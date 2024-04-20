15 Delicious & Healthy Brunch Recipes | Aglow Lifestyle (2024)

Recipes Healthy Recipes
last updated on February 26, 2021
These 15 Delicious and Healthy Brunch Recipes are perfect for the morning. From vegan avocado toast, to lemon Greek yogurt pancakes. Perfect for Easter, Mothers Day, or any day!
1. Simple Vegan Avocado Toast
I love this vegan avocado toast recipe! It’s super simple, healthy yet very filling! Perfect for an awesome breakfast or lunch.
2. Lemon Greek Yogurt Pancakes
You will love these light and fluffy Lemon Greek Yogurt Pancakes! These easy pancakes are extra thick and soft, packed with protein, and secretly healthy!
3. Berry Yogurt Parfait Trifle
Feeding a crowd for brunch? Wow them with a healthy Berry Yogurt Parfait Trifle! It comes together in minutes and uses a spiced yogurt which is perfect for the holidays. 154 calories and 3 Weight Watchers Freestyle SP
4. Baked Oatmeal with Blueberries
This healthy baked oatmeal recipe makes for a delicious brunch! I love this blueberry version, but for a twist, swap in whatever seasonal fruit you like.
5. Granola Cups with Yogurt and Berries
Refined sugar-free & gluten-free granola cups made with oats, chia seeds, and nuts and topped with your favorite vanilla yogurt, berries, lemon zest and a touch of honey. An easy and elegant breakfast treat perfect for brunch or any day of the week!
6. Sheet-Pan Pancakes
Pancakes are a weekend brunch necessity (mimosas, too), but making them for a crowd is time-consuming. Instead, bake four kinds of pancakes—peanut butter, chocolate chip, raspberry and blueberry—at once with this easy sheet-pan pancake recipe. Making several different pancakes in one batch means you can easily please your whole brunch party, including yourself!
7. Healthy Carrot Cake Breakfast Bread
If you’re looking for a carrot cake healthy recipe to feed your brunch guests this Easter, this carrot cake breakfast bread is the perfect choice! With no refined sugar this gluten free carrot cake will be a delicious and healthy version of a seasonal family favorite!
8. Ham and Cheese Egg Muffins
Ham and Cheese Egg Muffins –Simple ham and cheese egg cups are an easy and healthy breakfast and brunch recipe, perfect for busy mornings or make ahead freezer meals and snacks.
9. Banana Bread Baked Oatmeal
Banana Bread Baked Oatmeal boasts the delicious flavor of banana bread, but it’s made with wholesome oats, pecans, and coconut oil for a healthy, filling breakfast!
10. Spinach Artichoke Egg Casserole
Spinach Artichoke Egg Casserole-this easy egg casserole with spinach, artichokes, and cheese is great for breakfast, brunch, or dinner!
11. Spinach, Bacon and Feta Egg Bake
Need a breakfast idea that is healthy, low carb, simple to make and super yummy? Try this Spinach, Bacon and Feta Egg Bake! Great for make ahead breakfasts, brunch parties or breakfast-for-dinner.
12. Chai-Spiced Sweet Potato Pancakes
Delicious, fluffy and healthy chai-spiced sweet potato pancakes perfect for using up leftover sweet potato!
13. Vegan Lemon Poppy Seed Pancakes
If you love lemon poppy seed muffins and pancakes then this will be the breakfast of your dreams.
14. Buttermilk Blueberry Lemon Scones
Instead of picking up pastries or a coffee cake at the grocery store or bakery, add these lemony blueberry scones to your Easter brunch menu. Loaded with plump blueberries and lemon zest, these tender, golden-brown scones use buttermilk instead of heavy cream and are drizzled with a lemony glaze at the end for an extra hit of citrus flavor.
15. Chickpea & Sweet Potato Breakfast Hash
Chickpea & Sweet Potato Breakfast Hash is a hearty and delicious way to start the day! This easy recipe is gluten-free, low-fat, and ready in 40 minutes.