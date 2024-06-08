15 Diabetes Breakfast Recipes: Low-Carb, High-Protein, and More | Milk & Honey Nutrition (2024)

We’ve rounded up the most delicious and blood sugar friendly diabetes breakfast recipes, we know you’re going to love!

Diabetes breakfast recipes come in all different categories: low carb, high protein, casseroles, smoothies, etc. As a registered dietitian living with diabetes myself, I love having all different kinds of breakfast recipe options.

What to look for in diabetes breakfast recipes

A diabetes friendly breakfast recipe should have the following qualities:

Low amount of added sugar

>5g fiber

15-20g protein (or more)

Moderate amount of fat

For more details on what to include in your morning breakfast, as well as some of my favorite quick breakfast product options, check out .

What breakfast foods stabilize blood sugar

There’s so many different options when it comes to breakfast foods. Some of my favorites to include in diabetes breakfast recipes to help stabilize blood sugars include:

Whole grain bread

Nut butter

Low sugar granola

Unsweetened almond milk

Cottage cheese

Low sugar yogurt

Oats

Berries

Avocado

Non-starchy veggies

Breakfast recipes for diabetes

If you prefer to meal prep or fix breakfast the morning of, try some of these great recipes for diabetes breakfast ideas! You’ll find 15 different recipes all perfect for someone with diabetes.

Diabetes breakfast recipes low carb

These breakfasts offer a delicious low carb start to your day.

1. Veggie, Black Bean, & Egg Quesadilla

Veggie, Black Bean & Egg Quesadilla This Veggie, Black Bean & Egg Quesadilla is delicious and perfect for breakfast, lunch, or dinner! View Recipe

This recipe is so fun to make and uses that viral quesadilla folding hack from a few years ago. The crunch of the tortilla and flavors all work so well together. This recipe contains 20g protein and 7g fiber.

2. Copycat Baked Starbucks Bacon Egg Bites

Copycat Baked Starbucks Bacon Egg Bites These baked egg bites are the perfect Copycat Starbucks Egg Bites! View Recipe

These are one of the most popular recipes on my website! I usually double the recipe and meal prep them for the week ahead. Each egg bite contains 12g protein.

3. Colorful Mediterranean Omelette with Feta

I absolutely love a good fluffy omelette. They provide the perfect way to add some veggies into your morning routine like we do in this Mediterranean omelette. Each omelette has 36g protein.

High protein diabetes breakfast recipes

Protein is critical to a diabetes friendly breakfast. Each of these recipes provides 20g protein (or more) per serving.

4. Diabetes-Friendly Sourdough French Toast

Diabetes-Friendly Sourdough French Toast This recipe is a diabetes-friendly sourdough French toast that everyone will love! View Recipe

Who doesn’t love French toast?? This recipe contains 20g protein per serving. I like serving it with peanut butter and thawed frozen berries.

5. Peaches & Cream Parfaits with Maple Bacon Crumbles

Peaches & Cream Parfaits with Maple Bacon Crumbles View Recipe

This recipe is possibly one of my favorite breakfast recipes of all time. The flavors and textures work quite well together. And, each parfait packs 22g protein.

6. Peanut Butter & Banana Protein Overnight Oats with Kefir

Peanut Butter & Banana Protein Overnight Oats with Kefir High protein (21g!) banana peanut butter overnight oats are a delicious balanced breakfast, perfect for keeping you full and satisfied as you start your day! View Recipe

These overnight oats make the perfect blood sugar friendly breakfast. And, each bowl provides 21g protein without relying on protein powder.

Diabetes breakfast casseroles

I love breakfast casseroles! Prep one ahead of time on the weekend and you’ve got an easy and simple breakfast ready to go for the whole week.

7. Raspberry Macadamia Nut Overnight French Toast Casserole

I love this recipe for it’s fun colors and delicious taste. We use coconut cream as an alternative to sweetened condensed milk. It provides less sugar but even more flavor.

8. Caramelized Onion, Apple, and Sweet Potato Overnight Breakfast Bake

Caramelized Onion, Apple, and Sweet Potato Overnight Breakfast Bake View Recipe See Also Carnivore Cake Recipe

This breakfast casserole is perfect for a brisk fall or winter morning. The flavors and textures are great and it’s easy to prepare. Each serving has 27g carbohydrate and 18.5g protein.

9. Sweet Potato Blueberry Sausage Frittata

Sweet Potato Blueberry Sausage Frittata View Recipe

When you think of foods to combine for breakfast, you may not immediately think of sweet potatoes and blueberries. But, I promise you’re going to love this recipe. It’s delicious, blood sugar friendly, low carb, and high in protein.

Diabetes breakfast pastries, baked goods, and oatmeal

Baking is one of my favorite things to do in the kitchen. It’s super easy to whip up some blood sugar friendly baked goods to have on hand for breakfast.

10. Gluten-Free Blueberry Zucchini Muffins

Gluten-Free Blueberry Zucchini Muffins These Gluten Free Blueberry Zucchini Muffins are deliciously nutritious and the perfect way to start your day! View Recipe

The texture of these muffins is absolutely perfect. Each one packs 6g protein and 3g fiber.

11. Almond Flour Banana Bread with sprinkles

Almond Flour Banana Bread with Sprinkles Almond Flour Banana Bread with sprinkles is gluten-free, dairy-free, and can be made vegan. It uses simple ingredients that you probably already have in the pantry! View Recipe

Sprinkles just make everything more fun. And, my blood sugars do so well with this recipe! A lot of the time, I double the recipe and make muffins that freeze really well.

12. OatmealChocolate Chip Banana Breakfast Bars

OatmealChocolate Chip Banana Breakfast Bars These oatmeal chocolate chip banana breakfast bars have only 7 ingredients and are ready in under 30 minutes! View Recipe

This recipe is perfect for kids that need a nutrient dense breakfast option. Each bar has 5g protein and 4g fiber.

13. Easy Gluten-Free Lemon Ricotta Pancakes

Easy Gluten-Free Lemon Ricotta Pancakes These Easy Gluten-Free Lemon Ricotta Pancakes have the perfect hint of sweetness and are so easy to make ahead for an easy weekday breakfast! View Recipe

These pancakes use one of my favorite ways to add flavor and sweetness without adding sugar: lemon zest! Serve them with nut butter and extra ricotta for the perfect breakfast!

14. Microwavable Chia Seed Almond Milk Oatmeal

Warm Chia Seed Oatmeal This Chia Seed Oatmeal recipe is an easy blood sugar balancing breakfast idea anyone can make! View Recipe

Chia seeds are an excellent way to add more fiber to your day. Each serving of this oatmeal recipe has 18g fiber! (Note: if you’re not used to consuming larger amounts of fiber, start with a smaller amount of chia seeds and work your way up.)

Diabetes breakfast recipes for smoothies

If you’re looking for delicious smoothie recipes that won’t spike your blood sugar, make sure to check out my post all about blood sugar friendly smoothies!

15. Blood Sugar Friendly Spirulina Smoothie

Blood Sugar Friendly Spirulina Smoothie This spirulina smoothie is not only packed with blood sugar balancing nutrients, but it's also equally delicious and pretty to look at. Spirulina's vivid blue-green color comes with some possible health benefits as well! View Recipe

This is my favorite smoothie recipe with added blood sugar benefits. It has a super fun color reminds me of the perfect blueberry banana combo. Each smoothie has 10g fiber and 7g protein.

More diabetes breakfast recipes

Want more recipes? Check out the entire blood sugar friendly Breakfast Recipes section we have to offer!