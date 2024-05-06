15 Legendary Family Recipes Worth Sharing (2024)

My mom is an absolutely excellent cook, so it was really difficult to pick the "BEST" thing. Her strawberry shortcake, though, is a definitive favorite and always a crowd-pleaser. It's really amazing how something seemingly so simple can feel so decadent.

Last year for my birthday, that's all I wanted and she made it for a bunch of my friends. It makes the entire house smell like shortcake and there is literally nothing better in the world than smelling that while you hear the whipped cream getting made. You can taste the love in every bite when something like this is made from scratch, and with so much care. It's basically my mom's personality in a dessert: thoughtful, joyful, and full of love. —Chelsea Marshall

Chelsea's Mama's Strawberry Shortcake

Serves 6

INGREDIENTS

For shortcakes:

2 cups sifted unbleached flour

4 tablespoons of sugar, divided

3 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup, (one stick) cold unsalted butter cut into small pieces

1 beaten egg

2/3 cup light cream



For assembly:

4 cups (1 quart) fresh strawberries, hulled

1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice

1 cup real whipping cream

1/2 teaspoon real vanilla



SPECIAL EQUIPMENT

2 1/2" biscuit cutter

PREPARATION

Preheat oven to 450 degrees.

For the shortcakes:

Mix dry ingredients together with one teaspoon of the sugar, then either in a food processor, or by hand, cut the cold butter into the mixture until it resembles coarse crumbs. Put mixture in a large bowl.

Combine the beaten egg with the light cream. Add to the dry mixture all at once, mixing with a fork just enough to moisten.

Pour dough onto a floured surface and knead gently. Pat or roll the dough to 1/2-inch thickness. Cut into biscuits and place on an ungreased cookie sheet. Chill for 10 minutes in freezer.

Bake at 450 for 8-10 minutes until light golden brown and the biscuits feel dry when tapped. Remove from oven and keep warm.

For the strawberries:

Place the hulled strawberries in a large bowl, setting aside 6 small strawberries for the top of the shortcakes. Mash the rest of the strawberries with 1-2 tablespoons of sugar and the lemon juice to taste. Let stand and chill.

For the whipped cream:

Put the cream, vanilla, and 1 tablespoon sugar in a bowl and whip until it holds its shape. Do not over-whip. Keep chilled.

Assembly:

Take each warm shortcake and gently split it using a fork so you have two halves, like an English muffin. Place the first half split-side up on your dessert plate or bowl. Spoon 2-3 tablespoons of the mashed strawberries over the shortcake and top with 2-3 tablespoons of whipped cream.

Place the second half on top of the whipped cream and repeat, adding two tablespoons of the mashed strawberries and topping it with 2 tablespoons of whipped cream. Top the shortcake with a whole strawberry and serve.