartphone and listen to your favorite melodies with the best music streaming services like Spotify, and Deezer. Connect with wireless earphones for a better music experience.

Garmin ensures your full safety with its safety features.

If your phone and Garmin Vivoactive 4S smartwatch are connected while you are doing some outdoor activities, your location can be sent either automatically or manuallywith the incident detection feature.

But the watch will send the location automatically only if it feels the need to do so.

Personalize your Garmin smartwatch with the Connect IQ Store and make your smartwatch look better than others.

Finally coming to the battery life, the smartwatch works for up to 5 days in smartwatch mode and for 5 hours in GPS and music mode.

The Good

Animated workout sessions for better training.

Connects with Spotify and Deezer for listening to music.

Safety features help to send the manual and automatic location to contacts.

The body battery feature helps you know when it's the best time to work out and rest.

You can personalize your Garmin Vivoactive 4S smartwatch to make it look different.
Amazing battery life of up to 5 days in Smartwatch mode.

The Bad

The smartwatch might get disconnected from smartphones frequently.

Customer service might take some time to reply.
The battery drains quickly when you continue listening to music and when GPS is on.

9. Garmin Instinct 2S Solar

Garmin is known for making rugged smartwatches that you can take on any mission. However, their watches are a bit bulky and big in size. But they have introduced an S series of watches that are made keeping people with small wrists in mind.

The Garmin Instinct 2S Solar is one such small face smartwatch from Garmin which comes with a smaller dial of 40mm while the regular Garmin Instinct 2 Solar has a 45mm dial.

I also liked that this rugged watch has a solar charging facility that makes it an ideal deal for outdoor and adventure junkies.The cherry on the cake is it comes enabled with multiple global navigation systems which include GPS, GLONASS, and Galileo.

Moreover, this small screen smartwatch is waterproof to 100m under water which means you can go surfing, snorkeling, and swimming easily.

What makes me a fan of this watch is that it is available in 20 different color combinations which allow you to pick a watch in your favorite color. If you ask me I personally like the Neo Tropic color of the watch.

Overall, it’s the best-rugged smartwatch for small wrists, you can go for it without any doubts in your mind.

The Good

Great design with rugged build

Has multiple navigation systems

Gets charged through solar energy
Tracks multiple sports activities with VO2 max

The Bad

Black & white display
A bit pricey

10. Fossil Women’s Gen 6

Clive Owen once said, “Jewelry isn’t really my thing, but I’ve always got my eye on people’s watches.” So, here’s another smartwatch, only for ladies who want their shiny watch to be noticed in public.

Fossil Women’s Gen 6 has a design that ladies can’t stop themselves from falling for it. The rose gold glitz color and faux diamonds on the corner of the dial make the smartwatch look attractive.

With just a 42mm dial size, 12mm thickness, and a weight of just 140 grams, Fossil Women’s Gen 6 is the best smartwatch a woman can own.

Unlike other unisex watches with thick straps, this small smartwatch for ladies has a slim strap width of 18mm which makes the watch look gorgeous on your wrist.

The stunning looks are not the only thing that Gen 6 offers. The smartwatch offers smart features to make your daily life easy as well.

Right after you pair Fossil Women’s Gen 6 with your smartphone, you will get call alerts, email notifications, app notifications, and social media alerts right inside your smartwatch.

While we are talking about compatibility, any Android device with version 6.0 or more and an iOS device with version 10.0 or more can be paired with this smartwatch.

Unlike previous gen Fossil smartwatches, this small women’s smartwatch comes with a built-in speaker that allows you to take calls directly.

Besides the speaker, you can connect wireless earbuds to the watch as well. After that, I was able to pick up calls & even listen to music on the smartwatch.

You don’t need to always keep the boring black watch face. Customize the watch face daily or whenever you feel like it and match it with your outfits and places you visit.

Save your cell phone and wallet from thieves by simply not carrying them and pay for your purchases with in-built Google Pay on the smartwatch.

No charging? No problem. With a magnetic USB charger, power up your Fossil Women’s Gen 6 by up to 80% in an hour.

Not just for casual use, this small ladies’ smartwatch can be your buddy in your training sessions as well.

