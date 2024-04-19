15 Must Have IPhone Apps That You Need To Try [2024] - Whatvwant (2024)

Want to install a limited number of apps on the iPhone? Want to know what apps must present on your iPhone? In this article, we have given a list of some important apps for the iPhone that you need to try.
Nowadays it is quite important to let yourself entertainedall the time so that you keep on enjoying your daily routine, along with this keeping yourself up to date with the latest news that is going around the world. Also to entertain yourself with a gaming zone on your iPhone when you feel stressed after work.
Here are some of the Apps you must have on your iPhone. Here you will get different sections of your interest just download that app and enjoy it.
Table of Contents
News and Updates Apps (Must have iPhone apps)
Keeping yourself nowadays is quite simple whether staying at home or traveling. You need not follow old trends of reading newspapers, magazines, weekly reports, and much more. One always has one’s interest in some particular section of news, or article which is all covered in a single App. Here you will see some of the best iOS Apps for your iPhone are must get yourself up to date with the modern world.
1. Flipboard
Flipboard is the App you will get everything in one single App such as reading, writings, reviews, trends, stories, and much more. This is available for your iPhone and is one of the best Apps for news and live updates. The developers are updating the application very frequently to make the users comfortable while using the application.
Highlights of Flipboard
- Provides the day-to-day latest news
- Allows you to follow your city to get the local updates of that particular city
- You can also save the articles in Flipboard Magazine
- Availability of Flipboard Widgets
2. Feedly
Feedly simply is a hub that makes a central place to organize, read and share the information you need to stay ahead of the big next trends in your performing industry and the way you follow according to the latest trends. For those, this App will let them have every information, so this is a must App for them. It processes 100 million articles every day. It has a own AI research assistant called ‘Leo’ to help you in finding the articles. Feedly is trusted by 15 Million readers across the globe. This is a free application to download and has in-app purchases to upgrade to Pro.
Highlights of Feedly
- 15 Million Smart users
- Discover tab to find the popular topics
- AI research Assistant
In-app Purchase Pricing
- Feedly Pro Monthly – $7.99
- Feedly Pro+ Monthly – $15.99
3. theCHIVE
theCHIVE is the best App for those who are a lover of the latest photos and videos which are going viral around the world. theCHIVE brings the most funnies, hot and heartwarming photos, and videos. This App is a buffet of hilarity and hotness, with a touch of humanity. For those who want to keep entertainingthemselves every time this app is best for them.
Highlights of theCHIVE
- No Politics or snarky humor
- Entertainment is their first priority
- Most downloaded humor-app from the app store
In-app Purchase Pricing
- Monthly – $4.99
- Yearly – $47.99
Gaming Apps
If you want to keep yourself engaged in your free time then you must have some interesting Apps on your iPhone so that whenever you are getting bored you have something to entertain. Here you will see some of the best and top-rated games that let you refresh your mind.
4. PUBG MOBILE
PUBG Mobile is the #1 Battle Royale game across the globe. This game is available with the best user interface and high-level graphics. There are a lot of modes like Classic, Arcade, and Evo-grounds. Each Mode has its own unique features. This is a free game to download, but it has in-app purchases. For every three months, they introduce a new feature with the name “Themed Mode”. This game is available in Android, iOS, and pc versions.
Highlights of PUBG MOBILE
- Free to download and Play
- High-level Graphics
- Availability of various modes like Classic, Arcade, Evo-grounds
- User-Friendly gaming interface
5. Asphalt 9: Legend
Asphalt 9: Legends is one of the best gaming zones for people who love racing games. This gaming App is running quite well on your iPhone and lets you entertain every time.It is the most successful game series in the racing category. It comes with very high-level graphics and enhances the performance with regular updates. The developers collaborate with the latest trends and provide all the latest model cars in the game.
Highlights of Asphalt 9: Legends
- Ultimate Multiplayer racing experience.
- Real-time access to multiplayer.
- Massive Content depth.
- Stunning Graphics.
- 140+ official speed machines.
- Arcade gameplay at its finest
- Win big.
6. Beneath the Light House
Beneath The Lighthouse is a serene puzzle action-based game about a boy in search of his lost Grandpa. Your journey will take you through mysterious mechanical wheels that lay beneaththe Light House. This game Beneaththe Light House is optimizedto its best for iPhone and other iOS devices. This is free to play and an interesting game. For puzzle action lovers this game would be best. So go for it and experience it. This application is completely free to download and play. But shows ads in between the gameplay. So if you to skip the ads, then you need to unlock the premium version of the game.
Highlights of Beneath The Lighthouse
- Best game in the Puzzle category
- Unique olden days graphics
7. Clash Royale
Clash Royale is a real-time multiplayer game from the creator of Clash of Clans. here you can get your favorite clash of clans characters and much more. The main theme of this game is to build your own empire. It is possible by defeating the opponent’s empire and safeguarding your empire from the opponent’s attacks. This game totally depends on the strategies that you plan.
Highlights of Clash Royale
- Multiplayer from all around the world in real-time
- Destroy the opponent’s tower and win
- Construct your ultimate Battle Deck to defeat youropponents
- Best Graphic settings
- Brand new CARD MASTERIES
- Championship leagues
Photo Editor Apps
In this Modern life, everyone wants to be personified. How so ever you are, you want to look good and definitely, you use your pictures to edit before sending them to your friend, relatives, family members and whosoever you want to send. Often you are required to change your image background, making effects in your picture. Just go through some of the essential Photo Editors to make your pictures and videos more attractive.
