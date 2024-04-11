15 Delicious Irish Recipes for St. Patrick’s Day – Tip Junkie (2024)

2K Shares

St. Patrick’s Dayis March 17th and to make it really easy for you to celebrate, here areIrish recipes to make for St. Patrick’s Day which includesoda bread recipe, Irish apple cake, guinness chocolate cake, Irish pudding, potato soup, Irish aebleskivers, shephard’s pie, colcannon, Irish pasties and corned beef.

Irish Desserts

1. Irish Apple Cake ~ Delight your sweet tooth with this Irish Apple Cake. It’s a moist cake filled with tart Granny Smith apples and a crunchy sugary top.

2. Irish Lemon Pudding ~ As it bakes, this pudding separates into two layers with creamy sweetness and lemony tartness. It looks like a must try this St. Patrick’s Day for sure!

3. Guinness Chocolate Cake ~ Three decadent layers of chocolate cake frosted with Irish cream frosting.

Irish Recipes

4. Irish Potato Soup in a Jar ~Soup is always a delicious comfort food. But I think it’s even better when served in these cute jars. Whether you are taking a meal to someone who is under the weather, just had a baby, or maybe just welcoming new neighbors, package up your soup in some fun jars and top with warm, soft pretzels for a truly memorable gift.

5. Irish Aebleskiver ~Irish meets Danish with these delicious corned beef and shredded swiss cheese Aebleskivers.

6. Shepards Pie, Lightened Up ~ Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with this lightened recipe for Sheperd’s Pie from Skinny Taste. It’s filled with lean beef, skinny mashed potatoes and lots of vegetables. You can even make this a day ahead and bake it when you are ready to eat. {score} Short Rib Shepards Pie

7. Short Rib Shepards Pie ~ This recipe for Short Rib Shephards Pie begins in the slow cooker and ends in the oven. It takes a few hours to make, but only about 10 minutes of it is hands on. It’s delicious and definitely worth making!

8. Biscuit Topped Beef and Guinness Pie ~ Homemade pot pie minus the crust, but topped with a flaky biscuit instead.

9. Irish Pub Pasties ~This is a fun kid-friendly dinner, if only for the fact that kids love anything they can eat with their hands. But what I love even more about this is they are portable, making them great picnic food.

10. Corned Beef and Cabbage Rolls ~ This appetizer recipe that uses Egg rolls filled with corned beef, shredded cabbage, potato and Monterey Jack cheese sounds downright delicious! Corned Beef and Cabbage Stew 30. Corned Beef and Cabbage Stew ~ This is a great recipe to make for St. Patrick’s Day, or to use for your left over Corned Beef. It’s hearty for a cold night, too.

11. Corned Beef and Carrots with Marmalade {recipe} ~St. Patrick’s Day in a flash: A zesty glaze makes corned beef from the supermarket deli your own. The perfect go-with? Wedges of cooked, buttered cabbage, of course.

12. Colcannon Recipe ~Colcannon is an Irish staple, perfect for enjoying on St. Patrick’s day! It’s really just mashed potatoes with kale or cabbage mixed in, but you have to get the parts just right! {wink}

Soda Bread Recipe

13. Classic Irish Soda Bread ~Nothing says Irish, other than this easy Irish Soda Bread. The recipe uses buttermilk so you know it’s going to be moist and delicious!

14. Irish Soda Bread {Soda Bread Recipe} ~ If you want to celebrate St. Patricks Day with some traditional Irish food, soda bread is a great place to start.

15. Irish Soda Bread Muffins ~ This hearty Irish Soda Bread Muffin Recipe uses sour cream which always makes baked goods more moist, and golden raisins for sweetness. It’s a great breakfast muffin on St. Patrick’s Day!

