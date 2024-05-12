15 Grain-Free Vegan Recipes you Must Try for Dinner by Eating Works (2024)

I’ve curated a list of 15 outstanding grain-free vegan recipes for you to try. These talented bloggers have generously agreed to let me share them with you on Eating Works.

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases at no cost to you. See myAffiliate Disclosureto read my policy and more about affiliatelinks.

Table of Contents



Why Grain Free Vegan Dinner Recipes?

What’s Included In these Grain-Free Vegan Recipes?

What You Won’t Find

Why Grain-Free and Vegan Recipes?

15 Grain Free Vegan Recipes

More Grain-Free Vegan Dinner Recipes From Eating Works to Try!

Other Eating Works Recipe Round Ups!

Why Grain Free Vegan Dinner Recipes?

When you’re on a limited diet it’s easy to fall into a kitchen rut. You know what I’m talking about. When you open a fridge full of food and still feel like you have nothing to eat? We’ve all been there, myself included.

I hope these grain free vegan recipes help get you out of your recipe rut. We are all stuck at home right now and cooking more than ever. This is the perfect time to start experimenting in the kitchen. I know the pandemic has made it hard for you (my clients and readers) to eat healthy. Since access to fresh food is limited, these recipes showcase a wide variety of ingredients prepared in unexpected ways!

I hope you try some of them. And don’t forget to let me know how you liked them!

What’s Included In these Grain-Free Vegan Recipes?

I’ve gone through all of these recipes and inspected the ingredients to make sure that they support detoxification and digestive health. We are all on slightly different paths. These recipes are all clean, grain free (duh) and soy free or soy ingredients can be easily swapped out.

What You Won’t Find

You won’t find soy or processed vegan cheese. There are a few recipes with limited amounts of potatoes. You can swap out the white potatoes for Japanese yams or sweet potatoes if you are avoiding them for gut health.

Why Grain-Free and Vegan Recipes?

I don’t like to completely dismiss food groups for no reason. Though for most women I work with, grains work against them when ingested – leading to constipation, candida overgrowth, bloating and weight gain. For those of you who are trying to lead a plant-based diet without grains its easy to get bored eating the same thing over and over again. Also, vegan grain free meals are all combined properly for optimal digestion.

For more information on food combining click here.

Let’s jump into these recipes!

15 Grain Free Vegan Recipes

Mediterranean Sheet Pan Meal This Mediterranean Sheet Pan Meal is full of color, flavor, is allergy-friendly AND perfect for meal prep. What more could you ask for? – Vegan Yak Attack Click here for the recipe!

Lemon Garlic Zoodles (Whole30, Paleo, Vegan) If your summer harvest is exploding with zucchinis, these Lemon Garlic Zoodles are going to be your favorite go-to recipe. The lemon and garlic really make the flavor pop. This super healthy zucchini noodle recipe is Whole30, Paleo, and Vegan. PS – it only takes 10 minutes to make! – Pink Fortitude Click here for the recipe!

Vegan Stuffed Sweet Potatoes This healthy stuffed sweet potatoes recipe can be served as a light lunch, for dinner, or as a vegan side dish! Filled with black beans, corn and other delicious fillings, these tasty and easy stuffed sweet potatoes are so simple to make, you're going to want to add them to your regular rotation. – Delightful Adventures Click here for the recipe!

No Rice Sushi With Sweet Potato And Jicama Thanks to the colorful sweet potato, I give you the “no rice sushi”- it’s grain-free, vegan, gluten-free, but totally delicious! Crunchy, slightly sweet jicama contrasts with subtle enoki mushrooms, plus nutty peanuts and scallions leads to a pleasant mouthful. Delicate and complex flavors that will work with almost any diet, this vegan sushi is a great option to please a crowd! – Very Vegan Val Click here for the recipe!

Fesenjan Fesenjan (Koresht Fesenjoon) is a delicious traditional Persian stew. Ground California Walnuts form the basis of the sauce, which is fragrant with cinnamon and pomegranate molasses. This easy vegan version is served with roasted cauliflower. Ready in just 25 minutes. – Veggie Desserts Click here for the recipe!

