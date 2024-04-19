15 Must Have IPhone Apps That You Need To Try [2024] - Whatvwant (2024)

Want to install a limited number of apps on the iPhone? Want to know what apps must present on your iPhone? In this article, we have given a list of some important apps for the iPhone that you need to try.

Nowadays it is quite important to let yourself entertainedall the time so that you keep on enjoying your daily routine, along with this keeping yourself up to date with the latest news that is going around the world. Also to entertain yourself with a gaming zone on your iPhone when you feel stressed after work.

Here are some of the Apps you must have on your iPhone. Here you will get different sections of your interest just download that app and enjoy it.

News and Updates Apps (Must have iPhone apps)

Keeping yourself nowadays is quite simple whether staying at home or traveling. You need not follow old trends of reading newspapers, magazines, weekly reports, and much more. One always has one’s interest in some particular section of news, or article which is all covered in a single App. Here you will see some of the best iOS Apps for your iPhone are must get yourself up to date with the modern world.

1. Flipboard

Flipboard is the App you will get everything in one single App such as reading, writings, reviews, trends, stories, and much more. This is available for your iPhone and is one of the best Apps for news and live updates. The developers are updating the application very frequently to make the users comfortable while using the application.

Highlights of Flipboard

Provides the day-to-day latest news

Allows you to follow your city to get the local updates of that particular city

You can also save the articles in Flipboard Magazine

Availability of Flipboard Widgets

2. Feedly

Feedly simply is a hub that makes a central place to organize, read and share the information you need to stay ahead of the big next trends in your performing industry and the way you follow according to the latest trends. For those, this App will let them have every information, so this is a must App for them. It processes 100 million articles every day. It has a own AI research assistant called ‘Leo’ to help you in finding the articles. Feedly is trusted by 15 Million readers across the globe. This is a free application to download and has in-app purchases to upgrade to Pro.

Highlights of Feedly

15 Million Smart users

Discover tab to find the popular topics

AI research Assistant

In-app Purchase Pricing

Feedly Pro Monthly – $7.99

Feedly Pro+ Monthly – $15.99

3. theCHIVE

theCHIVE is the best App for those who are a lover of the latest photos and videos which are going viral around the world. theCHIVE brings the most funnies, hot and heartwarming photos, and videos. This App is a buffet of hilarity and hotness, with a touch of humanity. For those who want to keep entertainingthemselves every time this app is best for them.

Highlights of theCHIVE

No Politics or snarky humor

Entertainment is their first priority

Most downloaded humor-app from the app store

In-app Purchase Pricing

Monthly – $4.99

Yearly – $47.99

Gaming Apps

If you want to keep yourself engaged in your free time then you must have some interesting Apps on your iPhone so that whenever you are getting bored you have something to entertain. Here you will see some of the best and top-rated games that let you refresh your mind.

4. PUBG MOBILE

PUBG Mobile is the #1 Battle Royale game across the globe. This game is available with the best user interface and high-level graphics. There are a lot of modes like Classic, Arcade, and Evo-grounds. Each Mode has its own unique features. This is a free game to download, but it has in-app purchases. For every three months, they introduce a new feature with the name “Themed Mode”. This game is available in Android, iOS, and pc versions.

Highlights of PUBG MOBILE

Free to download and Play

High-level Graphics

Availability of various modes like Classic, Arcade, Evo-grounds

User-Friendly gaming interface

5. Asphalt 9: Legend

Asphalt 9: Legends is one of the best gaming zones for people who love racing games. This gaming App is running quite well on your iPhone and lets you entertain every time.It is the most successful game series in the racing category. It comes with very high-level graphics and enhances the performance with regular updates. The developers collaborate with the latest trends and provide all the latest model cars in the game.

Highlights of Asphalt 9: Legends

Ultimate Multiplayer racing experience.

Real-time access to multiplayer.

Massive Content depth.

Stunning Graphics.

140+ official speed machines.

Arcade gameplay at its finest

Win big.

6. Beneath the Light House

Beneath The Lighthouse is a serene puzzle action-based game about a boy in search of his lost Grandpa. Your journey will take you through mysterious mechanical wheels that lay beneaththe Light House. This game Beneaththe Light House is optimizedto its best for iPhone and other iOS devices. This is free to play and an interesting game. For puzzle action lovers this game would be best. So go for it and experience it. This application is completely free to download and play. But shows ads in between the gameplay. So if you to skip the ads, then you need to unlock the premium version of the game.

Highlights of Beneath The Lighthouse

Best game in the Puzzle category

Unique olden days graphics

7. Clash Royale

Clash Royale is a real-time multiplayer game from the creator of Clash of Clans. here you can get your favorite clash of clans characters and much more. The main theme of this game is to build your own empire. It is possible by defeating the opponent’s empire and safeguarding your empire from the opponent’s attacks. This game totally depends on the strategies that you plan.

