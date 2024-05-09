15 Best WordPress Form Builder Plugins for 2024 (Free + Paid) (2024)

Are youconfused aboutselectingthe best WordPress form builder plugin for your website? If yes, then you’ve landed on the right page.

A website requires forms to perform actions such as registering users, logging in, conducting an online survey, and many others.

However, it has thousands of form builder plugins to ease your task. Yet, the process of choosing the one may worry you.

Well, after reviewing hundreds of plugins available, we’ve listed the 15 best WordPress form builder plugins.

Table of Contents Why Use WordPress Form Builder Plugins?

15 Best WordPress Form Builder Plugins 1. Everest Forms 2. User Registration 3. Fluent Forms 4. ARForms 5. WPForms 6. Forminator 7. Ninja Forms 8. Gravity Forms 9. Contact Form 7 10. Formidable Forms 11. Quform 12. Nex-Forms 13. Happyforms 14. weForms 15. Wufoo

Why Use WordPress Form Builder Plugins?

You may want your website visitors to perform specific actions; it can be registering them as a user, taking part in surveys, or making payments to buy your products.

Hence, you require different types of forms as an integral part of your website.

As mentioned above, WordPress has no built-in form available. You must rely upon a third-party plugin to build an online form and add it to your WordPress site.

Once you installthebestform builder for WordPress on your site, you can customize the form as per your wish and add it to the landing posts, the home page, or anywhere on the website.

Now, let’s move on to find out the best WordPress form builder plugins.

15 Best WordPress Form Builder Plugins

Our list contains some of the best WordPress form builder plugins that are free, premium, or both. Explore all their features and get the best one for you!

1. Everest Forms

Everest Forms is a user-friendlyWordPressform builder plugin with a drag-and-drop feature.

With this plugin, all of your form submissions will be delivered correctly without getting into the spam folder.

Different integration options, such as email marketing tools, Google Sheets integration, payment gateways, etc., arealsoavailable.

Additionally, you can integrate OpenAI right on your website allowing you to have a chatbot on your form, send automated emails, and receive reports of user’s behaviors.

Key Features:

Multi-step form

eSignature support

Categorized form fields

Multiple file upload

Editable validation message

Email notifications and autoresponders

Price:Freemium (Premium Plan Starts from$48.3/year)

2. User Registration

User Registration plugin is one of the most loved WordPress form builder pluginsto createuser registration forms and login forms.

The plugin also supports creating a front-end account page for profile editing, logging out, changing passwords, andso on.

Moreover, the plugin allows you to convert your boring forms into interesting and interactive ones with its Conversation Forms add-on.

An exciting feature of this plugin is inviting users with invitation codes through the Invite Codes add-on. You can create the invitation code, set the expiry date, and limit usage.

Key Features:

An array of login options

Export registered users’ data in CSV format

Enable or disable strong password

Style Customizer for customization

Great-looking user profile account page

Multiple-column form support

Price:Freemium (Premium Plan Starts from $79/year)

3. Fluent Forms

Fluent Forms is the best form builder for WordPress, with an intuitive interface. It has more than 66 pre-built form templates with compellingdesigns.

From simple contact forms to multi-step forms or subscription forms, HubSpot to third-party integration,Fluent Forms has it all.

Some unique features of the plugin are conversational forms, a checkable grid, a country list field, and so on.

Furthermore, it has over 50 custom fields and many third-party integrations including email marketing software, conversion tools, project management tools, and more.

Key Features:

Visual data reporting based on submitted entries

Placeholder customization in the contact forms

Automated form submission confirmation

Conditional email notification

Action hooks for developers

4000+ integrations through Zapier

Price:Freemium (Premium Plan Starts from$63/year)

4. ARForms

ARFormsis an all-in-one form builder plugin capable of creating online survey forms, advanced forms, cost estimator forms, multi-step forms, newsletter popups, etc.

It’s also optimized for speed, resulting in an A+ performance grade as a WordPress contact form plugin.

For your convenience, it has over 50 pre-built form templates.Further, more than 32 form elements, such as radio button, reCAPTCHA, dropdown, slider, etc., are also available.

It has an impressive multi-column facility, and you can even resize any column by dragging the border between the fields.

