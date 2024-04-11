15 Delicious Irish Recipes for St. Patrick’s Day – Tip Junkie (2024)

St. Patrick’s Dayis March 17th and to make it really easy for you to celebrate, here areIrish recipes to make for St. Patrick’s Day which includesoda bread recipe, Irish apple cake, guinness chocolate cake, Irish pudding, potato soup, Irish aebleskivers, shephard’s pie, colcannon, Irish pasties and corned beef.

15 Delicious Irish Recipes for St. Patrick’s Day – Tip Junkie (1)

Irish Desserts

15 Delicious Irish Recipes for St. Patrick’s Day – Tip Junkie (2)

1. Irish Apple Cake ~ Delight your sweet tooth with this Irish Apple Cake. It’s a moist cake filled with tart Granny Smith apples and a crunchy sugary top.

15 Delicious Irish Recipes for St. Patrick’s Day – Tip Junkie (3)

2. Irish Lemon Pudding ~ As it bakes, this pudding separates into two layers with creamy sweetness and lemony tartness. It looks like a must try this St. Patrick’s Day for sure!

15 Delicious Irish Recipes for St. Patrick’s Day – Tip Junkie (4)

3. Guinness Chocolate Cake ~ Three decadent layers of chocolate cake frosted with Irish cream frosting.

Irish Recipes

15 Delicious Irish Recipes for St. Patrick’s Day – Tip Junkie (5)

4. Irish Potato Soup in a Jar ~Soup is always a delicious comfort food. But I think it’s even better when served in these cute jars. Whether you are taking a meal to someone who is under the weather, just had a baby, or maybe just welcoming new neighbors, package up your soup in some fun jars and top with warm, soft pretzels for a truly memorable gift.

15 Delicious Irish Recipes for St. Patrick’s Day – Tip Junkie (6)

5. Irish Aebleskiver ~Irish meets Danish with these delicious corned beef and shredded swiss cheese Aebleskivers.

15 Delicious Irish Recipes for St. Patrick’s Day – Tip Junkie (7)

6. Shepards Pie, Lightened Up ~ Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with this lightened recipe for Sheperd’s Pie from Skinny Taste. It’s filled with lean beef, skinny mashed potatoes and lots of vegetables. You can even make this a day ahead and bake it when you are ready to eat. {score} Short Rib Shepards Pie

15 Delicious Irish Recipes for St. Patrick’s Day – Tip Junkie (8)

7. Short Rib Shepards Pie ~ This recipe for Short Rib Shephards Pie begins in the slow cooker and ends in the oven. It takes a few hours to make, but only about 10 minutes of it is hands on. It’s delicious and definitely worth making!

15 Delicious Irish Recipes for St. Patrick’s Day – Tip Junkie (9)

8. Biscuit Topped Beef and Guinness Pie ~ Homemade pot pie minus the crust, but topped with a flaky biscuit instead.

15 Delicious Irish Recipes for St. Patrick’s Day – Tip Junkie (10)

9. Irish Pub Pasties ~This is a fun kid-friendly dinner, if only for the fact that kids love anything they can eat with their hands. But what I love even more about this is they are portable, making them great picnic food.

15 Delicious Irish Recipes for St. Patrick’s Day – Tip Junkie (11)

10. Corned Beef and Cabbage Rolls ~ This appetizer recipe that uses Egg rolls filled with corned beef, shredded cabbage, potato and Monterey Jack cheese sounds downright delicious! Corned Beef and Cabbage Stew 30. Corned Beef and Cabbage Stew ~ This is a great recipe to make for St. Patrick’s Day, or to use for your left over Corned Beef. It’s hearty for a cold night, too.

15 Delicious Irish Recipes for St. Patrick’s Day – Tip Junkie (12)

11. Corned Beef and Carrots with Marmalade {recipe} ~St. Patrick’s Day in a flash: A zesty glaze makes corned beef from the supermarket deli your own. The perfect go-with? Wedges of cooked, buttered cabbage, of course.

15 Delicious Irish Recipes for St. Patrick’s Day – Tip Junkie (13)

12. Colcannon Recipe ~Colcannon is an Irish staple, perfect for enjoying on St. Patrick’s day! It’s really just mashed potatoes with kale or cabbage mixed in, but you have to get the parts just right! {wink}

Soda Bread Recipe

15 Delicious Irish Recipes for St. Patrick’s Day – Tip Junkie (14)

13. Classic Irish Soda Bread ~Nothing says Irish, other than this easy Irish Soda Bread. The recipe uses buttermilk so you know it’s going to be moist and delicious!

15 Delicious Irish Recipes for St. Patrick’s Day – Tip Junkie (15)

14. Irish Soda Bread {Soda Bread Recipe} ~ If you want to celebrate St. Patricks Day with some traditional Irish food, soda bread is a great place to start.

15 Delicious Irish Recipes for St. Patrick’s Day – Tip Junkie (16)

15. Irish Soda Bread Muffins ~ This hearty Irish Soda Bread Muffin Recipe uses sour cream which always makes baked goods more moist, and golden raisins for sweetness. It’s a great breakfast muffin on St. Patrick’s Day!

15 Delicious Irish Recipes for St. Patrick’s Day – Tip Junkie (19)