Monitor your heart rate and track your activities and workout easily with Google Fit. Take this smartwatch to pool and swimming sessions without any fear as it can easily go 50 meters underwater.

Never get lost on the road less traveled with the smartwatch’s built-in GPS tracking.

With your smartwatch in proper functioning, the battery will last for 24 hours but you can increase the battery life with its different battery modes.

The Good

The customizable watch face makes the smartwatch look attractive.

Easy to make payments with built-in Google Pay.

Monitor heart rate and activities with built-in Google Fit.

Save yourself from getting lost with GPS tracking.

Take your smartwatch along with you into the swimming pool as it is waterproof.
Charge the smartwatch quickly with the magnetic USB charger.

The Bad

Battery life should have been more.

11. Withings Steel HR – Hybrid Smartwatch

I haven’t included any hybrid smartwatches on our list till now, right?So, here’s a classic, small round budget hybrid smartwatch for small wrist people who see digital display smartwatches and say, “It doesn’t tickle my fancy.”

For those who don’t know about Withings, let me tell you that it’s a division of Nokia.

So if you haven’t heard of Withings till now and you don’t trust unknown brands easily, now you know what a huge smartwatch brand Withings actually is.

With its simple and classic design and a casual dial face, Withings Steel HR – Hybrid Smartwatch looks like a normal watch. But it is equally smart as our other digital display smartwatches.

And the 40 mm dial size makes this smartwatch a considerable product for people with a small wrist size who love watches with a classic dial in their hand.

After you connect your smartphone to the Withings smartwatch, every activity in your life becomes easy.

All the alerts related to calls, WhatsApp messages, and other apps are provided to you with the small digital screen inside the watch.The hybrid watch also comes with vibration alerts for notifications.

If you think Hybrid smartwatches can’t help you with your fitness, then you are absolutely wrong.

Once you install the Health Mate app on your smartphone and connect it to your watch, it’s time to set free the beast inside you and leave the performance tracking on your smartwatch.

Just activate the workout mode on your watch and choose from over 30 different sports. Now your watch is gonna work as a fitness tracker for you.

Don’t worry if you forgot to turn on the workout mode. This hybrid smartwatch automatically recognizes the workout activity and calculates these vital stats for you.

Withings Steel HR will monitor your heart rate, track your location with GPS, and calculate the distance, and duration of your workout.

Once you are done with your sports activity, use the Health Mate app on your smartphone to look for these stats.

Health monitoring does not just mean tracking activities while exercising and working out. Sleep monitoring is a crucial part of fitness.

With this amazing wearable hybrid smartwatch, it’s easy to monitor the sleep stages and see the total time for which you slept.

By tracking your sleep activities daily you can compare your sleep and check how many interruptions were there.

With easily swappable wristbands, match the smartwatch with your apparel and catch everyone’s attention at the party.

Battery life is the most impressive part of this smartwatch. The smartwatch with high battery life is considered to be the one that works for a week without a second charge.

But this watch right here has crossed its limit as well. Withings Steel HR gives an impressive battery life of up to 25 days.

So if you think smartwatches are not reliable for long tours where you might not get a chance of charging the watch, here’s a perfect gadget for you.

In the end, I would only like to say that if you are looking for a small display smartwatch for your thin wrists then this might be a good option for you.

The Good

Sleep monitoring is possible.

Track your workout with the sports monitoring feature that works with the Health Mate app.

Get notifications on the small digital display of the watch.

Change the watch straps according to your apparel.

Amazing battery life of up to 25 days.
Automatic workout recognization feature to track your workout if you forget to activate it manually.

The Bad

Fitness tracking is not accurate.
Notifications are not given for many of the apps on your phone.

12. Fitbit Versa 3

Looking for a small and lightweight Fitbit smartwatch? Well, there’s no way I can’t mention even a single product of Fitbit on my list, after all, it’s one of the leading smartwatch manufacturers.

With 40.4mm of case diameter and just 0.16 ounces of weight, Fitbit is the lightest and most compact smartwatch on the market today, and that too for both men and women.

The lists of features that Fitbit has to offer are countless. From tracking your fitness while you are working hard to listening to music when you are relaxing, Fitbit does everything for you.