Lazy Falafel Baked Sweet Potatoes (Vegan + GF) TheseLazy Falafel Baked Sweet Potatoes make the best healthy yet filling quick and easy dinner! – Rhian's Recipes Click here for the recipe! See Also Creamy Parsnip and Potato Soup | Easy Homemade Soup Recipe

Easy Cheesy Plant-Based Casserole with Sweet Potatoes and Cauliflower So many casserole recipes require pre-cooking the ingredients before assembling the dish for the oven. But this easy cheesy plant-based casserole recipe is just two quick blends away from baking. It has an instant cheesy sauce and marinade that layer flavor onto the sweet potatoes and cauliflower. – Go Dairy Free Click here for the recipe!

Roasted Steak-y Mushroom Kale Salad Roasted Steak-y Mushroom Kale Salad is a walk down memory lane that ended upas a chance for you to enjoya satisfying meal in a bowl. The mushrooms are juicy, meaty,savory bites of goodness.The blue-cheese dressed kale istangyand delightfullychewy. The chickpeas add a fun,spicy crunch,and the potatoes are like little pillows of slightlysweet cream. – VEEG Click here for the recipe!

Lemon Pepper Cauliflower Steaks Impress all your friends with this vegan baked Lemon Pepper Cauliflower Steaks. A tender and creamy steak topped with fresh parsley, toasted pine nuts, and non-dairy parmesan cheese. Serve it with pasta or a giant salad for a deliciousgluten-free and plant-based meal. – My Darling Vegan Click here for the recipe!

Instant Pot Sun-Dried Tomato Spaghetti Squash What’s not to love aboutdinner in a flash? You don’t have to bevegan, vegetarianor any other particular kind of diet following person to absolutely LOVE everything about this Instant Pot Sun-Dried Tomato Spaghetti Squash dinner. Theno-cooktomato-basedaromatic sauceis nothing short of impressive. Its impressiveness may have something to do with the gobs offresh basilandoreganoblended into this head-turning sauce. And this simple sauce tastes just as fantastic when you opt to use lite coconut milk or another creamy plant-based milk of choice. – VEEG Click here for the recipe!

Roasted Squash Salad With Marinated Chickpeas This beautiful roasted squash salad with marinated chickpeas is bursting with flavor, texture and nutrition. This is no boring salad! Serve this as a healthy main dish or holiday side salad. – Running On Real Food Click here for the recipe!

Chickpea Shawarma Salad If you love shawarma, you’ll love this healthy, satisfying chickpea salad! Full of flavour and nutrition, this is salad does not disappoint. – Running On Real Food Click here for the recipe!

Cauliflower Steaks In 20 Mins! Let's make delicious vegan cauliflower steaks that are tender inside and crispy outside. Slice a whole head into thick pieces, pre-cook them for 5 minutes, add ample seasoning, then pan-fry them for 10 minutes! You will love them with vegan mashed potatoes and vegan green peppercorn sauce. And no need to turn on your oven! – My Pure Plants Click here for the recipe!

Portobello Mushrooms With Artichoke Hearts And Kale This recipe for Portobello Mushrooms with Artichoke Hearts and Kale, is a delicious, hearty and flavorful dish. Seasoned with lemon, garlic and parsley, this whole food plant based recipe works great as a main event served over rice or quinoa, but it also makes a lovely side dish. – The Home Baked Vegan Click here for the recipe!

More Grain-Free Vegan Dinner Recipes From Eating Works to Try!

Sweet Potato Tacos with Black Beans and Pickled Green Onions

Roasted Artichokes with Garlic and Sage

Air Fryer Cauliflower Steaks

Vegan Avocado Brownies

Gluten Free Sweet Potato Gnocchi (Vegan)

Other Eating Works Recipe Round Ups!

The 30 Best Gluten Free Waffle Recipes!

12 Vegan Yellow Squash Recipes!

31 Delicious Vegan Asparagus Recipes!

The 21 Best Vegan Leek Recipes!

41 Gluten Free Pancakes Recipes!

Vegan grain free recipes for dinner google web story!