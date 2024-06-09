15 Healthy Christmas Dinner Recipes (2024)

It’s all too easy to overindulge at the holidays, but you can keep your family celebration healthy without sacrificing flavor. If you need a vegetarian option to accommodate your guests, a salad idea that will whet everyone’s appetite, or a table of lovely desserts to top things off, look no further.

15 Healthy Christmas Dinner Recipes

When you need a SUPERFOOD that is packed with all of the nutrients and fuel you need, try this bold, bright, quenching Cranberry Orange Quinoa Salad.

Not only is it robust and delicious, it is LOADED with protein, nutrients, anti-oxidants, and vitamins. For sure, during our long winter weeks, this is on our menu at least once a week.

Winter Salad with Maple Candied Walnuts and Balsamic Fig Dressing – perfect for Christmas Dinner!

We love this hardy salad with bright, crisp greens, goat cheese crumbles, and a super easy and preservative free Balsamic Fig Dressing! You will love the savory sweet burst added through the Maple Candied Walnuts. SWOON

PROTIP: Make a double, or even a triple batch of these incredible Maple Candied Walnuts. They freeze great and can be pulled out to dress up any salad for months to come!

Honey Roasted Butternut Squash with Cranberries + Feta is a great holiday side dish! This is a way to level up the traditional squash dish without loading it up with sugar, sugar, and more sugar. The honey is a natural sweetener, while the cranberries bring a burst of flavor to tie the feta chunks in perfectly!

This is as quenching as it is comforting – without all the garbage added to most holiday dishes!

This delightful Pork Tenderloin Stuffed with Shallots, Poached Pears, and Blue Cheese is super simple to prep and cooks in less than an hour! You will LOVE the flavors and the sophistication this simple dish brings to your holiday menu.

Truly a crowd pleaser, while also being something that celebrates excellent flavors, spices, and tender delicious pork!

Gluten Free

Vegan

Paleo

Simple

This side dish for your holiday dinner is perfection. Roasted Carrots and Mushrooms with fresh Thyme will level up your meal and dazzle even the fussiest eater. The flavors blend together in a perfect symphony of savory, sweet, and bold.

Super simple ingredients that you probably have on hand (be sure to pick up a batch of fresh thyme if you can!).

Oven Roasted Green Beans are flavored with lemon and garlic, then roasted to crisp-tender perfection! A fresh and easy side dish for perfect dinner and entertaining. No funky ingredients, no funky preparation. Straight forward and amazing dish that will level up any Holiday meal!

Creamy Baked Corn with Parmesan!

Simple delicious side dish that’s wonderfully creamy with bold parmesan flavor. We absolutely love this sweet and savory side. Serve it up with just about any meal to please the entire crew.

Cranberry Glazed Pork Tenderloin – Super simple, lean, healthy… and awesomely delicious! Step-by-step photos and video make this a totally fool-proof masterpiece that the whole family will dig into. We love to serve this over the holidays for gatherings with family and friends. Easy, economic, and changes up the menu to incorporate our favorite protein!

Let this holiday be about clean, delicious, no-fuss eating (and meal planning). When everyone is gathered around, give yourself the gift of this incredible meal and take all of the worry out of planning, prepping, and cooking! The Crockpot takes care of the slow simmer while you spend the day worry-free and enjoying your family and friends.

Slow Cooked Red Wine Pot Roast is straight forward ingredients and bold, bursting flavors that showcase the moist and tender meat.

The Barefoot Contessa’s Herb-Roasted Turkey Breast Recipe is absolute perfection. When the holidays demand your best game, let this be your go-to dish. Full of the comforts of home, this turkey breast is honest, simple, and absolutely delicious.

Add your favorite fresh veggies to round this healthy meal out for the power punch the whole family needs.

Bright, bold flavors, fresh and crisp crunch – this salad delivers all that you need! Winter Kale and Wild Rice Salad is gorgeous, healthy, and packed with whole grain nutrition.

Winter Kale and Wild Rice Salad – A gorgeous, healthy, and flavorful whole grain salad perfect for serving this holiday season!

ProTip: Add your leftover Roasted Herb Turkey Breastto this salad to make it the lunch of your dreams.

This Orange Glazed Brussel Sprouts and Butternut Squash recipe is perfection for fall. I love to make this simple, healthy dish for holiday dinner parties or potlucks. It is a real mind blower, converting ‘non-vegetable’ eaters into gushy, gooey puddles of vegetable LOVE. This is a savory sweet dish that levels up any meal!

This healthy Skinny Holiday Fruit Crisp recipe makes for an awesome festive treat for your family! A simple filling with apples, pears and cranberries topped off with a delicious oat crunch! Less sugar and butter than you’d find in ordinary recipes, making it a dessert that checks all the boxes for my family.

You guys. Stop everything. Do this.

ZERO SUGAR added. This is a rowdy little Buckeye packed with protein, dark chocolate (can be made Vegan), peanut butter and absolute bliss…without missing any of the comfort of your favorite candy.

Gluten-free

Paleo

Vegan

KAPOW!!!!!

Clean Eating Curry Butternut Squash Soup with coconut milk is creamy, yummy, soul food. Only 180 dreamy delicious calories per bowl. This is the perfect antidote for the overindulgences of the holiday season!

The Holidays are the best time to shine in all of the ways! Here are some foolproof ways to level up your game for the greatest time of the year:

