15 Delicious & Healthy Brunch Recipes | Aglow Lifestyle (2024)

These 15 Delicious and Healthy Brunch Recipes are perfect for the morning. From vegan avocado toast, to lemon Greek yogurt pancakes. Perfect for Easter, Mothers Day, or any day!

Table of Contents

1. Simple Vegan Avocado Toast

1. Simple Vegan Avocado Toast

Article image from – gatheringdreams

I love this vegan avocado toast recipe! It’s super simple, healthy yet very filling! Perfect for an awesome breakfast or lunch.

Get the full recipe here.

2. Lemon Greek Yogurt Pancakes

Article image from – kristineskitchenblog

You will love these light and fluffy Lemon Greek Yogurt Pancakes! These easy pancakes are extra thick and soft, packed with protein, and secretly healthy!

Get the full recipe here.

3. Berry Yogurt Parfait Trifle

Article image from – cookincanuck

Feeding a crowd for brunch? Wow them with a healthy Berry Yogurt Parfait Trifle! It comes together in minutes and uses a spiced yogurt which is perfect for the holidays. 154 calories and 3 Weight Watchers Freestyle SP

Get the full recipe here.

4. Baked Oatmeal with Blueberries

Article image from – loveandlemons

This healthy baked oatmeal recipe makes for a delicious brunch! I love this blueberry version, but for a twist, swap in whatever seasonal fruit you like.

Get the full recipe here.

5. Granola Cups with Yogurt and Berries

Article image from – daniliciousdishes

Refined sugar-free & gluten-free granola cups made with oats, chia seeds, and nuts and topped with your favorite vanilla yogurt, berries, lemon zest and a touch of honey. An easy and elegant breakfast treat perfect for brunch or any day of the week!

Get the full recipe here.

6. Sheet-Pan Pancakes

Article image from – eatingwell

Pancakes are a weekend brunch necessity (mimosas, too), but making them for a crowd is time-consuming. Instead, bake four kinds of pancakes—peanut butter, chocolate chip, raspberry and blueberry—at once with this easy sheet-pan pancake recipe. Making several different pancakes in one batch means you can easily please your whole brunch party, including yourself!

Get the full recipe here.

7. Healthy Carrot Cake Breakfast Bread

Article image from – mommafitlyndsey

If you’re looking for a carrot cake healthy recipe to feed your brunch guests this Easter, this carrot cake breakfast bread is the perfect choice! With no refined sugar this gluten free carrot cake will be a delicious and healthy version of a seasonal family favorite!

Get the full recipe here.

8. Ham and Cheese Egg Muffins

Article image from – adventuresofmel

Ham and Cheese Egg Muffins –Simple ham and cheese egg cups are an easy and healthy breakfast and brunch recipe, perfect for busy mornings or make ahead freezer meals and snacks.

Get the full recipe here.

9. Banana Bread Baked Oatmeal

Article image from – fivehearthome

Banana Bread Baked Oatmeal boasts the delicious flavor of banana bread, but it’s made with wholesome oats, pecans, and coconut oil for a healthy, filling breakfast!

Get the full recipe here.

10. Spinach Artichoke Egg Casserole

Article image from – twopeasandtheirpod

Spinach Artichoke Egg Casserole-this easy egg casserole with spinach, artichokes, and cheese is great for breakfast, brunch, or dinner!

Get the full recipe here.

11. Spinach, Bacon and Feta Egg Bake

Article image from – asavoryfeast

Need a breakfast idea that is healthy, low carb, simple to make and super yummy? Try this Spinach, Bacon and Feta Egg Bake! Great for make ahead breakfasts, brunch parties or breakfast-for-dinner.

Get the full recipe here.

12. Chai-Spiced Sweet Potato Pancakes

Article image from – ambitiouskitchen

Delicious, fluffy and healthy chai-spiced sweet potato pancakes perfect for using up leftover sweet potato!

Get the full recipe here.

13. Vegan Lemon Poppy Seed Pancakes

Article image from – wallflowerkitchen

If you love lemon poppy seed muffins and pancakes then this will be the breakfast of your dreams.

Get the full recipe here.

14. Buttermilk Blueberry Lemon Scones

Article image from – thekitchn

Instead of picking up pastries or a coffee cake at the grocery store or bakery, add these lemony blueberry scones to your Easter brunch menu. Loaded with plump blueberries and lemon zest, these tender, golden-brown scones use buttermilk instead of heavy cream and are drizzled with a lemony glaze at the end for an extra hit of citrus flavor.

Get the full recipe here.

15. Chickpea & Sweet Potato Breakfast Hash

Article image from – simple-veganista

Chickpea & Sweet Potato Breakfast Hash is a hearty and delicious way to start the day! This easy recipe is gluten-free, low-fat, and ready in 40 minutes.

Get the full recipe here.