Key Features:

SMS Gateway integration

Email marketing ready

Built-in popup forms

Email notifications

4 different form submission actions

PayPal integration

Price:$39 for a Regular License

5. WPForms

WPFormsis a powerfulWordPresscontact form plugin that allows you to create contact forms in under a few minutes.

Besides that, you can also create subscription forms, feedback forms, payment forms, and many other types of forms.

At the same time,WPFormsalso offers you 1200+ pre-built form templates.Itflawlessly integrates with popular page builders such as WordPress Block Editor, Classic Editor, Divi,Elementor, etc.

Additionally, the contact forms built using WPForms are 100% mobile responsive and are highly optimized for web and server performance.

Key Features:

Drag and drop contact form builder

GDPR(General Data Protection Regulation) friendly

friendly Signature addon

Custom CAPTCHA

Smart form confirmation

Surveys and Polls Add-on

Price:Freemium (Premium Plan Starts from $49.50/year)

6. Forminator

Forminatoris another best form builder for WordPress to create contact forms, order forms, interactive polls with real-time results, and many more.

Collecting information and making the content interactive to generate more conversions is easy withForminator.

Further, it comes with a crowd of third-party integrations like email services, project managers, and CRM (Customer Relationship Management).

Moreover, you can embed different calculators, such as BMI calculator, loan calculator, ROI calculator, and so on, on the form.

Key Features:

Interactive quizzes and polls

Email routing and pre-populate

100% GDPR compliant

Custom login and registration forms

Advanced date field restrictions

E-signature form field

Price:Freemium (Premium Plan Starts from $1.80/month)

7. Ninja Forms

Withnearly 1 million active installations, Ninja Forms is widely used and the bestform builder for WordPress, without any doubt.

It has some fantastic features such as drag and drop, easy row and column layouts, multi-page forms, conditional forms, etc.

Also, you can accept credit card and PayPal payments right from your WordPress form.

It has other add-ons such as multi-part forms, save progress, user management, etc. Furthermore, the forms blend well in all devices due to the responsive design.

Key Features:

Over 27 field types

Shareable public form links

Akismetand Google reCAPTCHA to protect against spam

Translated into 16+ languages

Advanced date picker

Unlimited form submissions

Price:Freemium (Premium Plan Starts from$99/year)

8. Gravity Forms

Gravity Forms is an easy-to-use andpopularform builder plugin that helps you quickly build and design WordPress forms using the visual editor.

You can limit the number of entries and even schedule the forms to have complete control over capturing the users’ data.

In addition, it also has more than 12 ready-to-use form templates that you can choose from and use instantly.

Likewise, the users can also perform advanced calculations using theforms.Moreover,it integrates third-party tools like Mailchimp, PayPal, Stripe, Dropbox, Zapier, etc.

Key Features:

Conditional logic to show or hide your form’s fields

Documents and photos uploads

Limit and schedule forms

WordPress post creation

Numerous third-party plugins integration

30+ Form fields

Price:Premium Plan Starts from $59/year

9. Contact Form 7

Contact Form 7 manages multiple forms and lets you customize the form, including thecontents of the emails, flexibly.

It has several protection modules like Google reCAPTCHA, disallowed list, andAkismetto protect you from spammers.

It supports Ajax-powered submitting that lets users submit and return data asynchronously without requiring the page to reload, making the interaction quick.

Best of all, the plugin is completely free of cost. It also comes withawesome documentation, FAQs, and support forums to resolve issues regarding the plugin.

Key Features:

Works with any recent WordPress theme

Stripe integration for transactions

Shortcodeto insert the forms into any pages or posts

Spam filtering

Supports third-party extensions

Integration with Constant Contact

Price:Free

10. Formidable Forms

Formidable Forms – an advancedplugin, has also made it to our list of the best WordPress form builder plugins.

Beyond contact forms, it also lets you build forms for surveys, quizzes, calculator forms, and more with a drag-and-drop facility.

It’s optimized for maximum server performance and speed. Further, you can turn your form results into user-generated content using integrated views.

Moreover, it has multi-page form features with a progress bar and autosave. Features like schedule form, limit responses, file uploads, date picker, payment collection, and so on are also available.