This small smartwatch supports Alexa Voice Assistant & Google Assistant which opens further gates to your feasibility. Using it I was able to check the weather, set reminders, and start a workout.

Training without music is such boredom, right? So why not play your favorite 300+ tunes right inside your watch and that too with the best streaming services like Deezer and Spotify?

Owing to the multiple fitness tracking features with great accuracy, Fitbit has a great reputation in the Smartwatch industry today.

I loved the fact that this smartwatch comes with 15+ exercise modes so I was able to track my workouts. Even take your Fitbit Versa 3 to the pool with you and enjoy swimming without worrying about the watch with its 50-meter water-resistant rating. You can watch my Fitbit Versa 3 GPS accuracy test video to know how the watch’s sports tracking performance is.

Your watch continuously tracks your movements and counts the steps you take daily. And with 24/7 heart rate monitoring, make sure you are working out with good intensity.

A heart rate monitor does not just help to make your workout better, but it has sleep-related benefits as well.

Fitbit also keeps a close eye on the floors you climb daily, the distance you travel, active minutes, hourly activities, and even the stationary time.

All this data can be used to determine at the end of the day whether you are staying fit or not.

Based on your heart rate, Fitbit Versa 3 identifies the time you were asleep, and while you were restless.

My sleep stages are monitored whenever I wore the watch & based on the stats I understood my sleep quality every night.

This small smartwatch lets you set personalized reminders that help you achieve personal goals and stick to your daily schedule.

Keeping workout and exercise-related stuff aside, it’s a great gadget for daily use as well.

Fitbit Versa alerts you with call and calendar notifications and also gives push notifications from the app on your device. But this can only be done when your phone is somewhere nearby.

Go cashless with Fitbit Pay and securely pay for your purchases while earning rewards.

At times when you are holding some stuff in your hand, it becomes really hard to check the time on the watch. Your watch further assists you with its always-on display so you can check the time with a glance.

Customize your watch face with a variety of colors and design that matches your attire and the occasion you are attending.

Even while tracking your activities day and night, Fitbit Versa 3 works continuously for 5+ days.

You can watch my Fitbit Versa 3 review to know more about the watch’s day-to-day performance.

The Good

Compatible with Alexa for more features.

One of the lightest smartwatches on the market.

50-meter water-resistant.

Easy to make payments with Fitbit Pay.

Always on screen for checking the time with a glance.
Customizable watch face.

The Bad

You can only get notifications from the cell phone if your cell phone is nearby.
It is not possible to stream Spotify unless you are a premium member.

13. Skagen Connected Falster 2

Not mentioning a Skagen product in the list would be an injustice to this popular brand. Be it, men or women, anyone who likes the design of the smartwatch can savor it on their wrist.

As a result of having a 40mm dial size, this smartwatch is good to go accessory for people with a teeny tiny wrist size. The weight of the Skagen Connected Falster 2 is 8.8 ounces, which according to us is a bit more than what you expect from a smartwatch for a small wrist. So make sure you get this watch only if you can handle its weight all day long.

The easy-to-read and bright display of the watch makes it easy for you to read notifications and time with a quick single glance.

The small size of the smartwatch does not mean you have to compromise on features. In fact, it has more features than most gigantic smartwatches.

Powered by Google’s Wear OS, Skagen Falster 2 is good to go with both Android and iOS devices, and not to forget this smartwatch provides access to Google Assistantand other Google-related features.

Where most of the smartwatches have a rebel with water, this one right here is 30 meters swim-proof.

Given the importance of contactless payments, your smart watchshould have an NFC payment feature. Surprise surprise! Skagen Falster 2 can make payments using Google Pay. So, no cash, no phone? No problem. Surprise everyone nearby you by making quick payments directly through your smartwatch.

The list of smart features of this watch has a long road to cover, so it’s not possible to mention all of them. But it has everything you expect from a perfect smartwatch.

Once connected to your phone, you can handle your world right from your wrist. All your phone notifications, app alerts, and call alerts will be given by this watch. It can even help you manage your music, making your intense running sessions painless. With the given microphone, you can send voice messages or convert voice to text. Using this feature you don’t need to stop running while you have to send an important message at the same time.