Highlights of Clash Royale

Multiplayer from all around the world in real-time

Destroy the opponent’s tower and win

Construct your ultimate Battle Deck to defeat youropponents

Best Graphic settings

Brand new CARD MASTERIES

Championship leagues

Photo Editor Apps

In this Modern life, everyone wants to be personified. How so ever you are, you want to look good and definitely, you use your pictures to edit before sending them to your friend, relatives, family members and whosoever you want to send. Often you are required to change your image background, making effects in your picture. Just go through some of the essential Photo Editors to make your pictures and videos more attractive.

8. Adobe Lightroom

Adobe Lightroom is one of the finest photo editing applications for both Desktop and Mobile versions. In recent times, developers made this app available on iOS also to speed up the editing from iPhone itself. As this is an Adobe product, you can try this without any second thought. The Mobile version is available with all the features and options that are available in the desktop version.

Highlights of Adobe Lightroom

Free to download

Professional features and filters

Availability of Cloud Storage

9. Snapseed

Snapseed is developed by Google itself. Snapseed is free to use, a complete and professional photo editor. This has a very user-friendly interface and provides all the editing options on the main page itself. This is the best editing app for beginners to improve their editing skills. It allows you to add text, overlay, double exposure, and much more interesting effects for free.

Highlights of Snapseed

29 tools and filters which include Healing, Brush, Structure, HDR, Transform, and much more

It opens JPG and RAW files

Use the stack to re-adjust edits later

Selective filter brush

All styles can be tweaked with fine, precise control

Insights feature tips and tricks about Snapseed and general photography

10. Photoleap Editor by Lightricks

Photoleap Editor by Lightricks is in the paid category and is among the best in its category of photo editing. This is recommended for professional photo editors.Enlight packs have so many features for their clean and easy-to-use that it effectively replaces most alternative apps.

Highlights of Photoleap Editor by Lightricks

Simple interface

Supports RAW format

Masking tool

In-built collage maker

11. Prisma Photo Editor

Prisma Photo Editor is For beautiful artwork, Prisma is a nice working photo editor.Prisma transforms your photos into artworks using the styles of famous artists: Munk, Picasso as well as world-famous ornaments and patterns. A unique combination of neural networks and artificial intelligence helps you turn memorable moments into timeless art. It is recognized as the app of the year in 2016.

Highlights of Prisma Photo Editor

Faster Sharing Access

Stunning photo effects

Modern art filters

Unique Geo Feed

Extensive Library

Finance and Banking Apps (Must have iPhone apps)

Nowadays managing your money and bank details become very easy by using your smartphones. Now you don’t have to go to your bank and stand in long queues to deposit or withdraw money. Now there are many trusted Apps in the App store which provide you banking all the time in your pocket. You can access your banking anytime. Here are some very useful trusted apps that you must have on your iPhone to have better access to Finance and Banking.

12. Mint

Mint is one place to manage all your finances in easy possible ways. Mint is the free money manager and financial tracker app which lets you control your banking access on your smartphone. Mint collects together your bank accounts, credit cards, bills, and investments so you know the complete details of your account. check where you’re spending, where you can save money, and stay on top of bill pay in Mint like never before. You can keep track of your credit score to help you be smart about it, no credit card is required. Using this app allows you. This has a huge number of users who trusts this app to reach their goals.

Highlights of Mint

Everything in your smartphone

Manage investment and money together

Better Budget Access

Stay Secure

Be smart about your credit score

Save Time and Money

13. Venmo

Venmo allows you to send or receive money between friends whether hotel bills,tickets, or the cost of a road trip. Everything you can do by using Venmo App. Over 83 Million users are using Venmo daily to make their payments.

Highlights of Venmo

Transfer money easily and quickly using a friend’s name, @username, phone, or email.

Find friends automatically by syncing your Facebook or phone contacts.

Stay in control of what you owe, what friends owe you, and what you’ve bought.

Make purchases in select apps using Venmo, so you can split and share your finds with friends more easily.

Venmo uses data encryption to protect your financial information. That means we keep your actual card or bank information private by not sharing it when you send money or make purchases.

14. Google Pay

Google Pay is a leading online payments application used by millions of users across the globe. This is a safe and secure app to manage all your payments in a single click. It allows the users to send money, pay bills, rent, and much more. You can also make payments just by scanning the QR codes.

Highlights of Google Pay

Safe and Secure

Monthly reminders to Pay bills

Payment made by scanning the QR code

Allows you to check the bank balance

15. PayPal

PayPal is a financial app that helps you to make transactions globally. This can be done using the contact number or email address. You can buy, sell, and manage CRYPTO-related transactions in a very easy way. It provides the logs of all the transactions just by logging in to the PayPal account.

Highlights of PayPal

Simple User Interface

Tracks all the transactions to get rid of fraud

Allows to make international transactions

Logs all the transactions for easy reference

Additional Apps

PowerClean will help you to clear your iPhone cache so that you can maintain a good iPhone speed.

will help you to clear your iPhone cache so that you can maintain a good iPhone speed. Sticky Password (85% Discounted Link) will help you to manage your passwords on all of your devices.

(85% Discounted Link) will help you to manage your passwords on all of your devices. Wondershare PDF element will help you to edit PDF files on your iPhone.

I hope this tutorial helped you to know about the 15 Must-Have iPhone Apps that you need to Try.