Key Features:

Allows users to preview, review, and edit forms before submitting

Automatically fill out forms

Boostrapform styling

SMS notifications

Efficient user tracking

Smart form with conditional logic

Price:Freemium (Premium Plan Starts from $39.50/year)

11. Quform

Quformis a powerful, secure, and multilingual WordPress form plugin that allows you to build multiple forms with complete control.

The plugin is simple with drag and drop functionality and compatible withthe latest version ofWordPress. On top of that, it comes with an array of features.

Some of the exciting and valuable features that it offers include a date and time picker, export entries to .xls, .csv, .xlsx, or .html files, RTL support, and so on.

Meanwhile, it has movable submit button elements that you can add to your form. In addition, you can also add background images or icons to the checkbox of the forms.

Key Features:

Live preview forms while you create them

File upload progress

Trash forms and entries

Migrate tool

Custom auto-reply

Invisible reCAPTCHA

Price:$34 for a Regular License

12. Nex-Forms

Nex-Forms is one of the most versatile form builder plugins that allows you to create any form.

One of the highlighting features of Nex-Forms is its analytics which gives you information on form views, form submissions, and even interactions.

The plugin comes with 50+ bootstrap-styled fields with pixel-perfect precision. It also has 70+ smooth animations to add to your website.

You can also utilize its 660+ icons and 1200+ Google fonts for the perfect form-building experience.

Key Features:

Email autoresponder

Sticky forms

Form validation

Redirect after submission

Sidebar Widget

Built-in Anti-Spam

Price:$39 for a Regular License

13. Happyforms

Happyformsis a simpleWordPressform builder plugin designed for high-conversion conversations with website visitors.

It’s highly reliable for message delivery and follow-up sales funnels.With this plugin, you can enable the visitor to save and resume the responses.

At the same time, it has a built-in Honeypot andreCaptchafor spam protection.

Other features include unlimited forms, fields, emails, and messages, adding multiple forms to the same page, more than 50 built-in style controls, and more.

Key Features:

Easily duplicate forms

Log IP addresses

Confirmation message on submissions

GDPR and 508 compliant

Multi-column layouts

One-clickHoneyPotspam prevention

Price:Freemium (Premium Plan Starts from $79/year)

14. weForms

weFormshas a wide range of customizable pre-defined form templates allowing you to design and manage any forms, including contact forms, user registration forms, etc.

Not to mention, it has20abovecustom fields to help you build the forms of your choice. The minimalistic design of the form is super-fast and user-friendly.

Meanwhile, you can also add Google Maps to the contact forms to display your location to the users.

You can track your transactions that happen using your payment forms in real-time in case you’re going to set up an online business.

Key Features:

Form expiry time

Form redirection

Manage form submissions

Anti-spam andreCaptcha

Third-party integration support

18+ modules to improve the functionalities

Price:Freemium (Premium Plan Starts from $49/year)

15. Wufoo

Wufoo is a cloud-based form builder that lets you easily create application forms, registration forms, contact forms, payment forms, and many more.

Furthermore, you also get a real-time notification as soon as the user completes the form submission.

Additionally, you can add the organization’s logo and other brand elements to the forms for custom branding.

Wufoo deploys 256-bit SSL encryption, smart CAPTCHA, and data fortress, which are the security measures to store your data safely every time.

Key Features:

100% SSL secure

Google Analytics tracking

Dozens of native integrations

Generates custom reports

Easy data export

Branching and logic to personalize users’ form-filling experience

Price:Freemium (Premium Plan Starts from$14.08/month)

Wrapping Up the List of Best WordPress Form Builder Plugins!

These were our top choices for the best WordPress form builder plugins. They’re all up to date and have a massive number of active users.

If you aren’t clear yet, we suggest you choose the Everest Forms plugin, which lets you customize the form as you wish. You also don’tneedto worry about losing users’ data.

Besides, the plugin integrates the form with different essential tools, and it’s the perfect choice for a beginner as well as for an expert.

This is pretty much it for our article on the best WordPress form builder plugins. We hope you enjoyed reading it.

We also have an easy guide on creating contact forms and job application forms in WordPress.