Skagen Falster 2 is not just smart features compliant, but it’s the perfect healthcare gadget too. Just wrap it around your wrist and keep track of your activities and heart health.

By allowing you to change the watch’s face and bands, you can make your smartwatch look absolutely different from what others are carrying.

The Good

Powered by Google Wear OS.

Making payments is possible with this watch.

Skagen Connected Falster 2 can give you phone notifications and alerts.

Health tracking features are available.

Possible to change the watch face and bands.
You can send voice messages or convert voice to text.

The Bad

The weight of the smartwatch is more than expected.
The battery life might be less than promised.

14. Pebble Time Round

Not a fan of the digital display of smartwatches but still want all the notifications to appear on the screen? Seems impossible, right? But I have Pebble Time Round smartwatch for you that matched your liking.

Pebble Time Round smartwatch is a perfect accessory for a small wrist. It’s one of the smallest, lightest and thinnest smartwatches that you can find on Amazon. The smartwatch weighs just 0.9 ounces, and it’s as thin as 7.5mm. Talking about its dial size, it just measures 38mm in size. With such reduced dimensions, you might even forget that you are wearing a watch in your hand. Hence it is the best smartwatch for thin wrists.

As we told you before, it’s a watch that can show you notifications on-screen while giving a feel of a non-digital watch. Actually, the traditional look that the watch gives is also a display. Whenever you receive a notification, the display automatically changes and you can read the notification with a quick glimpse.

As we are talking about notifications, you might be thinking that what all notifications this watch gives. Once connected to your Android or iOS device, you can see all the notifications related to incoming and outgoing calls, text messages, reminders, calendars, and more.

Most people with a casual smartwatch hide their hands when they notice the splashes of water. But you can keep your arms wide open if you have a wrapped Pebble Time Round watch, due to its water-resistant nature.

Judging by its looks, most people will say that this smartwatch just looks cool, but it can’t offer activity tracking. It’s time to prove them wrong. Pebble smartwatch can easily monitor your sleep, steps you have taken, and other necessary stats. All this information will be uploaded to your smartphone if you have a compatible app.

For making your watch look unique and better than others, you can change the watch’s face and swap the bands whenever you want.

Battery life plays a crucial part in choosing a smartwatch. Pebble Time Round has a good battery life of 2 days and it just takes 15 minutes to charge it fully. So if you don’t have much patience, then this is the perfect smartwatch for you. All in all, it is the best 38mm smartwatch that you can own.

The Good

Very lightweight and thin smartwatch.

Gives you notifications and alerts from your phone.

It can monitor your sleep and other activities.

Possible to change the watch face and swap bands.

Decent battery life.
Not much expensive.

The Bad

Not a completely waterproof watch.

15. Fitbit Sense 2

Till now all the watches we have mentioned in the article are mostly of 40mm dial size. And now we are mentioning a smartwatch with a 40.5mm dial size.

The reason we couldn’t resist adding Fitbit Sense to our list is due to its heart-stealing features and looks, and it’s not big enough to look gigantic on your wrist.

Fitbit has installed every smart feature in this watch that you ever need. The list of smart features of Fitbit Sense can go on and on.

Let’s start with the built-in GPS feature of Fitbit Sense. Never resist exploring new places even when you are not carrying your cell phone. The built-in GPS of the smartwatch will help you out.

Missing important notifications is not an option with Fitbit Sense. Once connected to your cell phone, you can get all your phone notifications right on your wrist.

You are not just restricted to notifications, but the watch also makes it possible to make calls and reply to messages without making any use of your smartphone.

It’s quite laborious to reach your smartphone every time you want to change the music while in the middle of a workout. But it’s no more an issue you should worry about. You can control and store music on Fitbit Sense itself.

It usually slips from your mind to keep cash in your pocket, right? But now you don’t have to resist shopping even if you don’t have cash. Shop anything you want and when it comes to payment, leave everything up to the Fitbit Pay feature of Fitbit Sense.

How many of you forget your phone after keeping it at some unnoticeable place in the gym? A lot of you right? And when you are not able to locate your phone, it makes your feet cold as you think it’s been stolen. But with Fitbit Sense’s Find My Phone feature, you can remotely ring the alarm on your phone until you find it.