8. Adobe Lightroom
Adobe Lightroom is one of the finest photo editing applications for both Desktop and Mobile versions. In recent times, developers made this app available on iOS also to speed up the editing from iPhone itself. As this is an Adobe product, you can try this without any second thought. The Mobile version is available with all the features and options that are available in the desktop version.
Highlights of Adobe Lightroom
- Free to download
- Professional features and filters
- Availability of Cloud Storage
9. Snapseed
Snapseed is developed by Google itself. Snapseed is free to use, a complete and professional photo editor. This has a very user-friendly interface and provides all the editing options on the main page itself. This is the best editing app for beginners to improve their editing skills. It allows you to add text, overlay, double exposure, and much more interesting effects for free.
Highlights of Snapseed
- 29 tools and filters which include Healing, Brush, Structure, HDR, Transform, and much more
- It opens JPG and RAW files
- Use the stack to re-adjust edits later
- Selective filter brush
- All styles can be tweaked with fine, precise control
- Insights feature tips and tricks about Snapseed and general photography
10. Photoleap Editor by Lightricks
Photoleap Editor by Lightricks is in the paid category and is among the best in its category of photo editing. This is recommended for professional photo editors.Enlight packs have so many features for their clean and easy-to-use that it effectively replaces most alternative apps.
Highlights of Photoleap Editor by Lightricks
- Simple interface
- Supports RAW format
- Masking tool
- In-built collage maker
11. Prisma Photo Editor
Prisma Photo Editor is For beautiful artwork, Prisma is a nice working photo editor.Prisma transforms your photos into artworks using the styles of famous artists: Munk, Picasso as well as world-famous ornaments and patterns. A unique combination of neural networks and artificial intelligence helps you turn memorable moments into timeless art. It is recognized as the app of the year in 2016.
Highlights of Prisma Photo Editor
- Faster Sharing Access
- Stunning photo effects
- Modern art filters
- Unique Geo Feed
- Extensive Library
Finance and Banking Apps (Must have iPhone apps)
Nowadays managing your money and bank details become very easy by using your smartphones. Now you don’t have to go to your bank and stand in long queues to deposit or withdraw money. Now there are many trusted Apps in the App store which provide you banking all the time in your pocket. You can access your banking anytime. Here are some very useful trusted apps that you must have on your iPhone to have better access to Finance and Banking.
12. Mint
Mint is one place to manage all your finances in easy possible ways. Mint is the free money manager and financial tracker app which lets you control your banking access on your smartphone. Mint collects together your bank accounts, credit cards, bills, and investments so you know the complete details of your account. check where you’re spending, where you can save money, and stay on top of bill pay in Mint like never before. You can keep track of your credit score to help you be smart about it, no credit card is required. Using this app allows you. This has a huge number of users who trusts this app to reach their goals.
Highlights of Mint
- Everything in your smartphone
- Manage investment and money together
- Better Budget Access
- Stay Secure
- Be smart about your credit score
- Save Time and Money
13. Venmo
Venmo allows you to send or receive money between friends whether hotel bills,tickets, or the cost of a road trip. Everything you can do by using Venmo App. Over 83 Million users are using Venmo daily to make their payments.
Highlights of Venmo
- Transfer money easily and quickly using a friend’s name, @username, phone, or email.
- Find friends automatically by syncing your Facebook or phone contacts.
- Stay in control of what you owe, what friends owe you, and what you’ve bought.
- Make purchases in select apps using Venmo, so you can split and share your finds with friends more easily.
- Venmo uses data encryption to protect your financial information. That means we keep your actual card or bank information private by not sharing it when you send money or make purchases.
14. Google Pay
Google Pay is a leading online payments application used by millions of users across the globe. This is a safe and secure app to manage all your payments in a single click. It allows the users to send money, pay bills, rent, and much more. You can also make payments just by scanning the QR codes.
Highlights of Google Pay
- Safe and Secure
- Monthly reminders to Pay bills
- Payment made by scanning the QR code
- Allows you to check the bank balance
15. PayPal
PayPal is a financial app that helps you to make transactions globally. This can be done using the contact number or email address. You can buy, sell, and manage CRYPTO-related transactions in a very easy way. It provides the logs of all the transactions just by logging in to the PayPal account.
Highlights of PayPal
- Simple User Interface
- Tracks all the transactions to get rid of fraud
- Allows to make international transactions
- Logs all the transactions for easy reference
Additional Apps
- PowerClean will help you to clear your iPhone cache so that you can maintain a good iPhone speed.
- Sticky Password (85% Discounted Link) will help you to manage your passwords on all of your devices.
- Wondershare PDF element will help you to edit PDF files on your iPhone.
I hope this tutorial helped you to know about the 15 Must-Have iPhone Apps that you need to Try.
15 Must-Have iPhone Apps That You Need To Try – FAQs
What is the hottest App Right Now?
TikTok is the most downloaded app.
Which app is best for time pass?
Flow Free is the best app for time pass. This app is all about exercising your bored mind when you’re trying to kill time.
What is the top paid app on iPhone?
TouchRetouch is the top paid app on iPhone.
Which is the most downloaded app in the world?
Zoom, WhatsApp, Facebook, Messenger, Instagram, and Google Meet are the top 6 most downloaded apps in the world.
Is Instagram free on iPhones?
Instagram is a free photo and video sharing app available on iPhone and Android.