Other phones substituting features of the smartwatch include weather updates, alarms, reminders, Google Assistant, Alexa, and do not disturb mode.

Other than a perfect cell phone replacement gadget, Fitbit Sense is a perfect fitness companion as well. It has everything that you expect from a fitness smartwatch.

The smartwatch has more than 20+ fitness modes, making your running, yoga, golf, gym, swimming, and other activities more joyous and productive.

With the Active Zone Minute feature of the watch, you can make every minute worth it. The watch will totalize the time for which you were active. And based on the stats, you can know how much you need to work hard.

Fitbit Sense surely makes you work hard but it makes sure you take a sound sleep as well. Using sleep-related features like Sleep Mode, your watch mutes smartphone notifications and stops the phone screen from turning on at night.

Other fitness and health features of this watch include oxygen saturation, high/low heart rate notification, skin temperature sensor, and so on.

Talking about its battery life, this watch can work for 6+ days in normal mode and up to 12 hours with continuous GPS which is sufficient as compared to other smartwatches.

The Good

Comes with a built-in GPS.

Possible to pick up calls and reply to messages directly from the smartwatch.

You can control music from your watch.

Easy to locate phone with Find My Phone feature.

Helps improve your sleep quality.

Multiple health and fitness features.
6+ days of battery life.

The Bad

You might face some problems using the watch’s touch.

Things To Look For In A Small Smartwatch – Buyers Guide

Here we are gonna discuss some main things that you should definitely look for before finally purchasing a small smartwatch.

You might not find all the factors mentioned in this buying guide in a single smartwatch. But most of them should certainly be there to make it worthy of the money you’re gonna spend on it.

1. Dial Size

You might have to adjust to the other flaws of a smartwatch if it’s a perfect smartwatch overall. But when you are looking for a smartwatch particularly for a small wrist, compromising with the dial size is a big NO!

And then it doesn’t matter how excellent that smartwatch works, you just can’t buy it.

Even the most beautiful wristwatch won’t look good on your wrist if it has a too-big or too-small case size, so fitting is everything, be it clothes or a smartwatch.

So if you have a tiny wrist size, the case diameter of the watch should be the first thing you should bring into consideration.

2. Dial Thickness

Not a hard and fast rule like the above one but the dial thickness, the slimmer the better.

It’s a kind of thumb rule of technology that with time when gadgets start to get advanced, they start getting slimmer and slimmer.

For example, cameras, TV, laptops, air conditioners, or smartwatch, compare them to your older versions, and the present ones look slimmer and better.

And it’s also easier to handle a slim smartwatch on the wrist instead of a bulky one.

3. Smart Features

The only difference between a smartwatch and a normal watch is the features they offer.

Smartwatches are packed with a variety of features that help you make your daily life easy by providing you with features that only your smartphone has.

By keeping track of your fitness levels and proving you with important health updates, these watches also work as fitness trackers.

And that’s the reason why smartwatches are so high priced as well.

4. Strap Width

Another not-so-important but good to have in a smartwatch factor is the width of the band.

A smartwatch from a reputed brand will already have a dial size and bandwidth in good proportion. But it’s always better to check yourself instead of blindly ordering the smartwatch.

The standard width of the strap is half the size of the dial, or you can say, equal to the radius of the dial. For example, if the dial size is 40mm, the strap size should be 20mm.

But there are no such strict guidelines that the smartwatch manufacturers have to follow. So if the watch looks good even if the strap is a little more or less than half the size, you can go for it.

FAQs

Which Fitbit Watch Is The Smallest Smartwatch? Fitbit Versa 3 is absolutely one of the smallest smartwatch made by the company so far. So if you are looking for a small smartwatch from Fitbit, then you should definitely go for Fitbit Versa 3.

Which Is The Smallest Apple smartwatch? Apple usually makes all their smartwatches in two sizes, 40mm and 44mm, so obviously the 40mm watches are the smallest ones. But instead of going for the older versions of the watches, you should go for Apple Watch Series 6 that comes in 40mm size.

Can A Woman Wear A 40mm Smartwatch? The normal watches for women are made a little smaller than usual, but smartwatches are generally made larger in size. So a woman can easily go for a 40mm smartwatch as a smaller size than this is hardly available.